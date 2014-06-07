Spain - El Salvador Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly
Thanks for joining us for live coverage of Spain - El Salvador, where Spain picked up a 2-0 victory courtesy of a brace from second half substitute David Villa.

90+1' That's it, full time. Spain win 2-0 against a tricky El Salvador team. But Spain had way too much quality in the end and on their day could have scored heaps more. Costa was lively for periods but was kept reasonably quiet, although he did show signs of what he has potential to do on the greatest stage of them all. Del Bosque will be pleased with David Villa's performance too, who had the hunger since coming on in the second half, scoring the only two goals of the game. But Spain will know they'll have to improve in the final third if they're to get a result against Holland on Friday

90' Only one minute of stoppage time to be played out here

89' Any more here would probably be unfair on El Salvador. They've sustaines long periods of the game without possession but have defended resolutely and Hernandez has been brilliant in goal - he's been a bit of a maverick

88' GOAL! Silva the creator chips it in behind the defence to David Villa, he brings it down on his chest and does brilliantly to slot it past the keeper off balance. That wraps up the game and Villa has done enough in the last 30 minutes or so to question Del Bosque on a place in the starting XI

86' Busquets stop it! Another riduculous effort, this time it's from his own half! He goes for the chip, Hernandez is in no man's land but it goes just over the bar

84' Substitution El Salvador make another change as Aguila replaces Menjivar

83' Substitution De Gea comes on for Casillas, who gets a huge reception as he leaves the field

81' Spain are passing the ball well and can smell blood here, they're threatening but El Salvador are defending deep

79' Who tought you how to do that! Busquets has a crack from 30 yards, it's a rocket which slams back off the crossbar. So unlucky

78' Hernandez has been the star of the show tonight. This time it's with a blunder, he should claim the ball but spills it straight to the feet of Villa, who's shot is blocked

77' Corner for Spain, cleared away

76' Spain are looking a little sloppy now. One eye on the World Cup perhaps?

74' Substitution Flores is coming on for El Salvador in place of Molina, whilst Xavi replaces Diego Costa

71' Hernandez is having the game of his life in the El Salvador goal tonight. Villa nearly gets on the end of the through ball but fitting with today's proceedings, the keeper comes out to catch

68' Substitution Sergio Busquets comes on for the immaculate Xabi Alonso. He's dictated the midfield today and played some brilliant through balls

67' Unbelievable. Hernandez pulls off another superb save as Diego Costa looks to have headed home into the far corner, but Hernandez reaches out to save

65' Substition El Salvador replace Arturo Alvarez with Jaime Alas

64' Silva takes a short corner as Spain retain possession

63' Villa has another chance as it falls to him just outside the area, but the shot is straight at Hernandez who parries it away

60' GOAL! David Villa has looked a constant threat since coming on. A deep cross comes in from Alonso, Hernandez tries to come out but this was one attempt too far as Ramos beats him to the header. He knocks it down for Villa to head home into an open net. 1-0 Spain

58' El Salvador starting to keep possession a bit better here

54' Villa is through on goal with yet another great chance after Iniesta's through ball, but the keeper once again comes out and blocks the shot. He's stayed down afterwards and the physio's are on

53' Another good play by Hernandez, who does well to punch away the corner

52' Good cross in from Juanfran on the right, Hernandez comes out with a slightly over spectacular save. He's been good in goal so far though

50' Good start for Villa, who takes on one in the area and takes it to the byline on the left of the area, but his cross is cleared

49' Sloppy play at the back by Spain, Martinez loses it in the area and Alvarez almost gets on the end of it with a great chance. Casillas manages to beat him to it and clear the ball

46' We're underway with the second half here

Substitions Three changes for Spain, David Villa is on for Fabregas , Silva replaces Koke and Cazorla comes on for Pedro

The build up to this game centred around Diego Costa and how he would fare on his return from injury. After a slow start, he got into the game in the second half of the first 45-minutes, and he'll probably fancy his chances of getting on the score sheet in the second period

45+1' The whistle goes and it's half time, 0-0, but the scoreline will tell you nothing about the amount of chances we've seen here in an exhilarating contest so far

45' It's Alba and Fabregas combining well on the left this time, as Fabregas wins a corner with an attempted cross. Taken short, Pedro shoots with his right and it sails over

43' The tempo has slowed slightly here, not much happening as Spain continue to dominate position and look for an opening

41' Spain have looked predictably dangerous as well as dangerously predictable here

40' We're five minutes away from half time as Spain look to break the deadlock before the break

39' Not a terrible effort, but Ramos fails to hit the target as he looks to curl it in to the near corner. Just over the bar

38' Fabregas with a great turn which beats the defender who makes a poor challenge and Spain get the costlesskick. Decent position this, about 25 yards out, right of centre. Ramos is stook over it

36' This would be an achievement if El Salvador made it to half time level pegging, especially considering how dangerous Spain have looked. They just haven't done the business in the final third yet

34' Costa is getting into this game a lot more now and is looking hungrier as the game goes on. This time he's pestering the defender to no avail, but it looks like he went in for a stamp after the challenge. The ref didn't see anything

Here is that shocker of a penalty from Fabregas in the fourth minute of this game, which, unbelievably, is still 0-0