Spain - El Salvador Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

Thanks for joining us for live coverage of Spain - El Salvador, where Spain picked up a 2-0 victory courtesy of a brace from second half substitute David Villa.

90+1' That's it, full time. Spain win 2-0 against a tricky El Salvador team. But Spain had way too much quality in the end and on their day could have scored heaps more. Costa was lively for periods but was kept reasonably quiet, although he did show signs of what he has potential to do on the greatest stage of them all. Del Bosque will be pleased with David Villa's performance too, who had the hunger since coming on in the second half, scoring the only two goals of the game. But Spain will know they'll have to improve in the final third if they're to get a result against Holland on Friday

90' Only one minute of stoppage time to be played out here

89' Any more here would probably be unfair on El Salvador. They've sustaines long periods of the game without possession but have defended resolutely and Hernandez has been brilliant in goal - he's been a bit of a maverick

88' GOAL! Silva the creator chips it in behind the defence to David Villa, he brings it down on his chest and does brilliantly to slot it past the keeper off balance. That wraps up the game and Villa has done enough in the last 30 minutes or so to question Del Bosque on a place in the starting XI

86' Busquets stop it! Another riduculous effort, this time it's from his own half! He goes for the chip, Hernandez is in no man's land but it goes just over the bar

84' Substitution El Salvador make another change as Aguila replaces Menjivar

83' Substitution De Gea comes on for Casillas, who gets a huge reception as he leaves the field

81' Spain are passing the ball well and can smell blood here, they're threatening but El Salvador are defending deep

79' Who tought you how to do that! Busquets has a crack from 30 yards, it's a rocket which slams back off the crossbar. So unlucky

78' Hernandez has been the star of the show tonight. This time it's with a blunder, he should claim the ball but spills it straight to the feet of Villa, who's shot is blocked

77' Corner for Spain, cleared away

76' Spain are looking a little sloppy now. One eye on the World Cup perhaps?

74' Substitution Flores is coming on for El Salvador in place of Molina, whilst Xavi replaces Diego Costa

71' Hernandez is having the game of his life in the El Salvador goal tonight. Villa nearly gets on the end of the through ball but fitting with today's proceedings, the keeper comes out to catch

68' Substitution Sergio Busquets comes on for the immaculate Xabi Alonso. He's dictated the midfield today and played some brilliant through balls

67' Unbelievable. Hernandez pulls off another superb save as Diego Costa looks to have headed home into the far corner, but Hernandez reaches out to save

65' Substition El Salvador replace Arturo Alvarez with Jaime Alas

64' Silva takes a short corner as Spain retain possession

63' Villa has another chance as it falls to him just outside the area, but the shot is straight at Hernandez who parries it away

60' GOAL! David Villa has looked a constant threat since coming on. A deep cross comes in from Alonso, Hernandez tries to come out but this was one attempt too far as Ramos beats him to the header. He knocks it down for Villa to head home into an open net. 1-0 Spain

58' El Salvador starting to keep possession a bit better here

54' Villa is through on goal with yet another great chance after Iniesta's through ball, but the keeper once again comes out and blocks the shot. He's stayed down afterwards and the physio's are on

53' Another good play by Hernandez, who does well to punch away the corner

52' Good cross in from Juanfran on the right, Hernandez comes out with a slightly over spectacular save. He's been good in goal so far though

50' Good start for Villa, who takes on one in the area and takes it to the byline on the left of the area, but his cross is cleared

49' Sloppy play at the back by Spain, Martinez loses it in the area and Alvarez almost gets on the end of it with a great chance. Casillas manages to beat him to it and clear the ball

46' We're underway with the second half here

Substitions Three changes for Spain, David Villa is on for Fabregas , Silva replaces Koke and Cazorla comes on for Pedro

The build up to this game centred around Diego Costa and how he would fare on his return from injury. After a slow start, he got into the game in the second half of the first 45-minutes, and he'll probably fancy his chances of getting on the score sheet in the second period

45+1' The whistle goes and it's half time, 0-0, but the scoreline will tell you nothing about the amount of chances we've seen here in an exhilarating contest so far

45' It's Alba and Fabregas combining well on the left this time, as Fabregas wins a corner with an attempted cross. Taken short, Pedro shoots with his right and it sails over

43' The tempo has slowed slightly here, not much happening as Spain continue to dominate position and look for an opening

41' Spain have looked predictably dangerous as well as dangerously predictable here

40' We're five minutes away from half time as Spain look to break the deadlock before the break

39' Not a terrible effort, but Ramos fails to hit the target as he looks to curl it in to the near corner. Just over the bar

38' Fabregas with a great turn which beats the defender who makes a poor challenge and Spain get the costlesskick. Decent position this, about 25 yards out, right of centre. Ramos is stook over it

36' This would be an achievement if El Salvador made it to half time level pegging, especially considering how dangerous Spain have looked. They just haven't done the business in the final third yet

34' Costa is getting into this game a lot more now and is looking hungrier as the game goes on. This time he's pestering the defender to no avail, but it looks like he went in for a stamp after the challenge. The ref didn't see anything

Here is that shocker of a penalty from Fabregas in the fourth minute of this game, which, unbelievably, is still 0-0

30' Costa nearly gets on the end of another through ball, but Carrillo does well again to rush out and clear

29' Another attempted through ball. Iniesta tries to combine with Alba again but it's a little overhit and goes out for a goal kick

27' You'd think that El Salvador will be the happier side so far after keeping Spain at bay, even if they have been well and truly dominated. Another chance, Costa is in behind this time with another long ball from Alonso, but the keeper makes a great save

26' El Salvador take a stab at goal from the costlesskick which is nowhere near the target

25' Chance for the underdogs to get the ball in the box here with a costlesskick arpound 40 yards out

24' El Salvador just can't keep the ball here. Spain come back again, but the keeper claims the cross to a rapturous applause

24' Iniesta has now come out to the right with Pedro in the middle. Expect a lot of interchange throughout the World Cup too. It's one of this Spain side's many strengths

23' Costa comes out wide on the left to pick up a great ball from Alonso, but again his final pass is poor and is intercepted

21' The resulting costlesskick was another poor final ball. Spain have just been lacking that killer edge with the final pass so far. Yet to find their rhythm

21' Alba is back on his feet with a spring in his step. He looks okay to continue though

20' There's been a few crunching tackles so far from El Salvador, and this is no exception as Alvarez goes in on Jordia Alba, who looks to be in a bad way. Del Bosque will be worried here

18' Iniesta is causing a lot of problems here on the left in a 4-3-3 formation, with a so-far-quiet Costa in the middle and Pedro out on the right

17' Poor corner which is cleared but Spain retain possession and will come again...

16' Iniesta and Alba combine well down the left and win a corner

14' Spain are still dominating possession though, and in all honesty it looks only a matter of time before the deadlock is broken here.

14' Resolute defending so far from El Salvador. This might not be as straight forward as Spain might have thought

12' Alonso tries a long ball over the top for Pedro who's started brightly, but it's a poor one and is out for a goal kick

11' It's a fantastic atmosphere here. The home crowd are cheering every save by Carrillo as if it's a goal. Great stuff

9' Ohhh, Fabregas could have had two by now. Pedro intercepts the ball inside the El Salvador area, he squares it to Fabregas who tries a delicate side foot which is blocked by the defender. We could be in for a lot of goals here

7' Iniesta miskicks a through ball and it trickles out for a goal kick, but he was brought down late. Spain costless kick in the El Salvador half

6' What a chance for Pedro! There could have been three goals in this game already as Fabregas slots in Pedro behind the defence, he's through on goal but is rushed by the keeper who makes a great save. What an electric start!

5' Chance for El Salvador! Spain nearly immediately concede, with Blanco getting in behind Jordi Alba, crossing it in for Martinez to clear. There was space there, quite poor defending from Spain

4' MISSED!Are you watching Mourinho?! Awful penalty by Fabregas, he steps up, stops his run, and blasts it over the bar. Still 0-0

4' PENALTY! Spain have an early chance to take the lead here with a soft decision, Cesc Fabregas to take

3' El Salvador doing well to try and get in the faces of the Spanish and close them down early

1' Spain are dominating possession early on. Start as you mean to go on.

9pm El Salvador get us underway

9pm There's a decent crowd here today as Spain play out their anthem before we get underway.

8.59pm Iker Casillas leads a strong Spain side out on to a sunkissed field for their final warm up match. We're now hearing El Salvador's national anthem. Fair to say I don't know the words to this one...

8.54pm Teams are warming up, we're not far away...

8.51pm Koke is one of a long list of Spain midfielders who will find it difficult to get into the starting XI during the World Cup, but after a successful year at Athletico Madrid, his connection with Diego Costa may work in his favour if they both perform tonight.

8.50pm Kick off is fast approaching here, as we look forward to Spain being put through the traps against an unchanged El Salvador side lost to Drogba's Ivory Coast in their last fixture.

8.42pm Can El Salvador cause an upset tonight? The bookmakers certainly don't think so, with most offering odds of 30/1 on a surprise victory. Meanwhile, if you took the bookies' word as verbatim, Spain are nailed on for a win tonight, with odds of 1/20.

8.37pm The game tonight kicks off in the largest stadium in Central America with a capacity of 53,400, the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador, El Salvador. Check it out:

8.33pm There is an overshadowing occurrence this year for players to be picking up injuries before the World Cup begins. Ribery, Reus, Falcao and now Oxlade-Chamberlain are all set to miss some if not all of the World Cup, and Del Bosque will be cautios to cause any injuries to his star players this evening.

8.27pm Two players in Spain's lineup tonight still have uncertain futures hanging over their heads. Koke could be heading to the white half of Madrid with Los Blancos, while Costa looks set for Chelsea, who have a race on their hands to complete the transfer before the start of the tournament.

8.22pm Much of this stems from the fact that no team from outside South America has won the tournament on the continent. Spain will be looking for another record breaking year. Tthe tropical heat could be one of their biggest enemies this summer.

8.20pm It's curious to think that with an in-form team that's searching for it's fourth major international title on the bounce, Spain still only find themselves third favourites for the ultimate prize on the international stage after Brazil and Argentina.

8.16pm Whilst El Salvador go unchanged from the side that lost to Ivory Coast last week, the big news tonight is thst Spain name almost a full strength side as they look to make their final preparations for the start of the World Cup next week.

8.14pm El Salvador: Carrillo, Garcia, Molina, Barrios, Larin, Cerén, Alas, Menjivar, Flores, Renderos, Blanco

8.12pm Spain: Casillas, Juanfran, Ramos, Javi Martinez, Alba, Fabregas, Alonso, Iniesta, Koke, Pedro, Costa

8.10pm Let's take a look at those starting lineups

8.08pm As expected, Diego Costa gets the nod upfront in place of Torres, with Xavi, who was one of the only first team players picked against Bolivia on Friday, left out.

8pm In Spain's final fixture before their opener against Holland on Friday, Vicente Dek Bosque has announced his team, and it's a strong one.

Hello and welcome to live commentary of Spain's final World Cup warm up game against El Salvador, where Del Bosque will look to give Diego Costa a run out to prove his fitness.

Fernando Torres has had another season to forget at Chelsea, but curiously his international form hasn't depleted. It speaks volumes that he was picked in this squad ahead of Fernando Llorente, who scored 16 goals in 29 appearances for Juventus this season, and Alvaro Negredo, who notched up 9 in 21. Torres managed 5 in 28 for Chelsea, but in the last two years for Spain he has a goals per game ratio of 1.00 (6 in 6).

Diego Costa is Del Bosque's preffered option upfront for the World Cup after a staggering 36 goals for Athetico Madrid this season, leading the club to the La Liga title and Champions League final. But he picked up an injury 9 minutes into that match, and tonight he will get his first chance to prove his fitness after undergoing surgery on his knee.

Athletico teammate Juanfran, who is also in a race to prove his fitness before Spain's opener against Holland on Friday, tips Costa to shine in Brazil: "[Costa] is great and I'm convinced he will be one of the great players of the World Cup." It's likely neither of the pair will feature heavily in that opening game, but as the tournament goes on Del Bosque will be hoping to have more options as the two get embedded into the team.

Spain beat Bolivia 2-0 on Friday night in what was mostly a second XI. Torres picked up a goal with a cheeky finish from the penalty spot in what was his first international appearance for 11 months. If he gets a couple more tonight, could he be a dark horse for the Golden Boot? Let's not forget he won it at Euro 2012 with a string of substitute appearances. Catch the highlights of that game against Bolivia here:

El Salvador, who are 68th in the world, are unlikely to cause Spain any problems tonight. They were eliminated from qualification to the World Cup in the third round out of four, finishing third in a tough group with Mexico, Costa Rica and Guyana.