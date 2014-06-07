England - Honduras Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

FULL TIME: England 0 - 0 Honduras: A game which offered little in the ways of excitement, was interrupted by a thunderstorm, resulting in a 45 minute delay. The break disrupted the flow of the game, and both teams struggled to get going. Tackles flew in from both teams, more often or not Honduras however, with Beckeles being sent off for a second bookable offence after 64 minutes. The Hondurans resulted to playing rather defensively, and England failed to break them down. Barkley was a bright spark for England, whereas Wilshere and Baines both offered little. Overall, an underwhelming performance from England, and a disappointingly dull game.

90' - Mario Martinez replaces Emilio Izaguirre

89' - Izaguirre strikes one from 30 yards, and it makes for an easy save for Forster.

87' - Jagielka plays a ball into Lambert, but the return ball is too heavy, and Valladares claims

86' - Juan Carlos Garcia comes on for Roger Espinoza

82' - Frank Lampard comes on for Jordan Henderson

80' - Henderson smashes over from 25 yards.

78' - Rickie Lambert will replace Danny Welbeck

76' - Baines is booked for foul on Palacios.

74' - Fraser Forster comes on for Joe Hart.

74' - Jerry Bengtson is replaced by Jerry Palacios.

72' - Lovely ball in from Johnson, finding Sturridge, but he disappointingly heads over.

69' - Cahill is booked for a foul on Figueroa

68' - Carlo Costly is replaced by Edder Delgado

67' - Wonderful ball from Henderson to Lallana just gets away from the Southampton midfielder, as does the chance.

64' - Beckeles is booked for a second time for an elbow in Baines' face. He is sent off and Honduras will have to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

60' - Lallana is booked for a rather uncontrolled swing in Espinoza's direction. Bernardez leathers the costless kick goalwards but it goes wide of Hart's far post.

58' - Valladares makes a strong stop as Welbeck stabs goalwards.

56' - Terrific challenge from Izaguirre denying Barkley the chance to go one-on-one with Valladares. Risky on a yellow card, but a great challenge nonetheless.

53' - Sturridge attempts to chip the ball into Valladares' top corner, but he gets it all wrong and the chance goes begging.

51' - Barkley pulling the strings with various flicks and tricks, and Baines get a corner. He takes and it is punched away from Valladares.

50' - A dangerous challenge by Beckeles catches Welbeck, and warrants a yellow card, which he receives.

48' - Bernardez is booked for a foul on Barkley, as the young Everton midfielder skips away from the centre back.

47' - CLOSE! Barkley tries to curl one into Valladares' top corner, but the shot drags wide of the mark.

46' - The second half begins with England kicking off. Barkley and Wilshere on for Rooney and Gerrard.

HALF TIME: England 0 - 0 Honduras

43' - Joe Hart flaps at the resulting corner. Another to follow...

42' - A mistake by Jagielka allows Palacios a chance, and his shot is diverted wide by Henderson.

40' - Good first time ball from Welbeck, and Lallana pings one acoss the 'keeper, via a deflection which almost creeps in.

38' - Dangerous challenge by Figueroa on Henderson, but he times it perfectly, and keeps the ball in play too.

34' - Chavez whips the ball up with a fair amount of spin, but it sails over Joe Hart's bar.

33' - Espinoza wins a costless kick in a dangerous position, and is clattered by Lallana in the process.

30' - Izaguirre fouls Sturridge, and then kicks out at the England forward in a rather unsavoury manner, claiming he was only going for the ball. The Celtic left-back is booked.

28' - Sturridge earns a corner for England...it comes to nothing.

26' - Luis Garrido is booked for a late tackle on Gerrard, and deservedly so.

23' - A mistake from Lallana allows Bengtson to take a snapshot but it's easy enough for Hart to save.

22' - The game restarts with a goal kick from Valladares

22:44 - The teams are re-emerging as the storm appears to have passed.

The game will restart in 10 minutes

Daniel Sturridge has come closest to finding a breakthrough in this game, when he dragged a shot to the right of Valladares, and just beyond the post.

The game is expected to pause for approximately 30 minutes.

There will be a momentary interlude in play as a storm brews over The Sun Life Stadium. The players are now all walking off the pitch and will return when conditions improve.

21' - CLOSE! Sturridge misses a huge chance after a very clever dummy from Welbeck, that fools the whole defense.

20' - Hart kicks the ball out of play under pressure from Bengtson

18' - It eventually comes to Lallana who wastes the possession.

18' - Garrido fouls Sturridge. Gerrard will take the costless kick...

17' - Thunder crashes out as the game starts to pick up in pace. England now showing a little more ergency.

13' - The costless kick was on target, and once again the Honduran keeper parried. Sturridge flagged offside.

12' - Carlo Costly concedes a costless-kick 30 yards away from goal - could it be costly?

11' - Gerrard swings wildly at the ball from outside the box, and the ball goes way, way over.

9' - Gerrard whips a ball into the box, which finds Welbeck, but his touch delays the chance and Honduras manage to clear.

8' - Honduras starting to find their feet here, enjoying some more possession as England slump in the hot conditions

7' - Gerrard fouls Chavez near the half way line

6' - Honduras have a corner after a Johnson mistake. It flies over everyone's heads and Bernardez fires the half-volley over the bar, from a rather tight, and unlikely angle.

4' - Espinoza draws a foul from Johnson in the Honduras half.

3' - Danny Welbeck strikes from the edge of the box, and Valladares spills it, fortunately for him, into no danger.

3' - England applying some pressure, but Chavez clears away.

2' - England enjoy some early possession as Honduras sit behind the ball

1' - And we have blast off here in Miami

21:42 - Kick off very shortly...stay tuned.

21:39 - The national anthems ring out in Miami

21:32 - Hodgson - "There's a lot of players who are not starting today who are in contention to start against Italy" in a week's time.

21:29 - Quality-wise, England's team is far superior to Honduras, so you would expect a fair few goals here. Honduras must hold their 4-4-2 structure and use the ball on the occasions that they have it, for any joy in this match.

21:16 - Number-one 'keeper Valladares returns for Honduras in what is a strong team for them; look out for the front two of Carlo Costly and Jerry Bengtson, set up in Suarez's favourite 4-4-2 formation.

21:16 - Official Honduras starting XI - Valladares; Beckeles, Bernardez, Figueroa, Izaguirre; Chavez, Garrido, Wilson Palacios, Espinoza; Bengtson, Costly.

20:56 - Tonight's game is the first meeting between the two sides in history.

20:55 - As predicted, Jagielka and Cahill are back at the centre of England's defense. They will be doing their best to reduce the threat of the likes of Espinoza and Carlo Costly.

20:39 - Just over an hour till kick-off...

20:30 - Oxlade-Chamberlain is not on the substitute bench having picked up an injury against Ecuador

20:28 - Official England Starting XI: Hart, Johnson, Baines, Gerrard (C), Cahill, Jagielka, Henderson, Rooney, Lallana, Sturridge, Welbeck

Sterling will not play a part in tonight's match, having picked up a one-match ban against Ecuador for a tackle on Manchester United's Valencia.

Here are the highlights from Honduras' match against Israel:

Here are the highlights from the England-Ecuador match:

Honduras manager Luis Suarez will also want to play a squad that is similar to his World Cup team, however it is about finding the balance between finding form and not risking injuries.

I would expect England to play a squad nearer to the one which will start against Italy in a week's time, however Hodgson has explained that 'there is no need to tell the Italians our starting 11" and that they will not underestimate the ability of Honduras. The likelihood is that Cahil and Jagielka will return to the heart of the defense, having both been rested for the Ecuador game.

Hart is also likely to return in goal, as well as Gerrard and Baines, none of whom played a part in the previous friendly.

The Ecuador match saw a fair few changes in Hodgson's squad, with, for example James Milner playing at right-back which is rather unorthodox for him. The front three were also interchanged throughout that match possibly suggesting Hodgson is still allowing for players to prove themselves.

Wigan's Espinoza scored an absolute screamer against Israel in their previous friendly, but they eventually slumped to a 4-2 defeat which they will be disappointed about. It is an indicator to the quality of team England face tonight, and one would expect there to be a few goals.

England played out a 2-2 draw with Ecuador on Wednesday, which they will have mixed emotions over; normally they would expect to be beating teams like Ecuador, however Hodgson will know that the team he put out wasn't his strongest. On top of that, the England players are still adjusting to the hotter conditions, which, in Miami are simmilar to those that they will encounter in Brazil.

England and Honduras both look to further their preparations for the World Cup, and England will expect to beat 'Los Catrachos' as they play out their final friendly before Italy next Saturday.

Welcome to Vavel's live coverage of the England - Honduras match, which will kick off at 21:45 GMT. I, Seb Ward will be bringing you the details of the match as it unfolds.