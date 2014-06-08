Jamaica - France Live Score of World Cup 2014 friendly

That's all from me, Gerry Johnston but there will be reaction to the game and the remaining World Cup warm up games across VAVEL over the coming hours and days. Next up for me is the live coverage of Brazil and Croatia on Thursday night. I hope to see you all then.

Ultimately, Deschamps will be feeling good after that although he will remind his team that it was against a poor Jamaica side and the opposition will now step up a level.

That was absolutey sublime from the French. They will now fly off to Brazil full of confidence. Deschamps has a few selection headaches now as quite a few of the team have shown him that they deserve a chance to play. Griezman, Giroud, Benzema and Valbuena all played well but only three can start. Sissoko was also impressive but he is likely to make way for Pogba.

FULL TIME FRANCE 8-0 JAMAICA

89' GOAL FRANCE 8-0. Beautiful goal as Evra and Sissoko combine well down the left. Sissoko carries into the box and plays it to Griezmann who backheels the shot home. Superb.

87' SUB Karim Benzema comes off to a standing ovation after a superb display. Southamptons's Morgan Schneiderlin is the man who replaces him.

84' France are denied an eigth when Pogba and Evra combine to set up Remy who scores but Evra was offside in the build up.

80' SUB Valbuena who has been extremely impressive throughout comes off for Loic Remy.

77' GOAL FRANCE 7-0. Valbuena and Benzema combine to dispossess a Jamaican defender before Valbuena releases Benzema who unselfishly plays it across goal. Valbuena makes a mess of it but Griezmann is able to take a touch before slotting into the bottom corner.

74' Valbuena unlucky not to get on the scoresheet when he shins a Sagna cross just past the post.

71' SUB Double change for the French as Griezmann and Pogba come on for Matuidi and Giroud. Not exactly good news for Jamaica.

70' Almost seven. Benzema lets one go with his left foot from the edge of the box but it comes off the upright and clear.

66' GOAL FRANCE 6-0. Evra crosses from the left and Matuidi meets it on the half volley and it's six for the French now who have been superb tonight.

63' GOAL FRANCE 5-0. Blaise Matuidi plays the ball into Karim Benzema and the defenders back off and Benzema punishes them by blasting into the top corner.

59' SUB Cabaye makes way for Rio Mavuba.

57' Valbuena flights in a corner but Evra is unable to keep his header down and it goes well over the bar.

53' GOAL FRANCE 4-0. Cabaye plays a lofted pass to Benzema down the left and he squares the ball into the path of Giroud who blasts home from close range.

50' France break away at pace and Valbuena releases Sissoko down the right. Sissoko plays it back to Valbuena but his goalbound effort is blocked.

46' Jamaica get the second half underway.

SUB Sagna comes on for France replacing Debuchy. Gray is coming on for Jamaica and will take the place of Lawrence.

The teams are on the way back out.

France were very impressive in that half. Obviously, it's difficult to judge how good they were as Jamaica aren't a great side but they have played good football and took their chances well. The tempo has been very encouraging and hopefully the inevitable substitutions in the second half won't slow that down.

HALF TIME France 3-0 Jamaica

45' Two minutes of added time.

43' Valbuena plays a clever cross into the box but Benzema is unable to get his head on it.

37' GOAL FRANCE 3-0. Benzema has scored a lovely goal. He has picked the ball up on the left and brought it into the box before curling it beyond the hapless goalkeeper. France are dominant now.

37' Debuchy has taken a knock but looks to be fine now and is able to run it off.

30' Half an hour gone and much of the game has been played in the Jamaican half. Valbuena has been the architect of everything good from the French.

26' France are looking very good here. Benzema shoots from around the penalty spot after good work down the left.

20' GOAL FRANCE 2-0. Benzema plays a Cabaye pass into Matuidi who drills home with his left foot from 20 yards out.

17' GOAL FRANCE 1-0. Valbuena plays a lobbed pass into the box and Giroud nods it down for Cabaye who chests it down before slotting past the keeper with his right foot.

13' France aren't having it all their own way. Humphrey gets costless down the right and zips the ball across the face of goal but Debuchy clears at the back post.

10' It has been a lively start and the game is being played at a much higher tempo than most friendlies in the last few days.

6' Jamaica go close. A costless kick is played into the danger area and Mariappa meets it on the volley but his shot goes well wide with the goal at his mercy.

4' France are looking sharp here. Valbuena beats the right back before putting a teasing ball into the back post but Giroud just can't get close enough to it.

2' Benzema, who has started on the left, lays the ball back to Sissoko after the goalkeeper spilled a cross but the shot was blocked and goes wide for a corner. The corner is poor from Valbuena and is cleared at the near post.

0' France get the game underway.

7.54 Just over five minutes to kick off. Can any of the players make an impression, good or bad, on Deschamps that may affect his thinking for next Sunday's game with Honduras?

7.39 Benzema has yet to feature in the warm up games after coming into the squad late after winning the Champions League with Real Madrid. Giroud may line up on the left tonight allowing Benzema to play through the middle. Giroud often drifted wide in the last two games and was a real theat to the defences.

7.30 It will be interesting to see how Giroud and Benzema link up in attack. Giroud has been very impressive in the two warm up games so far.

7.16 We are just under three quarters of an hour from kick off so why not get in touch with your thoughts on tonights game. Has Deschamps picked the right team? Can Jamaica surprise les bleus? You can get in touch on Twitter at the address at the top of this article. Let us know your thoughts

7.15 JAMAICA - J Barrett, L Doyley, A Mariappa, W Morgan, K Lawrence, J Grant, Austin, Beckett, Humphrey, Dawkins, Seaton

7.14 Jamaica have also announced their starting lineup and there are quite a few players currently playing in England included.

7.11 Most of that France lineup will start next week although Koscielny, Pogba and possibly Griezmann should push their way into the starting lineup.

7.09 FRANCE - Lloris; Debuchy, Varane, Sakho, Evra; Cabaye, Sissoko, Matuidi; Valbuena, Giroud, Benzema

7.07 France lineup has just been confirmed and looks strong although Paul Pogba has been left out.

6.59 Just over an hour until kick off now so why not take some time to read this preview France - Jamaica from VAVEL's James Cartwright.

6.57 Jamiaca 2-1 Japan 1998 highlights

6.54 Jamaica have only ever taken part in the World Cup once and that was France 98. They lost their first two games to Croatia and Argentina but managed to beat Japan in their final group thanks to two Theodore Whitmore goals.

6.51 The English contingent are Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace, Lloyd Doyley (Watford), Wes Morgan (Leicester), Rodolph Austin (Leeds), Chris Humphrey (Preston), Joel Grant (Yeovil), Jamar Loza (Norwich) and Simon Dawkins (Derby).

6.48 Jamaica's other friendlies saw them lose 2-1 to Serbia and draw 2-2 with Egypt. The current squad has a mixture of players playing in Jamaica, USA, England and Finland.

6.44 Jamaica won't be in Brazil for the World Cup and have instead came over to Europe to participate in a series of friendlies which included a 1-0 loss to France's Group E rivals, Switzerland in Luzern. Jamaica made things tough for the Swiss and it wasn't until the 84th minute that they were broken down when Josip Drmic got the only goal of the game.

6.40 France 1-1 Paraguay highlights

6.35 France 4-0 Norway Highlights

6.30 Paul Pogba, Olivier Giroud (2) and Loic Remy got the goals against Norway as France put in a highly impressive performance. Antoine Griezmann got France's goal against Paraguay before Victor Caceres nodded a late leveller for the South Americans.

6.25 France have played two warm up games so far, beating Norwich 4-0 and drawing 1-1 with Paraguay last Sunday.

6.20 The teams haven't been announced yet but it will be very interesting to see what lineup Didier Deschamps goes with. He will want to get his strongest eleven on the pitch ahead of their World Cup opener against Honduras in Porto Alegre next Sunday but he will also have concerns about picking up anymore injuries ahead of the tournament.

6.15 Griezmann is just 23 years old but he has enjoyed a great season in La Liga scoring sixteen goals from the wing. That meant he finished in sixth place in the race for the Pichichi behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Costa, Karim Benzema and Alexis Sanchez.

6.10 Ribery is undoubtedly the bigger loss as he would have started wide on the left for Didier Deschamps men. His place in the starting eleven is now likely to go to Real Sociedad's Antoine Griezmann.

6.05 The big news for France this week is that Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich) and Clement Grenier (Lyon) have been ruled out of the World Cup and have been replaced in the squad by Remy Cabella (Montpellier) and Morgan Schneiderlin (Southampton).

6.00 Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of France's final World Cup warm up game. Les bleus take on Jamaica in Lille this evening (8pm UK time, 9pm local time) and you can follow all the action right here.