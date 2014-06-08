Fluminense - Italy Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly

23:30. To conclude, an enthralling eight-goal thriller as Italy won their final warm-up game before the World Cup with a 5-3 win. Thank you for joining us on Vavel, and I, Charlie Malam, hope you enjoyed the commentary. Make sure to come back for more, as we cover the remaining international friendlies in the coming days and of course the World Cup, which starts in just four days. Thank you again for joining us, and good night.

23:28. A cracking game for all spectators tonight. Prandelli's Azzurri twice took the lead through Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile's great partnership, but Chiquinho and Carlinhos twice drew level. 10 minutes after the interval, Italy took a three goal lead in less than 2 and a half minutes. Immobile's quick double before a selfless assist for Insigne's second gave them a comfortable lead. Fluminense did not give up and Matheus Carvalho's rocketing strike gave them hope, but Italy saw out their lead for their first win in eight games. A spectacular finish before their World Cup opening game on the 14th as they face England.

90+4' Full time! Fluminense 3-5 Italy.

90+2' Conca's ball out wide finds Bruno, who exchanges with Jean before firing a cross-cum-shot into the box. The ball drifts well past Mirante's goal.

90' 4 minutes added on now. Can Fluminense get another? A long ball is hung into the box, but Mirante comfortably catches. Walter then tries an effort from range, but it is blocked.

88' The Brazilians' have ben expressive tonight, taking advantage of an open Italian back-line. Despite their side being relatively second string, Roy Hodgson will take encouragement from their performance tonight, which despite looking like winning the game, has still been slightly unsatisfactory.

86' Impressive performances all round tonight, and from both sides too. Fluminense have suffered from those three quick goals, but otherwise have played well.

85' We're into the final five. An audacious effort from Matheus Carvalho after Biro Biro's cross into the box. He attempts a back-heel but Mirante gets down to stop him scoring what would have been the goal of the night.

83'The humidity is affecting the visitors now as they struggle to get back for a Fluminense counter. A corner is whacked in which Mirante clears and drops, but his defence allow him off the hook. Their counter-attack is then quashed.

82' Andrea Pirlo goes for a direct effort from 25-yards, but his shot is low and easy for Felipe to get behind. Poor from the 35-year-old playmaker.

82' Candreva of Lazio is on for Prandelli. Balotelli has bought another foul after some tricks on a forward charge, Fabricio forces him down after a trailing leg.

81' Carlinhos earns jeers from the home crowd after his cross clears the stadium. The tempo is yet to settle here.

80' A similar line-up to that which will start in Manaus on the field now.

78' Marchisio leaves a late challenge on Diguinho. Risky from the midfielder.

77' Balotelli wins a costless-kick, Pirlo's deft flick over the wall is headed for a corner.

77' The intensity is yet to cool with Borges' side coming forward again. Biro Biro's header back across goal from the far post almst gifts Matheus an opportunity but Mirante gathers quickly.

76' Felipe comes out well to ensure Marchisio isn't through on goal. De Sciglio is another player now on the pitch after a ruck of subs.

75' Pirlo's lobbed pass finds Cassano in the box but his touch deceives him and Gum is there to clear. Pirlo's ease on the ball is remarkable.

75' You can't take your eyes off this one. A thrilling encounter with shots flying in left, right and centre. The Brazilians are taking the game to Prandelli's team now, who have yet to fashion a chance since their array of substitutions.

70' De Rossi is forced to clear the ball out, and the attack from the throw-in almost results in a chance but Mirante comes out his net to get to the ball. Seconds later, Bruno's neat turn at the bylines outwits Parolo and earns some whistles from the crowd.

69' The strike bobbles and is an awkward save for Italian substitue goalkeeper Mirante, nothing comes of the corner though.

69' Fluminense win a costless-kick from 20-yards out. Walter goes down under Parolo's aerial challenge. Conco and Jean line up the set-piece, will this be the ninth goal?

67' De Rossi is also now on the field.

66' Balotelli wins a costless-kick for the Italians. Andrea Pirlo is stroking the ball around nicely, a beautiful pass sets Cassano away but his ball goes over Balotelli's head in the centre of the box.

65' He turned on the edge of the box before unleashing a superb strike past the onlooking Perin. 5-3 now in this high-scoring affair.

64' GOAL! What a strike, an absolute cracker by Matheus. He's only been on the pitch a matter of minutes.

63' You would suspect it would be damage limitation for Fluminense now, but they're coming forward in droves.

61' Substitutions for Italy. Andrea Pirlo, Mario Balotelli, Antonio Cassano and Andrea Barzagli come on for Insigne, Cerci, Ranocchia and Paletta.

60' The home side are now denied after a penalty after Walter seemed to have gone down under Paletta's flailing foot. The referee denies them the chance to make it 5-3.

59' Two changes for the home side. Chiquinho is replaced by Biro Biro and Gustavo Scarpa is replaced.

57' Fluminense are shellshocked after the quick-fire triple. The game is surely out of their grasp now. Meanwhile, Prandelli will surely be considering whether to start the selfless Immobile who now has two assists and three goals, being involved in all five goals. He looks every penny worth the £15.5 million price tag Dortmund recently forked out for him.

56' Immobile finds the ball after Chiquinho's poor back pass, which falls straight to his feet. The hat-trick man squares for Insigne, to put them three goals ahead two minutes and 19 seconds after being level.

56' GOAL! And it's five. Fluminense have collapsed here.

55' Immobile outwits the offside trap and pokes past Felipe who was trying to close his down, the ball trickles into the inside corner. One minute and 19 seconds after his fourth.

55' GOAL! Immobile grabs his hat-trick.

54' Cerci's shot from the right side is palmed right into the path of Immobile by Felipe, and the Dortmund forward strokes home to get his second of the night.

53' GOAL! 3-2, Italy take the lead again.

53' The Italians probing in the Fluzão area, but struggling to work an opportunity. Thiago Motta concedes a costless-kick for pushing Jean.

52' A superb ball from Aquilani finds Abate on the right wing, but he is just offside.

51' Italian possession prompting some boos from the home crowd and Prandelli's pragmatic side are still looking slightly below-par.

50' Walter tries an effort after Italy lose the ball cheaply. The on-loan Porto frontman unleashes a sharp strike that curls just a yard or two wide of Perin's post. Sloppy from the Azzurri.

49' Good interlinking on the flank between Conca and Bruno leads to a cross into the box, and the ball seemed to have struck a hand, but the referee waves it away.

48' Abate hacks down Chiquinho after a smart turn, but the referee is still yet to brandish a yellow card tonight.

48' Borges' Fluminense have been impressive tonight. Their skill with the ball at their feet is very much typical of Brazilian football.

47' Andrea Pirlo and Mario Balotelli were two of several household names warming up at half-time. Will Prandelli introduce some of his big names to avoid another disappointing result, or will he save their services for the match against England?

46' The second half begins at Estádio da Cidadania.

22:25Club team Fluminense have been more collective today, but the Italian strike force have been impressive. Admittedly, Immobile could have been adjudged offside for their first goal, but the linesman let them off the hook. Meanwhile, Abate was at fault for the equaliser, after a lack of awareness cost them the lead.

HT: Fluminense 2-2 Italy. Insigne and Immobile have twice hit the visitors' ahead, but the home side have twice come back. The Italians' have struggled to dominate over the Brazilians, being pegged back by Fluminense. A great game so far tonight, with both sides taking in turns to control the game.

44' Italy come forward now after a longer spell in possession. They have been forced to sit back in the last few minutes, but Abate almost puts them in the lead again. After smart movement, he cuts inside on his left foot but the full-back gets a deflection on it.

43' Conca is vibrant tonight, and the crowd are in support of the 31-year-old Argentine. He is one of only two non-Brazilian players in the entire squad.

41'Fluminense have been impressive from the back, building their attacks up with patience. A dummy by jean almost allows Walter to break forward, but the move is seen by Paletta.

40' Bruno's run is cut out well by Darmian, but the Brasilierião side are in a bouyant mood and look like scoring a few more.

39' Great play by Jean, as the ball bobbles in front of his feet and he does well to flick the ball over the nearby Thiago Motta, which prompts jeers from the home fans.

38' The home side have hit first gear now as they smell blood following Prandelli's teams defensive weakness. Where will this game end up? Italy look good going forward but have been easily penetrated at the back, whilst Fluminense look good going forward but fragile defensively also.

36' GOAL! After good build-up, Flu equalise again. After a quick pass and move between Walter and Carlinhos, the latter bursts forward and has a fierce strike at the near post. Italian keeper Perin should have done better, as the ball went through his hands. We're all level again here in Rio de Janeiro. A thoroughly enjoyable match.

36' Some superb footwork from the Brazilians, showing a typical Samba style ostentaciousness.

35' Some fluent attacking football from the Italians, as Immobile almost finds himself through after some more good work from Insigne. A prolific striking partnership tonight.

34' Cerci clips his opponent, but Fluminense then give away a foul of their own when Conca goes through the back of Cerci.

31' No signs of Italy's supposed lack of firepower up front tonight. Insigne now has a goal and an assist to his name.

30' GOAL!Insigne whips it in on his right foot and Immobile gets on the end of it, to put the Italians back in the lead. A superbly deft header from the £15.5 million forward.

29' Impressive build-up from Italy is cut out by Bruno, but the Italians come forward again. Parolo wins a costless-kick on the left side, 25-yards out.

28' Good passing play from both sides when they are in possession so far tonight. The hosts' particularly, have been impressive on the ball.

27' Bruno's darting run down the left flank wins a throw in, but Immobile does well to quell the threat and force the ball backwards. Fluminense will fancy their chances of taking the Italians after such a quick comeback.

26' Italy nearly take the lead again, but Felipe Garcia gets down well to Immobile's shot. A terrific atmosphere in the stadium now.

25' After Conca weaves about on the edge of the box, his ball finds Gustavo Scarpa who drags a ball into the box. His pass-cum-shot seems destined to being going past the post, but Chiquinho is there to put the ball into an empty net. Game on!

25' GOAL! It's all level already.

24' A throw in deep into Fluminense territory from Abate falls into the box, but Insigne can't quite bring the ball down and Garcia gathers.

23' Ranocchia's probing ball finds Immobile, who squares the ball to Insigne after Felipe Garcia is drawn off his line and the Napoli winger couldn't have had an easier opportunity.

22' GOAL! And from nowhere, Prandelli's side are in front.

21' Cerci is brought down by Carlinhos after seemingly catching the back of his hamstring. Italy don't take advantage of the costless-kick, but are keeping possession well.

20' Fluminense spraying the ball about well around the Italians' box, but a sea of white shirts prevents them breaking through. Bruno the shining light for Flu so far tonight.

20' Another offside as the offside trap catches out Cerci. More offsides than chances so far tonight. How will Italy overcome the hosts' well-organised defence?

19' Little to talk about here as of yet. Prandelli's side certainly look a little lacklustre going forward, but defensively they have been solid.

16'Quick, sharp passing play from Fluminense at the moment. Conca almost finds Jean, but the ball is cleared for a throw-in.

14' Conca sets Jean away, who cuts the ball inside as they try to play some neat passing triangles, but they haven't created a clear opportunity yet.

13' The Brazilians have a set-piece, which is whipped in by Conca's right foot on the let side, but the ball curls straight into Perin's chest.

13' Bruno does well down the left, skipping away from the incoming tackle off of Darmian. He forces a corner but it is again wasted.

12' Fluminenseplaying the ball about well and pressing high up the pitch. The Italians try to capitalise when Insigne fires a long cross-field ball up to Immobile but the ball falls nicely for Felipe Garcia to gather ahead of the Dortmund forward.

11' Still an even affair so far, but the home team looking eager to impress. The Azzuri are coming forward with pace, but have yet to create anything from open play with their long balls often being overhit or the running player being caught off.

10' Flu's high line again catches Italy, as Insigne is caught offside.

9' Italyare pressured high up into their box, and Fluminenselook up for the challenge tonight. Can they continue the Italian's winless run?

9' The subsequent corner is wasted by the hosts.

8' Fluminenseforce Perin into a low save after Diguinho fires a side-footed shot from the edge of the box but it didn't really test the Italian.

7' A second corner comes in, but Ranocchia can't get to it. The ball falls to Immobile on the volley, but he completely mistimes the strike and it fumbles out for a goal kick.

6' Aquilani switches to the left flank to Insigne, who wins the Azzuri a corner. The corner is headed out by Bruno.

5' Immobile almost finds himself with the ball at the box but Gum intercepts the through ball. Italy regain possession and go for another attack.

4' The home side's high line catches out another Italian attack, but the visitors' pace up front could catch them out tonight.

3' Fluminense passing the ball around well, but Abate ensures the attack comes nothing. A tight start to the game so far.

3' Little to separate the two teams so far. Cerci and Immobile link up well but the two former Torino teammates can't fashion a chance.

2' A great ball finds Insigne in acres of space on the left flank, but he is offside.

1' The game has begun.

21:28. The Carioca Tricolor fans are in good voice here as the players walk out onto the pitch.

21:26. Moments away from kickoff now in Volta Redonda. Stay tuned for live commentary.

21:23. Pogba has already established himself as one of the top players in Serie A, playing a key role in the Juventus' last two title triumphs, but he isn't involved tonight. Instead, he is being saved until the World Cup.

21:19. Prandelli has sung the praises of midfield phenomenon Paul Pogba. "Pogba is the best midfielder in the world," the 56-year-old told L'Equipe. "He can play in several roles. He has exceptional physical and technical capabilities."

21:10. Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport said the fans expected more of their recent result versus Luxembourg, but defiantly finished by saying "Italy has made us accustomed to lacklustre performances before momentous triumphs.”

21:06. BBC Sport’s James Horncastle has worried that England should not be fooled by Italy’s underwhelming pre-World Cup matches ahead of their titanic clash in Manaus. Check it out here.

21:02. The stadium is filling up nicely now on a sunny day in the Brazilian footballing capital, picture via Fluminense's Instagram account, @fluminensefc.

21:00. Half an hour remains until kickoff. Can Italy manage their first game in eight, or will they continue their trademark of performing poorly before the big tournament?

20:55. Check out an interesting take on Italy's lack of goals in recent games, as they have scored just eight goals in seven friendlies. Check it out here.

20:53. Talking about the area’s heat, Giorgio Chiellieni said: “It’s already humid enough here, we’re all concerned about the heat in Manaus.” The heat in the jungle is notorious, with the European players in the England and Italy squads expected to struggle in it.

20:50. Lots has also been made of Italy’s training camp in Mangaratiba recently. Prandelli chose the location based on the experience gained in last year’s Confederations Cup, when the Azzurri stayed in Rio and spent nearly two hours each day travelling by bus to their training ground in the traffic-clogged city.

20:45. Fluminense Vice-President Ricardo Tenorio told O Globo of his delight to be asked to play Italy in their final friendly. “The Italian Federation asked us and we accepted their invitation,” he said. “We will play to the best of our abilities, apart of course from the players who have been called away for World Cup duty.”

20:42. This will be the 15th time Fluminense have faced opponents from Italy. Throughout history, the Tricolor have only lost in one, and even then it was on penalties to Udinese in May 1984. The Tricolor have taken ten wins and three draws.

20:40. Fluminese XI: Felipe Garcia Bruno, Gum, Fabricio, Carlinhos; Jean, Diguinho, Chiquinho, Conca; Gustavo Scarpa, Walter.

20:38. Barzagli and Paletta returned after they shook off a fever and minor muscular problems respectively, though goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu remains out.

20:34. In other Italian news, Daniele De Rossi took a knock after a knock after a challenge with Andrea Ranocchia in training and was reportedly on the floor for five minutes, though he soon returned to work after an examination by the national team doctor and should be fine.

20:26. The host of tonight's match-up is Estádio General Sílvio Raulion de Oliveira, otherwise known as Estádio da Cidadania, which is home to Campeonato Carioca's Volta Redonda. The stadium holds just 21,000, a stark contrast to the 42,000 Arena da Amazônia that Italy will play in for their World Cup opener against England in six days time. Despite the Maracana being Fluminense's real home stadium, they can still be considered hosts tonight.

20:23. Fluminense's on-loan forward Walter, from Porto, has been speaking to the press before tonight's game. "Our team will be as concentrated as possible, even to help Italy prepare well. Being part of a good match is important for them and for us too. Few teams have that chance and we are fortunate it has come to us. I'll be very concentrated on getting off to a good start" promised the tricolor attacker.

20:19. "Balotelli is an important player for the national team, like a lot of others. But he must come to the World Cup fully prepared," said Prandelli."He knows the World Cup can be the opportunity of a lifetime for a footballer."

20:15. The 56-year-old also talked up Mario Balotelli's chances at this summer's World Cup.

20:12. "I need to test some of the solutions we had been practising in training, especially in midfield. It is something I needed to do and I don't think it was a failure." he said, after experimenting with Andrea Pirlo and Marco Verratti together in the heart of midfield.

20:08. Meanwhile, Prandelli recently acknowledged his side need to improve, but he gained some useful insights from the match versus Luxembourg and remains in upbeat mood, insisting they can still have a "great World Cup".

20:05. We'll have the news to you as soon as Borges announces his Fluminense side, so stay tuned. He will be without Fred, Rafael Sobis, Cícero, Wagner, Valencia and Diego Cavalieri tonight.

20:04. Prandelli’s lineup features a trident attack within his 4-3-2-1 formation, with Alessio Cerci and Lorenzo Insigne playing behind new Borussia Dortmund signing and last year’s capocannonieri Ciro Immobile.

20:03. Italian XI: Perin – Abate, Ranocchia, Paletta, Darmian – Thiago Motta, Parolo, Aquilani – Insigne, Immobile, Cerci.

20:01. Prandelli has already announced his side's starting line-up. It's a weakened side, but a team that should be enough to prevail over Fluminense. The tactician has decided to rotate his squad, with almost all the players selected unlikely to feature in their Group D opener against England, next Saturday.

19:59. The Azzuri have drawn six of their last seven matches, which means a draw at 9/4 is a good bet.

19:57. Italy have only been in the country for two days and the Squadra Azzura aren't actually underdogs for tonight's game given their recent record. Sky Bet have them 23/20, whilst the hosts' are 21/10 to win. A draw is 9/4.

19:55. Cristóvão Borges' side will have a month's break after tonight's match due to the celebrations and jubilations of the World Cup. They won't play again until the 17th of July, against Criciúma.

19:52. The Brazilians have a very strong side, with the likes of Wellington Silva and Rafinha, but they will miss the presence of Fred tonight, who is with the Brazilian national team, who kick off this summer's tournament in four days.

19:48. Fluminense were thrilled at the news that they will get the chance to play against the 2006 World Champions and the Brazilians will be hoping to cause an upset and continue Prandelli's side's winless streak.

19:45. Tonight's game is Italy's final dress rehearsal before they open their World Cup Group D campaign on the 14th.

19:42. Here are the highlights from that match:

19:37. Meanwhile the visitors tonight are none other than Cesare Prandelli's Italian national team. They haven't won in seven matches, with their most recent result a 1-1 draw against Luxembourg.

19:35. Here are the highlights from Flu's 1-1 draw on the 1st of June:

19:33. Fluzão go into the unique friendly against international opposition whilst sat 2nd in their league. After their draw at home to Internacional, the Rio de Janiero based side are three points off of 1st placed Cruzeiro.

19:30. Welcome to Vavel's live commentary, tonight Brasileirão side Fluminense face Italy in the Azzuri's final World Cup warm-up match in a hybrid friendly.