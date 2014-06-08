Fluminense - Italy Live Score Commentary of World Cup 2014 friendly
Italy were held to a 1-1 draw with Luxembourg recently, can they get a win tonight against Brazilian domestic side Fluminense?
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

23:30. To conclude, an enthralling eight-goal thriller as Italy won their final warm-up game before the World Cup with a 5-3 win. Thank you for joining us on Vavel, and I, Charlie Malam, hope you enjoyed the commentary. Make sure to come back for more, as we cover the remaining international friendlies in the coming days and of course the World Cup, which starts in just four days. Thank you again for joining us, and good night. 

23:28. A cracking game for all spectators tonight. Prandelli's Azzurri twice took the lead through Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile's great partnership, but Chiquinho and Carlinhos twice drew level. 10 minutes after the interval, Italy took a three goal lead in less than 2 and a half minutes. Immobile's quick double before a selfless assist for Insigne's second gave them a comfortable lead. Fluminense did not give up and Matheus Carvalho's rocketing strike gave them hope, but Italy saw out their lead for their first win in eight games. A spectacular finish before their World Cup opening game on the 14th as they face England. 

90+4' Full time! Fluminense 3-5 Italy.

90+2' Conca's ball out wide finds Bruno, who exchanges with Jean before firing a cross-cum-shot into the box. The ball drifts well past Mirante's goal. 

90' 4 minutes added on now. Can Fluminense get another? A long ball is hung into the box, but Mirante comfortably catches. Walter then tries an effort from range, but it is blocked.

88' The Brazilians' have ben expressive tonight, taking advantage of an open Italian back-line. Despite their side being relatively second string, Roy Hodgson will take encouragement from their performance tonight, which despite looking like winning the game, has still been slightly unsatisfactory. 

86' Impressive performances all round tonight, and from both sides too. Fluminense have suffered from those three quick goals, but otherwise have played well. 

85' We're into the final five. An audacious effort from Matheus Carvalho after Biro Biro's cross into the box. He attempts a back-heel but Mirante gets down to stop him scoring what would have been the goal of the night. 

83'The humidity is affecting the visitors now as they struggle to get back for a Fluminense counter. A corner is whacked in which Mirante clears and drops, but his defence allow him off the hook. Their counter-attack is then quashed.

82' Andrea Pirlo goes for a direct effort from 25-yards, but his shot is low and easy for Felipe to get behind. Poor from the 35-year-old playmaker. 

82' Candreva of Lazio is on for Prandelli. Balotelli has bought another foul after some tricks on a forward charge, Fabricio forces him down after a trailing leg. 

81' Carlinhos earns jeers from the home crowd after his cross clears the stadium. The tempo is yet to settle here. 

80' A similar line-up to that which will start in Manaus on the field now. 

78' Marchisio leaves a late challenge on Diguinho. Risky from the midfielder. 

77' Balotelli wins a costless-kick, Pirlo's deft flick over the wall is headed for a corner. 

77' The intensity is yet to cool with Borges' side coming forward again. Biro Biro's header back across goal from the far post almst gifts Matheus an opportunity but Mirante gathers quickly.

76' Felipe comes out well to ensure Marchisio isn't through on goal. De Sciglio is another player now on the pitch after a ruck of subs. 

75' Pirlo's lobbed pass finds Cassano in the box but his touch deceives him and Gum is there to clear. Pirlo's ease on the ball is remarkable. 

75' You can't take your eyes off this one. A thrilling encounter with shots flying in left, right and centre. The Brazilians are taking the game to Prandelli's team now, who have yet to fashion a chance since their array of substitutions. 

75' Matheus' superb effort to make the score 5-3: 