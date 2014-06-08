New England Revolution - New York Red Bulls: Match preview

The Gillette Stadium plays host to one of the oldest Major League Soccer rivalries, as Jay Heaps’ New England Revolution look to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference. In their way stand New York Red Bulls, featuring in form striker, Bradley Wright-Phillips. Red Bulls head to Massachusetts with a slight disadvantage, having lost two players to international duties, compared to Revolutions solitary international omission. Red Bulls coach Mike Petke will be without full back Roy Miller, who was recently called up to the Costa Rica squad and Australian midfielder Tim Cahill, who will feature in his third FIFA World Cup. Honduras forward Jerry Bengston is the only Revolution player unavailable to Jay Heaps.

Besides international omissions, both Petke and Heaps have injury worries. Red Bulls midfielder Dax McCarty is out of todays clash, having picked up a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City. The home side will give late fitness tests to Shalrie Joseph and Charlie Davies, who have both been struggling with calf injuries.

Notoriously slow out of the blocks, Red Bulls will look to the form of striker, Bradley Wright-Phillips. The Englishman has scored eleven goals this season, with ten in his last seven. Todays opponents are likely to be a tougher proposition, as they currently sit top of the Eastern Conference, with the chance to go four points in front of second place Sporting Kansas City. Petke’s side have had mixed fortunes and currently sit eighth, although a win could see them rise to fifth.

Jay Heaps’ men have been impressive of late, winning five straight games before succumbing to an inspired Montreal Impact last week. At the other end of the scale, Petke’s Red Bulls are winless in four, although their draw in Kansas last time out was a sign of improvement. Typically, Red Bulls do not fare well at the Gillette Stadium, winning only four of the twenty-nine meetings there. The last time New York took three points from New England was in 2002, with Revolution winning thirteen of nineteen meetings since.