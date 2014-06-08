Zoller completes Koln move

BILD are reporting Simon Zöller has completed his move to 1. FC Koln and will sign a four year deal after Koln agreed a fee in the region of €3 million with Kaiserslautern.

Zoller had been linked a number of different clubs over the past few weeks but Koln have beat his many admirers to his signature. Last term, Zoller appeared twenty-eight times in 2. Bundesliga and popped up with thirteen goals in the process. In the DFB Pokal, Zoller appeared a further two times and grabbed another two goals. Zoller is primarily a striker but can play as part of a front three on either wing if needed. Koln have done well to sign the former Osnabruck striker, with Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen among a host of Bundesliga clubs. Zoller's rise has been as sudden as it has been huge. Going from the 3.Liga to Bundesliga within two years almost mirrors that of Andre Hahn.