Tempers flaring in the Dutch camp?

Various sources broke the news of a bust-up between Robben (30) and Martins Indi (22). Robben was caught on camera kicking out at Indi after a "harsh" tackle and it raises the question are the Dutch fully settled ahead of the World Cup?

The tackle sent Robben to the floor clutching his lower back and he shortly exited the pitch before returning with no showing of injury before kicking out at Indi.

There is no direct competition for a position in the team between the two with Robben being a midfielder by trade and Indi, a defender. Niether are there any other publicised reason as to why the tackle may have been put in or why Robben reacted in such fashion so at current time the whole situation remains a mystery.

"Arjen is a good dribbler. I thought he fell needlessly once," Martins Indi said. "We had a little head-to-head."

A reporter said to Martins Indi that he thought he had seen irritation between the two, to which Martins Indi replied, "You saw right."

Soon-to-be Manchester United boss, Louis Van Gaal was caught losing his temper on film but nor Robben nor Indi were in the picture or area in which Van Gaal lost his cool. Van Gaal proceeded to walk past the two players who were positioned a few metres away from Van Gaal and one another.

The Dutch are no strangers when it comes to inter-camp fighting with reports being produced in the past about similar happenings.

During the same session, tough-tackling Nigel de Jong sent Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder flying but there was no response from Sneijder who got up and carried on playing.

On a brighter note for the "Oranje" , Robin Van Persie has given the side a huge boost with declaring himself fit after battling numerous injuries last season.