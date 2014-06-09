Tempers flaring in the Dutch camp?
Robben goes for Indi after tackle

Various sources broke the news of a bust-up between Robben (30) and Martins Indi (22). Robben was caught on camera kicking out at Indi after a "harsh" tackle and it raises the question are the Dutch fully settled ahead of the World Cup?

The tackle sent Robben to the floor clutching his lower back and he shortly exited the pitch before returning with no showing of injury before kicking out at Indi.