Hannover 96 agree fee to sign Joselu

Hannover 96 have reportedly agreed a deal for Hoffenheim's Joselu according to German website BILD.

The deal is thought to be around €5 million, signing a four-year contract at the Lower-Saxony club.

The striker moved to Germany from Spanish club Real Madrid Castilla, signing for TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2012, for €6 million.

A powerful striker, Joselu was on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt last season, scoring nine goals in 24 games for Armin Veh's side. The 24-year old only managed five goals in 25 Bundesliga games in his debut season in Germany.

Joselu also featured in the Europa League for Eintracht Frankfurt, playing in a total of seven games.

Last season, Hannover 96 finished the season on 42 points, despite a dismal run towards the end of the campaign. However, they did finish three places above Eintracht Frankfurt. Last week, it had been rumored that Real Madrid would make use of their buy-out clause for the Spaniard.