Reliving the Ronaldo Mystery
Ronaldo with much to think about during the World Cup final in France '98

Sunday 12th July 1998. The Stade de France, Paris. In the belly of the stadium, only a matter of minutes from kick off in the biggest match in world football, the mood in the air was anything but that of anticipation and excitement inside the Brazilian locker room.

Brazil should have been preparing to top off the tournament with a win against hosts France, stamping their authority on the global stage by gloriously capturing their fifth World Cup crown. As is customary for the Samba nation, the players should have been dancing all the way to the dressing room, buzzing with positive emotion and enjoying every minute of the journey that had seen them knock out Chile, Denmark and Netherlands en route to the showpiece event in the French capital.

Star player and two times World Player of the Year, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, more recognisably known simply as Ronaldo, had been in irrepressible form in the tournament, scoring four goals and turning in a series of barnstorming performances. He was showing the watching public just why Inter Milan had paid a then world record fee of €27m for his signature the previous summer.