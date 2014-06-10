Reliving the Ronaldo Mystery

Sunday 12th July 1998. The Stade de France, Paris. In the belly of the stadium, only a matter of minutes from kick off in the biggest match in world football, the mood in the air was anything but that of anticipation and excitement inside the Brazilian locker room.

Brazil should have been preparing to top off the tournament with a win against hosts France, stamping their authority on the global stage by gloriously capturing their fifth World Cup crown. As is customary for the Samba nation, the players should have been dancing all the way to the dressing room, buzzing with positive emotion and enjoying every minute of the journey that had seen them knock out Chile, Denmark and Netherlands en route to the showpiece event in the French capital.

Star player and two times World Player of the Year, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, more recognisably known simply as Ronaldo, had been in irrepressible form in the tournament, scoring four goals and turning in a series of barnstorming performances. He was showing the watching public just why Inter Milan had paid a then world record fee of €27m for his signature the previous summer.

Ronaldo was the best player in the world, carrying a nation’s hopes on his shoulders, and at 21 years of age was expected to turn on the style one final time in the biggest game of his career.

The Brazilian maestro was, however, auspicious in his absence from the Brazil squad that afternoon. Back in the dressing room, gloomy Brazilian faces signified the events of the past few hours. Edmundo, up to now playing role of backup striker, sat grasping his no.21 jersey in disbelief. The Fiorentina frontman should have been ecstatic. He had just been told by his manager Mário Zagallo that he had been selected to start the World Cup final. After playing only 18 minutes in the finals thus far, he was in the team. Huge news. A footballer’s dream. One which is in all likelihood will never arise again. In the circumstances though, Edmundo was not in the right frame of mind to view it that way. What he had been told hadn’t registered, and playing the game left a bitter taste.

What had happened to Ronaldo in the team hotel earlier that day had overshadowed the whole thing.

A few hours prior, Edmundo had been alerted to commotion in the hotel room next to the one he shared with teammate Doriva. It was Ronaldo’s room. He rushed to investigate, and was on hand with midfielder Cesar Sampaio and Ronaldo’s roommate Roberto Carlos to witness the young striker suffering a fit. When testifying to congress in 2000 as to the extent of sporting brand Nike’s involvement in the events of that day, Edmundo recounted that upon entering the room he “despaired” and that is was – quite rightly – “a shocking scene.”

Ronaldo was on the floor shaking uncontrollably, hitting out with his arms and foaming at the mouth. Roberto Carlos watched on helplessly, having been sat with his young teammate minutes before, listening to him confess his real mental state, crying about the pressure he was under and that no one understood. Edmundo acted quickly to the unfolding incident, assisting Cesar Sampaio in providing first aid, ensuring their friend could breathe easier and that he did not swallow his tongue.

After a few minutes, Ronaldo finally settled down and fell asleep. It was agreed in consultation with the team doctors that upon awakening he should not be told of the incident, but another player – also told later that evening he was to start the World Cup final – was irked by this. Leonardo demanded Ronaldo be informed of his condition, and the doctors relented, packed the striker off to the hospital for the relevant tests.

Ronaldo, although earlier subdued when eating lunch, was confused and did not want his chances of playing in the final to be jeopardised by a trip to the hospital. He was reassured that if he got the all clear, he would line up opposite France.

Leonardo, amongst other players within the squad, did not expect to see him that evening. Sat alongside each other in the dressing room, the Brazil players were no doubt traumatised by the whole episode and could not focus on the job at hand. Manager Mário Zagallo had to plan for the eventuality of Ronaldo’s absence, and after choosing Edmundo as a replacement he had earlier attempted to evoke the spirit of 1962 in his hotel team talk, where in the absence of Pele through injury Brazil were inspired to go on and lift the World Cup trophy.

This call to arms had fallen on deaf ears, and the players were to begin their preparation without their talismanic frontman. It was this preparation – which lacked the usual level of professionalism and enthusiasm – that some have suggested ultimately cost Brazil their chances of winning the game.

What happened in the 60 minutes or so between Zagallo naming his initial team and the whistle to signal kick-off remains somewhat of a mystery even to this day. The players did not carry out their usual pre-match warm up, and Ronaldo at some point during this period turned up in the dressing room, declaring he had passed all the necessary tests and was fit to play.

There were reports of dressing room squabbles as to whether Ronaldo should be fielded. Surely the likes of Edmundo and Leonardo were siding with the health of the player, having seen the horrific condition he had been in only hours earlier. But Ronaldo himself was adamant, and insisted he start.

As is now written into football folklore, Ronaldo was eventually reinstated to the Brazil team. He took to the field with his team, and were completely outplayed by France. The golden yellow succumbed to a painful 3-0 defeat, with two headed goals from Zinedine Zidane and a breakaway finish from Emmanuel Petit in the dying seconds securing victory for the home team.

Ronaldo was a peripheral figure during the game, and it was clear for all spectators watching around the world he should not have been there. Whilst the medical tests undertaken had indicated otherwise, he was not his usual swashbuckling self, which led a number of questions to be asked as to who made the overriding decision to select the striker and in turn assist with costing Brazil another international title.

Had there been outside influence from kit provider and chief sponsor Nike? As transpired, suspicions from the Brazilian public were strong enough two years later to open an investigation into the sports company’s contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). No wrongdoing was proven, but Nike’s influence over those in charge of the national game was plainly evident.

Ronaldo was their poster boy, and it is not inconceivable that with the $160million hook up between the sportswear company and the CBF they would expect their man, medically cleared to compete, to appear in the final. With the extent of money at stake, and with the lines between the sporting and business getting increasingly blurred, the sense of obligation the CBF may have felt towards Nike would at the very least have been plenty powerful - if not contractual - to affect proceedings.

Although both insist they cleared Ronaldo to play, Mário Zagallo and team doctor Lidio Toledo felt the heat when making the decision. "Imagine if I stopped him playing and Brazil lost. At that moment I'd have to go and live on the North Pole" exclaimed Toledo.

It is possible both knew the choice was too big for them to make objectively, and deep down bowed to the pressure of both the CBF and their nation’s football hopes.

The manager was in a tough predicament. Having seen how the events of the last few hours had affected his most influential player and the squad as a whole, he was torn. Zagallo knew Ronaldo would not be 100% fit. He knew – considering the situation – the team wouldn’t probably be 100% ready either, but picking his no.9 also gave them a fighting chance. He could conjure scoring chances from any situation, and one moment of magic from the best player on the planet at that time might be enough for Brazil to retain their position at the summit of international football.

Whilst no wrongdoing has been admitted from any party involved in the whole sorry debacle, it is likely that the pressure of playing and managing your country’s expectations was the main factor Ronaldo took to the pitch that night.

Although feeling the untold pressure of a nation, Ronaldo knew what was at stake and that he would be seen a coward for not turning out. This is especially so should – as was eventually the case – it later be leaked he had officially been passed fit to compete by medical professionals. Likewise his manager, who would never have been able to live his decision down had he left out his primary asset and a defeat ensued, was in a horrible situation.

We will of course never know the result should Ronaldo have been firing on all cylinders, and France of course still deserve all the credit they garnered when winning their first ever World Cup. Les Bleus dominated proceedings, and with the imperious Zidane in fine form were worthy winners.

The football world will also never likely find out what happened in the mysterious hour building up to the game. One thing for certain, and that is as far as the Brazilian national side is concerned, there is never a dull moment. Either the way they play the game - which we hope to see this summer - or the controversies that surround them, it is always a fascinating spectacle.