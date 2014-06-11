No base like home for World Cup glory

“If you’re a multi-million pound footballer, used to five stars, it is a pretty spartan place to spend a month”. This is how Graham Hunter, Spanish football expert, described Spain’s accommodation at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Vicente Del Bosque’s men themselves labelled their residencies as ‘The Convent’. Somehow it worked though. They were crowned world champions.

The Spanish team plotted up in student accommodation in Potchefstroom, South Africa, a collective decision made by Del Bosque and the RFEF (Spanish football federation). Their main priorities revolve around travel and surroundings rather than the bed they sleep in. Hunter understands how most players don’t like there to be excessive distance between the hotel and the training facility.

“A big group of world class footballers can become very frustrated if they have a half hour journey, then the traffic is bad or perhaps the bus driver gets lost!"

“They now literally want to be able to walk to and from the training ground.”

Hunter, who watched every pass, every goal and saw every training ground prank during the Spanish national side’s domination of Europe and the World from 2008 up to now, believes the atmosphere surrounding the squad can have the larger impact than the accommodation they are provided with.

“I have been with Scotland at Euro 96, I spent a lot of time around Italy in 2006 (World Cup) and although it wasn’t an identical set-up, they did manage identical achievement in terms of spirit in the camp, the regulation of media access and the quality of environment.

“The players were happy and it was a central part of Italy winning the tournament.”

Meanwhile, an integral part of keeping spirits high in a camp of professionals is ensuring that boredom is eradicated. “I have seen many instances of players getting on each others nerves or people getting bored or missing their families and this can have a negative impact,” Hunter added.

“Little things like games of ping-pong, darts, scalextric or even sweepstakes among the squad can help the group bond.

“If you can create a happy, productive, working atmosphere then you have got people who are more likely to do their jobs well.”

GERMANY

The German football federation and national team manager Joachim Loew made a decision towards the end of 2013 to reject FIFA’s offerings and build their own complex to use as their base in Brazil this summer. They were unsatisfied by the quality of proposed hotels put forward for them, and will therefore stay in a venue which will have 60 bedrooms, a training pitch and a fitness centre.

Oliver Bierhoff, retired German international who is now the general manager the national side, argues the importance of accommodation in high-pressure tournaments. “The mood in the group must be positive and the accommodation is important for that,” he told BBC news in December 2013. “The atmosphere is very important, cabin fever must be avoided at all costs.”

Bierhoff also endorses Hunter’s assesment that proximity is all-important. “If it takes you three hours to get to the airport in thick traffic then it gets very annoying and tiresome so we want to prevent that.”

ENGLAND

As Roy Hodgson looks to improve on the outcomes of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where England were eliminated in the last-16 after winning only one of four games, he and his squad are basing themselves in Rio de Janeiro. They will be staying in the Royal Tulip Hotel and training approximately six miles away at the Urca military base.

This appeared to be the most appropriate venue to base themselves after numerous visits to Brazil by Hodgson. Since making this decision, both the hotel and training facilities have undergone expensive renovations to meet his requirements and those of The FA.

It was clear that in Rustenburg, England’s home in South Africa four years ago, the team fell victim to boredom and isolation, and players were said to have grown restless in-between games.

“It is extremely important not to get isolated,” says Stuart Mawhinney, Senior Communications Manager at The FA. “The whole team, from management staff to players, should try to embed themselves within the culture surrounding them so that they can become more familiar with the place they are playing in. If they don’t some will struggle to feel comfortable, and this will show on the pitch.”

CULTURE

Culture and background can have a significant bearing on the way a squad adapts to a new country, new climate, and new people during a tournament. Some teams are historically more lenient with their players in the way they discipline them.

Often we hear stories that players aren’t allowed to spend time with their partners, or they may not be allowed to drink. Well, in the case of Spain the outlook is very much relaxed.

“There are many footballing nations who believe footballers should be separated from their families so they can concentrate on just football. Spain think exactly the opposite,” Hunter claims.

“Del Bosque and his assistants trust the players, and realise the importance of families.”

He recalls Cesc Fabregas going out to dinner with his grandparents after the first group game in Poland.

Such freedom would be unheard of in other camps. Some managers would even suggest this type of situation is too much of distraction, mentally and physically.

In any case, there is no correct model when disciplining the squad, or when choosing where to stay and train for a month. This will change from team to team, country to country.

“The circumstances need to be tailored to meet the type of team you are managing and the type of tournament you are playing in,” Hunter concludes.

Whoever can create the perfect formula, a recipe which combines a healthy ambience combined with a want to compete, will have a serious chance of lifting the FIFA World Cup at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday 13th July.