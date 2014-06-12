Brazil - Croatia Live Score of 2014 FIFA World Cup
22.59 Croatia have shown enough tonight to take confidence going into the remainder of Group A and may even feel hard done by at a few of the referee's decisions.

22.56 Brazil finally got the win in the books and it was a typical Scolari performance in the end. They had to work hard but in the end their extra bit of class won the game.

FULL TIME BRAZIL 3-1 CROATIA

91' GOAL BRAZIL!!! Oscar breaks clear and strikes with his toe from outside the box and it beats Pletikosa down low to his right.

90' Perisic shoots from range and it looks to wrong foot Cesar but he is able to block it and the lines are cleared.

88' BRAZIL SUB Neymar makes way for Chelsea's Ramires.

87' Luiz Gustavo sees yellow after a heavy challenge on Modric.

86' Luka Modric has a shot from range but Julio Cesar is equal to it and pushes it away. Croatia are having a go at Brazil here in their search for an equaliser.

83' Croatia are denied an equaliser when Julio Cesar flaps at a cross from the left and it drops to a Croatian who puts it into the empty net. Again it looks harsh on Croatia.

80' Fred flicks on a corner and Corluka gets in the way and it goes out for a throw in.

78' CROATIA SUB Ante Rebic comes on for Nikica Jelavic as Croatia try to get something from this game.

77' Superb from Oscar who beats Olic on the right before putting a dangerous cross in but David Luiz heads over with Neymar well placed behind him.

71' BRAZIL GOAL!!!! Neymar's penalty is hit into Pletikosa's right corner and the Croatian gets his hands on it but is unable to keep it out.

69' PENALTY BRAZIL Fred goes down under a challenge from Lovren. It looked soft but Brazil now have a great chance.

68' BRAZIL SUB Bernard comes on for Hulk. Hulk was subbed in every game last summer and Bernard is a good option at this stage.

67' Dani Alves tries his luck from the costless kick but it goes well over.

65' Neymar picks up a slack pass from Corluka and the youngster sets off on the counter. He is unable to find Fred with his pass but Corluka fouled him as he played the pass and sees yellow for his trouble.

63' BRAZIL SUB Paulinho makes way for Hernanes. The Inter Milan man has a great range of passes and Scolari will be looking for him to dictate the pace of the play.

61' CROATIA SUB Mateo Kovacic comes off for Marcelo Brozovic. That is a defensive change and it looks like Kovac is happy to hold onto what he has.

60' One hour played in Sao Paulo and the second half hasn't really got going yet.

55' Croatia are enjoying a good spell of possession in the second half. Have yet to trouble Julio Cesar though.

51' Oscar beats Vrsaljko on the right wing but he is unable to get away and is brought down.

46' We are back underway for the second half of Brazil v Croatia Live.

22.01 So far the crowd have been excellent in their support of Brazil but the longer it goes on at 1-1 could they become restless?

21.59 Scolari may look to his bench for a breakthrough which could mean Willian, Bernard, Hernanes or Jo could see some action in the second half.

21.51 Croatia got off to a very good start and deservedly took the lead. From then on it has been all Brazil with Croatia looking to counter. Brazil won't want to be held in their opening game and will be looking for the win. The longer it stays 1-1 Croatia may consider trying to hang on for what would be a great point.

HALF TIME Brazil 1-1 Croatia

45' Two minutes of added time.

45' Neymar runs into the box after nicking the ball from Olic. He is tackled and the ball breaks to Hulk but his shot is well off target.

41' Costless kick to Brazil in a dangerous area. Neymar skips past Rakitic and the Croatian brings him down in a dangerous area. Rakitic ends up blocking the shot from Neymar from the costless kick.

38' The tempo has slowed since Brazil's equaliser. Both teams would probably be happy to go into half time level.

33' Hulk forces a croner when he runs at the Croatia defence but Pletikosa is able to collect.

29' GOAL BRAZIL!!!! Neymar collects a loose ball in midfield and shoots from 25 yards. It's not particularly powerful but it creeps beyond Pletikosa and into the net via the post.

28' More good work from Perisic who puts a lovely cross into Jelavic whose powerful header is straight at Cesar.

26' Neymar is booked after a clash with Modric. The ball was in the air and Neymar swung out with his forearm. Maybe a lucky escape for Brazil's golden boy.

22' Close again from Brazil. Neymar gets inside Rakitic and puts a ball across goal which is cleared to Oscar who forces a good save from Pletikosa.

21' Paulinho stings the palms of Pletikosa with a well struck effort. He was at a very narrow angle though and never looked likely to score.

19' Another Brazil corner when Oscar's cross takes a deflection. It's a better corner but David Luiz is unable to get there at the back post.

18' Thiago Silva plays a lovely ball to Dani Alves who controls superbly but he can only find Pletikosa with his cross.

16' Brazil have reacted well since conceding and are putting pressure on Croatia. They get another corner but again it comes to nothing.

14' Superb ball into the box from Oscar but Fred and Neymar are unable to get there. If Fred had thrown himself at the ball he may have been able to get on the end of that.

11' GOAL CROATIA!!! Olic puts a low cross into the box from the left wing which Jelavic gets a touch on before Marcelo puts it into his own net. Is there a shock on the cards?

9' Paulinho hits a shot from distance but it is deflected away for a Brazil corner. It's a poor corner though and Perisic clears it at the near post.

7' Great chance for Olic. Perisic puts a dangerous cross into the box and Olic gets a strong downward header away which goes narrowly wide.

5' Hulk is taken down on the left wing by Corluka and it's a dangerous costless kick for the hosts. Marcelo takes it and Thiago Silva heads it back across goal but David Luiz is only able to nod the ball into Pletikosa's arms.

1' Kovacic tries one from range but his shot trickles wide of Cesar's right post.

0' The 2014 FIFA World Cup is underway.

20.58: When the music stops and the fans begin singing on their own during the Brazil national anthem it really gets the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up. Beautiful.

20.54: The teams are out and it's national anthem time.

20.50: Ten minutes until kick off.

20.42: The teams are out for the warm up and the atmosphere is really building in Sao Paulo.

20.30: Thirty minutes to kick off. Any predictions for tonight's game? Feel costless to contact me on Twitter, @gjsportsblog with your thoughts.

20.20: The Croatian lineup always had more question marks but those questions have finally been answered. Pletikosa starts in nets and as expected Srna and Corluka line up at right back and centre back. Vrsaljko who is a natural right back will line up on the left and Southampton's Dejan Lovren has got the nod ahead of Gordon Schildenfeld to start alongside Corluka at centre back. Modric and Rakitic will play deeper than normal behind Kovacic. Olic will be on the right, Perisic on the left and Jelavic starts up front in place of the suspended Mario Mandzukic.

20.14: Brazil have named the line up we expected with Scolari keeping faith in the men who won the Confederations Cup. Julio Cesar is in goal behind Dani Alves, Marcelo, Thiago Silva and David Luiz in defence. Luiz Gustavo will be the destroyer in midfield alongside Paulinho who will have a little more license to get forward. Hulk will be on the right, Neymar on the left and Oscar will start in the middle. Those three have license to change positions though and throughout the warm ups we often say Neymar in the middle with Oscar on the right and Hulk on the left. Fred will lead the line and could be a dark horse for the Golden Boot.

20.08: Croatia - Pletikosa; Srna, Vrsaljko, Corluka, Lovren; Modric, Rakitic; Olic, Kovacic, Perisic; Jelavic.

20.06: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Dani Alves, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, David Luiz; Luiz Gustavo, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

20.00: One hour until the 2014 World Cup kicks off.

19.42: That's the singing and dancing done and now it's time to concentrate on the football again. Should be team news coming out within the next 15-20 minutes.

19.35: Things are starting to liven up a bit now and here comes Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez to sign the official World Cup song.

