Brazil - Croatia Live Score of 2014 FIFA World Cup

Next up for me is live coverage of Brazil v Mexico on Wednesday. It has been an absolute pleasure this evening and I hope you have enjoyed the coverage. Good night.

22.59 Croatia have shown enough tonight to take confidence going into the remainder of Group A and may even feel hard done by at a few of the referee's decisions.

22.56 Brazil finally got the win in the books and it was a typical Scolari performance in the end. They had to work hard but in the end their extra bit of class won the game.

FULL TIME BRAZIL 3-1 CROATIA

91' GOAL BRAZIL!!! Oscar breaks clear and strikes with his toe from outside the box and it beats Pletikosa down low to his right.

90' Perisic shoots from range and it looks to wrong foot Cesar but he is able to block it and the lines are cleared.

88' BRAZIL SUB Neymar makes way for Chelsea's Ramires.

87' Luiz Gustavo sees yellow after a heavy challenge on Modric.

86' Luka Modric has a shot from range but Julio Cesar is equal to it and pushes it away. Croatia are having a go at Brazil here in their search for an equaliser.

83' Croatia are denied an equaliser when Julio Cesar flaps at a cross from the left and it drops to a Croatian who puts it into the empty net. Again it looks harsh on Croatia.

80' Fred flicks on a corner and Corluka gets in the way and it goes out for a throw in.

78' CROATIA SUB Ante Rebic comes on for Nikica Jelavic as Croatia try to get something from this game.

77' Superb from Oscar who beats Olic on the right before putting a dangerous cross in but David Luiz heads over with Neymar well placed behind him.

71' BRAZIL GOAL!!!! Neymar's penalty is hit into Pletikosa's right corner and the Croatian gets his hands on it but is unable to keep it out.

69' PENALTY BRAZIL Fred goes down under a challenge from Lovren. It looked soft but Brazil now have a great chance.

68' BRAZIL SUB Bernard comes on for Hulk. Hulk was subbed in every game last summer and Bernard is a good option at this stage.

67' Dani Alves tries his luck from the costless kick but it goes well over.

65' Neymar picks up a slack pass from Corluka and the youngster sets off on the counter. He is unable to find Fred with his pass but Corluka fouled him as he played the pass and sees yellow for his trouble.

63' BRAZIL SUB Paulinho makes way for Hernanes. The Inter Milan man has a great range of passes and Scolari will be looking for him to dictate the pace of the play.

61' CROATIA SUB Mateo Kovacic comes off for Marcelo Brozovic. That is a defensive change and it looks like Kovac is happy to hold onto what he has.

60' One hour played in Sao Paulo and the second half hasn't really got going yet.

55' Croatia are enjoying a good spell of possession in the second half. Have yet to trouble Julio Cesar though.

51' Oscar beats Vrsaljko on the right wing but he is unable to get away and is brought down.

46' We are back underway for the second half of Brazil v Croatia Live.

22.01 So far the crowd have been excellent in their support of Brazil but the longer it goes on at 1-1 could they become restless?

21.59 Scolari may look to his bench for a breakthrough which could mean Willian, Bernard, Hernanes or Jo could see some action in the second half.

21.51 Croatia got off to a very good start and deservedly took the lead. From then on it has been all Brazil with Croatia looking to counter. Brazil won't want to be held in their opening game and will be looking for the win. The longer it stays 1-1 Croatia may consider trying to hang on for what would be a great point.

HALF TIME Brazil 1-1 Croatia

45' Two minutes of added time.

45' Neymar runs into the box after nicking the ball from Olic. He is tackled and the ball breaks to Hulk but his shot is well off target.

41' Costless kick to Brazil in a dangerous area. Neymar skips past Rakitic and the Croatian brings him down in a dangerous area. Rakitic ends up blocking the shot from Neymar from the costless kick.

38' The tempo has slowed since Brazil's equaliser. Both teams would probably be happy to go into half time level.

33' Hulk forces a croner when he runs at the Croatia defence but Pletikosa is able to collect.

29' GOAL BRAZIL!!!! Neymar collects a loose ball in midfield and shoots from 25 yards. It's not particularly powerful but it creeps beyond Pletikosa and into the net via the post.

28' More good work from Perisic who puts a lovely cross into Jelavic whose powerful header is straight at Cesar.

26' Neymar is booked after a clash with Modric. The ball was in the air and Neymar swung out with his forearm. Maybe a lucky escape for Brazil's golden boy.

22' Close again from Brazil. Neymar gets inside Rakitic and puts a ball across goal which is cleared to Oscar who forces a good save from Pletikosa.

21' Paulinho stings the palms of Pletikosa with a well struck effort. He was at a very narrow angle though and never looked likely to score.

19' Another Brazil corner when Oscar's cross takes a deflection. It's a better corner but David Luiz is unable to get there at the back post.

18' Thiago Silva plays a lovely ball to Dani Alves who controls superbly but he can only find Pletikosa with his cross.

16' Brazil have reacted well since conceding and are putting pressure on Croatia. They get another corner but again it comes to nothing.

14' Superb ball into the box from Oscar but Fred and Neymar are unable to get there. If Fred had thrown himself at the ball he may have been able to get on the end of that.

11' GOAL CROATIA!!! Olic puts a low cross into the box from the left wing which Jelavic gets a touch on before Marcelo puts it into his own net. Is there a shock on the cards?

9' Paulinho hits a shot from distance but it is deflected away for a Brazil corner. It's a poor corner though and Perisic clears it at the near post.

7' Great chance for Olic. Perisic puts a dangerous cross into the box and Olic gets a strong downward header away which goes narrowly wide.

5' Hulk is taken down on the left wing by Corluka and it's a dangerous costless kick for the hosts. Marcelo takes it and Thiago Silva heads it back across goal but David Luiz is only able to nod the ball into Pletikosa's arms.

1' Kovacic tries one from range but his shot trickles wide of Cesar's right post.

0' The 2014 FIFA World Cup is underway.

20.58: When the music stops and the fans begin singing on their own during the Brazil national anthem it really gets the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up. Beautiful.

20.54: The teams are out and it's national anthem time.

20.50: Ten minutes until kick off.

20.42: The teams are out for the warm up and the atmosphere is really building in Sao Paulo.

20.20: The Croatian lineup always had more question marks but those questions have finally been answered. Pletikosa starts in nets and as expected Srna and Corluka line up at right back and centre back. Vrsaljko who is a natural right back will line up on the left and Southampton's Dejan Lovren has got the nod ahead of Gordon Schildenfeld to start alongside Corluka at centre back. Modric and Rakitic will play deeper than normal behind Kovacic. Olic will be on the right, Perisic on the left and Jelavic starts up front in place of the suspended Mario Mandzukic.

20.14: Brazil have named the line up we expected with Scolari keeping faith in the men who won the Confederations Cup. Julio Cesar is in goal behind Dani Alves, Marcelo, Thiago Silva and David Luiz in defence. Luiz Gustavo will be the destroyer in midfield alongside Paulinho who will have a little more license to get forward. Hulk will be on the right, Neymar on the left and Oscar will start in the middle. Those three have license to change positions though and throughout the warm ups we often say Neymar in the middle with Oscar on the right and Hulk on the left. Fred will lead the line and could be a dark horse for the Golden Boot.

20.08: Croatia - Pletikosa; Srna, Vrsaljko, Corluka, Lovren; Modric, Rakitic; Olic, Kovacic, Perisic; Jelavic.

20.06: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Dani Alves, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, David Luiz; Luiz Gustavo, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

20.00: One hour until the 2014 World Cup kicks off.

19.25: Here is Diana Ross missing that penalty.

19.15: We're under two hours until kick off and the opening ceremony is about to start. If anyone can put on an opening ceremony I imagine Brazil are the country. I expect a carnival atmosphere with lots of colour and dancing.

19.00: Brazilians will be looking to their golden boy, Neymar to guide the hosts to victory in this live Brazil - Croatia game and he spoke of his anxiety ahead of the tournament yesterday. "We hope that this last day goes by very quickly. I am anxious of course but also I'm extremely happy being where I am today because many people would like to be here. I really hope I can help my team in the best possible way to fulfill the dreams of the players, and Brazilians, which is to win the World Cup".

18.50: Tonight's game takes place in the newly built "Arena de Sao Paulo" in Itaquera, Sao Paulo. After the World Cup it will be the home stadium of Corinthians and will be known as Arena Corinthians. Temporary seating has been installed for the World Cup which has increased the capacity to 61,606.

18.47: There has been some criticism of this stadium as it has never hosted a proper test event. There was a game played there on Sunday but local authorities refused to approve use of the temporary seats and it looks like they will be hoping it turns out alright on the night.

18.40: Kovac was in a confident mood in his press conference "I've had six months to study their national team ... for us to come up with an answer to Neymar. He's one of the top three players in the world but we know what awaits us. I'm not losing any sleep over it." He added "We will try to keep the ball as long as possible but create chances whenever possible, we are not going to park the bus tomorrow. We are going to attack ... because Brazil is so strong that if you want to succeed against them you have to score. Of course that is easier said than done."

18.30: Niko Kovac has done a great job of keeping his starting lineup under wraps for this game and he is much harder to read than Scolari. Traditionally Croatia play a 4-2-3-1 but it is thought they may go with a more defensive 4-1-4-1 in this game. Pletikosa will start in goal with Dario Srna at right back and Vedran Corluka at centre back. The other centre back slot will go to Gordon Schildenfeld, if fit, ahead of Dejan Lovren. Left back has been an issue since Ivan Strinic was ruled out through injury last month. It is thought Srna's back up, Sime Vrsaljko will get the nod to start there. The midfield will include Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Mateo Kovacic with either Ognjen Vukojevic or Marcelo Brozovic behind them as a defensive midfielder. The other two positions will most likely go to two of Ivica Olic, Ivan Perisic or Nikica Jelavic. Olic looks likely to play and could fit in out wide or as the lone striker. If Olic plays wide Jelavic will most likely start as the striker in place of the suspended Mario Mandzukic. Should Kovac decide to go with Olic as the front man it is likely that Perisic will find a place in midfield.

18.15: Scolari spoke to the media ahead yesterday and had this to say "To all Brazilians I want to tell you the time has arrived. This is our World Cup." He added "There are seven steps. We have to go up those seven steps but to start we have to think of the first step. We can't jump the seven steps. The first step is tomorrow against Croatia. After that we have six steps that we want to go up if we want to win the World Cup."

18.10: No teams have been announced yet but the Brazil lineup is expected to be the eleven that won the Confederations Cup last summer. Julio Cesar will be in goal, Dani Alves and Marcelo as full backs with David Luiz and Thiago Silva in central defence. Luiz Gustavo and Paulinho will be in centre midfield behind Oscar in the playmaker role. Hulk and Neymar will attack from wide and Fred will provide a central presence in the box. That lineup is not confirmed but Scolari is as predictable as they come and any other lineup would be a major surprise.

17.55: Niko Kovac only took over as Croatia manager in October 2013 when Igor Stimac was sacked after a poor end to the World Cup qualifying group. His first task was to lead Croatia into the two legged playoff with Iceland which Croatia won 2-0 on aggregate. Kovac is very inexperienced and since retiring as a player he coached at Red Bull Salzburg before taking over the Croatia U21 squad. He had a 100% record as manager of the U21's and is still undefeated as manager of the senior team which means he comes into the World Cup undefeated in his managerial career.

17.50: Brazil manager, Luiz Felipe Scolari is no stranger to managing at the World Cup and this will be his third Finals. He led Brazil to their last World Cup win in 2002 before taking over at Portugal and taking them to the semi-finals in 2006. He returned for his second stint as Brazil manager in November 2012 and has done well so far, leading Brazil to victory in last summers Confederations Cup. Should he lead Brazil to victory on home soil he would become just the second man to win two World Cups as a manager after Italy's Vittorio Pozzo who led the Azzurri to wins in 1934 and 1938.

17.45: Tonight will be the third meeting between these sides and their second meeting at a World Cup. The first meeting came in August 2005 when they drew a friendly 1-1 in Split, Croatia. Niko Kranjcar gave Croatia the lead before Ricardinho leveled for Brazil. They met again less than a year later in the opening round of fixtures of the 2006 World Cup in Berlin, Germany. Kaka got the only goal of the game to set Brazil on their way to a 100% record in the group stage. For Croatia it was to be an early exit when they failed to beat Australia in their final group game. That particular game is best remembered for English referee, Graham Poll showing Croatia's Josip Simunic three yellow cards before eventually sending him off.

17.40: The 2014 edition will be Croatia's fourth World Cup since joining FIFA in 1992 after the nation gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Their FIFA membership came too late to enter the qualification tournament for USA 94 so their first World Cup was France 98 and they became the story of the tournament. Wins over Japan and Jamaica were enough to see them progress from Group H behind Argentina. Wins over Romania and a particularly impressive 3-0 win over Germany saw them through to a semi-final against hosts, France. They took the lead but two Lilian Thuram goals ended their hopes of meeting Brazil in the Final. However they did beat the Netherlands in the third place playoff and Davor Suker ended the tournament as top scorer. Their 2002 and 2006 campaigns weren't as successful ending at the group stages on both occasions. Their 2014 side have some top class players and will be looking to emulate the success of the 1998 squad.

17.35: Brazil have a fantastic history in the World Cup having won it a record five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002). They have also finished as runners-up on two occasions (1950, 1998). They are the only country to have participated in every World Cup and this will be their twentieth competition. Many Brazilian superstars have achieved legendary status by winning the World Cup including Cafu, Ronaldo, Romario, Pele, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto. Can any of their 2014 squad add themselves to that iconic list?

17.30: Croatia have also played two warm up games directly ahead of this tournament and like Brazil they won both. Two Ivan Perisic goals were enough to see them beat Mali 2-1 and Nikica Jelavic got the only goal as they beat Australia 1-0. The goals from both games can be found here.

17.25: Croatia had to go to a playoff to qualify after finishing second behind Belgium in a qualifying group that also included Serbia, Scotland, Wales and FYR Macedonia. They started the group well with five wins and a draw away to the Belgians in their first six games but they failed to win any of their last four games including losing twice to Scotland and at home to Belgium which meant they would face Iceland over two legs for a place in Brazil. They drew the first game 0-0 in Reykjavik before a 2-0 win in Zagreb courtesy of goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dario Srna secured qualification. The only downside of that result was Mandzukic received a red card which means he is suspended for tonight's game.

17.20: Brazil have played two World Cup warm ups in recent weeks beating Panama and Serbia. They were very impressive against Panama with Neymar on top form but they struggled against Serbia on a heavy pitch before Fred got a second half winner. You can see the goals from both games here.

17.15: Brazil qualified automatically as hosts for this World Cup and their only competitive matches since losing to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup have been the 2011 Copa America and the 2013 Confederations Cup. They disappointed in the Copa America losing to Paraguay on penalties in the quarter-final but they bounced back well by winning the Confederations Cup last summer. Other than those tournaments it has been a world tour of lucrative friendly matches for the Selecao. They have played forty-six friendlies since the last World Cup against differing levels of opposition, winning thirty-one. They have won their last nine games in a row, including five against teams who have qualified for the World Cup.

17.03: Tonight's game is a Group A fixture. Hosts, Brazil will be expecting to make their way through the group but Croatia will have high hopes of making it through ahead of Mexico and Cameroon who make up the group.

Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the opening game in the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia.