Live Spain - Netherlands, 2014 FIFA World Cup Score

Full Time Comment: As for Spain, they didn't look like the defending champions and were completely overmatched by Louis Van Gaal's side. Vicente Del Bosque's team will need to improve vastly in their second game if they want to avoid what it would be a surprising first round exit.

Full Time Comment: The Netherlands end up with a surprising 5-1 win over Spain after a spectacular second half that saw them score four times. With a 1-1 draw at halftime after goals from Xabi Alonso and Robin van Persie, the Netherlands broke the tie thanks to Arjen Robben and later were a storm over Spain's defensive line that looked lost and clueless. Stefan De Vrij, van Persie and Robben ended things out, rounded up a perfect performance that surely bodes well for the Netherlands' hopes of advancing into the next round.

90+4' The game finishes and Netherlands have an astonishing win to start their 2014 World Cup campaign!!

90+3' Spain are simply waiting for the final whistle to arrive. They want to leave this game behind as soon as possible.

90+1' There are four minutes added of stoppage time.

90+1' Wesley Sneijder misses yet another chance!! A good pass from Wijnaldum finds the former Inter star inside the box but he trips before putting the ball into the goal and Casillas gathers the ball.

89' Sneijder with another chance but the Galatasaray midfielder makes the wrong decision!! The shot hits a defender as Wijnaldum was all alone to make a run into the box.

87' Wijnaldum with the chance!!! The shot from inside the box is not taken properly and Casillas manages to clear it away.

86' It's incredible to see how hurt the Spanish side looks right now. The Netherlands are dominating completely and La Roja appear to be lost in what has been a dismal second half for them.

85' Here's Arjen Robben's second goal that made it 5-1 for the Netherlands.

83' Here's Robin van Persie's second goal that made it 4-1 for the Netherlands.

81' Robben scores the second goal of his game with a spectacular goal! Robben made a huge run, controlled the ball and left Iker Casillas lying on the pitch before scoring with a fierce shot from inside the box.

80' A masterful counter attack is finished by Arjen Robben who scores the fifth goal for the Netherlands!!!

79' Final substitution in Netherlands: Robin van Persie is replaced by Jeremain Lens.

78' Final substitution in Spain: Cesc Fabregas replaces David Silva.

77' Joel Veltman replaces Stefan De Vrij. Second substitution for the Netherlands.

76' Sergio Ramos with the costlesskick!!! The ball goes wide and the Netherlands will resume the game from their own end.

75' Here's Stefan De Vrij's goal that made it 3-1 for the Netherlands.

73' A quiet sequence ends in a disaster for Spain!! Iker Casillas receives a pass and he fails to control the ball. Robin van Persie takes advantage of that and puts the ball into an empty net to score the fourth goal for the Netherlands.

72' Iker Casillas with a huge mistake and Robin van Persie scores the fourth goal for the Netherlands!!

70' Fernando Torres tries to move forward but the sequence is ruled out due to an offside position.

69' Robin van Persie puts another shot into the goal and Iker Casillas parries it away!

68' Here's Arjen Robben's goal, the 2-1 for the Netherlands.

68' Disallowed goal for Spain!! After a header and a rebound from Cillesen, David Silva scored but the goal is disallowed for an offside position.

66' Robin van Persie makes a hard foul against Pedro and he's booked. Third yellow card in the Netherlands and the game is heating up!!

65' A good cross into the far post goes all over the players and it finds De Vrij a yard away from the goal line. The defender makes contact with the ball and it goes into the goal. Iker Casillas is later booked for prostests against the official.

64' Stefan De Vrij scores and the Netherlands have a 3-1 lead!!!

63' Double substitution in Spain: Fernando Torres replaces Diego Costa and Pedro replaces Xabi Alonso.

62' Substitution in Netherlands: Jonathan de Guzman is replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum

60' Robin van Persie hits the post!!! A good run from Robben finds Landzaat who puts a first touch pass to van Persie. The Manchester Utd striker sends a volley but it hits the post when Casillas was beaten.

58' Spain needs to do changes as they've been unable to generate offense in this second half. Manager Vicente Del Bosque should be wise to make a move on the bench sooner than later.

55' Spain are expected to move into the attack now since this result is clearly not what they expected, especially since they scored the opener.

54' Netherlands started passing the ball in midfield and Arjen Robben did a great job inside the box, dumming two defenders before blasting a shot past Casillas. The Dutch side has the lead!!

53' Arjen Robben scores and now Netherlands have the lead!!!

52' Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben have taken control of midfield early in this second half. However, they need to be more accurate if they want to get into the box as the final pass has been very inaccurate.

50' Jan Cillesen with a stretched save!! Andres Iniesta with a long range shot and the keeper goes long to save the ball.

48' Spain are trying to move the ball forward in this second half but they haven't been able to generate offense due to the weather conditions.

46' There are no substitutions on each side. Meanwhile, the rain is much stronger in the second half - that could end up being a deciding factor.

46' The second half starts and Netherlands moves the ball!

Half Time Comment: This is Robin van Persie's goal that equalized everything.

Half Time Comment: This is the first goal of the game, a converted penalty by Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Half Time Comment: However, the Dutch side didn't rattle and equalized near the break when a great pass from Daley Blind found Robin van Persie, who lobbed the ball over Iker Casillas with an accurate header. It was a very good play and it sealed the score for the first 45 minutes.

Half Time Comment: The first half ends after an entertaining first half that ended with a 1-1 draw!!! Netherlands started better and had a clear chance to score the opener with Wesley Sneijder but in the end it was Spain who scored first when Xabi Alonso netted the first goal of the night with a well taken penalty following a foul over Diego Costa inside the box.

45+1' The whistle is blown and the first half is over!!

45+1' There's one minute added of stoppage time.

44' After a spectacular long pass from Daley Blind, Robin van Persie puts on a spectacular header over Iker Casillas to equalize everything for the Oranje side!!

43' Robin van Persie equalizes for the Netherlands!!!

43' Jan Cillesen with a spectacular save!!! After a delightful through ball from Andres Iniesta, David Silva goes on a clear and tries to chip the ball over the Dutch keeper, but Cillesen is able to parry it away!!

41' Stefan De Vrij is booked for a hard foul over David Silva. Second yellow card for the Dutch side.

39' Arjen Robben is called for another offside. Spain's high defensive line is giving them good results as the strikers have been caught offside early and often.

36' Robin van Persie with another chance but he sends it away one more time! The Manchester United has been very inaccurate thus far.

35' Nigel De Jong with a long range effort!!! Iker Casillas saves it with ease though and Spain recovers the ball.

33' Spain's goal has generated a change of strategy for the Netherlands. The Dutch side has pushed their lines forward and now they're showing a more attacking side.

32' Daley Blind with another cross! Sergio Ramos reaches for it but he was inches away from deflecting the ball into his own goal.

31' Jonathan De Guzman puts a good cross into the box, but Daley Blind fails to reach for it.

30' Robin van Persie is called for an offside position. Spain will resume the game from their own defensive end.

29' The goal has certainly helped Spain to get loose in midfield. Iniesta, Xavi and Silva are now controlling the action with their usual passing style.

27' The Real Madrid midfielder blasts a strong shot and it goes straight into the right bottom corner. Jan Cillessen can't reach for it and the current World Champions have the lead!!

27' Xabi Alonso scores and Spain has the lead!!!

26' Penalty for Spain!!! Diego Costa is brought down inside the box by Daley Blind and the referee doesn't hesitate to call the penalty!

25' The first yellow card is awarded and it goes to Jonathan De Guzman

25' Netherlands has struggled to get into attacking position so far. Wesley Sneijder looks lively but he hasn't been well accompanied by the likes of Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben.

23' Sergio Ramos with a header!!! The effort goes wide and Netherlands will resume their game with their goalie Jan Cillesen.

22' Iniesta and Silva manage to get into the box once again and as a result, Spain generates a corner kick.

21' Spain are controlling the game slowly but surely and the stats surely reflect that. Spain already has over 60% of the possession.

20' David Silva with a chance!! The Manchester City midfielder puts the ball into the box but he's unable to put a shot into the goal.

20' Arjen Robben is off the pitch after experiencing issues with his shoes.

18' Diego Costa with another shot!!! The effort was from a tight angle though and the ball goes completely wide.

16' Wesley Sneijder commits another hard foul and now Netherlands are putting some hard fouls to avoid Spain to move forward. A few cards might appear if they don't change that strategy.

15' Nigel De Jong with a hard foul over Sergio Busquets!! There's no booking for the AC Milan midfielder though.

13' Ron Vlaar with a great clearance!! Diego Costa goes inside the box and has space to muster a shot, but the Aston Villa defender stretches to clear the chance.

12' Spain's defensive line are playing quite high and they are certainly looking uncomfortable. Robben and Sneijder have the tools to complicate them with their speed and pace.

10' Iniesta with a shot on goal!! The FC Barcelona midfielder puts a shot from long range but his effort goes high and wide!

8' Wesley Sneijder with the first chance of the game!!! The midfielder goes clean on a one-on-one chance with Iker Casillas but fails to convert!

5' Ron Vlaar commits a foul nearly 40 meters away from the goal. Spain will have their first chance with a costless kick.

4' Nigel De Jong and Jonathan De Guzman are putting a strong mark over Xavi and Xabi Alonso thus far. Therefore, Spain's connection in midfield is failing to work properly.

2' Spain are clearly looking to defend the possession but the Netherlands will look to control the action putting pressure in midfield. It remains to be seen if the strategy will work.

1' Spain moves the ball and the game is underway!!

19.59 Spain will use a 4-1-4-1 tactic while Netherlands will use a hybrid 5-2-1-2 that appears to be very flexible.

19.57 Both teams are lined up on the pitch prior to the start of the game and the national anthems are being displayed

19.55 Spain will wear a white kit and the Netherlands will use a blue jersey. Both teams are getting set to enter the pitch!

19.54 Netherlands has also confirmed their Starting XI: Cillessen; Janmaat, De Vriij, Vlaar, Blind, Martins Indi; de Guzman, de Jong; Robben, Sneijder; van Persie

19.52 Spain has confirmed its starting lineup: Iker Casillas; Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos, Pique, Jordi Alba; Busquets; David Silva, Xavi, Xabi Alonso, Iniesta; Diego Costa

19.50 The rain will certainly be a factor to consider for today's contest. Since Spain has been able to put up a passing style that's well-known all over the world, it remains to be seen if they will be able to do it in a wet pitch. Certainly, the weather conditions will favor the Netherlands.

19.47 The Spain - Netherlands contest will kickoff the action in Group B but it will also be the second match of the day. In the opener, Mexico defeated Cameroon by a 1-0 score.

19.45 The stadium is completely filled out for this upcoming contest and we are getting closer to kick-off time for what should be an amazing match Spain - Netherlands.

19.42 Netherlands Probable Starting XI: Cillessen; Vlaar, De Vrij, Martins Indi, Blind, Janmaat; De Jong, De Guzman; Sneijder, Robben; van Persie.

19.40 Spain Probable Starting XI: Iker Casillas; César Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, David Silva, Cesc Fábregas, Xavi Hernández, Pedro Rodríguez y Fernando Torres.

19.35 Netherlands’s head coach Louis van Gaal is expected to set their lines back against a Spain team that’s arguably better. The future manager of Manchester United even said in a press conference that he’s likely to use five defenders against La Roja, but he will decide the final details of who’s playing before the start of the match.

19.30 His teammate Pedro Rodriguez also spoke with the media and the Blaugrana forward said the team is “fully fit” and “ready to go after a long season”.

19.25 Even though Spain can be considered the main favorite due to the recent history and the strength of their squad, some of the players don’t believe that. FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique spoke with the media and said that “we aren’t the favorites. Italy wasn’t the top team back in 2010 when they won the World Cup in 2006 and there are plenty of examples like that one. We can be considered candidates, but we’re not the clear favorites.”

19.20 After failing to win the Confederations’ Cup last year, Spain ended a drought of consecutive titles that gave them two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup. With the same core in what could be their last tournament together, manager Vicente del Bosque will look to lead their side to a second consecutive World Cup victory.

19.15 The Netherlands, on the other hand, aren’t the star-studded side they used to be only four years ago but they clearly have some interesting players of their own. Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder and Robin van Persie are expected to lead this side in what certainly looks like a transition period for the Oranje side.

19.10 FC Barcelona’s midfielder Xavi is one of the better players in the squad and he’s recognized as one of the leaders in the dressing room. Pedro Rodriguez certainly feels that way as he told the media that “we all know the kind of player he is, he’s a leader both on and off the pitch. This will be his fourth World Cup and he’s clearly an example for the players that will wear this jersey in the future.”

19.05 Spain has some very interesting players on their squad and the 23-man roster features plenty of players from Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid. Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta are the backbone of the team and they are clearly ready to face another challenge representing the Tiki-Taka system.

19.00 This is Arena Fonta Nova in Salvador, the venue that will host tonight’s match. It has capacity for almost 52.000 fans.

18.55 Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal is reportedly thinking to employ a defensive strategy to face Spain and he could use up to five defenders to close the spaces at the posterior zone. “The idea is to close the spaces at the back. Since they have a lot of attacking players, we need to give them as little space as we can.”

18.50 Holland is getting closer to recover one of their most dynamic players on midfield since Jonathan de Guzmán is fit for the clash against Spain. Robin van Persie is also in top form and most of Holland’s chances on the attack will go through the left foot of Manchester United’s forward.

18.45 The referee for tonight’s encounter will be Italian Nicola Rizzoli, one of the most respected officers in all Europe. He will be assisted by Renato Faverani and Andrea Stefani while the fourth official will be Norwegian Svein Oddvar Moen.

18.30 Holland have been very sharp in their friendly matches and the side hasn’t been very criticized when it comes to the results they’ve gotten under Louis Van Gaal’s tutelage. Their last two games were wins – over Wales and Ghana – while also drawing against Ecuador and losing to Italy to start the year.

18.20 Spain have yet to concede a goal this year in friendly matches and they will look to maintain that streak in the World Cup. They’ve played three games thus far in 2014 and they’ve all been wins: 1-0 over Italy, 2-0 over Bolivia and 2-0 against El Salvador.

18.15 Both sides managed to get into the World Cup with relative ease in the European Qualifiers. Holland won Group D with 28 points in 10 matches after winning nie and drawing one time. Louis Van Gaal’s team scored 34 goals and only conceded five. Spain, on the other hand, won Group I with 20 points in eight matches thanks to six wins and only two draws.

18.10 Good night and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match Spain - Netherlands. We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will close the first match day in the Group B of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!