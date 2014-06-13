Live Spain - Netherlands, 2014 FIFA World Cup Score
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Full Time Comment: That's it from the coverage of the surprising Spain - Netherlands match!! Keep tuning VAVEL for the latest news and all the coverage of the World Cup 2014!!

Full Time Comment: As for Spain, they didn't look like the defending champions and were completely overmatched by Louis Van Gaal's side. Vicente Del Bosque's team will need to improve vastly in their second game if they want to avoid what it would be a surprising first round exit.

Full Time Comment: The Netherlands end up with a surprising 5-1 win over Spain after a spectacular second half that saw them score four times. With a 1-1 draw at halftime after goals from Xabi Alonso and Robin van Persie, the Netherlands broke the tie thanks to Arjen Robben and later were a storm over Spain's defensive line that looked lost and clueless. Stefan De Vrij, van Persie and Robben ended things out, rounded up a perfect performance that surely bodes well for the Netherlands' hopes of advancing into the next round.

90+4' The game finishes and Netherlands have an astonishing win to start their 2014 World Cup campaign!!

90+3' Spain are simply waiting for the final whistle to arrive. They want to leave this game behind as soon as possible.

90+1' There are four minutes added of stoppage time.

90+1' Wesley Sneijder misses yet another chance!! A good pass from Wijnaldum finds the former Inter star inside the box but he trips before putting the ball into the goal and Casillas gathers the ball.

89' Sneijder with another chance but the Galatasaray midfielder makes the wrong decision!! The shot hits a defender as Wijnaldum was all alone to make a run into the box.

87' Wijnaldum with the chance!!! The shot from inside the box is not taken properly and Casillas manages to clear it away.

86' It's incredible to see how hurt the Spanish side looks right now. The Netherlands are dominating completely and La Roja appear to be lost in what has been a dismal second half for them.

85' Here's Arjen Robben's second goal that made it 5-1 for the Netherlands.