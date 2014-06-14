Van Gaal: "New tactics were key"

Holland for the past forty-years had been known for their "total football" and when Van Gaal announced he would be ditching the iconic 4-3-3 formation for a 5-3-2/5-2-1-2, many believed it could be a costly decision. Costly decision it was not as Holland conquered reigning champions Spain in Group B's opening game, 5-1.

Van Gaal was quick to admit post match "I did not expect that it would go this way, it could have been 6-1 or even more, and we had a very happy feeling."

"If Van Persie wouldn't have scored the 1-1 before half-time, I would've switched back to the 4-3-3 formation," he told Dutch television.

"If I played with three attackers, my wingers would have chased down the Spain backs too much, that would be a waste.

"I played this system because I believe that we are not good enough to beat Spain with our normal 4-3-3 formation,” he added.

Van Gaal was quick to bring the players back to ground by adding "We still have to beat Australia to make this victory count."

Two time goal scorer on the night Robin Van Persie was in high praise of his coach after the Dutch recorded a record victory over the Spaniards: "This is because of the coach. He has prepared us great and he predicted how the game would go. It’s incredible, because it was exactly as he (Van Gaal) and the staff wanted from us."

Van Gaal's opposite number on the night , Vicente Del Bosque had the following to say to the media: "I feel sick, ill at ease, but with the courage a defeat must not sink us," He continued by congratulating the victors, "It is not a happy moment, but first of all I want to congratulate the Dutch team, who were superior to us. We have been overwhelmed in the second half."