Colombia - Greece Live Score of 2014 World Cup

19.00. For Greece meanwhile, it wasn't such a great start as the European side were outplayed from start to finish.

18.58. Excellent start to the tournament from Colombia who may have been missing Falcao but you would never have known it! They worked really well as an attacking unit and could go very far indeed in this World Cup.

Full Time: Colombia 3-0 Greece

90 +3.The Colombian's tease the Greek defense by passing the ball by passing the ball amongst themselves, Cuadrado back heels it to James Rodriguez who puts a lovely finish into the bottom corner from around 12 yards out

90 +3 Goal!!!!!!!!!! Colombia 3-0 Greece

90. 3 minutes of time added on at the end of this second half.

85. Samaras looks to curl the ball with his side foot into the bottom corner but his effort is narrowly wide and Ospina probably had it covered

78: Greece sub:Kone (off), Karagounis (on)

77. Arias works some space for himself on the edge of the penalty area but Karnezis gets down easily to stop the shot

76. Colombia sub: Guiterrez (off) Martinez (on)

74. Colombia sub: Armero (off) Arias (on)

68. Colombia sub: Aguilar (off), Mejia (on)

64. Greece sub: Gekas (off), Gekas (on). L ast action of the match from Gekas with that header as he is hauled offfor Kostas Mitroglu

63. Chance! Kone hits a very firm ball towrads the back post, Torosidis does well to keep it in and his volley finds an unmarked Gekas who somehow hits the bar from just a couple of yards out.

58. The corner comes in from James Rodriguez, Abel Agilar flicks it on at the near post and Teofilo Gutierrez who was unmarked taps it in at the back post.

58. Goallllll!!!!!!!!!!!! Colombia 2-0 Greece

57. Greece sub: Dimitris Salpingidis (off), Ionnis Fetfatzidis (on)

55. Rodriguez delivers a very deep ball towards the far post from a costless kick but the attempted knock back to prevented by Karnezis

52. Yellow crad Papasthaopoulos (Greece). Papasthopoulos goes straight through the back of his man and he quite rightly picks up a yellow card.

49. Rodriguez picks up the ball and has a run himself. He strikes the ball well from the edge of the penalty area but the safe is a comfortable one for Karnezis.

47. No penalty! Samaras picks up the ball and goes on a solo run into the penalty area. He goes to ground but signals to the referee that it should not be a penalty. Replays also show little contact was made.

46. Second half underway in Belo Horizonte. No changes made by either side at the break

17.48 Enbjoyable first half of football and it is Colombia who have a deserved 1-0 lead through Pablo Armero.

Half Time: Colombia 1-0 Greece

45. Chance! Great work from Gekas to get into the penalty area, the ball makes its way out to Kone on the edge of the area via Samaras and his curling effort drwas a fine safe from Ospina

42. Maniatis looks to play in Gekas who would have been through on goal but the offside flag is quickly raised against the veteran striker

38. Greece fail to properly clear a corner and the ball is eventually put back into the penalty area towards the back post where James Rodriguez can only sky over the bar

37. Rodriguez looks for Guiterrez with a pinpoint ball but he is well marked by two Greek defenders who manage to turn the ball behind for a corner

30. Teofilo Gutierrez picks up a slight knock following a duel with Manolas and briefly leaves the field for treatment

28. Good, looping costless kick into the penalty area from Holebas, it comes really off the shoulder rather than the head of Torosidis and it is just wide of Ospina

25. Armero sprints down the wing and exploits the space left by the Greek full back Holebas but Monals gets across well to make a superb tackle.

17' James Rodriguez tries his luck from distance for Colombia but his shot is caught by Karnezis

10' Greek have a costless kick from around 25 yards. Holebas steps up menacingly to strike it but the Colombia wall holds firm.

7' Chance for Greece! Straight from kick off, Samaras has a glorious oppurtunity but he can only put it wide

6' Incredible work from Cuadrado, he pulls the ball back to Rodriguez who lets it run to Armero and his shot from just inside the area creeps beyond the despairing Karnezis

6. Goallllllllll!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Colombia 1-0 Greece!!!!!!!!!!!

5' Maniatis takes a shot from around 20 yards out but his contact is rather weak and it is straight at Ospina

1' We are underway in Belo Horizonte!

It is now time for the national anthems of Colombia and Greece.

The two teams are in the tunnel and will make their way onto the pitch at any moment.

Colombia may be well know for their abundance of attacking talent and a dodgy defense but Pekerman's team can boast the most impressive defensive record in South American qualifying. Pekerman's men conceded just 13 goals in their 16 qualifying games

The two sides have only ever played each other once before. That was a friendly match before the 1994 World Cup and it was a match that Colombia won 2-0. A repeat score line is being widely tipped by many.

The Mineirao was the seen of England's most embarrassing World Cup moment in their history in 1950 when they lost 1-0 to USA who were mainly composed of amatuer's at the time.

Today's match will take place at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte. The stadium has a capacity of 62,160 and will host a World Cup Semi final.

Santos continued: "I think that he is improving a lot physically so that is not a problem. He may be lacking rhythm a bit but after each day he is better and Mitroglu will be close to his top performance here."

Coach Fernado Santos believes that Mitroglu will make an impact though in this tournament following his disastrous start to life in England. Speaking at a press conference yesterday Santos said: "Being a player that has an important role here due to his characteristics, we understand that Kostas should be here. Everything is okay. "

The main man in this Greek side is Kostas Mitroglu of Fulham. Mitroglu made a big money move to Craven Cottage in January but so far, 2014 has been a grim year of Mitroglu. He lacks match fitness, but he will carry the hopes of his nation in Brazil.

Greece are obviously well known for saving their best football for the Euro's but the World Cups have been miserable for Galanolefki. Greece have won only one world cup match in their two campaigns in 1994 and 2010.

Greece coach Fernando Santos will step down from his position as cpoach following the tournament in Brazil. Santos led Greece to the quarter finals in Euro 2012 but a poor qualification campaign for this World Cup mean he isn't the most popular man in Greece currently.

When Greece come to mind, we all think of ten years ago in Portugal in Euro 2004 when they won the tournament against all the odds. Lightening certainly does not strike twice but one should not write Greecve off to quickly today or in this tournament.

Colombia's build up hasn't been the smoothest however. Injuries to key players have blighted the build up of Pekerman's side, most notably Radamal Falcao who lost his battle to be fit for the tournamnet.

Colombia defender Andres Escobar was shot following that 1994 tournament, in one of the most tragic events in World Cup history. Only now are Colombia starting to recover and become a force again on the international stage.

Colombia are making their first apperance at the World Cup since 1998. The "Coffee Growers" crashed out of that tornament in the Group stages, as they did four years earlier in the USA.

Today's matches certainly have a lot to live up to following the four previous games in the tournamnet so far, including Spain's thrashing at the hands of Holland last night.

Hello everybody. James Richmond here to take you through the first of today's world cup matches between Colombia and Greece.