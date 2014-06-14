England - Italy Live Score of 2014 World Cup

01:04. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of tonight's game. Callum Connolly's match report will be up shortly.

01:01. Gerrard's performance was also below par. The captain was unable to gain a foothold in the middle of the park due to the brilliance of Pirlo. His opposite number dictated play throughout, leaving Gerrard as a rather peripheral figure.

00:59. Surprisingly, it was the veterans who let England down tonight. Rooney, in particular, missed a glorious chance in the second half, and, in truth, struggled throughout as he was forced to play on the left flank.

00:57. Despite their defeat, England can take positives from the game. The youngsters such as Sterling and Sturridge were extremely impressive tonight, while Barkley provided a much needed spark when he was introduced.

00:54. Huge victory for Italy! Balotelli's second half header proved to be the difference between the two sides on the night, however a huge amount of credit must go to Cesare Prandelli, whose substitutions in the second half tightened up the Azzurri defence to hold onto their lead.

Full Time: Italy 2-1 England

94' Unbelievable costless kick! The regista's effort twists and turns in the air but slams off the woodwork. Outstanding strike.

93' Another costless kick, this time slightly closer to goal. Pirlo may try his luck from this distance.

92' Sterling brings down Parolo on the left flank, and is the first player to be booked in the game.

90' Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game.

88' Italy are sitting very deep now, with De Rossi slotting as an extra central defender. They have, so far, dealt with the offensive threat of the Three Lions.

87' It's all England at the moment! Can they find an equaliser?

85' The England captain's costless kick however clears the crossbar.

84' De Rossi brings down Lallana clumsily just outside of the penalty area. Good chance for Gerrard coming up.

83' The pitch seems to be cutting up on the right side of the Italian penalty area now. In truth however, the pitch has largely held up well tonight.

80' Lallana has been pushed out to the right hand side, while Barkley and Rooney are now set to play down the centre of the field.

78' England sub: Lallana replaces Sturridge

78' Italian sub: Parolo replaces Candreva

76' Great effort! The subsequent costless kick is curled toward the near post by Baines, but Sirigu is on hand to punch the ball clear of danger.

75' Cheap costless kick given away by Chiellini on the edge of the penalty area. Good chance for England.

71' England sub: Wilshere replaces Henderson

71' Italian sub: Immobile replaces Balotelli

67' Good effort from Candreva! The wide player's 25 yard strike is brilliantly struck, but slightly wayward and goes wide of the near post.

64' Rooney spurns a great chance! The number ten finds himself costless inside the penalty area, but after he cuts inside, his subsequent shot flies just wide of the left post.

61' England sub: Barkley replaces Welbeck

56' Italian sub: Thiago Motta replaces Marco Verratti

55' England have reacted brilliantly to going behind.

53' Great play from Rooney. The number ten bursts through the middle of the park before pulling an effort on goal just wide of the far post.

50' A wonderful cross to the back post from the lively Candreva, is met by Mario Balotelli at the back post, where he heads the ball low into Hart's net.

GOALLLL!!! Balotelli give Italy a 2-1 lead!

48' England have pushed forward well early in the second half. Sturridge's low fizzing effort on goal forces Sirigu into another save.

We're underway for the second half in Manaus!

23:56. Although Italy have created chances, they may threaten with more regularity if Cassano is introduced to play alongside Balotelli.

23:51. Extremely entertaining first half in Manaus. The contrasting counter attacking and possession based styles have lead to an enthralling encounter.

Half Time: England 1-1 Italy

45+2' Candreva... off the post! After a chipped pass through to Candreva on the left flank, the wide player cuts inside and rifles his subsequent effort off the near post.

45' Outstanding from Balotelli! The forward is played through on goal by Pirlo, but while his first touch leaves Hart in no man's land, it also drags Balotelli wide. Despite this, the Italian forward chips the ball over Hart and as the ball looks set to cross the goal line, Jagielka rushes back to head the ball clear.

45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the first half.

44' A powerful run from Darmian on the right flank leads to the right back rifling an effort toward the England goal. The shot however, flies well over the crossbar.

37' After a fantastic ball through to Rooney on the left flank, the Man Utd number 10 curls the ball to the back post, where Daniel Sturridge is on hand to volley the ball into England's goal.

GOALLL!!!! Sturridge levels for England!

34' A low corner is sent out to Pirlo on the edge of the penalty, however when he seemed likely to have a shot on goal, he opts to dummy ball and leave it to Marchisio, who rifles the ball into the bottom left corner.

GOALLLL!!!!! Italy take the lead through Marchisio!

33' Chance! Pirlo finds Darmian on the right hand side of the penalty area with a lovely looping pass. The right back's cross however is just behind Balotelli who is unable to get a good connection on the ball.

30' Roy Hodgson will be very happy with the first 30 minutes. Although Italy have controlled possession, they have done so in front of the English defence, and with no one willing to run in behind Jagielka and Cahill, the Azzurri have been somewhat toothless.

27' After a decent spell of possession for the Azzurri, Verratti feeds the ball through to Candreva, whose subsequent effort on goal rolls wide of the post.

25' Paletta has been very poor in the heart of the Italian defence so far.

23' Chance! After great play from Welbeck down the right flank, the forward lashes a ball low across goal. The low cross however is flicked over the head of the outstretched Barzagli and out for a corner kick.

18' Candreva fizzes a shot towards goal which Joe Hart, despite it being straight down the middle, makes rather hard work of. The Man City goalkeeper after a parry, eventually smothers the ball.

15' Italy have been comfortable in possession, however they have, as of yet, lacked a real cutting edge.

11' A disappointing shot on goal from Welbeck from just outside the penalty rolls harmlessly wide of the post. Encouraging signs for England however.

9' Very entertaining start to the game in Manaus. Both sides have looked threatening in forward areas.

5' Another good strike, this time from Henderson, who sees his 20 yard shot punched clear of danger by Sirigu.

3' Great effort! Sterling rifles a long range effort toward goal which ripples the wrong side of the net.

23:00 We're underway in Manaus!

Bjorn Kuipers is tonight's referee.

The national anthems are now being played.

Official England starting XI: Hart, Johnson, Jagielka, Cahill, Baines, Gerrard, Henderson, Welbeck, Rooney, Sterling, Sturridge.

Official Italian starting XI: Sirigu, Darmian, Barzagli, Paletta, Chiellini, De Rossi, Candreva, Verratti, Pirlo, Marchisio, Balotelli.

England manager, Roy Hodgson has stated that he is "proud" to lead England into the 2014 World Cup, and into one of the "ties of the group stages"

Hodgson and Prandelli shaking hands before the game:

The Italian team arriving at the stadium earlier today:

The result in Fortaleza will mean that whoever wins tonight, between Italy and England, will be in a very strong position going into the final two group fixtures.

Costa Rica look to have secured the first shock result of the World Cup! They are now leading Uruguay 3-1.

Five Liverpool players are set to start for England tonight, while four Juventus players are expected to be included in the Italian starting XI.

In tonight's other Group D fixture, Uruguay are currently trailing Costa Rica 2-1. This could be a huge result for England and Italy, as Uruguay are considered to be a side capable of winning the group.

Doubts have been raised over the past number of days with regards to the state of the pitch in Manaus. However, Roy Hodgson has stated that he is happy with the playing surface: "It is very flat. I don't see reason to have any concern about it at all. We are quite happy to play on that pitch and I think it will suit both teams. The grass is very short, it is very flat and it will be possible to play good football on it."

The venue for tonight's game will be the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus:

One to look: Raheem Sterling - The Liverpool forward is set to start in a central area, however it will be his position rotation with Rooney that could cause Italy problems.

England starting XI:

One to look: Marco Verratti - the former Pescara man has enjoyed a wonderful season at PSG; and with the possibility of an over-emphasis upon the threat of Andrea Pirlo, the young midfielder could prove to be key if the Azzurri are to win in Manaus.

Italy's possible starting XI:

Both first choice full backs, Abate and De Sciglio are both set to miss tonight's game. Darmian is set to deputise at right back, while Chiellini will move from centre back to left back.

Prandelli stated ahead of the game that Italy will respect England in Manaus: "We will be up against an England side different from the one we beat on penalties in the Euro 2012 quarterfinals, with a wealth of attacking talent as well as an organised and creative midfield. Their players have great personalities and psychological strength. But we have prepared for this game to win and are confident that we have all the ingredients required to come out on top in what should be a pulsating clash."

Despite Italy's dominance in their Euro 2012 meeting, England can take some solace in the fact that they were not beaten in normal time, taking the eventual finalists to penalties.

The last time the two sides met, the regista indeed proved to be the difference, as he embarrassed England goalkeeper, Joe Hart, with delecatble Paneka penalty.

Italian manager, Cesare Prandelli, on the otherhand, singled out Andrea Pirlo as the player who can make a difference for the Azzurri: "Pirlo is the incarnation of the Italian team spirit because he is still as enthusiastic as he was on his first international appearance and he has more than a 100 caps for the national team. He leads by example and shows in every training session that he still wants to be the symbol of this team."

Captain, Steven Gerrard, has also backed Rooney to have a successful tournament: "He's had to carry that expectation in previous tournament's and come in with injuries and problems and still been unfairly judged. But this time round he's fit, he's well, he's smiling, he's said himself he wants to enjoy it more. I believe the stage is set for him and he's capable of going and having a fantastic World Cup."

Speaking to the press, Roy Hodgson has cited Wayne Rooney as someone who can make the difference for England tonight, despite the incessant criticism from the English public of his World Cup record: "This match will be (the time) for Rooney to show them. The World Cup is a major event, the coverage is quite enormous - all the journalists who are out here, the TV stations, the radio stations, it's just par for the course that there are going to be lots of opinions. A lot of those opinions will be opinions that players may not want to hear. But the good thing is, Wayne Rooney has got a chance."

Ahead of the game, Buffon has tweeted his support for Sirigu: "there are many ways to be important, even if you can't be a protagonist on the pitch. ... So go Salvatore."

PSG goalkeeper, Salvatore Sirigu will deputise for the stricken Buffon tonight.

Huge news coming out of the Italy camp today is that captain, Gianluigi Buffon, will not be fit enough to start tonight's game. The Juventus number 1 suffered a suspected sprained ankle during last night's training session.

The Azzurri were also extremely impressive during the qualifiers, as they booked their place in Brazil with two games to spare. Goals from Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Balotelli at home to Czech Republic were enough to secure qualification for the World Cup.

England secured qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in their final group fixture, with a 2-0 victory over Poland at Wembley. Despite their late qualification, the Three Lions impressed on route to the World Cup, remaining unbeaten in Group H, and conceding only 4 goals in the process.

Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher and welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of tonight's Group D meeting between England and 2006 World Cup winners, Italy. We will be provided minute by minute of the game, which could give an early indication of how far the respective side's can go in the tournament.