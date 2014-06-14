Uruguay - Costa Rica Live Score and Text Commentary of 2014 World Cup

Full Time Throughly Thoroughly enjoyable game. Uruguay were very average tonight clearly missed Suarez. They also defended set pieces poorly, something which England and Italy should take note of. Something else they should take note of is a certain Joel Campbell, he was dazzling tonight! Good Night!

90+5 mins Full Time

90+4 mins Salt is rubbed in the wounds as Maxi Pereira is sent off for a stupid challenge as Joel Campbell tries to hold up the ball next the corner flag.

90 mins 5 added minutes

89 mins The game is fizzling out as Uruguay lump the ball up feild desperatley. They've lacked a creativety tonight, but what about Joel Campbell he's played the game of his life, their must be a future for him at Arsenal.

84 mins GOAL! Lovely pass through by Joel Campbell sets Urena costless, Muslera comes racing out but he's not getting there, and the substitute rolls it past the goalkeeper. Delightful finish.

80 mins YELLOW CARD Desperate challenges now form Uruguay as Caceres goes into the book. We havent had one yet but could this be our first World Cup upset?

74 mins SUBSTITUTION For Costa Rica as Jose Cubero comes on for Yeltsin Tejeda. No Suarez today as Uruguay make their final change, Christian Rodriguez comes off and Abdel Hernandez comes on.

71 mins The pressure is building but Costa Rica reamain firm, Uruguay could do with Suarez right now !

67 mins The tempo is upped as Uruquay go in search of an equaliser but Costa Rica look dangerous on the counter attack.

66 mins OHH! It's that man again Joel Campbell who sends a beautiful curling shot towards the top corner but it shaves the bar, Muslera was left stranded.

60 mins SUBSTITUTION Off comes Deigo Forlan and Walter Gargano and Nicolas Lodeiro and Alvaro Gonzalez come on repectively.

58 mins GOAL!! An identical costlesskick to the one in which Duarte missed a good chance early but this time he dives in at the back post and it flies into the bottom corner.

53 mins GOAL! The man who has been at Arsenal for 3 years but has never made an appearence levels it up. A brilliant cross from Gamboa on the right hand side and the ball falls straight at Campbell feet and he smahes it into the bottom corner, leaving Muslera stationary.

50 mins OOH! Duarte climbs the highest from the costless-kick but directs his header straight down at Muslera.

49 mins YELLOW CARD Lugano is the first player in the book after a challlenge on Joel Campbell, dangerous position for the costless-kick.

46 mins We are under way in the second-half in Fortaleza. No changes for either side, how long will it be before we see Luis Suarez?

45+2 mins HT The whistle goes for Half time and Uruguay leave the pitch 1-0 up without having to get out of second gear.

44 mins More good work from Rodriguez on the left as he drives inside, sets up the chance for Forlan who shoot takes a deflection and loops up, but Navas is smart and leaps to push it over his bar, good save.

42 mins Costa Rica continue to retain possesion and Gonzalez has a good chance at the back post after Muslera misses the ball but fails to make connection.

40 mins Good link up play from Rodriguez and Caceres down the left flank, which sets up the a chance for Forlan on the edge of the 18-yard box, but curls his shot way wide.

37 mins Tempo of the game is starting to slow as Uruguay continue to look for Cavani on the long ball.

33 mins Costa Rica edging into the game with some decent possesion, but look to retain the ball instead of hitting Uruguay on the counter.

27 mins Joel Campbell shows what he can do by sending a fierce drive towards Muslera but it goes wide. Campbell looks like Costa Rica's best player and he's seeing alot of the ball.

23 mins GOAL! Cavani places the ball in the bottom right hand corner, the goalkeeper goes the right way but is beaten by the pace of the ball.

21 mins PENALTY! Foul on Lugano, as the ball was played in a Costa Rican player tries to rugby tackle Lugano.

20 mins No team is holding possesion well and a bad tackle results in a costless-kick in a dangerous position and the big men are up from the back.

16 mins A poor Deigo Forlan costlesskick bobbles around the box and falls to Cavani who lashes at it and slices it wide. A chance you would expect someone who cost £50 million to score.

15 mins The balls in the back of the net through Godin but its ruled out for offside

14 mins Uruquay looking to go long to Cavani but poor service means its not working.

10 mins Costa Rica win the first corner of the game but a foul on Lugano ends the attack.

9 mins Uruguay getting to grips with the game, using the left hand flank favourably though the combination of Rodriguez and Caceres.

20:00 Felix Brych blows his whistle and we are under way!

19:55 The players are out and the national anthems have begun.

19:41 So Joel Campbell starts up front by himself, could his pace be utilised against the Uruguay captain Deigo Lugano who is not the fastest. The Costa Rica players have gone back to the changing room and are soon followed by the Uruquayans.

19:22 Sorry it's just the Uruguay players out training at the moment but the Costa Rican players are just coming out. They are greeted to loud boos.

19:21 Here are the outfield players going through their drills, lots of Uruguay fans, not to many Costa Rica fans here just yet.

19:16 The Stadium is slowly filling the goalkeepers are out on the pitch training but no sign of the outfield players just yet.

19:10 No place for Luis Suarez in the starting eleven then but he does make the bench.

And the starting eleven for Costa Rica : Costa Rica (5-4-1): Navas; Gamboa, Umana, Gonzalez, Duarte, Diaz; Bolanos, Borges, Tejeda; Campbell, Ruiz

The Lineups are in: Uruguay (4-4-2): Muslera; Pereira, Lugano, Godin, Caceres; Rios, Gargano, Stuani, Rodriguez; Forlan, Cavani

Uruguay without Luis Suarez will look to his strike partner Edison Cavani to provide some magic to win the game.

Costa Rica have two potential men who can win them the game tonight, Arsenal's Joel Campbell and Fulham's Bryan Ruiz who will look to link up together up front.

The referee for tonights game is Felix Brych.

The game will be played in the Estadio Castelao which is in Fortaleza.

Costa Rica have made three appearences at the World Cup and only managing to get out of the group once.Uruguay have qualified for the finals 12 times winning twice in 1930 and 1950 and have finished 4th three times.

Costa Rica qualified with the minimum of fuss winning all their home games and qualifying with two games to spare. Uruquay however qualifed in different circumstances. Having only picked up 2 out 18 points in their middle 6 games managed to sneak into a fifth-place play-off which they won comfortably 5-0 on aggregate.

Luis Suarez race to be fit has dominated the headlines building up to the game, but Uruguay don't lack firepower up front with the likes of Edison Cavani and Diego Forlan in the squad. Costa Rica will pin their hopes on Fulham man Bryan Ruiz to provide the spark for them.

In South Africa 4 years ago Uruguay were the suprise package. Making their way to the semi-finals and finishing fourth after the losing the 3rd place play-off to Germany. Costa Rica failed to qualify for the last World Cup and didn't win a game when they did qualify in 2006 in Germany.

This is the opening game of Group D which contains England, Italy, Uraguay and Costa Rica.

Good Evening! I'm Patrick Raccani and I'll be here to talk you through the second game of the day in the FIFA World Cup.