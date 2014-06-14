Ivory Coast - Japan Live Score and Text Commentary of 2014 World Cup

Thank you for tuning in for this Live Commentary, be sure to check VAVEL throughtout the World Cup where they'll be lives on every game played. I'm Stephen, thank you and goodnight.

The top two face off on the 19th of June in Brasillia, kick off 17:00 (GMT)

The bottom two face off for World Cup hope, their encounter is in Natal at 23:00 (GMT)

Standings after the first match: GD Pts

1) Colombia +3 3

2) Ivory Coast +1 3

3) Japan -1 0

4) Greece -3 0

Ivory Coast are now second in the table behind Colombia, for Japan they're third only on goal difference.

FULL TIME IVORY COAST COME FROM 1-0 DOWN TO BEAT JAPAN.

Ya Konan is down again and being taken off in the 95th minute, they will finish with ten men.

Beyond the additional time now. Ivory Coast manager bewildered why the final whistle hasn't beem blown.

94' On two occasions Japan won the first ball but the Japanese player were not alert and the African's cleared.

93' The long ball from Japan easy to defend by Ivory Coast and Drogba launches a huge kick forward.

92' Ya Konan is down crowd and Japan see it as being time wasting.

ADDITIONAL TIME AT THE END OF THE SECOND HALF IS FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME, FOUR MINUTES.

90' Drogba and Kalou looked to waste tieme they do so and win another corner.

89' Fresh legged Ivory Coast break three men steaming in Kalou tries to beat Kawashima from a tight angle who acrobatically tips over for a corner.

88' Japan look to launch one more attack, Kamaguchi's pass is poor.

87' Counter from Japan but their final ball was poor.

86' Japan win a corner after Bamba headed out, the corner is whipped in, Barry flapped at it. The loose ball was scissor kicked away but Tiote he caught the Japanese player, the referee waved on and a counter from Ivory Coast, Gervinho leading the counter he tries to go it alone and he is dispossed.

Kagawa is replaced with five minutes remaining, his replacement is Kakitani.

85' Outswinging corner again, brilliantly brought down by Drogba he flicks it over one defender but the covering defender clears.

84' Long ball to Kalou he bides his time weighs up his options, he sees Drogba unmarked! He shoots its deflected... WIDE Corner to Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast holding onto the ball as long as they can, wearing down the Japanese with eight minutes remaining.

82' The corner is an outswinger but the referee whistles for pushing and Japan get a costless kick in their penalty area.

81' Drogba steps up he unleashing a rocket but luckily for Japan it was straight at Kawashima and he pushes it out for a corner.

80' Barry's kick to Drogba, he was fouled in the process of recieving the ball and now has a costless kick 30m from goal

79' Kagawa to Honda, Honda out wide but Okazaki's cross badly deflected and the defelction was kind to the Africans and Barry picks up the loose ball.

We have ten minutes to go with Japan looking to equalise in the remaining minutes.

Japan becoming desparate and even more wasteful coming as great news for Ivory Coast.

78' Kalou to Gervinho, Aurier to Bony but his touch was poor and the danger is cleared. And that is the last action of Bony's night, he is replaced by Didier Ya Konan.

77' Honda loses the ball once again and Ivory Coast dominate the passing possession again.

74' Honda just about gets onto the end of the pass and manages to deliver a cross which is cleared out for a throw in, the throw in comes off nothing after Uchida's cross was poorly headed by Okubo and the danger was cleared.

Constant Djakpa is being prepared as a replacement for Boka.

The stretcher is not needed but Boka hobbles down the side of pitch in the tunnels direction.

72' Diagonal ball to Uchida! But he is a whisker offside.

The strecther is out for Boka, he's had a great game and season. It's sad to see him depart and Ivory Coast are set to make their second substitue. For the time being they're down to ten men.

Boka is down again clutching his knee in which he had problems with earlier in the game. With this break in play, lets all take a breather and realise the score.

20 minutes to play and Ivory Coast lead through goals from Bony and Gervinho

69' Kalou searches for Gervinho but the greasy surface sends the ball on its way out for a Japan goal kick.

Okubu comes on for Osako for Japan.

Gervinho's header goes through the grasp of Kawashima hands, a total blunder! 2-1 IVORY COAST

66' Japan lose the ball, Toure to Aurier, AURIER DELIVERS AGAIN.. GOAL HEADER FROM GERVINHO!

The delivery Aurier has been doing all night and finally it has worked, Bony's header picking rustles into the corner of the net. Kawashima had no chance!

65' Toure, passes right to Aurier, he whips a delivery in to BONY GOAL! 1-1 ON 65 MINUTES FINALLY IVORY COAST PEG BACK.

Morishige is yellow carded joining central defensive partner Yoshida on a caution after a foul on Drogba.

63' Drogba looking to make an instanct inpact flicks behind to Gervinho he passes one more time but Japan defend brilliantly again.

Dider Drogba enters the field of play to chrous of cheers and he replaces Die.

62' Kalou beats off three players but his final product is poor and the ball bounces out for a goal kick.

60' Kagawa and Honda exchange passes but Honda's pass was a pass too many and they lose possession.

Didier Drogba is limbering up on the touchline waiting to be introduced.

59' Kalou darts into the gap he shoots with his right foot but his shot is dragged wide and Kawashima dives at a lost cause.

58' Ivory Coast break with key figurehead Toure, he bombs through he is brought down in the area! NO PENALTY! Zokora is furious and for his comments in yellow carded. Aurier delivers from the throw in, Bony flicks his header goalwards but once again no Ivorian could latch onto the ball.

57'Honda turns beautifully but at the final stage he cant pass to his man and the Ivory Coast attack

56' Honda's pass to Kagawa is too powerful and once again the keeper picks up the pieces and looks to launch an attack

55' Costless kick, Honda delivers but it only reaches the first man whom is Bony and he clear the danger.

54' Sol Bamba has been awarded a Yellow card for a synical tackle on Okazaki where he was clearly beaten. This gives Boka time to recieve some treatment on the pitch and is now off the pitch leaving the Ivorians a man light for this set piece in a dangerous area.

54' Substitution: Hasebe makes way for Endo. The record appearance holder Endo also recieves the captains armband from Hasebe.

53' Uchida tries a diagonal ball but it is too close to the African keeper.

52' Pass for Okazaki is overhit a Barry picks up unleashing a throw to Bony on the half way line. Aurier's long through ball too lonf for Kalou.

51' Loose ball falls to Yamaguchi his shot was poor and sails over the bar

50' short costless kick taken, passed down the wing, Hasebe's cross blocked, he gets to the rebound fires his shot goalwards, wide of the mark goal kick Ivory Coast.

48' Boka to Gervinho to Bony he flicks to Toure, he passes out wide to Boka, his shot deflects to the head of Bony who heads wide not challenging the keeper.

47' Kagawa thought he made a fair tackle of Ivory Coast's byline but the referee deemed it be a foul. Costless kick awarded.

46' Japan lose possession early on and Ivory Coast pass around look for the right pass to make.

Japan kick off this time to from left to right.

Both teams are out, Japanese players and as they did in the first half, they gathered a huddle. WE ARE WAITING FOR THE RESTART.

Half time statistics:

Possession: Ivory Coast 59%-41% Japan

Attempts: Ivory Coast 10-4 Japan

On Target: Ivory Coast 4-3 Japan

Passes Completed: Ivory Coast 218-144 Japan

As it stands: GD Pts

1) Colombia +3 3

2) Japan +1 3

3) Ivory Coast -1 0

4) Greece -3 0

Japan have been poor in possession, losing the ball frequently but decisive in the final third. As for Ivory Coast they have been good in possession a couple of mishaps in the middle but overall good, poor finishing wise. Only testing Kawashima four times out of their ten shots.

The referee draws the end to a wet first half in Brazil. Ivory Coast 0-1 Japan.

46' Aurier teasing ball skidding off the turf and the keeper makes a great diving save with Bony following in.

ADDITIONAL 1 MINUTE ADDED TIME AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF, 1 MINUTE.

44' Boka shoots from the edge of the box and the goalkeeper gratefully grasps the ball in his chest

43' Diagononal ball to Gervinho, his cross sliced clear. Toure gets the ball off Gervinho his cross was superbly defended.

42' Japan's costless kick bounces through to Barry, he gets the attack started, Boka crosses, KALOU FREE HEADER! Not even close, poor header. High, wide and not very handsome. Three minutes to go till half time.

40' Aurier fouls Kagawa beyond the half way line. Japan look to close out the half hoping they can double their lead.

Japan have been lacklustre in possession and will need to sort that out in the second half.

38' Toure, Gervinho! Blocked! Aurier regains possession, he finds Die, he crosses Bony scuffs his volley off his standing foot and the ball spirals out for a goal kick.

Ivory Coast attack, they overhit a pass and Yoshida lumps the ball back to the Africans.

35' Cross from Honda a poor one but the clearance is sliced and Ivory Coast keep the ball in play and knock the ball round the pitch once more.

35' Honda recieves the ball leaves three defenders for dead, his shot deflects of Bamba, skids off the turf and goes over the bar.

35'Corner to Ivory Coast, Kalou to take the corner, danger cleared to BOKA! Great save by Kawashima, Gervinho on the rebound but deemed offside

34' Bony to Gervinho! His shot blocked again this time by Yoshida who screams at his team for lack of defensive awareness

32' Kagawa's pass to Honda too high and Ivory Coast win it back but then give it straight back to Japan, Honda find Osaka, cross from Yamaguchi was a poor one and Bamba heads clear.

30 minutes gone in this game, Japan lead 1-0 through a stunning left footed strike from Honda on 16 minutes.

31' Boka and Toure stand over, Boka curls a left footed shot GOALWARDS! Just over the bar, goal kick Japan

31' Ivory Coast break, Gervinho bombs through the centre approaching the edge of Japans box and is fouled

30' Ivory Coast yet again win the ball in midfield and play backwards to their centre backs. Tiote loses to ball, Honda to Osako, Osako looks to play the return ball but Ivory Coast win possession back and break once more.

29' Toure to Aurier, but Aurier loses his bearings and Japan regain the ball and now a goal kick

28' Kalou fires goalwards but its high and wide.

27' Nagatomo tries to find Kagawa in the middle but loses possession, Ivory Coast counter with Yaya Toure, he bombs through the defenders looks for a cutback to Bony! APPEALS FOR HANDBALL! Turned down. He had a good shout for a penalty, wouldve been harsh however.

25' More exchanges of possession, Boka wins the ball but then loses out again.

25' Diagonal ball looking for Gervinho, Nagatomo heads away.

Gervinho and Kalou have swapped sides, Gervinho playing on the near side now.

24' Toure steps up.. Over the bar. Goal kick Japan. 20 minutes till half time.

24' Costless kick to Ivory Coast in a dangerous area, Yaya Toure steps over.

23' Japan lose possession, Die runs he makes it to the edge of the box but he is swiped out by Yoshida and the first yellow card of the game is awarded to Japan.

22' Bursting run on the far side from Japan, Okazaki who looks for Kagawa, Kagawa waits for the ball which was a bad idea and the danger is cleared.

21' Honda delivers, dangered cleared straight back to Honda, he delivers another cross which puts Barry under pressure he fists the ball away.

20' Uchida recives the ball, cuts inside on his left foot, HE SHOOTS! BARRY PARRIES IT AWAY. CORNER JAPAN

No Japanese player has scored more goals at the World Cup than Honda he has now scored three goals at multiple World Cups, overtaking the previous record of two.

19' Costless kick played short by Japan, its delivered to Okazaki who wins the header but cannot find a blue shirt.

18' Honda recieves the ball passes to the right and is taken out by Die, referee brings back play to reprimand Die.

18' Ivory Coast look for a quick reply but it comes of nothing and Japan attack once more.

17' The World Cup keeps on spilling goals

16' Throw in taken by Japan, Kagawa found Honda in space inside Ivory Coast's box he looks up SHOOTS GOAL! 1-0 JAPAN HONDA FINDING THE ROOF OF THE NET FROM OUTSIDE OF THE BOX.

15' Corner taken by left footed Honda, its flicked on by Okazaki to KAGAWA! It hits Kagawa's shin and the danger is cleared.

15' Kagawa finds Nagatomo on the overlap, his cross is blocked by Aurier corner to Japan.

14' Tiote catches Okazaki mid-flight and he goes the ground clutching his hip, the Ivorian midfielder gets reprimanded by the referee.

14' Okazaki's cross looking for Osako not close enough to the striker and Barry catches a standard cross.

13' Boka looks for Gervinho with a long ball but the Roma winger couldnt control it and the Japanese keeper picks up the ball

12' Japan doing their best to push back the back line of Ivory Coast as much as they can.

11' Kagawa dispossed in the middle of the park, Toure to Bony who then finds Gervinho he looks to take on Schalke full back Uchida but he is unable to and in the referee's eyes it came off the Ivory Coast winger last and a throw in is awarded Japans way.

11' A speculative ball for Okazaki is picked out by the Ivorian goalkeeper.

10' Goal kick from Barry isn't won by the Africans and Japan have possession once more.

10' Ten minutes gone, Ivory Coast having the majority of the possession thus far. Leading possession 67%-63%.

9' Good pass out wide to Aurier who delivers another teasing ball but Bony unable to get on the end of it and now Japan have some possession of their own.

8' Brief exchanges of possession and a fiery tackle from Toure and Kagawa brings roars from the crowd but the referee is having none of it. Play continues, Ivory Coast in possession.

7' Kalou's corner was a poor one, Japan clear but straight to Ivory Coast. A pass to Kalou, he then find Gervinho his shot blocked once more but it richochet's over his head. Japan have a throw in.

6' Kagawa has space, he looks for Honda but he is dispossed and Ivory Coast counter, Gervinho passes to Bony who's shot deflects of Morishinge for a corner.

5' Gervinho recieves the ball, he passes short to Yaya Toure who finds Aurier on the wing. A teasing cross by the full back but it comes of nothing as no runner could latch onto the cross and it rolls out for a throw in.

4' Arsenal target Aurier bombs down the wing and wins a throw in for his side.

4' The corner is delivered and Japan clear the danger with a diving header.

3' Both teams exchanging early possession. Japan pressing Ivory Coast far back. Tiote has some space he finds Toure who passes to Kalou who's cross is over hit and could find Gervinho but Uchida concedes and early corner.

2' Kagawa looking to play through Osako but over cooked the pass and it runs through to Barry.

2' Aurier with the poor headed clearance means an early throwing chance for Japan, taken by Honda, nothing comes of the chane and Ivory Coast have a throwi in of their own.

1' AND WE'RE OFF Ivory Coast kick off kicking from left to right, after twenty seconds a costless kick is given to Japan.

Japan and Ivory Coast both gather and huddle getting in some last minute motivation ahead of this crucial game.

The teams shake hands as part of the 'Respect ritual' and we're near enough ready for kick off.

We hope this game brings as much excitement as all other matches have.

The crowd roar after the Africans anthem, now for Japan's national anthem.

Now for the national anthems, firstly of Ivory Coast.

The teams are out! Chilean referee picks up the official Brazuca football and the two teams follow.

The flags are being walked out and the teams have gathered in the tunnel. Ivory Coast in their white tracksuit tops and Japan in their strip.

10 minutes until kick off, rain is falling in the north-east of Brazil.

This stadium is the stadium of Nautico (Clube Náutico Capibaribe) whom are currently 12th in the Brazil second division.

The other World Cup matches to be held at this stadium are: Italy - Costa Rice [20th June] Croatia - Mexico [23rd June] USA - Germany [26th June] and finally the Round of 16 tie on the 29th of June, this will be played by Group D winners against Group C runners up.

Also, the forecast in Recife is rainy but has temperatures of 26 degrees celsius and 77% humidity.

Todays fantastic stadium holds a capacity of 42,583 expect an outstanding atmosphere.

Ivory Coasts run to the World Cup was a shaky one, losing 2-1 to Bosnia and Herzegovina and beating El Salvador 2-1.

Japan's run up until the World Cup was a successful one, in their three warm up games they won all three, scoring eight and conceding on four occasions.

30 minutes until kick off

JAPAN subsitutes Endō, Ōkubo, Aoyama, Konno, Yoichiro Kakitani, Nishikawa, Gonda, Inoha, Manabu Saitō, Sakai, Kiyotake, Sakai.

IVORY COAST Substitutes: Drogba, K.Toure, Sio,Ya, Gradel, Diarrass,Constant Djakpa, Bolly, Diomande,Akpa, Gbohouo, Sayouba Mandé.

No Drogba tonight in the starting line up but he is on the bench.

Can Drogba sign off his illustrious international career with a bang? What do you think?

In other World Cup news, England have just lost 2-1 to Italy. Brilliant game. Daniel Sturridge scored for England and goals from Marchisio and Balotelli sealed it for Italy.

JAPAN line up: Kawashima, Uchida, Honda, Nagatomo, Morishige, Okazaki, Kagawa, Yamaguchi, Hasebe (c), Osako, Yoshida

IVORY COAST line up: Barry, Boka, Zokora, Kalou, Tiote, Gervinho, Bony, Aurier, Toure (c), Serey, Bamba

The other group game today finished Columbia 3-0 Greece goals from Pablo Armero, Teofilo Gutierrez and rounded off by James Rodriguez.

Ivory Coast will try and rectify their World Cup form, as in 2006 and 2010 they went out at the group age. Impressively though, they are competing at their third World Cup in a row.

Japan impressed at the last tournamet as they got through the group stage but crashed out at the in the round of 16 to Paraguay on penalties.

Ivory Coast coach Sabri Lamouchi is hopeful his side can progress. "Our ambition is to go beyond the first phase as it is something the Ivory Coast have never managed before," said youngest coach at the finals at the age of 42. He added "In the last two years I have brought my ideas, my methods. I can assure you we have worked very well,"

And finally went on to say "We have brought in younger players because we also need to prepare the future. It is true that we have great players, international class players like Drogba, Yaya Toure and Gervinho, but this generation has still not won anything and we need to find out why that is."

Ivory Coast - Japan Head to Head

FIFA World Rankings: Ivory Coast 23rd-46th Japan

Matches: 3

Wins: Ivory Coast 1-2 Japan

Last Meeting finished 2-0 to Ivory Coast at a International Friendly in Switzerland in 2010.

Ivory Coast dangermen: Didier Drogba (Juventus), Gervinho (Roma), Salomon Kalou (Lille) and Yaya Touré (Manchester City)

Japanese dangermen: Shingi Kagawa (Manchester United), Keisuke Honda (AC Milan), Shinji Okazaki (Mainz 05) and Hiroshi Kiyotake (1. FC Nürnberg).

Ivory Coast (expected formation-4-3-3): Barry; Aurier, K Touré, Zokora, Boka; Tioté, Y Touré, Serey Die; Kalou, Drogba, Gervinho.

Japan (expected formation-4-2-3-1): Kawashima; Uchida, Yoshida, Konno, Nagatomo; Hasebe, Endo; Okazaki, Honda, Kagawa; Kakitani.

The referee of this match is Enrique Osses from Chile.

Early Team News:

Ivory Coast: Coach Sabri Lamouchi expects Yaya Toure to be available despite a thigh injury, but admits not all his players are "100% fit".

Toure's elder brother Kolo is available after recovering from malaria.

Japan: Captain Makoto Hasebe is fit after a long-term knee problem but faces competition from Hotaru Yamaguchi for a midfield starting spot.

Defenders Maya Yoshida and Atsuto Uchida have also recently returned from lengthy absences and will play.

Match Facts:

The Ivorians have scored in all but one of their six previous World Cup matches. Their 0-0 draw with Portugal in 2010 was the only game in which they failed to net.

They kept just three clean sheets in qualifying - no team who made to Brazil had a lower total (Ghana's tally was also three).

The Blue Samurai have only won four World Cup matches, half of which came against African opposition. They beat Tunisia in 2002 and Cameroon in 2010 - their only previous games against sides from Africa.

The Japanese are unbeaten in their previous six matches (all friendlies), winning the last five.