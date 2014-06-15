France - Honduras Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

90+4': France with most of the possession again.

90+2': Rio Mavuba fouls the Honduran player for a costless kick.

90+2': France trying a buildup. But Blaise Matuidi puts his shot over the bar, after a long run by Patrice Evra.

87': Costless kick for France on a late challenge from a Catracho player.

85': Carlo Costly's appeal for a penalty falls on deaf ears.

84': A cross into the 18 is deflected out by Oscar Boniek Garcia. France corner which is initially cleared, but leads to more France pressure.

83': Luis Garrido picks up a YELLOW CARD for a hard challenge on Blaise Matuidi.

81': Play has moved back to the center of the park, as Honduras look to try to set the tempo.

78': Mathieu Valbuena comes off for Olivier Giroud. France are out of SUBS.

76': Patrice Evra is back on the pitch and involved in the France buildup, which results in yet another corner kick.

74': With that brace, Benzema becomes the first Frenchman to get a brace in a World Cup match since Zinedine Zidane did it in the 1998 World Cup Final.

61': Yohan Cabaye with a long shot that misses the target.

58': Honduras make their last change. Jorge Claros comes in for Andy Najar.

58': Paul Pogba is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

57': Valbuena is released inside the 18, but his cross on the one-two does not quite connect.

55': Karim Benzema forces a save from Noel Valladares. The Olimpia keeper has had to make some brave stops.

53': Oscar Boniek Garcia goes into the bookfor a hard challenge on Blaise Matuidi.

45+4': Costless kick for France saved by Noel Valladares.

45+2': Yohan Cabaye goes into the book on a dive.

45+2': Three added minutes to close out the opening half.

41': Victor Benardez goes down while challenging for a ball. The ball cycles back to Pogba who works his magic to open up the short-handed Honduras defense but Benzema's shot is forced out for a corner. Catrachos are mad that play was not stopped before for Bernardez's injury.

38': Karim Benzema goes down, but does not convince Sandro Ricci that it was enough for a costless kick.

37': Greizmann tries the cutback move and a cross, but Figueroa forces the ball out for the corner kick.

36': Contrary to what people have said on telecasts, Andy Najar, who came out of the DC United academy, was never a US Citizen and was never interested in playing internatioally for the Stars and Stripes.

35': Maynor Figueroa tries a shot from the center circle.

34': France has been trying to create, but Honduras trying to disrupt Les Bleus' passing rhythm.

30': Honduras try the throughball over the top to Roger Espinoza but two France defenders are there.

27': Wilson Palacios steps on Paul Pogba and draws a crowd after Pogba is tripped. YELLOW CARD for Pogba, and Wilson Palacios getting treated (and booked).

23': Long cross from whide left finds Kevin Griezmann, but the Real Sociedad man hits it OFF THE CROSSBAR

22': Long shot by Yohan Cabaye goes wide left of the target.

21': France has not seriously threatened the partnership of Victor Benardez and Maynor Figueroa.

19': Palacios being taken off the pitch and attended to by Honduras medical staff.

17': Wilson Palacios down in a heap after a shove from Mathieu Valbuena.

13': Hard challenge by Emilio Izaguirre forces another costless kick for France. Mathieu Valbuena to take it.

12': Another costless kick to France around the France area. But Noel Valladares is able to punch it away. France still with the possession.

11': Mathieu Debuchy and Benzema try a training ground routine, but it does not produce anything. Goal kick.

10': Costless kick to France.

8': Patrice Evra receives the first YELLOW CARD of the match.

7': Mathieu Valbuena forces Noel Valladares into an uncomfortable-looking save.

4': OFFSIDE against Honduras.

3': Honduras have already shown their high-pressing strategy. Press high and counter (and sit back an hope for the break otherwise).

15/06 19:59: Andy Najar replaces Osman Chavez in the Honduras XI.

15/06 19:54: Here is Haris Seferovic's winner against Ecuador.

15/06 19:30: A reminder....a last second goal from Haris Seferovic has put Switzerland top of Group E. (Image courtesy of BeIN Sports USA)

15/06 19:28: Former Honduras talisman Carlos Pavon joined the huddle to wish his side luck.

15/06 19:20: Luis Fernando Suarez has elected to go with the following XI in a (4-4-2). Noel Valladares; Emilio Izaguirre, Maynor Figueroa, Victor Bernárdez, Brayan Beckeles; Wilson Palacios, Luis Garrido, Roger Espinoza, Osman Chávez, Jerry Bengtson, Carlo Costly

15/06 19:20: Proper information has come out on France's XI. It will be Hugo Lloris; Bacary Sagna, Laurent Koscielny, Mamadou Sakho, Patrice Evra; Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Yohan Cabaye; Karim Benzema, Matieu Valbuena, Antoine Greizmann (in a 4-3-3). The previous information mentioned is incorrect.

15/06 19:00: Here is the Honduras XI. Of note, Andy Najar has been left on the bench. There is also no Fernandez on the Honduras team. That is Victor Benardez of the San Jose Earthquakes.

15/06 19:00: France will go with this lineup. They will line up in a 4-4-2, with Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi as the box-to-box midfielders in the holding midfield. Karim Benzema and Giroud start together up front, and Mamadou Sakho gets the nod above Elaquim Mangala as Raphael Varane's partner in the central defense.

France - Honduras preview of the match of today in FIFA World Cup.

Carlo Costly has been a bit of a journeyman in his club career, but he may also figure large for the Catrachos if they can get forward.

The man to look for Honduras could be DC United youth product and Anderlecht winger Andy Najar, the one player on Honduras's squad willing to utilize nutmegs, stepovers, and other tricks to get past the France defense.

France may be without Franck Ribery, but the Catrachos will still have to deal with the skill, creativity, and speed of Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro, Blaise Matuidi, and Johan Cabaye among the names in the France attack. If Elaquim Mangala starts

Before the England friendly, Honduras struggled mightily against non-World Cup opposition, including Turkey and Israel.

Some highlights from Honduras's last friendly against England in Miami.

Some highlights from France's victory over an experimental Jamaica side getting ready for the next Caribbean Championship (whose winner will not only head to the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, but the 2016 Copa America Centenario).

Kick-off is at 20:00 (15:00 ET in USA/Brazil).

Matthew Debuchy suffered a knock to his leg in France's 8-0 win over Jamaica in its last friendly, but will be match-fit for the match against Honduras, according to DIdier Deschamps.

One decision France manager Didier Deschamps should make--start Porto center back Elaquim Mangala over Liverpool man Mamadou Sakho. But Honduras may not pose a technical threat to Sakho. Stranger things have already happened at this World Cup.

In club news. Jeremy Menez will return to AC Milan after the World Cup, signing with the Rossoneri on a costless transfer. [Goal International]

A calm reminder -- neither team has played each other, and CONCACAF is 2-0 in World Cup play so far.

The match will take place at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre in the south of Brazil. (Photo credit: Porto Imagem (Wordpress))

The commentary and live inline kicks off at 8:00 PM.