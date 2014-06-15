Switzerland - Ecuador Live Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

19:00. A fabulous finish to an enthralling encounter. Thank you for following VAVEL's live coverage of tonight's game. Make sure to check out the rest of the games that we will be covering over the course of the World Cup, with Group E's next fixture of France - Honduras the next match. Our match report of Switzerland 2-1 Ecuador will be up shortly.

18:59. Ecuador paid for a lapse in concentration for the late winner, the Swiss ramped it up after a poor first-half. They weren't particularly impressive, but they controlled the second-half and though the Ecuadorians threatened on the counter, Hitzfeld's side took advantage of the space they left. Behrami must take credit for his superb tackle in the area, and his willingness to get up quickly after being fouled, and then finding Shaqiri who switched the play.

18:57. That's a massive result for the Swiss, and it may just aid their fight to get through to the round of 16. That was Rodriguez' second assist of the game, and the left-back put in a good performance tonight. Djourou was impressive too, he had a 100% tackling rate, made 3 clearances and maintained a 97% pass accuracy.

FT: Switzerland 2-1 Ecuador. La Tri's cruel record of having lost every World Cup game they've conceded in continues, as the Swiss nick it late on. After they dominated the first half proceedings, they'll feel hard done by not to have got anything from that. For La Nati, Hitzfeld will take credit for two smart substitutions, as Mehmedi and Seferovic both scored for his side after coming on. That late goal ensures there have been no draws in Brazil just yet, with nine games played.

90+3' In their own area, Behrami makes a last-ditch tackle to ensure Arroyo doesn't snatch the three points. The Swiss counter, and after Behrami is fouled, he jumps up to find Shaqiri who switches the ball to Rodriguez who fires a ball across the box and the unmarked Seferovic smashes into the roof of the net past Dominguez.

90+3' They've knicked it! 2-1 Switzerland.

90+3' Xhaka feeds Shaqiri who can't knock it past his man.

90+1' Shaqiri tries to break away but is tracked by E. Valencia and can't get through several Ecuadorian bodies.

90' Three minutes added on here, is there a late winner left?

89' Benaglio's long ball is met by Seferovic, but is thumped clear by Ayovi. The Swiss haven't had much of the ball in the last 10 minutes.

88' Ecuador come forward confidently, the two Valencia's combining down the right but the cross into the box goes over a solitary blue shirt in the box.

86' Arroyo tees it up and his shot almost catches out Benaglio after a deflection in the wall, but he readjusted his body brilliantly to palm it away. Rodriguez clears the danger, before minutes later going after a poor tackle by Paredes.

85' Behrami's hung through ball doesn't find Shaqiri, La Tri counter immediately and they force a costless-kick as Djourou and Behrami entangle with Gruezo.

84' Djourou fells Valencia on the counter, pulling the forward down when he looked like going on to be one-on-one.

83' Not long left, will this be Ecuador's first ever World Cup draw?

81' Several players lining up the set-piece, but Shaqiri's shot hits the wall. His performance has been uninspiring tonight as he lines up a move away from German champions Bayern Munich.

80' Djourou covers again to tackle brilliantly. Meanwhile, seconds later, Shaqiri is brought down by Noboa just outside the box.

79' Switzerland frustrating the predominantly Ecuadorian crowd, as they try to work an opportunity. Inler's ball out wide finds Lichsteiner who tries to fashion a cross but Rojas prevents him. The ball finds it's way to the other side but Dominguez comes out to stop Rodriguez' cross.

77' Hitzfeld's side dominating the closing stages, with the Ecuadorians looking to exploit the space that their fullbacks are leaving behind on the break. This game could go either way yet.

76' Joao Rojas replaces Montero. He was Ecuador's bright spark for much of the game but Rojas' fresh legs and his pace will test the Swiss' tired legs.

74' DrmiÄ‡ is replaced by Haris Seferovic. The Bayer Leverkusen forward was poor, but should have left the field with a goal to his name after that wrongly-called decision.

73' Djourou and Bengalio almost gift a goal to Ecuador after a defensive mix-up but Von Ber cleans up the mess and keeps it 1-1.

72' A Swiss counter is three on one, but Mehmedi opts for Shaqiri on the left as opposed to DrmiÄ‡ on the right. His pass is overhit, forcing Shaqiri into a poor angle and the shot hits the side netting. A wasted opportunity.

71' Replays show another controversial refereeing decision. DrmiÄ‡'s goal should have stood, he was onside for the pass but the linesman chalked it off for a deflection which didn't

70' Caicedo makes way for Michael Arroyo.

69' Erazo misjudges the bounce of the ball, and it falls to Xhaka, who tries another long-range shot but it is blocked. Switzerland retain possession before Rodriguez' ball is driven into the area and falls to DrmiÄ‡ through on goal, his shot wriggles through Dominguez and into the net but as he wheels away in celebration, he is given the offside flag and the goal doesn't count.

68' Montero spearheads a counter attack, and Djourou comes across to tackle E. Valencia brilliantly. The pace on their counter attack is startling.

67' Guagua heads away from DrmiÄ‡'s ball hugn back into the box, but the Swiss keep on coming forward and trying to force something. The Europeans are playing some neat football, but La Tri still defending well.

66' Montero troubles once more, running into the box before firing a low shot at the near post. Benaglio gets down to it, forces a corner, which comes to nothing after an offside flag catches out Erazo.

65' Ecuador have won all three games in which they have kept a clean sheet in the competition, but lost all four they have conceded in. Will the Swiss steal a win here?

64' A balanced game now, as Shaqiri tries to open up the defence but he can't quite find Rodriguez at the byline.

63' Montero manages to get a cross away despite being outnumbered by several red shirts, but no-one is there to get on the end of it.

62' DrmiÄ‡ struggling to get into the game here. Inler and Behrami controlling the tempo from the centre of midfield, and Von Ber's ball almost cuts through the defence to find DrmiÄ‡ but the Bayer Leverkusen signing couldn't get to it before it went out.

61' Noboa tries an effort from 30-yards but it trickles along the floor and is easily gathered by Bengalio.

60' An hour in now, and Antonio Valencia finds himself in a good crossing position. His ball drifts over to the far side to the tricky Montero who twists and turns but has little options. The Swiss doubling up on the 24-year-old.

58' La Tri losing possession cheaply on numerous occasions, but Enner Valencia and Caicedo combine before finding Montero who weaves down the wing and returns the ball to Valencia. He entices Djourou into the challenge before Von Ber comes out to try and stop him, Valencia fires an effort which goes just over the crossbar. A let off for Hitzfeld's men.

56' An even game now, as Reuda's side push forward and the Swiss try to counter.

53’ Ecuador coming forward now, Paredes gets the better of Rodriguez but can’t create anything. The Swiss counter is wasted by Mehmedi’s overhit pass.

50' Mehmedi's impact has been profound, he has added fluidity immediately and has enabled Shaqiri to get a bit more action in the centre, where he can drive forward and test Dominguez.

49' This is Mehmedi's World Cup debut, and that was his second international goal. Not a bad game to double your tally. Boosted by that, Inler bursts forward and unleashes an effort from 30-yeards but he doesn't cut it across it well and it flies wide.

48' Rodriguez replaces Shaqiri in corner-taking duty, and he rewards Hitzfeld immediately. A wonderful pacey delivery finds Mehmedi who powers a header past the stranded Dominguez. That didn't take long..

48' GOAL! Switzerland equalise. 1-1.

47' Inler finds Xhaka who pushes forward, pulls it back to Lichsteiner. His left-footed shot takes a deflection and drifts just wide of the post.

46' Admir Mehmedi, who had five goals in his last seven games, has replaced Stocker for the Swiss. Can he provide the goals?

46' We're back underway, will La Nati get back into the game? They'll need to utilise Rodriguez and DrmiÄ‡ more if they're to do so.

17:58. Jefferson Montero the bright spark for the team in the lead so far. His pace is causing problems for Lichsteiner and the Swiss defence in general. Yohan Djourou has been solid for Switzerland, but they are still waiting for Shaqiri to find his feet.

17:56. Ecuador have scored 50% of all their WC goals by headers: 4 of 8 total. Enner Valencia's header gave them the advantage in Brasília.

HT: Switzerland 0-1 Ecuador. La Nati have lost their last four World Cup meetings with South American sides, failing to score in their last three and their run looks like continuing so far. A resolute Ecuadorian defence have restricted the Swiss to efforts from long-range, and Hitzfeld's side are going to need more in their locker to break down the South Americans.

45' A minute of stoppage time here as Lichsteiner cuts out a long ball to Montero with his head. Ayovi's throw prompts some sharp, quick passing on the edge of Switzerland's area until Montero wins a corner from the byline. A quick taken corner works it's way to Ayovi on the edge, but his strike was always curling wide.

44' Ecuador almost work their way into the area, but after Gruezo found Caicedo, the latter did not return the favour and selfishly tried to get away an effort on his own. He is outmuscled by the Swiss defence and concedes a costless-kick, squandering the opportunity.

43' Noboa heads down to Caicedo, who finds Montero. The pacey winger cuts inside and unleashes a shot but it is well blocked by Djourou. The ex-Arsenal man has to prevent him again, intercepting a through ball he seemed set to get on the end of.

42' The 6th placed FIFA World Rankings showing little justification of that placing so far, with the 26th placed Ecuador keeping them at bay. The Swiss have been building pressure, but their final ball has been poor and their set-pieces have been wasted.

40' Ayovi pulls down Shaqiri on the right side. He delivers the ball from around 30-yards from goal, but his inswinging cross is deep and overhit and drifts out for a goal-kick. The Bayern Munich man has been lacklustre.

39' The Europeans have failed to carve any smart opportunities so far. There has been glimpses, as Rodriguez' cross tempts Dominguez to come out but he ensures Shaqiri can't get onto it. The 22-year-old chases down the ball, but his cross is headed clear.

38' The corner is wasted and Shaqiri's delivery flies over everyone and out of play.

37' Gruezo concedes a foul, but the Swiss struggle to break down the mass Ecuadorian defence. Xhaka and DrmiÄ‡ combine before the Borussia Mönchengladbach man's shot is deflected wide for a seventh corner.

36' Another Swiss corner is short from Shaqiri, to Lichsteiner, and back to the Bayern Munich forward but his deep cross is caught by Dominguez.

35' Both sides lacking something going forward. Paredes brushes away Stocker, but is tackled by Rodriguez. The Swiss counter attack is lacking in support and Inler is forced to strike from distance but Domingue gets down to tip it past the post.

34' Hitzfeld's side trying to work something now. Stocker finds Shaqiri who tries to work a shot from the edge of the area, but it is blocked. Swiss players call for a handball, but nothing is given.

32' DrmiÄ‡ wins possession, combines with Lichsteiner but when he tries to find Stocker in the 6-yard box, the ball is diverted for a corner. Shaqiri's delivery is deep and finds Behrami but his header is tame, but admittedly difficult after a floated cross and he was moving backwards into the header. That's the fifth corner the Swiss have had now.

31' Stocker forces a corner after an acrobatic clearance, the ball flies over both the Djourou and DrmiÄ‡ and out for a throw-in across the other side.

30' Djourou's mistake gifts La Tri possession, but Caicedo's cross is caught comfortably.

29' Switzerland trying, and failing, to work the ball down the flanks and their long balls aren't finding their intended men. They can't break through a congested defence.

28' Ecuador defending resolutely here, ensuring the Swiss can't break through and surrounding any red shirts in possession anywhere near their final third.

26' Hitzfeld's side patiently passing in the middle of the park, Lichsteiner does well to control a long ball and win a corner off of Ayovi's deflection. Shaqiri's near post corner connects with the head of Lichsteiner, but his header is over.

24' Shaqiri's ball is short to Lichsteiner, who returns the ball to the winger but his cross misses several Swiss shirts and falls into the La Tri goalkeepers hands.

23' The South Americans counter with Montero's blistering pace, but Djourou does well to ensure he can't cut inside. The Swiss break themselves, Shaqiri receives the ball off of Lichsteiner in a central position and tees up a shot. It deflects off an Ecuadorian boot and goes out for a corner.

22' Montero tussles with Lichsteiner and is guilty of using his arm to push the 24-year-old to the ground. The ball is delivered by Ayovi and Enner Valencia rises unmarked and heads down past Benaglio. Wonderful delivery to put Reuda's side ahead.

21' GOAL! Ecuador take the lead from a set-piece.

20' Rodriguez' long throw is headed on by Stocker in the area, but there is no-one there. An unusually drab start to a game in this World Cup.

19' Just as I say that, Rodriguez bursts down the left flank before firing an effort at Dominguez. He can't control and concedes a corner.

19' La Nati have lost their last four World Cup meetings with South American sides, failing to score in their last three, and they haven't shown too many signs that they will take the points yet.

18' Ecuador dispossess the Swiss on the centre circle and break quickly, but Montero's ball is poor and when the ball falls to Antonio Valencia, his shot is blocked and punched clear by Benaglio.

17' Erazo's long ball to the flanks is overhit, and Paredes can't control it. Both sides lacking any source of creativity so far.

16' Inler finds Shaqiri, who weaves through several men on the edge of the box before finding space to shoot. His effort is straight at Dominguez and doesn't really test him.

15' Behrami is dispossessed, but Montero is overcrowded by three players. Shaqiri receives possession, but Ayovi is quickly on his heels and he hasn't had much time on the ball.

13' Moments later, Xhaka's long range dipping volley is the first shot on goal, but his effort is a yard or two wide. No real chances for either team as of yet.

12' A great through ball by Inler finds the feet of DrmiÄ‡, but the forward is tackled well before he can get a shot away.

11' Lichsteiner and Shaqiri down the right looking the most likely outlet for the Swiss so far tonight. Behrami is constantly looking to feed either of the two when in possession.

10' Another long ball drifts out of play, this time it was Antonio Valencia who couldn't find his man with a cross field pass.

9' A game of long balls, as Caicedo can't get onto Paredes' pall and it falls for Benaglio. Up the other end, Stocker and Lichsteiner combine well, but the latter's cross is poor.

8' A long ball in search of DrmiÄ‡ from Behrami drifts out harmlessly. The Swiss haven't quite going yet.

7' Lichsteiner's long ball tries to find Shaqiri, but is cleared for a throw-in. Behrami can't keep possession, and Ecuador win a throw-in of their own. A slow start so far in Brasília.

6' Caicedo takes on several Swiss midfielders but is eventually overrun, the former Manchester City man's pace looks like it will be key to Reinaldo Rueda's side's chances.

5' Inler spreads the play wide to Lichsteiner, and the Juventus man pushes down the flank but his ball is wayward and flies over Dominguez' goal for a goal-kick.

4' Ecuador on the front foot so far, forcing another corner. Montero does well to outwit two defenders and push to the byline before crossing the ball into the box, but he was adjudged to have taken the ball out of play beforehand.

3' Behrami concedes a costless-kick after kicking out on Noboa. A fifth of Ecuador's qualifying goals came from set-pieces, but Ayovi's delivery flies over everyone in the box and straight into Benaglio's clutches.

2' Caicedo charges down Von Ber deep into La Nati territory, but the ball ricochets off him for a Swiss goalkick.

1' Ecuador get us underway, and they earn a corner immediately.

16:57. Quite a few empty seats in Estadio Nacional as the national anthems are sung. The South Americans were in full voice for their rendition.

16:54. The players are lining up in the tunnel now. La Nati are lining up in a 4-2-3-1, whilst La Tri are in a straight 4-4-2 with Enner Valencia and Felipe Caicedo their forward partnership.

16:51. Bayern Munich winger Xherdan Shaqiri is sure to be crucial to the Swiss tonight, despite only playing a bit-part role in his club's season. He will be looking to feed Josip DrmiÄ‡ who had a spectacular season at FC Nürnberg, scoring 17 Bundesliga goals.

16:45. Quarter of an hour until the first of tonight's games gets underway now, Sky Bet have the Swiss as 11/8 to win, whilst Ecuador are 11/5. A draw is 9/5. How do you think this game will end up?

16:43. Switzerland have only conceded one goal in their last seven World Cup games combined. Hitzfeld’s side were unbeaten in World Cup qualification, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 qualifiers. On the other hand, Ecuador have never drawn a game at a World Cup, winning three and losing four so far.

16:39. With France being the favourites for Group E, tonight's game could decide who else progresses into the next round. But, both sides certainly have the capabilities to cause some upsets, and after Costa Rica's 3-1 victory over Uruguay and Spain's 5-1 crushing of Holland, will one of these two nations be able to upset the odds and top the group?

16:34. Ecuador will be looking towards Caicedo and Manchester United's Antonio Valencia for inspiration tonight. Valencia's pace and power will make for an interesting battle against Ricardo Rodriguez, who enjoyed an excellent season at Wolfsburg last season.

16:30. 30 minutes until kick-off, the sun is shining in Brasília and both teams will be hoping to open their World Cup campaigns with a positive result.

16:25. The pitch looks in great conditions for today's game.

Ecuador starting XI: Dominguez; Guagua, Erazo, Paredes, W Ayovi; Noboa, Montero, Gruezo, A Valencia; E Valencia, Caicedo.

Switzerland starting XI: Benaglio; Lichtsteiner, Von Bergen, Djourou, Rodriguez; Inler, Xhaka; Behrami, Stocker, Shaqiri; Drmic.

16:20. The team news is in!

16:19. We're fast approaching the beginning of Group E, with Switzerland - Ecuador getting the group underway. The other two sides, France and Honduras, kick off in three hours time.

16:15. Just over 45 minutes until kick off, so there's plenty of time for you to check out Jonathon Walsh's excellent preview of Switzerland vs Ecuador over here.

16:13. Ecuador, meanwhile will miss Segundo Castillo after he was forced to pull out of the World Cup squad through an injury sustained in a friendly against Mexico. Also, midfielder Christian Noboa picked up a knock in the friendly against England and remains a doubt.

16:11. There are no injury concerns for Switzerland coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, with a fully fit squad to choose from. The main selection headache will come in the centre of defence, with the choice of Phillipe Senderos, Fabian Schar and Johan Djourou to partner the main centre-back, Steve von Bergen.

16:08. This is the first time these two sides will have ever met, so already history is being made here in Brasilia.

Gokhan Inler's goals for Napoli, 2012-13.

16:04. Switzerland will look to Bayern Munich's Xherdan Shaqiri, but less popular choices will be the central midfield pairing of Borussia Moenchengladbach's 21-year-old Granit Xhaka and Napoli's experienced Gokhan Inler. These two will be charged with keeping the Swiss ticking over, as well as contributing some fine goals, in Inler's case.

16:00. We're one hour away until kick-off.

15:59. Also, ones to look for Ecuador include Valencia's wing partner, Jefferson Montero, as well as striker Felipe Caicedo. 'Baby Jeff' plys his trade in the League MX in Mexico, whilst Caicedo plays for Al-Jazira in the UAE. The wingers will be vital for Ecuador, with Reinaldo Rueda's side making the most crosses in CONMEBOL qualification (396).

15:56. The Ecuador team doesn't boast a lot of household names, but one is Manchester United's Antonio Valencia. The tricky right-winger can cause problems when on his day, but that has been far from common this season for United.

15:53. I think everyone can agree that, so far, it has been a sensational World Cup. Despite the few refereeing mistakes, the games have been fast and entertaining, with goals galore. These two sides scored a combined total of 37 goals in 26 six games, whilst conceding 22 - 16 of which are from the Ecuadorian side.

15:48. These two will arguably will fighting it out for 2nd place in the group, with France the clear favourites to secure top spot. Honduras will be expected to finish bottom, so this could be a pivotal clash in Group E.

15:43. The venue for today's match is the Estadio Nacional, in Brazil's centre-west region of Brasilia. It has a capacity of 70,000 and is virtually a new stadium following the demolition of the Estadio Mane Garrincha - named after the Brazilian legend. This stadium is currently the second-largest in the 2014 World Cup, just behind the famous Maracana.

15:38. Switzerland, on the other hand, finished top of a rather weak European Group E, seven points ahead of nearest challengers Iceland. They didn't lose a single game, whilst only conceding six goals in ten games. Nicknamed La Nati, they failed to make the last 16 in South Africa four years ago, despite beating Spain 1-0 in the opening match.

15:34. Ecuador progressed to the World Cup courtesy of their amazing home form - only dropping points in a 1-1 draw against Argentina - finishing in 4th place in the South American group, one goal above Uruguay. Their away form, however, is a cause for concern. La Tricolor drew three games and lost five away from the Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa. This will be only their third appearance at the World Cup finals, their previous outings being in 2002 and 2006.

15:30. Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL's live commentary for the Group E clash between Switzerland and Ecuador, in the 2014 World Cup. Kick off is at 17:00. This afternoons clash takes place in Brasilia.