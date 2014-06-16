World Cup Preview: Germany vs. Portugal

The buildup to this game was somewhat marred by injuries for both sides. Portugal were sweating over the fitness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, while the German camp were unsure about the availability of Sami Khedira and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been struggling with both tendonitis and a thigh problem for the past two months Despite making several appearances for Real Madrid and even returning to action in Tuesday’s friendly against Republic of Ireland, the attacker has unable to complete recent training sessions. Bento however has now confirmed that Ronaldo cutting training short was just a precaution and that he will start against Germany.

''I would be the first to tell the coach if I were unable to play, I would never put my career at risk even for a World Cup. I'd love to be 110 percent and but I am 100 percent and that is enough to help my team," Ronaldo remarked while preparing for the clash against Germany. Portugal's dependency on the Real Madrid man is a well known fact, but the talisman does not believe his team are a one man side. ''I can make a difference but I am here to help the team." said the 29 year old talking about his role in the side.

Joachim Low also has a handful of injury concerns, but has confirmed that Lahm will start in central midfield. This leaves Germany's back-line severely vulnerable as they will likely start with a back four of Boateng, Hummels, Mertesacker and Howedes. This back-line consists of no recognized full back, as all four usually play centre-back for their respective clubs. Low also went on to confirm that Miroslav Klose's fitness problems has ruled him out of contention for a starting spot against Portugal, meaning Thomas Muller will spearhead the attack.

After an impressive performance against Republic of Ireland, Bento's side will look to build on that momentum by taking something from this game. The Portugal boss will surely be licking his lips thinking of Ronaldo and co. taking on a makeshift Germany back-line.

Match Facts:

Germany have beaten Portugal in their last three meetings. 'Die Nationalmannschaft'' will play their 100th World Cup game today, with Miroslav Klose (14) aiming to break Ronaldo's (15) World Cup goalscoring record. Should Germany reach the final and Klose play a part in every game, he'll reach 26 World Cup appearances, one more than current record holder, and fellow countryman, Lothar Matthaus.

Jogi Low's side were the most profilic side in World Cup qualifying, scoring 36 goals in 10 games, more than any other side. Joao Moutinho ended the qualifying campaign with more assists than anyone else in Europe, setting up his team-mates 10 times in qualification. The German's have opened up their last six World Cup campaigns with victory in the opening game. While Ronaldo's return to fitness is a big boost, he's only score two goals from 48 shots in the World Cup.

Probable Line-Ups: