Germany v Portugal Live and Score of 2014 World Cup

So it was comfortable from Germany in the end, made all the more easier by Pepe's rash decision and subsequent sending off. Thomas Muller gets the first hat-trick of the World Cup and Hummels adds one of his own. This German side look a classy outfit, and it will be interesting to see just how far they can go in this year's tournament.

Full time: Germany 4-0 Portugal.

92'. Ronaldo hits a beautiful costless-kick and it's a fine save from Neuer.

90'. German fans celebrate in the stands as the official signals for two minutes extra time. It's been routine and classy from the Germans today.

85'. Ronaldo has a costless-kick but it's a long way out even by his standards. Crashes it into Lahm, the one-man wall.

81'. Muller is replaced by Arsenal man Podolski.

78'. GOAL. Muller gets his hat-trick and Germany lead 4-0. Patricio can't hold onto Schurrle's cross, and he spills it straight to Muller's feet.

75'. Controversial decision here from the referee, as it looks like Eder is fouled inside the area. Referee waves it away. Ronaldo is furious.

73'. Mustafi replaces Hummels for Germany.

72'. Hummels finds himself in some pain here as his knees buckle underneath him as he falls to the ground from a challenge.

69'. Gotze finds himself in acres of space after some silky, one-touch passing. He can't find the net and it runs for a corner.

64'. Coentrao is injured here - looks like a hamstring problem - and is stretchered off. From bad to worse for Portugal. Andre Almeida replaces him.

62'. Ozil gives way for Schurrle for Germany.

59'. Ronaldo lashes a costless-kick into the wall, and it's nothing doing from Portugal.

56'. It's a case of count the passes here as the Germans knock the ball around. As the commentary team have noted, it's more like a training session here.

51'. Ozil misses a one-on-one against Patricio and should really do better. The Portugal goalkeeper denies Germany a fourth goal.

50'. As expected, Germany moving the ball around comfortably. Difficult for the Portugal players to get themselves into the game at the moment.

46'. Portugal get us underway in the second half.

Half time: Germany 3-0 Portugal. A nightmare half for Paulo Bento's men as they go down to ten men and find themselves 3-0 down. Surely game over from here?

45+1'. GOAL. Thomas Muller gets his second of the game as the ball falls to him somewhat kindly, after a deflection in the box. Germany lead 3-0.

45'. The official signals two minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

43'. Germany slowing things down, passing the ball about and controlling the game. Would expect to see more of this in the second half.

40'. Replays show Thomas Muller making an absolute meal of Pepe's challenge, but the latter should know better. Gave the referee no choice after getting going for a headbutt on the German.

37'. RED CARD. Pepe gets himself red carded after Muller makes a meal of his intital challenge. Stupidity from Pepe as he goes in with his head, a ridiculous decision.

36'. Eder with a chance from the resulting corner but heads over the bar.

35'. Coentrao finds himself with the ball inside the area and decides to slot the ball across the goal instead of shooting. Real chance for Portugal wasted.

33'. A fine finish from Hummels after an excellent whipped cross from Toni Kroos. It's a long way back for Portugal now.

32'. GOAL. Mats Hummels with a thunderous header puts Germany two goals to the good.

31'. Alves denies Ozil with a block inside the area. Goes out for a corner to Germany.

30'. Exciting opening 30 minutes as promised in tonight's game. Germany have the edge so far, but the match is still finely balanced, both teams looking to take the game to the opposition.

27'. Portugal's number 9 Almeida is unable to continue. Braga's Eder enters the fray.

25'. Nani cuts in from the right and has a go to Neuer's right-hand corner. Just over from the Manchester United midfielder.

22'. Moutinho hacks down Lahm but escapes with a final warning.

21'. Germany really beginning to settle down and string some passes together here. Portugal's defence holding firm so far.

16'. We've had a lively start to this Group G match, Germany starting the brighter but Portugal also carving out chances. Very open and frantic so far.

11'. GOAL. Thomas Muller makes no mistake. Germany lead 1-0.

11'. PENALTY. Gotze fouled by Pereira and he's arguably lucky to be on the pitch, denying a goalscoring opportunity. On reflection, though, there seemed to be some cover. Referee gives only a yellow card.

8'. Straight up the other end and Khedira misses an open goal from 40 yards out after Patricio fumbles his clearance straight to Khedira's feet.

8'. Ronaldo thunders a shot into the body of Neuer after a slip in midfield, but the angle is against him.

6'. Ronaldo lashes a shot over the bar from distance. Expect to see him looking to shoot at every opportunity - even if sometimes it seems a little optimistic.

5'. Portugal counter but Almeida can't get power on the shot, and Neuer holds with ease.

3'. Bright start from Germany, coming forwards and showing signs that they are more than up for this game.

2'. This is the exact same Portugal team that faced Spain in Euro 2012, and exited on penalties.

1'. Germany get us underway in Salvador, playing from right to left.

Here we go then, the national anthems are being belted out by both teams in true patriotic fashion, and we're just minutes away from kick-off in this game.

Germany are the first team to reach the milestone of 100 World Cup games. Will they celebrate it with a win and an early three points?

We're just under fifteen minutes away from kick-off and the stage is set. Who's going to stand up and be counted for?

Ronaldo is looking to become the first player since Jürgen Klinsmann to score in six consecutive major tournaments. Can the Real Madrid man be the difference in tonight's tie?

Both sides have played a total of nine times – before and after the Berlin Wall. Germany won five matches, whereas Portugal only won one game - in the Euro 2000 Championships. Can they change that today?

Germany scored 36 goals during their qualification campaign - more than any other European team. Portugal will have a big task on their hands to keep them out tonight.

Germany XI: Neuer, Boateng, Mertesacker, Hummels, Howedes, Lahm, Khedira, Kroos, Ozil, Gotze, Muller.

Portugal XI: Patricio; Coentrao, Pereira, Pepe, Alves; Moutinho, Meireles, Veloso; Nani, Ronaldo, Almeida.

Ronaldo says he is 100% ready for the game tonight. "If I'm not ready, if I'm not feeling well, I'm the first to tell the coach I can't play. The first thing that is important is the health of the players. If I feel anything during the match, which I'm sure I won't, I'll be the first to say, as I know my career will still last a few years and I'm never going to put at risk my career for one match or for the World Cup. Obviously this is one of the most important championships but I come first, and then football".

Paulo Bento's Portugal, on the other hand, seem to occupy that space between group stage contenders, and actual winners; nobody expects them to exit at the earliest stage, but nobody really believes they will go all the way either, pointing out an over-reliance on Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet they too have done well in recent competitions. The last World Cup saw them knocked out by eventual champions Spain, 1-0, in the round of 16. Euro 2012 they were once more conquered by Spain, this time on penalties. A Selecção may not have the strength in depth that some of the more-fancied countries do, but if they get on a run they will give any team a real challenge in the latter stages.

Germany are, and rightly so, extremely fancied by many to go all the way in this year's competition, but to do so they will have to shrug off their semi-final demons. In South Africa in 2010, they came so near, missing out 1-0 in the semi-final, to eventual winners Spain. Euro 2012 was a similar tale, tipped out by Mario Balotelli and Italy 2-1, again in the semi-finals. Few would doubt the fact that they have the talent to go the distance, with an extraordinary depth of talent. Whether they can, remains to be seen.

Tonight's referee is Milorad Mazic from Serbia.

Germany team training ahead of the game tonight.

In tonight's other Group G fixture, the USA will take on Ghana. It is widely suspected that Germany and Portugal will take the two spaces in the knockout stages, but in a World Cup that has already produced some upsets, it would be foolish to make assumptions.

The venue for tonight's match will be the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador.

Germany's probable starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Portugal's probable starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Bento also hit out at FIFA for early kick-off times, with Portugal's match against Germany scheduled for 1pm (BRT) at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova. The temperature is forecast to reach 28 degrees Celsius in Salvador. "It's not good for everybody, for the players and the fans," he said. "It's not the best way to serve the players and they are most important."

Portugal coach Paulo Bento has spoken ahead of the clash, insisting that the side cannot rely too much on star man Cristiano Ronaldo. "I think having a player like Cristiano is very important because he influences the way we play greatly," Bento told reporters. "He knows that and, more importantly, his team-mates know that. But just because we have the best player in the world doesn't mean that we should be world champions. I know that some people in my country don't like me to say that but it's true. All 23 players have to be like a compact team in order to achieve a good result."

Last time these two sides met was in the group stages of the European Championships in 2012. A solitary Mario Gomez header was enough to clinch a 1-0 victory for the Germans. It was a game in which Germany dominated possession and in which Portugal were quiet. They will be hoping to bring the attack to their opposition this time around.

For Germany, on the other hand, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller will take centre stage. After an exceptional season, he will look once more to control the midfield tonight.

All eyes will be on Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, who has attracted a lot of attention in the Liga Sagres this season. Amongst interested suitors are said to be Manchester United.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has said that Germany are treating every game as a final. "Ahead of the first match you are always in the situation that you don't really know where you are. After the match you obviously know more," Neuer said. "I think all teams playing at the World Cup are very well prepared. We gave our very best to be prepared and tomorrow there will be our first match. We are looking forward for it. We know we are playing against a tough opponent who have played really well in recent years. So we start with a final, and that will continue in our group. Tomorrow we will know how good we really are."

Germany manager Joachim Löw has announced that despite doubts concerning many of his players, the side are 100% fit and ready for action: "I think we are well prepared for this tournament," Löw said. "During the World Cup preparation, we had some injured players but that is done now. Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Sami Khedira have all been able to train, they did well. "I can assure you that all players are 100 per cent fit for tomorrow."

Yesterday, Portugal received the news that they had been waiting for: Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit and ready to line up in the starting XI. After many doubts over the past few days, this news will be welcomed by everyone associated with A Selecção.

Joachim Löw will of course be without midfielder Marco Reus, who suffered an injury in the friendly against Algeria, which kept him off the plane to Brazil. His absence will be a huge loss to Die Adler but with strength in depth, replacements will not be too difficult to find.

Portugal, on the other hand, had a rougher time in qualifying, finishing second to Russia by a point. They lost 1-0 to the Russians, and also finished with three draws against Isreal (twice) and Northern Ireland. Manager Paulo Bento will be expecting a distinct improvement in the finals.

Germany secured qualification with ease, winning nine of their ten games and topping the group by eight points, ahead of Sweden. Their only dropped points came in their final group game, against the Swedes. Astonishingly, the Germans surrendered a 4-0 lead on the hour mark, eventually drawing 4-4 and sharing the points.

Hi there, I'm Ben Johnson and I'd like to welcome you to the VAVEL live coverage of this World Cup 2014 game in Brazil. Today promises to be a treat with our Group G fixture between Germany and Portugal. The former are highly fancied to go far in this year's competition, and this game should give us an early indication of their form.