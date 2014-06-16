Report: Atletico's Luis to Chelsea

Exciting full-back Filipe Luis will move to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, according to Di Marzio.

The Brazilian left-back has been rumoured to be leaving the Vicente Calderón for weeks, and it now seems that he will be joining Cesc Fabregas in moving from La Liga to the Premier League.

Sky Italia reporter Gianluca di Marzio says that the La Liga winner will move to Chelsea for a fee of €25m, which is also being reported by Fabrizio Romano.

As the Brazilian did not make Felipe Scolari's final squad, Chelsea will hope and expect to have a deal wrapped up soon, whilst Atleti will move fast to target a replacement. The La Liga champions are being ripped apart, with Diego Costa, Koke and Miranda all being linked with moves away, having played a crucial part in bringing the league trophy to the red side of Madrid.

However, the move of Luis to Chelsea could see Arsenal's Nacho Monreal move in the other direction, with the Spanish club seeking an immediate replacement for the outgoing Brazilian. The Spaniard also did not make the World Cup squad for his national side, and was second favourite to Kieran Gibbs for the majority of Arsenal's season.

Mourinho also says that Thibaut Courtois will return to his parent club, but Atletico have already brought in Miguel Angel Moya from Getafe.