Belgium - Algeria Score and Text Commentary of 2014 World Cup

Full Time Comment: As for Algeria, they played a perfect game in the first 70 minutes but Belgium's equalizer buried them. They looked solid for the majority of the game but it was also noticeable that they will need a better effort on offense if they want to do something against Russia and South Korea, their upcoming rivals.

Full Time Comment: The game is over and Belgium have rallied back in the second half to get the win!! After an unimpressive first half that saw them down by a goal, Marc Wilmots decided to shake things off and the moves paid off as two substitutes scored: Marouane Fellaini scored the equalizer with a strong header and Dries Mertens capped off a counter attack for the game winner.

90+4' The final whistle is blown and Belgium have earned their first three points in the 2014 World Cup!!

90+4' Algeria had a long throw-in and they couldn't take advantage of it. Belgium moves on the counter with Eden Hazard.

90+3' Algeria clearly doesn't have a lot left in the tank. Belgium's two goals buried them after they had a good match the first 70 minutes.

90+1' Nabil Ghilas moves on to the attack but he commits a foul.

90+1' Three minutes of added have been added.

88' Marouane Fellaini with another chance!! The midfielder receives another ball in a good position inside the box but failed to score due to a last-second tackle!

87' The substitutions have had a great impact for Belgium. Dries Mertens and Marouane Fellaini both scored while Divock Origi gave a breath of fresh air into the attack.

86' Belgium has another costless kick from a promising position, but the cross is cleared with ease by Algeria's defensive line.

84' Final Substitution in Algeria: Carl Medjani is replaced by Nabil Ghilas

83' Fellaini had a great chance once again!! After another cross, the Manchester United midfielder placed another header into the net but Rais was magnificent to clear the danger over the bar!

80' Sofiane Feghouli lost the ball in midfield and Eden Hazard conducted a counter attack that finished with Dries Mertens scoring a bomb past Rais M'Bolhi. Belgium turned things around in 10 minutes and now they have the lead!!

80' Mertens finishes a counter attack and now Belgium has turned things around!!!

76' Not much has happened in the last minutes as Algeria has decided to close the game out. They are set at the back defensively and Belgium moves forward but they haven't generated plenty of chances after the goal.

73' There's a corner from the left side for Belgium and Daniel Van Buyten heads the ball home, but the effort goes high and wide.

72' Second Substitution in Algeria: Riyad Mahrez is replaced by Medhi Lacen

71' Kevin De Bruyne puts a very good cross on the right side and Marouane Fellani nods the ball home past Rais with a spectacular header. It's all tied up here at Belo Horizonte!!

70' Marouane Fellaini hits the equalizer for Belgium!!!!

68' Belgium puts yet another cross into the box and Rais makes yet another save. The Algerian goalkeeper has been the best player on the pitch today.

67' Rais M'Bolhi with another spectacular save!!! Origi goes on a one-on-one chance but Rais makes a great save to avoid the equalizer!!

66' Substitution in Algeria: El Arabi Soudani and he's replaced by Islam Slimani.

65' Final substitution in Belgium: Marouane Fellaini replaces Moussa Dembele.

64' The pace of the game is quite steady right now. Belgium moves the ball around in the opposing half, try to create chances and attempts to move forward but the inaccuracy has really hurt their chances.

60' Algeria generates another corner kick - this time from the right side of the pitch - but nothing comes out of it.

58' Second substitution in Belgium: Divock Origi replaces Romelu Lukaku

57' What a chance for Algeria! There's a good header in the near post and Courtois was beaten, but the effort goes slightly wide.

56' Every time Algeria moves into the attack, they manage to make something happen. The African side now have a corner from the left flank,

55' Belgium generates another costless kick and they put a cross into the box but nothing comes out of it.

53' Belgium continues to struggle on the attack and their midfield has been under heavy pressure the whole contest. It could be time for Marc Wilmots to introduce another substitution as it seems the teams needs another spark on the attack.

51' Mertens with his first run on the attack!! The Napoli winger puts a low cross into the box but the keeper saves it with ease.

50' Axel Witsel with another chance!!! A long throw-in isn't cleared by the defense and Witsel has a good chance, but the midfielder sends the ball over the bar.

48' Belgium are controlling the ball in the second half. Mertens' entrance should give them a wider stance on the attack but it remains to be seen if it will have the expected results.

46' Belgium moves the ball and the second half starts!

Half Time: Belgium makes a substitution at halftime: Dries Mertens replaces Nacer Chadli.

Half Time Comment: As for Belgium, they have been very inaccurate and it's clear that their defending has been affected by some nerves. The backline has looked shaky, the midfield has been inaccurate and the attacking efforts have been minimal against a lesser side. Manager Marc Wilmots will have to shake things up during the break if he wants to avoid a loss in the first match of the tournament.

Half Time Comment: The first half is in the books and Algeria has a surprising one-goal lead over Belgium in what has been a shocking result so far!! The African side has played a perfect game in the first 45 minutes with some solid defense and great attacking efforts - the latter resulted in a penalty kick converted by Sofiane Feghouli in the 25th minutes. Rais M'Bolhi has been solid between the posts every time he has been required as well, rounding up a great first half for Algeria.

45+2' Nothing happens in the final minute and the referee sounds the final whistle. Algeria has a surprisingly 1-0 lead over Belgium after the first half.

45+1' One minute of stoppage time is added so the first will go until the 46th minute.

44' Nacer Chadli with the shot!! After a good play from Eden Hazard, Chadli puts a shot on target but Rais does a great job to stop the effort with ease.

41' Algeria looks very comfortable in the pitch as they've handled Belgium with relative ease in this first half.

39' Jan Vertonghen shoots the costless kick but he sends the ball high and wide with a fierce attempt. Goal kick for Algeria.

38' Tony Alderweireld moves forward and he's fouled when he was about to shoot, 25 yards away from goal. Belgium will have a dangerous costless kick here.

37' Belgium continues to put pressure on the attack but nothing very accurate so far. Algeria has played a perfect match so far and the European side has looked unable to generate anything offensively.

34' Rais M'Bolhi comes up big with another save!! Axel Witsel puts another shot on target and the keeper makes a stretched save to clear the ball away.

34' Yellow card for Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb. Second yellow card of the game.

33' Once again, Belgium wastes another chance. The corner kick is sent away and Algeria clears the danger with ease.

32' Kevin De Bruyne moves into the box but he fails to get a cross. Corner kick for The Red Devils.

31' Nothing comes off the costless kick and Algeria will resume the game from their own defensive end with Rais M'Bolhi.

30' Eden Hazard has been tightily marked by Algeria so far. The Chelsea midfielder tried to make a run but he was fouled by Taider so now the Europeans will have a good costless kick on their favor.

27' Belgium have been hit hard by the goal and they are decided to push forward. Moussa Dembele tried with a long range shot and prior to that, Jan Vertonghen placed a cross into the box. Nothing very dangerous though.

26' The Valencia CF midfielder scores with a well placed shot into the bottom right corner. Courtois went the opposite way and Algeria are upsetting Belgium here in Belo Horizonte!!

25' Sofiane Feghouli scores and Algeria has a surprising lead!!

24' Jan Vertonghen receives a yellow card for the foul.

23' Penalty for Argelia!! Jan Vergonthen broughts down Sofiane Feghouli inside the box and the Algerian side will have the chance to score the opener!!

21' Axel Witsel with the shot! Belgium's first chance comes with a long range effort from the Zenit midfielder but Rais M'Bolhi makes a great stop!

20' The African side are slowly trying to get into the attack. Another pass is placed on to the attack but Thibaut Courtois gathers the ball with relative ease.

18' Riyad Mahrez with a shot!! Daniel Van Buyten loses the ball on defense and Mahrez moves forward, but his effort goes high and wide from a tight angle.

17' The game is quite slow paced as of now and that can be acredited to Algeria's defensive performance. Belgium has the ball, moves it around in midfield and they are trying to create chances but their efforts have been quite inaccurate thus far.

14' Moussa Dembele puts a good through ball into the box but Romelu Lukaku fails to reach for it. Goal kick for Algeria.

11' Belgium is slowly taking control of the game and they are pushing their lines forward. As a result, Algeria has set themselves back into a more defensive stance.

9' Romelu Lukaku has done a good job trying to move the ball into the attack but the midfield hasn't helped yet. Unless the likes of Nacer Chadli, Moussa Dembele and Kevin de Bruyne can appear, Belgium won't have many chances as Eden Hazard has been tightly marked so far.

6' Belgium has struggled mightily so far. The Red Devils have been very inaccurate on their passing and Eden Hazard hasn't appeared yet. Surely that doesn't bode well for their chances this afternoon.

4' Algeria puts a dangerous cross into the box and Vincent Kompany clears the danger with ease for Belgium. A good start from the African side in the first minutes.

2' Algeria seems eager to move the ball forward and there's the first foul as van Buyten generates a costless kick in midfield. Nothing comes out of it though and the Belgian side recovers the ball with ease.

1' Algeria moves the ball and the game goes underway!!

16.59 Belgium will wear their usual red kit and Algeria will be dressed in white.

16.57 The national anthems are being displayed and the game is set to start in a few minutes!

16.53 Algeria Starting Lineup: M'Bolhi; Halliche, Mejdani, Bougherra, Ghoulam; Taider, Bentaleb, M-Sbaa; Feghouli, Soudani; Riyad Mahrez

16.50 Belgium Starting Lineup: Courtois; Vertonghen, Van Buyten, Kompany, Alderweireld; Dembele, Witsel; Hazard, De Bruyne, Chadli; Lukaku

16.48 The official starting lineups have been announced and there are a few surprises on both sides.

16.45 The stadium is completely filled out for this upcoming contest live Belgium - Algeria and we are getting closer to kick-off time for what should be an amazing match!!

16.40 Algeria Probable Starting XI: M’Bolhi; Liassine, Mostefa, Mesbah, Bougherra; Yebda, Lacen, Brahimi, Feghouli; Taider; Ghilas

16.35 Belgium Probable Starting XI: Courtois; Alderwereild, Kompany, Vertonghen, Vermaelen; Witsel, Fellaini; Hazard, Januzaj, De Bruyne; Lukaku

16.30 It wouldn’t be strange to see Algeria putting up a strong defensive line looking to control the back end of the pitch. Belgium is the better side by a mile and if the Africans manage to get a point out of today’s match, then their mission will be accomplished.

16.25 Their attack could be considered a weaker link but still has Kevin Mirallas (Everton), youngster Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) and Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea). Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke was expected to be the starter but an injury sustained prior to the tournament will prevent him from taking part in Brazil 2014.

16.20 The midfield is even better and it has both creative and recovery power. Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (Chelsea), Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and Moussa Dembele (Tottenham) are only some of the names in a lineup that also features Steven Defour (FC Porto) and Axel Witsel (Zenit). There’s clearly a lot to choose from and manager Marc Wilmots will have a tough time trying to get playing time for all of them.

16.15 Belgium has solid players all over the pitch and as it happens on good teams, they have a top goalkeeper in Thibaut Courtois. Their defensive line is anchored with talent and experience and it features the likes of Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) and Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal)

16.10 The Belgian side, on the other hand, is completely stacked with quality and most experts see them as the bigger threat for more established nations like Germany, Argentina or even Spain and Brazil.

16.05 When speaking about their chances for today’s encounter, Halilhodzic is confident and he thinks his side has enough quality to shock Belgium in the Group H opener. “"We are confident of our capabilities, our presence in Brazil is a dream we are currently living. I do not rule out the possibility of making a historic achievement for the Algerian football to go to the maximum possible stage in the World Cup."

16.00 This is Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, the venue that will host tonight’s match. It has capacity for almost 70.000 fans.

15.55 Their manager, however, has been thinking a lot about the current referee mistakes in Brazil so far and he voiced his opinion. Valid Halilhodzic said he’s “more afraid of the referees than he is about Belgium”. “Algeria is a small country, but you never know. It seems like all the important decisions are going in favor of the biggest teams”, he said.

15.50 Algeria doesn’t have a lot of players on the top leagues in Europe, but they ones that do feature are consistent performers in their teams. Medhi Lacen (Getafe), Sofiane Feghouli (Valencia CF) and Nabil Ghilas (FC Porto) are some of the names that will be expected to carry Algeria’s chances in a tough group that also includes Russia and South Korea.

15.45 The referee for tonight’s encounter will be Marco Rodriguez from Mexico, one of the most respected officers in the CONCACAF Region. He will be assisted by two of his countrymen: Marcos Quintero and Marvin Torrentera.

15,30 On the end, Algeria has been surprisingly effective in their recent games prior to the World Cup. They have won their three games this year: 2-1 over Romania, 3-1 - Armenia and 2-0 against Slovenia.

15.20 Belgium are certainly considered a darkhorse to make a deep run in the tournament and they certainly have enough weapons to back that argument. Their recent performance also helps their cause as The Red Devils are unbeaten this year with three wins and a draw, against Ivory Coast on March 5th this year.

15.15 Meanwhile, Algeria had to survive a tough African Qualifying Stage but ended up beating Burkina Faso on a playoff round to make their second consecutive World Cup appearance. They didn’t fare too well in South Africa four years ago and will certainly look to improve this time in Brazilian soil.

15.10 Both sides managed to get into the World Cup after finishing their respective qualifiers with different luck. Belgium, on one hand, won the Group A of the European Qualifying round with a performance that opened eyes all over the world: 26 points in 10 matches after winning eight games and drawing only two. The Belgian side scored 18 times and only received four goals against them.

15.05 Good night and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match Belgium - Algeria! We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will open the first match day in the Group H of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!