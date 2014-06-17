Brazil - Mexico Live Score of 2014 FIFA World Cup

22.03 Next up for me will be live coverage of Brazil v Cameroon on Monday. Until then thank you very much for reading and be sure to follow live coverage of every game on VAVEL. Good night.

22.00: Group A continues tomorrow when Croatia and Cameroon clash in Manaus at 11pm. The loser of that game will be eliminated. That game and the remaining Group A fixtures will all be covered here on VAVEL.

21.56: Both sides are well placed in the group and now only require a point in their final game to secure qualification to the knockout stages. Brazil face Cameroon and should have enough to go through but they will certainly need to improve on tonights performance. Mexico play Croatia and on paper that should be fairly even and could really go either way.

21.52: Mexico deserve a lot of credit after that performance. They made things difficult for Brazil and had chances of their own. Ochoa and Marquez were excellent throughout and Guardado also caused problems for the Brazil defence.

21.51: Poor performance from Brazil who didn't really deserve anything more.

FULL TIME Brazil 0-0 Mexico

91' Jimenez fires from the corner of the box but Cesar is equal to his effort.

90' Mexico have a corner as the came is coming towards injury time. It's cleared but only to Guardado who fires just over.

88' Marcelo goes down inside the box but the referee isn't interested.

85' Luiz Gustavo is fouled on the left wing and it's a dangerous costless kick. Thiago Silva meets the cross and again Ochoa makes a fine save. Doesn't look like Brazil's night.

84' MEXICO SUB Raul Jimenez comes on for dos Santos.

84' BRAZIL SUB Willian comes on for Oscar.

82' Scolari looks bemused at how poor his side have played tonight.

81' dos Santos balsts into the wall. Brazil break at pace but Neymar's pass to Jo is just too heavy.

79' Thiago Silva sees yellow for a heavy challenge on Hernandez. Really dangerous costless kick now.

76' MEXICO SUB Marco Fabian comes on for Herrera.

76' Jo runs onto a pass from Bernard but he pulls his left footed shot wide.

73' MEXICO SUB Javier Hernandez comes on for Oribe Peralta.

70' Brazil have really raised the tempo in the last few minutes.

69' Neymar goes close to breaking the deadlock. He controls a ball from Bernard on his chest but his low shot is excellently saved by Ochoa.

68' BRAZIL SUB Fred comes off for Jo. Fred has had a poor game.

63' Neymar has a go from the resulting costless kick and it goes narrowly wide. Ochoa looked to have it covered.

62' Vazquez is booked for a late challenge on Neymar as he lays a pass off to Fred.

60' Guardado is the latest to shoot from distance. Once again it goes wide.

58' Aguilar goes into the book for a hack at Bernard.

56' dos Santos cuts inside from the right wing and shoots with his left foot. It takes a deflection but Cesar makes a comfortbale save.

55' Vazquez hits one from thirty yards and it has Julio Cesar scrambling but it goes just over.

53' Guardado shoots from distance but Thiago Silva gets in the way and it goes wide for a corner. Paulinho clears.

48' Bernard almost makes an instant impact. Dani Alves sends Bernard away on the right and he puts a great ball in but Rodriguez gets there just ahead of Neymar.

47' Thiago Silva has caught Marquez and the veteran is down receiving treatment.

46' The second half is underway.

BRAZIL SUB Unsurprisingly Ramires is coming off and has been replaced by the pacey Bernard.

20.59: The second half is about to start and I think it is fair to say that these sides should be better than what they shown in the first half.

20.55: Herrera will be happy with his teams first half. They have frustrated Brazil. Scolari will have to consider his options at this point as Brazil have been very poor. Ramires has been very quiet and he may look to his bencn and introdice Bernard or Willian.

20.49: Mexico have defended well throughout the first half and when Brazil have been able to get the better of them Ochoa has stood firm in nets.

HALF TIME Brazil 0-0 Mexico

45' One minute added on.

44' Ramires becomes the first player to get booked after a late challenge on Aguilar. The costless kick is on the sideline level with the eighteen yard box but Guardado hits it over everyone and it's a goal kick.

43' Great opening for Brazil. Thiago Silva chests a costless kick into the path of Paulinho but his shot is blocked by Ochoa.

41' Good effort from Vazquez. Layun lays it off to him and he shoots from well outside the box. Julio Cesar dives to his left but pulls his arm away and rightfully so as it goes wide.

38' Marcelo hits a shot from about 35 yards. It's a waste though and goes well wide.

37' Dani Alves takes Layun down and Mexico have a costless kick on their left near the corner flag. Thiago Silva clears but only as far as Layun who has a go but it's high and well over the bar.

35' Brazil get a corner which Neymar swings in. Fred gets a good head on it but Ochoa is able to make a comfortable catch.

33' Neymar has a run at the Mexico defence but he is eventually crowded out and the ball ends up with the goalkeeper.

30' We are still goalless after thirty minutes but the game has certainly improved in the last ten minutes.

29' Oscar tries a shot from thirty yards but it's straight at the keeper.

26' Dani Alves puts an excellent ball into the box and Neymar leaps well but Ochoa makes a great save diving to his right.

24' Herrera hits a powerful shot from distance which Cesar tips over the bar but the referee never saw the save and gives a goal kick. Mexico are having a good spell here.

23' Peralta has a run at Brazil's defence but eventually Marcelo dispossesses him.

18' Luiz Gustavo tries a shot from distance but it's closer to the corner flag than the goal.

15' Brazil are really dominating possession now but they have yet to test Ochoa in the Mexico goal.

13' Dani Alves is late with a challenge on Guardado but doesn't see yellow. The referee has been lenient so far.

11' Oscar breaks clear on the left and feeds a lovely pass into the path of Fred who misses he target. The linesman has flagged and he was offside anyway.

6' No openings for either side yet. Mexico have put in a few hard tackles already.

0' Brazil get the game underway.

19.57: Neymar in tears singing the national anthem. Raw emotion.

19.55: The teams are out and it's national anthem time. Nobody does national anthems better than Brazil. So powerful.

19.46: Mexico will be playing three centre backs but Brazil will only have Fred as a penalty box presence. Neymar, Oscar and Ramires will look to fill attacking midfield positions so it looks like the Mexicans will have two extra men in defence which should make things extremely difficult for Fred.

19.43: Giovani dos Santos had a great game on Friday against Cameroon and should have had two goals. Brazil will have to keep a close eye on him.

19.40: Today is a public holiday in Brazil and there will be millions on the streets watching this game.

19.28: It will be interesting to see exactly where Ramires lines up for Brazil. Oscar played on the right a lot against Croatia so Ramires could slot in behind Fred.

19.19: Mexico keep the same eleven that beat Cameroon. Brazil make one change with Chelsea's Ramires coming in for Hulk.

19.14: Mexico - Ochoa; Paul Aguilar, Rodriguez, Marquez, Moreno, Layun; Vazquez, Herrara, Guardado; dos Santos, Peralta.

19.12: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Dani Alves, Marcelo, Thiago Silva, David Luiz; Luiz Gustavo, Paulinho; Ramires, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

18.55: The game in Belo Horizonte has just finished and we are now just over an hour away from kick off in Fortaleza.

18.00: Before this Brazil - Mexico game, Oscar said: "Mexico are a very good team. It will certainly be as difficult as last year (when Brazil beat them 2-0 in the Confeds Cup). In the World Cup, there is an extra desire to win and I hope we can do so again this time."

17.55: Talking of the pain he felt after 2012's Olympic loss, the Chelsea playmaker said: "It is a medal that Brazil have never won and we lost the final so of course, I was very sad."

17.45: Oscar, meanwhile, is hoping for another Brazilian win. "Mexico are a very different side to Croatia. They play the ball out from the back well and are very good on the counter-attack."

17.42: It took him just 32 seconds to open the scoring in that game, and he also scored the winner against a Brazil team boasting Hulk, Thiago Silva, Oscar and Neymar just to name a few. Can he repeat that feat tonight?

17.40: “We’re going to make life difficult for them, because this game will be crucial. Still, it’s a team that, if we play well, we can beat.” he continued. Who better would know how to beat the Brazilians, Peralta was part of the Mexico team who upset the odds to beat them 2-1 in the 2012 Olympics Football Final to clinch a gold medal.

17.34: More defiant words from another Mexican, as Peralta vows they will make life difficult for the Brazilians. “Thanks to the first win, we are very calm about the Brazil match, about taking another step forwards to achieving our goal. But the Brazil team is tough, very tough,” he told FIFA.com.

17.30: Neymar was centre-stage in Brazil's last victory with two goals, will the £50 million Barcelona man replicate a similar level of performance tonight?

17.18: Famous Brazilian midfielder Juninho repeated the belief that Mexico will be a tough game, insisting Brazil have to prove they can unblock the Mexican defence after previous difficulties they have faced against their North American rivals, he said to BBC Sport.

17.14: Brazil captain Thiago Silva picked out Mexico strikers Giovani Dos Santos and Oribe Peralta as two players who can cause a threat if given enough time and space around the penalty area and Miguel Herrera will be looking to utilise those two to cause damage to the Brazilians in Fortaleza.

17.10: “Whenever we play Mexico, we have problems,” Scolari continued. “I think it’ll be an even game; both teams have good quality.”

17.07: The Brazilian manager guided Seleção Brasileira to World Cup glory in 2002 in South Korea, but says his side are in for a tough battle tonight.

17.04: A victory tonight would all but secure the hosts' place in the next round, but Scolari is wary of the opposing side's threat. “If anyone thinks Brazil will enter the field and win easily, they are mistaken,” the 65-year-old said in his pre-match news conference on Monday.

17.00: "In fact, getting a start like this has calmed our nerves. The team's only going to get stronger and we're on the up and up. So we'll be going into the game in a happy frame of mind and ready for the challenge."

16.57: Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa feels Mexico are ready for the challenge of hosts Brazil after beating Cameroon in their World Cup opener. "We're not nervous about it at all," said the experienced shot-stopper.

16.51: Tonight's match is live from Fortaleza, and the game will be held in Estádio Plácido Aderaldo Castelo. Castelão, for short, was the first of 12 stadiums being built or redeveloped for the 2014 World Cup to be completed. The 67,000 seater played host to the last game between the two sides last summer, and was the home of Costa Rica's shock 3-1 win over Uruguay on Saturday night.

16.46: Brazil vs Mexico are meeting for the fourth time at the World Cup. The Seleção have won their three previous meetings with a combined score of 11-0.

16.40: Javier Hernandez is likely to again be on the bench. His boss, Miguel Herrera has revealed he has lost his places due to troubles with his club Manchester United. “Chicharito had a difficult year because he had a different coach to the one that brought him to the club,” Herrera said. “That coach [Sir Alex Ferguson] left and he had another one [David Moyes]. But he has an impressive market in Europe and I believe he has huge possibilities to be part of another team, being one of the starting players."

16.33: For Mexico, there are no fresh injury worries and so they are likely to field a similar team to that which faced Cameroon last week. Oribe Peralta has scored nine goals in his last seven competitive appearances for La Tricolor, and so he will be vital to their chances tonight.

16.30: Despite Hulk's knock, Scolari will have a full palette to choose from. Oscar's encouraging performance against Croatia is likely to see him retain a starting berth, whilst Neymar should start.

16.28: Hulk is not prepared to surrender his starting place easily though, “Scolari will decide, but I want to play in all the games. I’ll have treatment and try to be fit for Tuesday so that I can help the national team." said the Zenit St Petersburg forward.

16.25: Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari is expected to be without Hulk for tonight's match, who is struggling to shake off a thigh injury. He complained about discomfort in his thigh in training on Sunday.

16.23: The most recent meeting between the sides came in the group stages of last summer's Confederations Cup. It took place in the same stadium as tonight's game in Fortaleza and Brazil ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Neymar and Jo. We only have to go back to the previous meeting for Mexico's last victory over Brazil, a 2-0 win in a friendly played in Texas, USA in June 2012.

16.21: There is a long history of clashes between Brazil and Mexico over the years with the sides meeting in the Copa America, Concacaf Gold Cup, Confederations Cup and the World Cup. This will be the fourth meeting between the sides in a World Cup and the second at a World Cup in Brazil. Brazil have been dominant in the World Cup meetings winning all three (4-0 in 1950, 5-0 in 1954 and 2-0 in 1962) and will be hoping to extend that run to four wins and four clean sheets.

16.20: You can see the highlights from Mexico's 1-0 win here:

16.17: Mexico were dominant in their win over Cameroon but again it was a referee that made the headlines. The Colombian official twice denied Giovani dos Santos what looked like perfectly good goals. The referee was wrong on both occasions but Mexico grabbed a second half winner through Oribe Peralta so thankfully the decisions didn't affect the final outcome.

16:13. The opening game was marred by controversial decisions, with Fred's penalty causing debate whilst Croatia were adjudged to have unfairly had a goal disallowed. You can see the goals from that game here:

16.12: It was far from a vintage performance from Brazil. Croatia's goalkeeper, Stipe Pletikosa should have done better on all three goals and they were very fortunate to get a penalty when Dejan Lovren was adjudged to have brought down Fred. There was minimal contact but the Japanese referee believed it was a foul and pointed to the spot. Brazil should consider themselves fortunate in their first game and will have to improve if they are to reach the latter stages of this tournament.

16.10: Brazil got off to a slow start going behind against the Croatians before two goals from Neymar and a late strike from Oscar secured a 3-1 win. You can read a report on that game here.

16.08: Tonight's game is the beginning of the second round of fixtures in Group A. Brazil and Mexico both got their campaigns off to winning starts. Brazil beat Croatia 3-1 on Thursday before Mexico beat Cameroon 1-0 on Friday. You can read an excellent preview of tonight’s game by Tom Fowkes here.



16.05: It's been five days since the World Cup kicked off with Brazil v Croatia and the time has flown by. They do say time flies when you're having fun.



16:00: Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this Group A clash in the FIFA World Cup between Brazil and Mexico.