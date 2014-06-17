Analysis: Ghana 1 - 2 USA, cross, cross and more crosses

The US National Team left it late to grab three-points at the hands of Ghana as a barmy final ten minutes saw two goals, and plenty of attacking.

Jurgen Klinsmann's men lined up with a 4-1-2-1-2 diamond formation, which lacks strength in defence, especially out wide if the two central midfielders don't do their work, which can often leave the full backs exposed. We take a closer look at the tactics used by the USA team and just how they managed to pull off a win.

Klinsmann deployed Marty Beckerman just in front of the back four. Making his USA debut in 2007, the midfielder has been playing predominantly in an attacking role for his club team, Real Salt Lake. Stoke City's Geoff Cameron partnered Matt Besler at the heart of defence.

Clint Dempsey partnered Jozy Altidore up front, and put USA ahead after 30 seconds, making him the fifth fastest goal scorer at the finals. Things took a turn for the worst when Altidore pulled his hamstring and Besler was taken off at half time as a precaution.

The opening 25 minutes saw USA create four key chances, and although Ghana had six, these were all after Altidore had been replaced with AZ Alkmaar striker Aron Johannsson. This substitution affected Dempsey's game plan; rather than being able to play off Altidore, the American had to work a lot harder for the ball.

Michael Bradley started just behind the front two, however the midfielder seemed to suffer as the game went on, and never really posed a threat as he usually would do. Bradley had the tendency to drop a little deeper, and although this gave Dempsey the chance to roam, it was often long-balls, and maybe one long-ball too many, before they realised this wasn't working.

The second half saw the USA being pushed back, almost to their own six-yard box. Out of Ghana's 38 crosses, 22 of these came in the second half alone, although only three of these were completed. Young John Brooks replaced Besler at the heart of the defence, and not once did he look out of place. Cameron and Brooks make 12 clearances in the second half whilst DaMarcus Beasley and Fabian Johnson only made 29% successful tackles in the second half.

The final 20-minutes were hard for USA, Johnson especially. This was the first game where the humidity really did a lot of damage to the USA players, who looked as though they could play no further, out of breath and breaking down with cramp.

The problem in the second half for USA, although they were coping with the pressure, was that they had no out ball. Altidore was someone they could look up-field to pass too, and hold play up, whilst the two full-backs needed to push out a little to create width on the counter-attack. This is how Brooks' winner came about. Johnson pushed down the right-hand side on the counter, winning a corner that saw Brooks score a header three minutes from time.

The best decision made by Klinsmann in the second half was to perhaps bring on Graham Zusi, in place of Alejandro Bedoya who looked out of breath and wasteful throughout. Although defensive options were available, Zusi finally gave the defence that out ball that they were looking for.

The two central midfielders, Jones and Bedoya, were almost too centrally, not providing enough cover for Beasley and Johnson, this is the reason for so many crosses.

It is clear for Klinsmann that work does need to be done on the training ground ahead of the game against Portugal on June 22.