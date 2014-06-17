Opinion: Why England's Youngsters Were Let Down

Last Saturday England faced Italy in their opening World Cup match, after fellow group members Costa Rica and Uruguay finished their game, with the result being 3-1 in Costa Rica’s favour.

With hours to go until kick-off England fans across the country were calling for Roy Hodgson to give the younger players such as Sterling a place in the starting line up. The view was the pace of the youngsters would be crucial in deciding the result in the game. The calls for youth was answered by the England coach, with Sterling, Sturridge and Henderson playing. Barkley, Lallana and Wilshere would all come off the bench for England resulting in six young or new internationals playing at any point for England. While playing the younger and less experienced players can be risky, it was the more experienced players such as Gerrard and Rooney who disappointed and let the nation down.

The attacking flair of the younger players was evident to see, with Sterling nearly scoring a long range screamer which deceived the fans into thinking the ball had ended up in the net. Sturridge then nearly scored when Welbeck’s cross was blocked but nearly bounced up for the Liverpool striker but he was unable reach the ball. Sterling continued to take on man after man in the opening half and he appeared unstoppable at times. Henderson played positively in central midfield going forward whenever he had the chance, attempting to link up with any player on his side, not scared to overlap the wingers either to support the fullbacks. Sturridge, who has only recently become cemented in the England side, had a good game scoring England’s only goal and nearly scoring a couple more.

However the youngsters who should have been underpinned and supported by the experienced players of Rooney and Gerrard, but they failed to support the youngsters. Gerrard appeared to find it difficult to connect together passes especially on his famous ‘Hollywood’ passes, which are 40 yarders across field balls to attacking wingers. Gerrard showed commitment, but struggled with England never having the majority of possession. He also failed to make an influence defensively, with only a two man midfield of him and Henderson appearing to leave the Liverpool and England captain vulnerable. In a three man midfield, he can play as the deeper midfielder because he is offered protection from the other two midfielders for example Coutinho and Joe Allen or Henderson at Liverpool. But it was just one of those nights for Gerrard where even his ability to strike a ball from costless-kicks successfully escaped him, blasting his close range costless-kick nearly ten yards over the bar. The defenders were all very experienced with Baines, Jagielka, Cahill and Johnson having the positions. Baines however, is an experienced player but has not appeared for England on a regular basis due to Ashley Cole.

It was only Jagielka who stood out as being relatively good against the Italian attacks, even clearing a Balotelli shot off the line to keep the scores at 1-1. However we saw Cahill lose his marker on more than one occasion and Johnson being exposed for the majority of the match, due to his weak defensive positioning. He was often dragged up field by an opposing winger, making Johnson mark him further up the pitch than he would off liked. As a result of this we saw on many occasions the Italian fullbacks with acres of space. We saw this on more than one occasion and it was surprising that they did not score from these chances on the right hand side. Baines suffered a similar problem and fullbacks exposed a usually defensively sound player.

Wayne Rooney prior to the game was tipped as being hugely influential in England’s chances of progressing in the tournament. But he had one of his worst ever performances in an England shirt. He missed all three of his shots at goal, one being from 6 yards out in a pocket of space. He was in the wrong places at the wrong time, got in his own player’s way. None more so than youngster Ross Barkley, who was on a mazy run, only for Rooney to take the ball away from him killing Barkley’s momentum. Rooney’s awful night was summed up perfectly with his corner in the later moments of the game. With time running down and England requiring a goal to draw level, Rooney ran over to take the corner, hoping to land it on a defenders head. Instead he managed to the kick the ball on the full into the crowd, with one of the worst corners to date.

It was a good performance by the team as a whole, but the surprisingly good performances of the younger lads were dampened by the poor performances of the more experienced players.