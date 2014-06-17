Russia - Korea Score and Text Commentary of 2014 World Cup

We apologise for the lack of action in this game but that's football however we hope you enjoyed the commentary. Join me on Thursday as I am doing the Columbia - Ivory Coast, until then enjoy the upcoming games and look out for other lives from other writers.

Fabio Capello "It was a good game, the players were good. The reaction was good. We had times to score but thats football. Kerzhakov is great player always getting in areas to score."

Full time statistics: RUS 391 PASSES COMPLETED 419 KOR

47 POSSESSION 63

ATTEMPTS

16 TOTAL 10

10 ON-TARGET 6

2 SET PIECES 3

23 CROSSES 12

4 CORNERS 4

9 CLEARANCES 16

46 RECOVERED BALLS 51

86 LOST BALLS 83

12 TACKLES 13

Belgium are top of the group by two points with +1, Russia are second with Korea third level on points and Algeria are currently bottom.

Full time Russia 1-1 South Korea not a very entertaining game but it was a close and tense game. Both teams share the spoils.

93' Samedov's pass is poor and straight a Korea player. Kombarov passes to Kokorin who cuts back to Samedov and he skies it! Kerzhakov is raging with Kokorin for not cutting it back enough.

93' Long ball won by Russia but the second clearance straight to Korea but Russia defend well once more.

92' Russia still in possession playing around the centre circle. Long ball looking for the front men but Korea clear and Russia commit a foul.

91' Costless kick to Russia, taken by Samedov, he delivers a floating delivery but Koreans clear again.

Minimum of four minutes added at the end of this game.

90' Kerzhakov flicks it round and Samedov delivers a cross and Kokorin meets it but a poor header. Russia press again, Samedov's cross deflects to the end of the box. Koo commits af oul and is yellow carded.

89' Kokorin to Kombarov who whips it in, Kokorin with the header yet again his finish is disappointing

88' Russia now keeping the ball, no options to pass. Samedov to Dzagoev who looks for Kezhakov but Korea clear.

86' Korea currently in possession, they look for the glory ball but Russia defend it well.

There is five minutes of normal time left, will either team steal all three points?

Koo is down with cramp another Korean player going down with cramp.

84' Eschenko with a lovely chip to Kokorin but he lacked pace and he wastes a good opportunity for Russia.

83' Han is down with a dead leg. Cardiff's Kim set to come on for Bayer Leverkusen's Son.

81' Kombarov to deliver, outswinging the delivery, beats the first man but Korea clear the first and hoof the second straight down the field. Denisov with the ball now Kombarov, Kokorin's shot blocked and falls to Dzagoev and he shoots for far out but he drags it wide.

80' Son to take, Berezutski with a great headed clearance. Korea have it back and they deliver a cross and Akinfeev makes the catch. Kokorin recieves the ball and breaks he wins a corner for Russia!

79' Korea have possession, passing nicely, Lee shoots but its blocked. Kerzhakov fouls and Korea restart quickly. Lee breaks down the wing and wins a corner with just over ten to go.

78' Korea are on the attack. Ki with a wonderful turn but loses out. Russia counter Dzagoev to Kokorin, he plays to Fayzulin he passes to Kerzhakov but Korea hang on and clear.

It's getting frantic in Cuiaba!

74' Dzagoev shoots, Jung parries, Its cleared against Dzagoev and falls kindly to KERZHAKOV GOAL! 1-1 HE EQUALS THE ALL TIME RECORD MORE IMPORTANTLY, ITS 1-1

72' Another change, Denisov comes on for Glushakov and for Korea Hong is stretchered off with cramp and Hwang replaces.

71' Zhirkov comes off and Kerzhakov replaces.

70' Fayzulin plays a pass down the wing, Eschenko overlaps he dinks it in but Korea defend it again.

Akinfeev must want the ground to eat him up, he has been uneasy all game. He's distraught.

68' Lee shoots from range, IT SLIPS THROUGH AKINFEEV'S GRASP AND HE FUMBLES IT INTO THE GOAL WHAT A MISTAKE! 1-0 SOUTH KOREA!

66' Kombarov delivers a delicious cross, Kokorin just misses and Jung punches it away. Russia deliver again it deflects high and Russia are penalised following a foul on the keeper.

64' Play has resumed, Jung restarts play with a goal kick.

64' Hong is down with Cramp, this gives Russia and Korea to have a break.

63' Kombarov with the long ranged left footed strike bounces awkwardly and Jung parries.

61' Yun is fouled by Eschenko in a good position. Ki and Son stand over, Ki delivers, Hongs header is weak and is a poor attempt easy for Akinfeev.

Dzagoev comes on to give Russia and option of Creativity.

59' Shatov off and Dzagoev comes on for Russia

59'Long ball to Kokorin but he only flicks it on and it rolls to Jung.

57' Akinfeev organises his wall. Kim and Son stand over the costless kick. Kim shoots, it swerves and curls into the grasp of Akinfeev who spills again! But he picks up the rebound again. Both keepers looking uncertain.

56' Son drives through the midfield passes wide to Lee, Ki recieves the ball runs across the box and is fouled. Costless kick Korea.

56' South Korea are making a substitution, Arsenal's Park comes off for Kenuho Lee.

55' Russia advance Fayzulin plays a blind pass to whom he expected to be Eschenko but he stayed put and Fayzulin gives the ball to South Korea.

52' Son delivers Lee meets the cross but his header is sent skywards and Akinfeev lookes it over the bar.

51' Son bursts down the far side and gets a corner, can they make Russia rue their earlier miss?

50' Another long shot from Korea, this time from Ki its spilled by Akinfeev but he pounces on the ball.

49' Koo's shot from distance is parmed away by Akinfeev

48' Russia's first yellow card of the night goes to Shatov.

47' Russia starting the second half off the brighter side, currently in possession but slow in their tempo.

46' Fayzulin with a shot from range! Tipped over the bar! Corner taken by Komarov, IGNASHEVICH MEETS IT! INTO THE SIDE NETTING! SO CLOSE FOR RUSSIA!

45' Korea get us back underway wearing all white.

00:00. Possession at the end of the first half:

RUS 45%-65% KOR

23:54. Match stats:

ATTEMPTS

RUSSIA 4 TOTAL 3 SOUTH KOREA

2 ON-TARGET 0

13 CROSSES 3

2 CORNERS 2

0 SAVES 1

3 CLEARANCES 6.

24 RECOVERED BALLS 25 .

39 LOST BALLS 47

2 TACKLES 9

THE ARGENTINIAN REFEREE BRINGS THE HALF TO A CLOSE. HALF TIME IN CUIABA. RUSSIA 0-0 SOUTH KOREA

46' Son heads but Park isn't their and Kombarov picks up the ball

One minute added time.

45' Eschenko looks out wide for Zhirkov but he couldnt control it. Throw in South Korea.

44' Just one normal minute to play in this first half. Only brief stoppages not much stoppage time in this first half, I dont think.

42' Son delivers, Ignashevich heads clear, Son delivers again this time Berezutskiy clears.

42' Russia win the ball back but Glushakov's touch it heavy and Korea win it back. Son passes wide, he gets the return, Berezutskiy concedes a corner. Son to take this corner.

41' Samedov misplaces his pass and Korea advance once more, slowly.

40' Shatov breaks on the far side he looks for the cut back, he cuts it back but Korea are happy to concede a throw. Fayzulin crosses, its over Kokorin and Samedov can only get a toe to it.

Korea yet to have a shot on target, they have had two attempted so far.

39' Park heads down to Son he chests down, jinxs right shoots with his right foot and it is miles over, terrible effort in the end.

37' Koo is okay and play resumes.

36' Hoo is down after an awkward fall following Kokorin's challenge.

35' Korea look to wear down Russia someone with their passing, for the moment it is just in the middle of the pitch. No real danger to the Russians.

33' Koo shoots, its deflected! And it goes just wide! Corner to Korea, Son to deliver, its a grounded cross! It makes it past the first defender but Berezutskiy clears. Coulve been a certain goal if a Korean player was in the 6 yard box.

32' Kokorin looks left for Zhirkov he shoots with his left! But he kicks the ground before shooting and Korea get a goalkick

So far this half Russia have completed 165 passes and Korea have completed 127.

31' Ignashevich shoots for far out, its on target! Jung uneasily beats the ball away with his chest in the path of a on coming Russian player but he luckily anticipates the loose ball wrongly and Korea are let off once again.

30' Samedov and Ki collide, both men down. Samedov beats Ki to it and Ki is booked. Samedov hobbles off the pitch. Both men seem to okay (besides Samedov limping for the time-being)

29' long kick forward from Akinfeev, Kokorin jumps but the referee judges it to be unfairly. Costless kick to Korea.

28' Zhirkov plays it back Kombarov delivers and it falls to Kokorin but his catches his header too sweet.

27' Shatov runs down the wing he gets to the byline but Koo concedes a corner. Kombarov with the corner, he punches out it falls to Glushakov who volleys but it's a poor attempt and Korea clear.

26' Russia have possession, little tempo but very little movement from players off the ball. Korean players looking to preserve their energy.

25' Fayzulin is tackled, Korea play out wide, Koo's cross is overcooked and Akinfeev makes a standard catch.

24' Samedov loses possession in the middle of midfield as he tries to win the ball back he fouls. Costless kick in the centre circle.

Pace of the game slow here. Both teams taking their time and regaining possession playing some nice paseses.

21' Lee looks for Son with a header but Russia clear.

20' Lovely flick round the corner from Zhirkov he recieves the return ball and delivers to the far post where Samedov is, he reaches the ball but his knock back and its a poor one. Korea regain possession. Slowing the play down.

18' Throw in touched out wide by Kokorin. The ball is played through midfield and defence, its played outwide and the cross is delivered to Kokorin who goes tries to get infront of his defender but the referee blows for a foul to Korea.

17' Yuri Zhirkov controls a diagonal ball, Russia pass around Korea's box but a pass is blocked and Russia are forced backwards. Long ball to Kokorin who tries to flick it through but his touch goes out for a goal kick.

16' Kim looks out wide for Ki but he cannot get it under control, throw to Russia.

15' Zhirkov looks to go through two players but he is dispossed and possession is back with the Koreans.

14' Samedov bursts through the midfield and Son looks to clip him and is yellow carded after 13 minutes. Costless Kick Russia played short by Berezutskiy.

13' Son recieves the ball holds up and Korea keep the ball.

12' Russia win a throw in Kombarov delivers but South Korea clear.

11' Son wins the ball from Koo's flick he runs through the Russia defence onto his right foot, he shoots but fires over.

10' Lee feeds in Park, he stretches but he just can't get there and Russia have a goalkick. That could've been a costly mistake by Russia with their high line if Park could've reached the ball.

9' Son has space to run into but theres not options ahead of him and the counter halts.

8' Fayzulin takes, it is a good corner but it evades Russian players and South Korea counter.

7' Samedov crosses but it is weak and they get a throw ib. Throw in taken by Eschenko and Hong takes a bad touch a gives away a corner.

5' Berezutskiy attempts a long ball but South Korea deal with it. Fayzulin crosses again but Korea clear the ball and Kombarov stops the counter by comitting a foul.

4' Glushakov is fouled and Russia have a costless kick in Koreas half. It's played out wide by Ignashevich and Fayzulin crosses but it is blocked.

Capello's team have a clear intent to attack, they must be wary of the counter attack.

3' Korea have a throw in, Yun throws to Koo and they win another throw in. Yun takes another. Son loses the ball this time.

2' Both teams exchange spells of pressure, Korea currently have the ball but Park loses the ball.

1' Russia kick off kicking left to right

23:00. RUSSIA TO KICK US OFF.

22:59. Russia are lined up, South Korea hold a huddle.

22:56. The fairplay handshakes take place and now we're just waiting on the kick off!

22:54. Now for South Koreas.

22:54. Russia's national anthem is the first anthem to be played.

22:52. Both teams are in the tunnel and are now making their way out.

22:50. Just 10 minutes until the last opening game.

22:30. Ones to look tonight are: Son from Leverkusen a brilliant attacking midfielder with an eye for goal. For Russia, look out for Kokorin second top scorer in the Russian Premier League, also a clinical finisher. Look out for them throughout the World Cup, whether they have a successful run or not.

22:25. The match kicks off in thirty minutes.

22:20. Kerzhakov is just one goal off equalling Russia's highest goalscorer, can he equal it tonight?

21:52. Brazil and Mexico finished goal-less. Both sides are joint top.

21:47. Host Brazil are currently 0-0 with Mexico, now into three minutes of stoppage time.

21:38. Korea starting line up: S R Jung, S Y Yun, Y G Kim, H M Son, C Y Park, Y Lee, J C Koo (c), K Y Han, S Y Ki, C Y Lee, J H Hong

21:35. Russia starting line up: Akinfeev, Ignashevich, Glushakov, Kokorin, Berezutskiy, Shatov, Zhirkov, Samedov, Fayzulin, Eshchenko, Kombarov.

21:30. Todays match official is Nestor Pitana from Argentina.

21:25. Today's stadium has a capacity of 41,112.

21:00. This is South Korea's eighth straight World Cup appearance; only Brazil, Germany, Italy, Argentina and Spain only have a longer current streak.

20:55. Match Prediction- Russia 2-0 South Korea

20:50. Russia have not progressed out of the group stage of the two previous World Cups they have qualified for since they gained independence from the Soviet Union.

20:45. The two countries last met in a friendly last November. Russia ran out 2-1 winners but neither of their scorers, Fyodor Smolov or Dmitri Tarasov, are part of their World Cup squad.

20:40. [Odds from William Hill] Team to Qualify from Group H: Belgium 1/10, Russia 2/5, South Korea 1/5, Algeria 5/1.

20:37. Expected Line Ups: Russia (Formtion: 4-2-3-1): Akinveev; Anyukov, Ignashevich, Berezutskiy, Kombarov; Denisov, Shirokov; Samedov, Zhirkov, Dzagoev; Kerzhakov.

23:36. Expected South Korea (Formation, 4-2-3-1): Jung Sung-ryong; Lee Yong, Hong Jeong-ho, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Chang-soo; Park Jong-woo, Ki Sung-yeung; Lee Chung-yong, Koo Ja-cheol, Son Heung-min; Park Chu-young.

20:35. South Korea centre-back Hong Jeong-Ho looks set to be recalled after Hong Myung-Bo's men conceded four goals to Ghana in their final friendly. Arsenal's bit-part striker Park Chuyong is likely to start up front.

20:32. Three of the five goals conceded by Russia in qualifying came after the 90th minute mark. Fabio Capello has lost 2 times in 20 matches as Russia manager, both 1-0, to Portugal and to Northern Ireland. He has a win percentage of 60%.

20:31. Russia will be without captain Roman Shirokov, who suffered a tournament-ending knee injury shortly before the finals. Aleksandr Kerzhakov is expected to lead the line, with highly-rated Alexander Kokorin playing behind him.

World Cup Live

20:25. In the week Russia manager Fabio Capello, imposed a Twitter ban upon his players. "They must abstain for one month, then when they get home they can go crazy," he said. He added, "Tweets sometimes can be a nuisance, if they're not written in an intelligent fashion - so in order to prevent that nuisance I'd prefer to ask my players not to use social media."

20:18. In the other Group H match, Belgium came from 1-0 down to win 2-1. Goals from Marouane Fellani and Dries Mertens with the Belgium goals and a Sofiane Feghouli pentaly after twenty-five gave the Algerians a shock lead.

20:14. We hope you're looking forward to this spectactle as much as we are!

20:10. We will be updating you throughtout the build up to the game, during the game updates and finally post match reaction.

20:00. Hello and welcome to the Russia - South Korea Live Score and Inline of 2014 World Cup with me, Stephen Killen (@DragbackDraxler)