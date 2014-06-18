Australia - Netherlands Score and Text Commentary 2014 FIFA World Cup

18:55 Thank you for joining us tonight. Make sure to check out our coverage of tonight's other games; Chile - Spain and Croatia - Cameroon. Until next time, thank you for joining VAVEL, and Good night.

18:54 That result means Netherlands top the group, with an impressive eight goals in two games. Australia sit bottom on 0 points, with 2nd placed Chile and 3rd spot Spain the next game. They kick off in just over an hour.

18:52 A fantastic encounter tonight, but ultimately Ryan's error for Depay's swerving shot has cost them dearly. They seemed like they could have gone on to win the game after Jedinak's penalty, but Van Persie soon responded. Tonight's game will be remembered for Tim Cahill's Van Basten-esque stunner to level the scores early on.

18:51 A brave performance from the Aussies, but they've paid for their mistakes tonight. Postecoglou's side have crashed out despite two very impressive performances.

FT: Australia 2-3 Netherlands

18:50 Lens gets away a powerful low shot, but Ryan gets down to it to strongly

18:49 De Vrij clears a potentially dangerous cross and the Netherlands look set to see their victory out now.

18:48 De Jong doing well defensively again, cutting out Davidson's ball.

18:47 3 minutes of additional time.

18:46 Despite being the lowest rank team of the tournament, Postecoglou's side have been outstanding in their two games so far. Without Cahill, you would expect Spain to overcome them in the final game. Nevertheless, they've done themselves proud again here tonight.

18:45 Cahill's pressure forces Cillessen to clear the ball for a throw. Australia win a costless-kick from 35-yards out on the right side byt Wijnaldum's header clears the cross.

18:44 Jermaine Lens comes on for Robin Van Persie

18:43 Five minutes of normal time left to go. Van Persie is down with a knock outside the Australian box but gets up just moments after the ball is kicked out of play, prompting booing from the visiting Aussies.

18:41 Halloran buys a foul near the half-way line, but Australia's Bozanić can't get onto the end of a long ball.

18:40 After playing the ball across the Australian box, Netherlands can't fashion any chances. Janmaat brings down a defender to give away possession.

18:39 Less than 10 minutes remaining, plenty of pressure from the Aussies here.

18:37 Costless kick in dangerous territory for the Socceroos but Jedinak's poor shot is headed out by De Jong.

18:37 Australia look to counter but the powerful Nigel De Jong prevents Davidson getting any further into the Netherlands half

18:34 Adam Taggart on to replace Tommy Oar.

18:32 Nothing comes of it. Can Australia force their way back into this?

18:31 Costless kick Netherlands in a dangerous area.

18:28 Netherlands almost in again, but Janmaat miscontrols it! Still 2-3!

18:24 GOAL! Depay shoots from long range and finds the bottom corner after an error by Ryan! 2-3 Netherlands!

18:20 McKay crosses for Cahill who heads wide! End-to-end, open game this!

18:19 Oar draws a foul from Janmaat.

18:15 GOAL! van Persie is slipped through and smashes home into the roof of the Australian net, 2-2!

18:14 Netherlands deal with an Australian corner.

18:12 GOAL! Jedinak steps up and sends Cillessen the wrong way! 2-1 Australia!

18:11 Penalty! Bozenic crosses and it's handled by Janmaat!

18:09 Bozenic replaces Bresciano.

18:08 Sneijder unleashes a long range effort - saved by Ryan.

18:05 van Persie receives a yellow card for handilng the ball again, and will miss Netherlands' final group game vs. Chile.

18:03 Second half underway. Leckie almost through, but he fouls Janmaat.

HT : Robin van Persie completed just one first half pass.

HT : At the break, the scoreline reads Australia 1-1 Netherlands. The Socceroos will be happy to have made the comeback while the Oranje will be frustrated at losing their slender advantage so quickly.

17:45 Memphis Depay is introduced for the injured Indi.

17:44 Bruno Martins Indi leaves the field on a stretcher.

17:43 Cahill fouls Indi and picks up his second yellow card of the tournament.

17:41 van Persie fouls Spiranovic, Australia costless kick.

17:39 Both sets of fans have been noisy so far and treated to a great game!

17:38 Cahill's goal ^^

17:37 Vlaar blocks Oar's attempted cross.

17:35 Australia dominating affairs at the moment, Netherlands unable to maintain possession.

17:33 de Jong fouls Cahill, costless kick Australia.

17:30 Chance! Leckie squares for Bresciano who fires just over!

17:29 Bresciano wins another corner.

17:27 Nearly half an hour in, and this is World Cup action at it's best!

17:26 van Persie almost in but handlesr17:25 Vlaar heads over with the goal at his mercy!

17:24 Tim Cahill gives away a corner.

17:20 GOAL! Unbelievable response from Australia. A Tim Cahill volley from 20 yards draws the sides level! Wondergoal! 1-1!

17:19 GOAL! Robben runs from the halfway line with the ball past two defenders and rolls the ball past Ryan. 1-0 Netherlands!

17:18 Robben's costless kick is headed on by van Persie but it's an easy save for Ryan.

17:17 Robben fouled by Davidson.

17:16 Wilkinson penalised for fouling in the air.

17:15 Bresciano has the games first shot, and wins a corner.

17:14 The Socceroos will look to attack down the wings with Leckie and Oar.

17:12 Australia are working hard to close down Netherlands' main midfielders and attackers.

17:10 Neither side has out a creditable chance together yet.

17:09 Bresciano fouls de Jong and the costless kick is given.

17:08 Blind passes to van Persie who is flagged offside.

17:06 van Persie fouled in an aerial tussle.

17:05 Robben almost carves out a chance but the Bayern man's control is poor.

17:03 Indi receiving treatment.

17:02 Bruno Martins Indi is hurt in a challenge with Tim Cahill.

17:01 Early costless kick for Australia after a foul on Oar.

17:00 Netherlands kick off!

16:57 Time for the national anthems.

16:53 The sides are in the tunnel, last chance for your pre match predictions!

16:51 Can Netherlands finally defeat Australia for the first time in their history?

16:49 Netherlands will be playing three centre backs ( Indi, Vlaar, Vrij ) but Australia have just one striker ( Cahill ).

16:46 Equally, it will be interesting to see what Australia offer, especially as if they lose this match, their chances of qualifying for the next round are aliminated. Can Tim Cahill and co. prove to be a stern test for the Oranje?

16:43 It will be interesting to see if Netherlands can pick up where they left off against Spain, and in particular the likes of Arjen Robben, Robin van Persie and Daley Blind, who were all exceptional against La Roja.

16:40 Some statistics about each side before kick off!

16:36 Another chance to look at the line-ups before the game kicks off!

16:33 We are now less than 30 minutes from kick-off! Let me know your predictions for this evening's clashes in the comments section!

16:30 As kick-off draws ever closer, the enthusiastic fans from both teams began to fill the Estadio Beira-Rio stadium in Porte Alegre.

16:26 This highly anticipated group B clash of the first of today's 3, with fellow group B sides Spain and Chile facing off, while Group A teams Croatia and Cameroon will look to pick up their first points this evening.

16:18 The line-ups for the game! ^^

16:16 Australia captain Mile Jedinak's jersey ahead of the game. ^^

15:00. Djamel Haimoudi (Algeria) will referee the game this evening.

14:45. Tim Cahill's prowess in the air has alerted the Dutch, with midfielder Nigel de Jong acknowledging that curbing the influence of the former Everton man is crucial. "He's one of the best (in the air) I know," de Jong is quoted as saying in De Telegraaf. "Tim is not large, but has a great leaping ability and above all, fantastic timing. I knew he could score (against Chile)."

14:36. Despite the array of talent available to Van Gaal, it is unlikely that Australia - beaten 3-1 by Chile in their opener - will be overawed as they go in search of an upset win. Defender Matthew Spiranovic told Football Australia's website: "They're a world-class opponent. They showed their quality last game. "Beating the reigning champions 5-1 - I think that says it all. It's a huge challenge that's ahead for us but one I'm definitely looking forward to. "We're definitely going out there to win the game (though)."

Holland (Possible, 4-4-2): Cillessen; Janmaat, Vlaar, De Vrij, Martins Indi; Blind, De Guzman, Sneijder, De Jong; Van Persie, Robben.

Australia (Possible, 4-1-3-2): Ryan; MacGowan, Davidson, Spiranovic, Wilkinson; Oar; Milligan, Jedinak, Bresciano; Cahill, Leckie.

Out: Franjic (hamstring).

14:33. Netherlands look to have a fresh bill of health going into their second 2014 FIFA World Cup clash.

14:30. A hamstring injury to right-back Ivan Franjic will force Postecoglou and Australia into a re-shuffle at the back, with Ryan McGowan set to deputise.

14:25. The sides have met three times in the past and all games have been within the past ten years. Australia have one win to their name while the Dutch have zero to theirs and the other two fixtures have ended all square. The sides last played in 2009 and the game finished goalless. The sides first played in 2006 and played out a 1-1 draw and inbetween lies a 2-1 Australia victory.

14:23. A win for Australia would leave the Socceroo's level on points with the Netherlands, and if Spain were to beat Chile, each side would be level on points going into the final Group B matchday.

14:21. A draw would leave the Netherlands on 4 points, and Australia on one point. It would provide an opportunity for Chile to leapfrog Netherlands' into first place, and would keep Australia's slim hopes of qualification alive.

14:19. A win for the Netherlands would see them lead the group on 6 points, and eliminate Australia from the knockout stages. It would put heavy pressure on both Spain and Chile to win their remaining fixtures to qualify for the knockout rounds.

14:17. “Our back four or five are not so experienced and well known, but there is a moment you have to say goodbye to certain players, that’s what happened and Van Gaal had to bring some youth through,” Ronald de Boer, a 1998 World Cup semi-finalist, explains. “Daley Blind, nobody had any faith in him a couple of years ago and now he is probably one of the most wanted left full-backs. I think the especially good thing that Van Gaal did is he gave these players a chance but also a very good handover. By that I mean he prepared them very well to do the job he wanted and explained if you follow that you’ll have success. There is a good mixture, with all those great guys in front, and I think that can be perfect. But we can’t think: ‘We have Messi.’ We have to do it as a team.”

14:15. “Louis van Gaal has done something that nobody would ever think about, he has changed what the Dutch are so proud of: 4-3-3,” says Frank Arnesen, the Dane who spent the best part of 20 years in the Netherlands as a player, coach and sporting director with Ajax and PSV Eindhoven. “I think it’s very, very brave of Van Gaal, because this is the holy system of the Dutch. To play with 5-3-2, which is really a defensive, counterattacking system, is unbelievable. He has shown that he has balls, and that he knows what he is doing, because they won 5-1.”

14:14. “It was an incredible result against Spain, you must see it as a wonder, in the same way as the goal that Marco van Basten scored in the European Championships in 1988,” says René van der Gijp, a former Holland winger who played alongside Louis van Gaal for Sparta Rotterdam and now works as a television pundit in the Netherlands.

14:12. “It’s like a miracle. That’s what I think, what the Dutch think and I also believe it’s what the Spanish players and the Spanish trainer think. I said on television that this is a game you will remember for 25 years and know where you were when it took place.”

14:11. You can see the highlight's from the Netherlands' victory below:

14:09. The Netherlands were extremely impressive in their 5-1 victory over reigning World Cup champions Spain. Goals from Robin van Persie (x2), Stefan De Vrij and Arjen Robben (x2) guided the Netherlands to their revenge victory, with Xabi Alonso scoring for the Spanish.

14:07. The opening game was an excellent chance to examine Australia's hopes, and you can see the goals from the game below:

14:06. Although the scoreline suggested a comfortable victory for Chile, it was far from that, as Australia fought them tooth and nail to the very end. Sanchez, Valdivia and Beausejour were on target for La Roja, while Cahill netted for Australia in a 3-1 win for Jorge Sampaoli's side. Australia will look to improve the result this time out.

14:04. This evening's fixture begin the second round of games in Group B. Australia began their campaign with a spirited 3-1 defeat to Chile, while the Netherlands trounced World Cup holders Spain by 5-1. You can read an excellent preview of tonight's game by Cammy Anderson here! -> https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/360846-preview-holland-vs-australia.html

14:01. It's been six days since the 2014 FIFA World Cup kicked off, and the tournament has already provided plenty of entertainment to date!

14:00. Good afternoon and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match Australia - Netherlands. We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will open the sixth match day in the Group B of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!