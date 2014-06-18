Spain - Chile Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

Full Time Comment: That's it from our live coverage of the Spain - Chile match in the 2014 World Cup Group B! Keep tuning VAVEL for the latest news, scores, results and highlights of the 2014 World Cup!!

Full Time Comment: The second goal was from Charles Aranguiz, nearing the end of the first half.