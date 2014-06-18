Spain - Chile Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup

Full Time Comment: That's it from our live coverage of the Spain - Chile match in the 2014 World Cup Group B! Keep tuning VAVEL for the latest news, scores, results and highlights of the 2014 World Cup!!

Full Time Comment: The second goal was from Charles Aranguiz, nearing the end of the first half.

Full Time Comment: These are the goals that eliminated Spain from the 2014 World Cup. The opener was from Eduardo Vargas.

Full Time Comment: As for Spain, La Furia Roja looked lost once again and they didn't have the spark they needed to get past a tough defensive line from Chile. Spain has been eliminated after being crowned as World Cup Champions only four years ago in what's surely a disappointing result.

Full Time Comment: Chile held on to their lead in the second half and managed to get the win in what was a spectacular game!!! Chile has eliminated the World Champions, clinched their berth in the Round of 16 and thanks to some notable performances on both ends of the pitch, they will now battle against Netherlands for the first place in Group B!

90+7' The match is over and while Chile has clinched their berth in the second round, Spain has been eliminated from the 2014 World Cup!!!

90+4' Chile has done a marvellous job on the defensive end. Claudio Bravo has been magnificent, the defense has been solid and the midfield has taken over the pitch, practically erasing Spain off the Maracana Stadium.

90+2' Spain are decidly looking to pull one back!! After a scramble the ball keeps floating around Chile's box but the danger is cleared repeated times.

90' There will be six minutes added of stoppage time.

88' Santi Cazorla with the costless kick! The shot is hard and low but Bravo makes another stop to parry the ball away. The corner kick doesn't generate any trouble and Chile continues to move the ball.

88' Final substitution in Chile: Carlos Carmona replaces Arturo Vidal.

87' Chile are clearly looking to see the clock advance as they move the ball in midfield. Spain seems like they aren't even trying and the current World Cup champions are minutes away from being eliminated!!!

85' Substitution in Chile: Jorge Valdivia replaces Eduardo Vargas.

84' Claudio Bravo makes another spectacular stop!! Iniesta puts up a shot that was expected to go in, but Bravo makes a spectacular save!!!

83' Claudio Bravo is recovered and the game resumes. Chile has a 2-0 lead with less than ten minutes on the clock.

82' Claudio Bravo had an awkward fall and he will receive attention from Chile's medical staff.

81' Santi Cazorla with a shot from outside the box!! Claudio Bravo does a great job of sending it away and later, Chile clears the danger of the corner kick.

80' Knowing they have a two-goal advantage, Chile are moving the ball in midfield. However, a mistake from Gonzalo Jara generates a chance that the defense clears away.

78' Spain generates a good passing sequence but Eugenio Mena clears the ball away on the left. Chile continues to look very surprising on the defensive side of the ball.

76' Substitution in Spain: Santi Cazorla replaces Pedro. Final substitution in Spain.

75' Another chance for Chile!! Arturo Vidal gets the ball inside the box but he's brought down when he was about to shoot. Spain has looked unrecognizable tonight.

74' Sergio Ramos with a hard foul over Eduardo Vargas!! Not even a yellow card in a sequence where the Real Madrid defender should've been sent off.

73' Chile continues to create chances on the counter attack but they've also been solid on defense. Spain tries to move forward but Chile's defensive line has been simply flawless.

71' A good run from Alexis Sanchez sees the attacker putting up a cross, but Felipe Gutierrez's header goes wide. Chile are becoming more and more dangerous on the counter attack.

69' Mauricio Isla misses a great chance!!! A low cross from Eugenio Mena finds the Juventus defender who fails to convert from very close range!!

68' Spain looks very tired and Chile are giving a tactical lesson thus far, with solid performances all over the pitch.

65' Eduardo Vargas with the shot!! It goes straight to the keeper and Casillas gathers the ball with ease.

64' Substitution in Chile: Felipe Gutierrez replaces Charles Aranguiz, who looked very tired especially after the hard foul.

64' Substitution in Spain: Fernando Torres replaces Diego Costa who was completely absent tonight.

62' There are substitutions coming up on both teams.

61' Yellow card for Chilean left back Eugenio Mena. Second card of the game for Chile.

61' Spain are looking more and more like their old self, moving the ball around and displaying some good passing movements. However, Spain hasn't mustered shots on goal and that hurts them since they have a two-goal disadvantage.

58' Against all odds, Aranguiz returns to the game. It remains to be seen if - and how long - he can continue playing.

57' Charles Aranguiz is taken off on a stretcher. He won't return and it seems like Felipe Gutierrez will replace him.

56' Chile midfielder Charles Aranguiz is down and he appears to be injured. He might have to end up being replaced.

55' Chile manages to generate a counter attack but nothing comes off from it. Spain continues to have the possession but Chile has the lead on the score.

53' Close one for Spain!!! Sergio Ramos puts a shot on target but Claudio Bravo parries it away. On the rebound, Sergio Busquets has a wide open chance in the six-yard-box but he misses the target!!!

52' Arturo Vidal commits another foul, this time against Pedro. Costless kick for Spain in a promising position.

51' Spain has controlled the game in the second half so far. Their passing has been very good but they have lacked accuracy in the final meters to get through a tough defensive unit from Chile.

49' The corner kick sees Claudio Bravo punching the ball and Jordi Alba putting a shot that goes wide. Goal kick for Chile.

49' Diego Costa with the chance!!! The Atletico striker has a one-on-one chance but Mauricio Isla makes a last-second challenge to clear the ball away!!

47' Spain starts the second half with a lot of intensity. Chile are pushed back by Spain's passing game but the South American side has looked solid on defense so far.

46' Chile moves the ball and the second half starts!

Half Time Comment: Koke will enter the game and Xabi Alonso is left on the dressing room.

Half Time Comment: Both teams are returning to the pitch and Spain are expected to make substitutions.

Half Time Comment: This is Chile's first goal, scored by Eduardo Vargas.

Half Time Comment: Spain's tiki-taka passing system hasn't worked as expected against a combative midfield. Vicente Del Bosque will have to move his pieces if he wants to avoid an early exit in what would be a shocking result.

Half Time Comment: In what has been a surprising performance so far, Chile has a 2-0 lead over Spain and this result would knock the current World Cup champions off the tournament. Goals from Eduardo Vargas and Charles Aranguiz have the South American side on top against a Spanish side that has looked helpless and very lost through prolongued stretches of the first half.

45+3' The whistle is blown and the first half is over. Chile has a commanding 2-0 lead going to the halftime break.

45+2' Dangerous costless kick for Spain, but Claudio Bravo makes another great stop!

45' Two minutes have been added on stoppage time.

44' Alexis Sanchez puts a direct costless kick towards the goal and Casillas punches it, but the rebound falls to Charles Aranguiz. The Internacional mdifielder blasts a shot past the Real Madrid goalkeeper and Chile leads 2-0!!

43' Charles Aranguiz scores the second goal for Chile!!!!

42' Marcelo Diaz puts a ball into the box but the swinging cross is headed away by Diego Costa. Chile executes the throw-in but they can't get anything offensively.

40' Xabi Alonso commits a hard foul and he receives a yellow card. First admonished player for Spain.

39' Vidal and Sanchez try to establish another combination in midfield but this time, Spain recovers the ball. Isla manages to stop the danger on the right and there's a cross, but Claudio Bravo does a great job to gather the ball.

36' Iniesta with another foul, this time over Arturo Vidal. Spain has committed several fouls in the last minutes.

35' Pedro Rodriguez commits a hard foul over Gonzalo Jara. No booking for the FC Barcelona player.

34' Chile's defensive line has done a very good job containing Spain's attack. Gonzalo Jara, Francisco Silva and Gary Medel have been flawless so far.

32' A good through into the box goes to Diego Costa but Claudio Bravo does a very good job to reach for it.

31' Spain puts another ball into the box and nothing comes out of it. Costless kick for Chile as Iniesta fouls Mauricio Isla.

30' Arturo Vidal is called for another foul. The Juventus midfielder needs to take care since he was already booked a few minutes ago. Spain will have a dangerous costless kick.

30' Spain clearly felt the impact of being down by one goal. Chile has done a very good job of shutting down Spain's passing circuit and now the World Cup champions have their back against the wall in what has been a thrilling match so far.

29' Alexis Sanchez with a good run on the left but he trips near the end line. Goal kick for Spain.

27' Diego Costa with the chance!! The Brazilian-born striker puts up a shot from a tight angle but the effort goes wide.

26' Arturo Vidal is shown a yellow card. First card of the game.

25' Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal are putting up a lot of good passes in the right flank but the referee calls an inexistent foul on Sergio Ramos. Spain recovers the ball, but they can't do anything going forward.

23' Busquets, Iniesta and Silva are passing the ball around and Xabi Alonso puts up a shot but it goes high and wide.

22' Chile's goal woke up the stadium and there's an insane atmosphere here in Maracaná. Spain was notoriously hit by the goal!!

20' A good passing sequence between Vidal and Sanchez finds Vargas and after the control, the Valencia CF striker beats Casillas and the South American side has the lead!!!

20' Eduardo Vargas scores and Chile has the lead!!!!!

18' Chile finally recovers the ball on defense but puts a long ball into the box looking for Alexis Sanchez, The pass is inaccurate and Spain recovers the ball with relative ease.

15' Claudio Bravo with a huge stop!!! Charles Aranguiz makes another mistake on the passing and Spain generates a chance, but Bravo stops Xabi Alonso's shot from close range.

14' Xabi Alonso puts the ball into the box but the ball goes wide. Goal kick for Chile.

13' David Silva and Andres Iniesta are trying to move the ball in midfield and Spain are slowly generating some movements. Another costless kick as Arturo Vidal fouls the Manchester City midfielder.

11' Chile has put a huge amount of pressure on Spain's defensive line. Alexis Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas are making Spain's defensive line to feel uncomfortable.

9' Claudio Bravo comes up big to get the ball after the costless kick!! Chile recovers the ball once again but Spain are slowly moving the ball forward like they're used to.

8' Spain finally got the ball and they are passing the ball around. Iniesta, Xabi Alonso and David Silva move the ball and the sequence ends with a costless kick for La Furia Roja.

7' Alexis Sanchez is already moving and opening spaces through Spain's defensive line. Chile's intensity has Spain lost on the pitch thus far as the South American side controls the possession in the early going.

5' Chile are putting the ball forward through the left flank, an area where Eugenio Mena has seen plenty of touches so far. Chile looks better in the first minutes of the match.

3' Spain looks very nervous and they can't seem to get their passing game to work. Chile recovers the ball quickly.

2' Gonzalo Jara with the header!! Second chance for Chile is as many minutes!!

1' Eduardo Vargas with the chance!!! A good passing combination finds Vargas in front of the goal but a last-second tackle avoids the goal!!

1' Spain moves the ball and the game starts!!

20.00 Both teams are making the final exercises and the game should start any minute now!!

19.58 Spain will wear their traditional red jersey while Chile will be dressed in white completely.

19.56 Both teams are lined up on the pitch for the National Anthems. First Chile and then Spain.

19.53 Chile, on the other hand, has also confirmed their lineup: Claudio Bravo; Gary Medel, Francisco Silva, Gonzalo Jara; Mauricio Isla, Charles Aranguiz, Marcelo Diaz, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

19.50 Spain has confirmed its lineup for tonight's game: Iker Casillas; Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos, Javi Martinez, Jordi Alba; Xabi Alonso, Sergio Busquets, David Silva, Iniesta; Diego Costa, Pedro

19.48 Iker Casillas has been tested regularly in the training sessions prior to the game. The Real Madrid goalkeeper suffered five goals against him in the previous contest and he will surely look to put that game behind him.

19.45 The stadium is completely filled out for this upcoming contest and we are getting closer to kick-off time for what should be an amazing match Spain - Chile.

19.40 Chile Probable Starting XI: Claudio Bravo; Gary Medel, Francisco Silva, Gonzalo Jara; Mauricio Isla, Charles Aranguiz, Marcelo Diaz, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas

19.35 Spain Probable Starting XI: Iker Casillas; Juanfran, Sergio Ramos, Javi Martinez, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets; David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Koke, Pedro Rodríguez; Diego Costa.

19.32 Both teams are on the pitch and they are making the final physical adjustments when we are 30 minutes away from kick off.

19.30 Pedro Rodriguez was another player that spoke with the media and the Blaugrana forward said the team is “recovered from the last defeat” and that “we know Chile is a dangerous team, we all know what Alexis Sanchez and their other stars can do”.

19.28 Andres Iniesta said that the game needs to be “considered a final” but at the same time, the FC Barcelona playmaker believes that “if we play like we know, we should have no problem to get the win”.

19.25 Vicente Del Bosque also gave his view of the upcoming fixture and they know it’s going to be a “do or die” match for them. The former Real Madrid manager said that “we need to win the match with all we have. We need to be up to the task in order to get the best result we can achieve.”

19.23 “But we know we have what it takes to change the history against them. They have plenty of experience but they’ve also been worn out in recent years. We are certainly excited with the possibility of knocking them out of the competition”, Sampaoli said.

19.20 Sampaoli believes his side has all the previous knowledge they need to get a positive result against Spain. “We know them because we have faced them before and if there’s one thing that is certain is that they didn’t deserve to lose by that margin against Netherlands”.

19.18 Chile’s manager Jorge Sampaoli is clearly thrilled with the possibility of facing the current World Champions for the second time in less than a year. These two sides played a friendly match in September last year and it ended with a 2-2 draw following a stoppage-time equalizer from Jesus Navas.

19.15 Chile, on the other hand, had more troubles than expected against Australia but they managed to get the job done. Players like Alexis Sanchez, Charles Aranguiz and Jorge Valdivia had very good games and if Chile wants to have a chance against the Spaniards, they need to repeat the performance on both ends of the pitch.

19.13 Mata added that “the group continues to be strong and that strength is what brought us here in the first place” and that “we can still defeat both Chile and Australia and qualify to the next round. We are not dead.”

19.10 Manchester United’s midfielder Juan Mata exemplified the team’s need of getting the win. “We know what we did wrong against the Netherlands but we haven’t seen the footage because we’re focused in Chile. That’s our most important game right now and we need to improve if we want to win.”

19.05 Spain was rocked hard in the first game of the tournament against the Netherlands and they are in desperate need of getting the three points. Their goal differential isn’t going to do them any favors and with a -4 and two games left, Spain needs to score plenty of goals to even their account.

19.00 This is Estadio Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, the venue that will host tonight’s match. It has capacity for almost 79,000 fans.

18.58 “But we do have enough weapons to defeat them. My fitness is very good and I hope we can get the three points to eliminate them from the World Cup.”, Vidal said.

18.55 Arturo Vidal talked to the press prior to the game and he reflected his excitement to participate in the match against Spain while also saying his squad has what it takes to beat the current World Champions. “We have played a lot of times against Spain and they makes us bring our best game every single time”

18.50 The probable absence of Jorge Valdivia could leave Chile without a creative force, but he could be replaced adequately by Arturo Vidal. The Juventus star has progressed immensely since his surgery in the beginning of May and he played against Australia but was substituted in the second half. If his fitness continues to improve, then he will be creative link between midfield and attack against La Furia Roja.

18.45 The referee for tonight’s encounter will be American Mark Geiger who will have his second match in five days after imparting justice in the game Colombia - Greece.

18.40 There’s plenty to know about these two teams and here we have full team previews for both Spain and Chile made by our staff here at VAVEL!

18.38 Much like the Netherlands did it prior to their game against the Spaniards, Chile is likely to make some adjustments as well. Osasuna midfielder Francisco Silva is expected to be sent to the defensive line, making Jorge Sampaoli to employ a five-man defending unit. This will lead to the exit of one of Arturo Vidal or Jorge Valdivia from midfield.

18.35 Here’s the recap of Chile’s win over Australia last Friday.

18.30 Chile, on the other hand, had a very good performance where they defeated Australia. After getting off to a quick 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes, The Socceroos pulled one back and created plenty of chances against a shaky defensive line but it end, a stoppage time goal from Jean Beausejour closed the deal for La Roja.

18.25 This is a video of Spain’s last performance where they lost 1-5 against the Netherlands.

18.20 Javi Martinez has been in great form during the training sessions and he could replace Gerard Pique. The FC Barcelona defender had a bad last week but more players could see themselves out the lineup: Xavi Hernandez and David Villa could be replaced by Koke and Pedro, respectively.

18.15 Vicente Del Bosque is reportedly preparing some substitutions ahead of the clash against Chile. Iker Casillas is expected to remain between the posts despite his awful performance against the Dutch but there are moves prepared in the other areas of the pitch.

18.10 Spain has been heavily criticized due to their opening performance against the Netherlands and it has been a justified claim. The team looked lost on the attack, lacking a spark in midfield and the defensive line was simply horrendous. Therefore, there are some expected changes to happen all over the pitch for La Furia Roja.

18.05 These two sides managed to get different results in the World Cup opener. While Chile defeated Australia with relative ease by a 3-1 score, Spain was completely upset by the Netherlands and ended up losing their first game of the tournament by a 5-1 score that raised eyebrows all over the world.

18.00 Good night and welcome to the live commentary of this 2014 World Cup match Spain - Chile. We will be providing live updates and results of this exciting game that will close the second day in the Group B of the 2014 Brazil World Cup!