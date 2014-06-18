World Cup 2014: A Closer Look at the Bundesliga Players

The World Cup has been a spectacle to behold so far, we've seen goals, dodgy refereeing decisions, goal-line technology and of course, the vanishing spray.

The first round of group games are all over with now, as we take a closer look at the 45 based Bundesliga players to feature, out of a possible 79.

Brazil 3 - 1 Croatia

Wolfsburg's Luis Gustavo featured for Brazil in the opening game of the World Cup, and despite going a goal down, the Brazilians responded well. The defensive-midfielder gave a commanding performance, boasting a 96% pass accuracy, the most of anyone in the Brazil side.

Wolfsburg also had two Croatians playing in the opening game, Ivan Perišić and Ivica Olic. The former of the two, Perišić, started on the right of a front three, dropping to five in midfield when not in possession. Perišić made three successful dribbles and also had a shot saved by Júlio César. Olić as always, gave everything he possibly could, a player who will never stop running. The wide man was responsible for the cross that saw Marcelo score an own-goal to give Croatia the lead, and was a threat all the time down the left-side.

Chile 3 - 1 Australia

Mathew Leckie has just signed for FC Ingolstadt in the 2. Bundeslida, the Aussie started on the right for the Socceroos in a game which they will feel they oculd have done better in. Chile weren't at their best, and Tim Cahill forced Claudio Bravo in to some great saves. Leckie made three key-passes in 90 minutes and was the source of the main Aussie attacks.

Ben Halloran of Fortuna Düsseldorf came on as a substitute after 69 minutes, and despite have some bright spells. The creative midfielder wasn't really on the pitch long enough to change the outcome.

Spain 1 - 5 Netherlands

Arjen Robben was the only Bundesliga player to feature in this game. The Dutchman was in great form coming in to the game, having just won the Bundesliga title with FC Bayern Munich. The winger, partnered Robin van Persie up front for Oranje, and gave a man of the match performance. Robben scored two goals for the Netherlands and was a threat throughout the game. He also broke the FIFA World Cup record for fastest player when he scored his second goal.

Mexico 1 - 0 Cameroon

Mainz' Maxim Choupo-Moting started for Cameroon in a game that really didn't live up to expectation. The Mainz player showed some bright spells but didn't look as sharp as he did throughout the season. Choupo-Moting will be hoping for an improved performance against Croatia and with Samuel Eto'o out, he will be looking to be that main goal threat.

England 1 - 2 Italy

Borussia Dortmund's new signing, Ciro Immobile was a second half substitute to Mario Balotelli. It was however, perhaps to late in the game as he failed to create a threat, although he showed some strength holding the ball up and moving in to the channels.

Uruguay 1 - 3 Costa Rica

The biggest upset of the tournament so far, and Mainz' full-back Júnior Diaz was a part of the back five for the Costa Ricans'. The left-back isn't known for his attacking ability, although defensively he was solid and provided a great outlet when under pressure.

Colombia 3 - 0 Greece

Borussia Dormund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos was on the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat to Los Cafeteros. Despite being their strongest defender, the Greek couldn't keep out the likes of Pablo Armero, Teófilo Gutiérrez and James Rodríguez. Known for their ability's to shut up shop, the Greeks failed to play to their strengths.

Argentina 2 - 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Five players from Bosnia and Herzegovina played some part in the Bundesliga last season, and four of these started in the defence. Schalke's Sead Kolašinac wished a hole would open up and swallow him, as he put the Argentine's one nil up via a deflection. The defender couldn't react quick enough to clear the ball, although the Golden Lillies can be pleased with their efforts. Emir Spahić, Ermin Bičakčić and Mensur Mujdža also helped out in the defence and kept Lionel Messi quite for most of the night.

Vedad Ibišević of Stuttgart came on as a substitute and pulled a goal back for Bosnia and Herzegovina, although it was a little too late. The prolific striker can be expected to start in the coming game against Nigeria on June 21.

Switzerland 2 - 1 Ecuador

Eight Bundesliga players featured for the Swiss in this game. Diego Benaglio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Johan Djourou, Jopsip Drmić, Granit Xhaka, Valentin Stocker, Xherdan Shaqiri and Admir Mehmedi. The latter of those players, Mehmedi came on as a subsitute and instantly changed the game. One of his first touches scored the equaliser for Switzerland before they went on to win the game in added time. Liverpool target Shaqiri had a quiet game by his standards whilst Wolfsburg's Rodriguez was the star of the show with two assists.

Ivory Coast 2 - 1 Japan

Stuttgart's Arthur Boka was the only Bundesliga player to start for the Ivorian's as they came back from a goal down to beat a Japanese team which featured Schalke's Uchida, Eintracht Frankfurt's Makoto Hasabe and Mainz's Shinji Okazaki. Constant Djakpa also came on as a substitute to shore up the defence for Ivory Coast in the closing stages whilst Didier Ya Konan of Hannover 96 also made an appearance.

Germany 4 - 0 Portugal

In one of the games of the World Cup so far, Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller scored a hat-trick in the opening game of Group G which was more one sided than expected. The striker converted a penalty, a shot from just inside the six-yard box and an effort from just inside the box, which shows just how much of a threat the German is inide the box. Mats Hummels also headed a goal in whilst Toni Kroos played a part in all four of the goals. Manuel Neuer, Philipp Lahm, Jérôme Boateng and Mario Götze of Bayern Munich all started, as did Benedikt Höwedes of Schalke.

Ghana 1 - 2 USA

Kevin-Prince Boateng was a substitute for Ghana, changing the game in the second half, being the main threat. Although the USA defence which featured Hoffenheim's Fabian Johnson and Hertha Berlin's John Brooks held firm to see the game out, as Brooks headed the winner just three minutes from time.

Belgium 2 - 1 Algeria

Bundesliga veteran Daniel Van Buyten started for Belgium, partnering Vincent Kompany whilst another player from Worfsburg, Kevin de Bruyne started just behind Romelu Lukaku. Both players lasted the 90 minutes as they came back from a goal down to beat Algeria.

South Korea 1 - 1 Russia

Mainz had another player at the World Cup, this time it was South Korea captain Ja-Cheol Koo who played just behind the striker. Whilst Bayer Leverkusen's Heung-Min Son played out wide. The Koreans played some neat one touch passing moves and forced Igor Akinfeev into plenty of saves, in a game that they perhaps should of won. Jeong-Ho Hong of FC Augsburg also featured and was solid throughout.

All stats were taking from whoscored.com