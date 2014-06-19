Uruguay - England Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

I've been @IcardiAndKoke, thanks for tuning in tonight. Hope you enjoyed!



Italy face Costa Rica tomorrow night. If Italy do not win, England cannot qualify. England then most hope Italy beat Uruguay and they themselves beat Costa Rica on the 24th of June.



95' Full time in Sao Paulo. England need a massive favour from Italy.



94' Rooney forces a corner. Last chance saloon.



92' Baines does really well to set up Gerrard who fires wide as he tries to amend for his error.



90' 5 added minutes.



89' Undoubtedly man of the match Luis Suarez trudges off for Coates.



86' Lambert on for Henderson.



84' It's Gerrard's mistake as Suarez races clear and brilliantly fires past Hart for the second time.





GOAL FOR URUGUAY!



82' Cahill is the man in England fans eyes tonight, Uruguay attacking again and again and Cahill was there to stop Suarez and co.



80' Caceres puts in a clever cross that Cahill did well to head away for a corner, before the ball fell to Suarez and again Cahill was there to head away.



78' Jorge Fucile on for Gonzalez.



77' Baines does superbly to play through Sturridge and the Liverpool forward forces a save from Muslera.



76' Penalty appeal for England as Sturridge is tussled down but nothing given.



75' Sturridge does brilliantly to thread the ball through to Glen Johnson who bursts into the box and does fantastically well to find Wayne Rooney, who slides home his first ever World Cup finals goal!



GOAL FOR ENGLAND!



73' England patiently build it up and Sturridge is fouled by Godin. He gets the ball from the costless kick but never gets enough on the ball to trouble Muslera in the Uruguay goal.



70' Lallana on for Welbeck.

69' Barkley is smashed down but does well to feed the ball through, young defender Giminez does excellently to clear.



67' Stuani on for Lodeiro.



66' England try and force their way into the box but Barkley just can't reach for the ball and Uruguay clear.



64' Sterling has gone off for Barkley.



62' Saying that, Pereira puts in a very forceful challenge on Johnson, so he seems fine!



61' Alvaro Pereira was knocked out by Sterling's knee on that mazy run, and after awakening insists he stays on, whether that's wise or not is another thing, most important thing is the players safety.



60' Sterling does brilliantly to twist and turn his way into the box but falls in the box, much to the disinterest of the referee.



58' Henderson's cross-come-shot is comfortably saved by Muslera.



57' The game has calmed down considerably after a crazy 10 minutes or so.



54' Baines puts another ball through and Muslera is very brave to grab hold of the incoming ball, albeit being on the end of a unavoidable challenge as Welbeck's boot rams uncontrobally into Muslera's knee.



53' Frantic and then some! Henderson and Baines do well to get the ball into the box and Rooney's strike is brilliantly saved.



52' England could rather easily be 3-0 down in the second half alone.



51' Poor tackle and referee plays a genius advanatage. Cavani is put through on goal but he curls it wide. Poor for a 50m + striker.



50' Suarez has a brilliant chance to get another and he drags it horribly wide!



48' Suarez almost has his second! Straight from the corner, Welbeck misses it and Hart does magnificently to stop it.



Second half has begun.



Dan Pinder (@DanPinder_): Need to get the ball forward quicker, get the ball into Rooney and Sterling and get them running. Welbeck off for Barkley.



Joe (@Calciodiction): Both sides were tentative. Cavani and Suarez the difference for Uruguay. England's midfield lacked creativity and drive.



Lucy Ford (@LucyRovers): Tempo is not the same as against Italy, our passing is not as good as it was against Italy, we need a hero, would be so different if Godin was sent off and Rooney scored, I hope we don't regret it come FT!



Let's get some fans view.





Suarez celebrates his first half goal.





It's half time in Sao Paulo. Work to be done for England.



45' 1 added minute.



42' It's been all England since the goal but half time approaches. Corners are being won consecutively but nothing created from them.



40' England try to reply straight away, Rooney does well to find Sterling who forces a good stop from Muslera.



38' Lodeiro feeds Cavani after winning a challenge, Cavani brilliantly saw the on-side Suarez who angled his body to magnificently head the ball into the left hand side of the goal.



38' GOAL FOR URUGUAY!



35' 10 minutes to go to half time. Fast, furious, some awful challenges, a thunderous effort from Cristian Rodriguez and one very close header from Wayne Rooney sums up the half!



33' Apologies, our connection timed out. Godin should have earned a second yellow for blocking off Sturridge by the throat, and Wayne Rooney almost had his first World Cup finals goal, a header crashing against the bar from a Steven Gerrard costless kick.



27' Good attack from England as Welbeck sprinted into the box, but a heavy touch ended the move.



26- Uruguay having a decent spell of pressure here. Lodeiro and Arevalo Rios causing problems, Cahill doing well to deny Cavani a chance, and the PSG man almost curled Tabarez's side into the lead from the resulting corner.



24- Sterling gives away a costless kick, but Hart collects Suarez's inswinger comfortably.



22- Sterling keeps attempting to dribble his way out of trouble but it seems the Uruguayans have done their homework on the Liverpool winger and cancel him out and initiate an attack. Worrying for Hodgson.



21- Suarez tries to chase a hopeful ball over the top but it's too much of a stretch. Suarez doesn't seem to be moving with pain but hasn't affected the game as of yet.



17-Corner for England, poorly taken and Uruguay again clear.



16- Stat from ITV: There is only 5 teams that have beaten England more times than England have beaten them- and Uruguay are one of them. Not to worry the England fans or anything.



14- Oh my, so close from Rodriguez. Absolutely dreadful error from Jagielka giving the ball away and the Uruguayan winger shot dangerously over.



9- The costless kick narrowly went wide. Close from Rooney.



8- Dangerous costless kick again as Godin handles as Sturridge tries to chip the ball through. He's booked.



7- Headed away and Uruguay try to counter attack but Henderson is there to stop the move.



6- Sterling wins a costless kick around 25 yards away from goal.



5- Wonderful ball from Gerrard to Johnson but Rooney slipped as the ball came in.



4- I thought It was in! The corner is swung in and Hart was out of position, pushing the ball off an England defender.



3-Sterling is dispossed by Lodeiro and clever play from Suarez results in the ball going off Cahill for a corner.



2- Muslera slips while trying to gather a loose ball and just for a moment Sturridge had the opportunity to give England the lead! Nervy start for Uruguay.



0- The match kicks off!



19.59- Here we go!



19.52- Fans packed into the Arena Corinthians stadium.









19.44- Less than twenty minutes to go. The adrenalin will be pumping through the players!



19.35- Uruguay manager Oscar Tabarez has been in charge of the national team since 2006. He also took charge of the Uruguayan Olympic side in 2012. His nickname is "El Maestro".







19.26- Will it be Uruguay or England who lose for the second time? Or will a point be shared? Just over 30 minutes to go!







19.24- Suarez stepping off the Uruguay bus earlier.







19.23- The England shirts are ready!





19.14- England: Hart, Johnson, Cahill, Jagielka, Baines, Gerrard, Henderson, Sterling, Rooney, Welbeck, Sturridge.



19.01- Brilliant fan art from @skullboy79!







18.15- It remains to be seen if Suarez is fully fit; very much a big gamble by Oscar Tabarez



18.13- Confirmed Uruguay team: Muslera; Giménez, Godín, Cáceres; Pereira Ríos, Lodeiro, González, Rodríguez; Suárez, Cavani.



18.11- BREAKING: LUIS SUAREZ STARTS.



18.00- Predicted line ups:Uruguay: Muslera, Caceres, Godin, Coates, Pereira; Stuani, Arevalo, Gargano, Rodriguez; Cavani, Suarez

England: Hart, Johnson, Cahill, Jagielka, Henderson, Gerrard, Welbeck, Rooney, Sterling, Sturridge.

17.58- England meanwhile had a disastrous time in 2010. Being drawn in a group containing the USA, Algeria and Slovenia, you would be forgiven to presume progress to the next round would be easy, but an infamous error from Robert Green gave the US a draw in the opening game, a bore draw against Algeria where Wayne Rooney took his anger out on the crowd via the cameras, before a narrow win over Slovenia set up a last 16 tie against bitter rivals Germany where the team was trounced 4-1. Less pressure is on the team for thi tournament and the excellent football played at times against Italy gives English fans reasons to be hopeful of a bright future.

17.55- Uruguay had a wonderful World Cup in South Africa four years ago, reaching the semi finals in controversial circumstances after the man who is at the centre of all the build up, Luis Suarez, was again in the spotlight for handling on the line to prevent a Ghana goal. Suarez was deservedly sent off, but Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, much to the delight of the then Ajax forward, labelling his act as the "save of the match". He will want to redeem himself in front of the watching millions for his actions should he be fit.

17.50- PSG's Edinson Cavani has fired a warning towards England ahead of tonight's game.

‘Our message is always the same,’ said Cavani. ‘We are difficult to beat, we have strong character and strong personality and if you want to win against us you have to fight.

‘We have thought a lot about why we lost against Costa Rica. It was difficult to accept, not because we thought they were easy — we respected them — but we were playing well and we thought we would start the competition on the right foot.

‘Losing is never nice. We know we lost because we made mistakes. We have seen it, analysed it and we are convinced it was our fault. We have the tools to react. We are ready to face this situation. We have overcome similar situations before.’

17.45- The venue tonight is at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, which hosted the opening game between Brazil and Croatia. As you might have guessed, Brazilian football club Corinthians are the tenants during the regular season, and the stadium holds 65,000 people, with near to 20,000 temporary seats installed due to the demand. A wonderful sight to see.

17.43- England captain Steven Gerrard decides to look at the positives of Saturday night's performance in Manaus.

“People talk about how strong Italy are defensively, that it is their main strength, and we caused them endless problems throughout the game.

Uruguay and Costa Rica are not as good defensively as Italy so we have got to have the belief we can get maximum points off both sides. But we have got to go and do it. It’s a make-or-break situation. I am hoping that’s when we perform at our best. My time is running out as an England player. I want to try to grasp as many good memories as I can.”

17.40- Los Charrúas have also had a red card in two of their last four World Cup games.

17.35- Uruguay continued their run of not winning their opening World Cup group game since 1970, and have only won their second game once in the last six attempts. Optimism perhaps for England.

17.30- Whilst Oscar Tabarez has spoken out about the gamble of playing Suarez, despite the man himself claiming the be 100 % fit.



"He had a check-up and the doctors saw that he had problems with his left knee. The necessary measures were taken and he started his recovery. We thought if everything went well there was no reason for him not to play in the World Cup. He has recovered well.

His knee seems to have adapted to the work he has been doing. He’s been training and playing with his team-mates during this last week. So he was able to train, but a training session is not the same as a match. If he plays against England we must consider the possibility that he’s not as well as he was during the Premier League. Even when he’s not 100 per cent, he is someone who can give a lot to his team. That’s what we’re considering right now.”

17.26- Former Switzerland boss Hodgson has told BBC Sport England will attack Uruguay even though defeat could mean a first World Cup group stage exit in 56 years.

"Against Italy we just set out to play the game we thought we wanted to play. We didn't say 'right, today we're going all-out attack'.

"We certainly won't be saying on Thursday 'we're going all-out defence', but it is very important at this level that you get both aspects right - that when we get the ball we use it, and we use the players we've got who can hurt the opposition."

17.23- LAST ENCOUNTER: The two teams last met at Anfield on the 1st of March back in 2006, the Three Lions coming out on top 2-1 thanks to goals from Peter Crouch and Joe Cole.

17.20- England are winless against the Uruguayans at the World Cup having played them twice; A quarter final defeat by 4 goals to 2 in 1954 and a 0-0 draw in 1966.

17.15- England forward Daniel Sturridge spoke about his Liverpool team mate in a recent press conference.

"I don't think Luis is going to want to tell anybody about how he is feeling," Sturridge said. "I hope he's OK, I hope he's fit, I hope he's fighting fit because I never wish injury on any footballer.

"But regardless of whether he's playing or not, we can't worry about as an obsession with Luis Suarez. I mean there's (Edinson) Cavani, there's other players for Uruguay. It's a team game. And that's the end of it for me."

17.13- KEY MEN:



ENGLAND: Raheem Sterling caused Italy all kinds of trouble for the best part of an hour at the Arena Amazonia five days ago and could cause Uruguay similar concerns. With captain Diego Lugano injured and Maxi Pereira suspended, if Rooney can manage to keep the centre back partnership of Diego Godin and Martin Caceres occupied, Sterling could exploit the space created out wide. A big performance and the fans hopes seem to rest on young Sterling's shoulders.

URUGUAY: With star man Luis Suarez still uncertain to play, Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin has been a rock for club and country. The experienced defender is such a huge asset to Tavarez and is an equal threat in putting a stop to oppostions attacks as well as at the other end of the pitch. He's used to handling the big occassions, so I expect him to be a pain for England to deal with, and perhaps Uruguay's biggest threat going forward especially from corners, with forward men Edinson Cavani and Diego Forlan misfiring.

17.11- The big discussion pre-match has been surrounding England's Rooney and Uruguay and Liverpool star Luis Suarez. England manager Roy Hodgson decided to play Rooney on the left side of midfield against the Italians in a role where the Manchester United man failed to flourish, whilst Suarez has had his manager Oscar Tabarez sweating over his fitness after a knee operation before the World Cup almost ended his chances of starring in Brazil.

17.09- Team news for Uruguay: Luis Suarez told English media he was 100 % fit but hasn't played in a game since the 11th of May. Maxi Pereira is suspended after a frankly stupid kick on Costa Rica's Joel Campbell in Group D's opening game. Diego Lugano misses out through a knee injury.

17.08- Team news for England: Alex Oxlade Chamberlain looks set to miss out on England's second game after missing the Italy defeat. Chamberlain, 20, was injured against Ecuador and hasn't returned since, but made the 23 man squad. Daniel Sturridge has recovered from a dead leg suffered on Saturday.

17.05- The referee tonight will be Carlos Velasco Carballo. The Spaniard was the man in the middle in the Champions League for all four participating English teams, the man who controversially sent off Bastian Schweinsteiger after England international Wayne Rooney allegedly dived. Carballo has never taken charge of an England game before.

17.04- England, meanwhile, lost out narrowly to Italy 1-2 in their opener.

"It is a bit tough to accept we lost the game. Joe Hart has had a pretty quiet evening but we found ourselves having lost it." Manager Roy Hodgson said.

"Even when they got back to 2-1 I thought we would get back into it. I thought that was the best I'd seen the team play. I suppose you have to bite the bullet today and accept that we played well."

17:03- The Uruguay camp will be looking to overcome their shock 1-3 defeat to Costa Rica in the opening match.

"This can happen to any team, we had talked about this topic after what happened to Spain (who lost 5-1 to Holland)," Manager Oscar Tabarez told his post-match press conference.

"Neither team can believe that there are things that cannot happen. I don't know what Costa Rica's limit is but today they played well. They were tactically better than us, which reflects well on their coach and players."

17:00- Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this massive Group D clash between Uruguay and England in Sao Paulo. Live coverage will begin at 8pm.