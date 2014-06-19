World Cup Preview: Honduras - Ecuador

Honduras and Ecuador will play in the 11pm kick-off on Friday in Group E, with both having lost their opening games and fearing the worst.

Whilst an overly-physical Honduras succumbed to a fluid French side thanks to a Benzema brace, Ecuador put up a much more positive performance against Switzerland. However, the outcome was just the same: a loss for the South Americans - a cruel last-minute winner from Haris Seferovic - against their main rivals for second place puts them on the brink. The loser of this match could, if France and Switzerland draw, be out of the competition with a game to spare.

The recklessness and ferocity of the Honduran game plan ultimately failed against an intricate France side, with Wilson Palacios being dismissed for two yellow cards just before half-time, meaning he misses the final two group games. Palacios was lucky not to be sent off earlier in the match when he kicked Paul Pogba numerous times in a tussle inside the Honduras half. The Frenchman retaliated, but both recieved yellows. His absence will leave a void in the middle of the pitch that coach Luis Suárez (no, not that one) will have to fill - probably with Houston Dynamo's Oscar Garcia. Another concern is centre-back Victor Bernandez, who was forced off at half-time in the opening game.

Suárez refused to admit defeat in the World Cup though, stating: "We haven't lost anything yet, it is still up for grabs. Although we are aware that we don't have the luxury of losing another game.

"I understand the concern of the Honduran people, but we haven't lost everything, we still depend on ourselves."

Meanwhile in the Ecuadorian camp, spirits are likely to be dampened after that last-minute Swiss winner. They will, however, be heartened by a positive performance and no fresh injury or suspension concerns, so will play their strongest team. It is quite a strange situation, with both managers having coached their opponents in previous years. Ecuador coach Reinaldo Rueda was with Honduras at the 2010 World Cup, whilst Luis Suárez was with Ecuador.

The Colombian Rueda said his side was cursed by a lack of effectiveness in front of goal. "We played well against Switzerland, but we weren't effective. We have another game in front of us and need to move on, there is no need to cry."

Both sides will be likely to want to keep it tight for the opening half-hour, weighing up the threat and weaknesses of their rivals. Ecuador will hope striker Felipe Caicedo and wingers Jefferson Montero and Antonio Valencia will be on top form to guide the misfiring side to three points and any hope of qualifying for the last sixteen. The Central Americans, on the other hand, will look to stick with a traditional 4-4-2, with strikers Carlo Costly and Jerry Bengtson the spearheads. They were hammered for their dirty approach to the France game, but it is not known if the public pressure will cause Suárez to change tactics.

Predicted starting line-ups, Honduras: Valladares, Figueroa, Bernardez, Izaguirre, García, Bengtson, Costly, Espinoza, Najar, Garrido, Beckeles.

Ecuador: Dominguez, Paredes, Erazo, Guagua, Ayoví, Noboa , Gruezo, Montero, Valencia , Arroyo , Enner Valencia.

Head-to-head record Played: 13, Honduras wins: 2, Ecuador wins: 3.

Last three meetings: Honduras 1-1 Ecuador, Ecuador 2-0 Honduras, Honduras 2-2 Ecuador.

Prediction: Ecuador 2 - 0 Honduras.