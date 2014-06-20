Switzerland - France: Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014

That's all from me, @jonathanwalsh_ tonight. I hope you've enjoyed our coverage of the game tonight and be sure to check back on vavel.com/en to get live coverage from the rest of the World Cup games!

France move onto six points and top the group with a three point cushion to Switzerland. A draw in tonight's game between Honduras and Ecuador would mean they qualify for the knockout round. Switzerland's two late goals could prove vital if second place comes down to goal difference.

Benzema actually made it 6-2, with a wonderful goal, as the whistle blew, but it won't count and France run out 5-2 winners. Benzema himself, Giroud, Sissoko, Valbuena and Matuidi the scorers. Xhaka and Dzemiali with consolation goals for Switzerland.

90+3' FULL TIME: SWITZERLAND 2-5 FRANCE

90' Three minutes added on.

88' Vital goals in the goal difference stakes, as Granit Xhaka strokes home a wonderful volley from the edge of the box after Gokhan Inler played a beautiful ball over the top of the onrushing France defence. Antoine Griezmann came on for Mathieu Valbuena 5 minutes ago.

87' XHAKA MAKES IT 2-5!

86' Shaqiri stings the palms of Hugo Lloris from twenty five yards out, a solid save from the France stopper.

83' Switzerland claw one back, with Napoli's Dzemaili netting from way out. His costless-kick is central and nothing more than a well hit daisy cutter, but Benzema lifts his foot and Lloris can't get across quickly enough to save.

81' SWITZERLAND HAVE SCORED FROM 35 YARDS! DZEMAILI MAKES IT 5-1!

80' Into the last 10 minutes now and France are in total control, Switzerland just want to move onto the next game, Switzerland have a costless kick..

76' Diego Benaglio makes a fine save from Sissoko, then from Pogba and then again from Benzema. Senderos then clears with a bicycle kick, Switzerland looking dead on their feet.

74' Hitzfeld looks on in disbelief. Inler gives the ball away and Benzema picks up the ball. The Real Madrid striker plays the ball to Moussia Sissoko, who rushes in from the right and fires past Benaglio, low and hard into the bottom right hand corner.

73' MOUSSA SISSOKO MAKES IT FIVE FOR FRANCE!

71' Granit Xhaka finds space in the box and his header, the third of the evening, flies just wide of Hugo Lloris' goal. Switzerland just not at the races tonight. Meanwhile, at the other end, Patrice Evra stabs over form 10 yards after good link-up play between him and Cabaye.

68' And that's why Fabian Schar should be playing. Senderos swings a lame boot at a Pogba through ball, the air kick means the ball reaches Karim Benzema. The France forward smashes it under the onrushing Benaglio to make it 4-0. A largely inaffectual Seferovic makes way for Josip Drmic.

67' FRANCE MAKE IT FOUR! BENZEMA SCORES!

65' Lloris comes up big for France! Lichtsteiner crosses from the right and the ball floats over Debuchy's head. However, Lloris is out like lightning to deny the Swiss striker a clear shot on goal from 8 yards and he blazes over. Laurent koscielny comes on for Premeir League compatriot Sakho, who's picked up a knock.

62' First change for France, goalscorer and Olivier Giroud makes way for Paul Pogba. France will probably line up in more of a 4-2-3-1 formation now, rather than the previous 4-3-3.

60' France beginning to look dangerous again. A composed build up in and around the box sees Djourou block well from Benzema on the edge of the box and turn the ball over, the resulting corner comes to nothing.

57' Switzerland work it well down the left hand side and the ball comes to Dzemaili 25 yards out. The Napoli man laces it just over the top corner, from a central position he might have done better.

55' Shaqiri then tries his hand from 25 yards, but it goes well wide too. Giroud tries something similar, but like Shaqiri, it flies wide to the right of the goal.

53' Switzerland force a costless-kick and corner, both on the left hand side, but neither come to anything. Both were cleared at the near post.

51' Seferovic lines one up, centrally, from 25 yards, but he drags it well wide of Hugo Lloris' goal.

49' Update on Steve von Bergen: He's been ttaken to hospital in Salvador with a suspected broken cheekbone and possible broken eyesocket too, we wish him well!

48' Inler strikes one from range, but it's comfortable for Lloris. France break straight away and Giroud's blocked shot form the edge of the box is blocked for a corner.

46' One change for the Swiss, the nervous Valon Behrami made way for Napoli team-mate Blerim Dzemaili.

45' The second half is underway!

The nightmarish half meant that Switzerland conceded more goals in those 45 minutes (3), than they did in their last 8 World Cup games (2).

That was all too easy for France, who destroyed Switzerland on the break. Hitzfeld should be thankful it's not more, with only two real chances falling the way of the Swiss. Giroud's glorious header made it 1-0, despite Benaglio's best efforts. Benaglio was then at fault for Matuidi's goal, just 13 seconds later, as he got beaten at the near post. A missed penalty from Karim Benzema and then Yohan Cabaye's miss gave the Swiss hope, but Mathieu Valbuena's 40th minute goal has all but sealed Swiss defeat.

HALF TIME: Benzema forces Benaglio into a relatively easy save from 20 yards, again, it's half time.

45' France more than happy to control possession now, this should be a stroll in the second half. 2 minutes added on.

42' Switzerland have a corner and France break down the left, as Giroud breaks down the left and squares for an onrushing Valbuena. The Marseille man taps in and France are in dream land!

41' IT'S THREE! FRANCE SCORE AGAIN THROUGH VALBUENA!

40' Matuidi celebrating his opening goal.

38' Lichtsteiner gets a bang in the head from Giroud, who only seems to deal in blows to, or with, the head.

35' Misplaced pass from Evra out on the left and Switzerland can finally breathe, albeit a little.

33' SAVED! BENAGLIO DOES BRILLIANTLY TO DENY BENZEMA! The follow up from Cabaye is smashed into the bar, and somehow Switzerland survive.

31' PENALTY FRANCE! Djourou brings down Benzema!

30' Nearly again for Switzerland! Shaqiri breaks quickly and shoots at Lloris, but the Tottenham keeper gets down well to save. The follow up then goes inches wide and Seferovic is equally close to getting on the end of the cross-shot.

27' Switzerland almost with some hope! Shaqiri's costless-kick from the right is only half cleared and the ball falls to Inler who drills it back in. The ball fell to Xhaka who put the ball in the net, only for it to be ruled out for a tight offside call.

26' Benzema tries an Oscar-esque toe poke from 20 odd yards. However, it's in the middle of the goal and Benaglio can get down easily to save.

24' Switzerland don't need a goal as much as they need the ball for 5 minutes. The team look nervy and a comfortable period on the ball would settle everyone.

22' My oh my! That was crazy! Giroud opens the scoring with a magnificent leap from a corner. The Arsenal man rose above all around him, from the penalty spot, and placed a header straight into Benaglio's top corner. Straight from kick-off, Behrami gives the ball away and France break like lightning and Benzema laid on Matuidi who fired home. The PSG beat a shell-shocked Benaglio at his near post, the Wolfsburg goalkeeper really should be doing better. Just 13 seconds between the goals!

18' GOAL FOR FRANCE! MATUIDI MAKES IT TWO IN A MINUTE!

17' GOAL FOR FRANCE! IT'S OLIVIER GIROUD!

13' Cabaye tries his luck from a little over 30 yards out, but the former Newcastle man clears the bar and relieves any pressure.

9' Von Bergen bleeding from the nose quite badly and Switzerland will be forced into an early change. Senderos coming on.

7' OUCH! Giroud and von Bergen have eyes only for the ball, but the Arsenal man catches the central defender clean in the face and he's down injured. Completely unintentional.

6' Benzema gets some space and whips one wide from about 20 yards. Dead centre of the goal, you'd have expected the Real Madrid man to hit the target.

3' Early wayward pass from Gokhan Inler, the Swiss captain has yet to impose himself on the World Cup as of yet. France take a costless-kick quickly on the left, Benzema whips one towards Debuchy, but the French right-back can't cut to back far enough and Benaglio gathers.

2' Switzerland already seem keen to unleash Ricardo Rodriguez down the left hand side, bodes well for the rest of the game. France starting of by dominating possession, neither side in any rush.

1' We're underway, enjoy the game folks!

19:56. France get to sing their anthem this time and we're almost underway!

19:54. Majorly disappointing crowd in Salvador tonight, the stadium didn't sell out for Spain-Netherlands and Germany-Portugal either.

19:51. Switzerland have 6 Bundesliga players in their side tonight. The Bundesliga has provided the tournament with 14 goals, more than any other league.

19:49. We're just under 10 minutes from kick-off! What's your predictions for the game? Personally, I'm siding with a 1-0 Switzerland win.

19:47. Two France players are in danger of missing the next game, if they're booked. Patrice Evra and Yohann Cabaye could miss the Ecuador game if they pick up another yellow. The same can be said of Johan Djourou and Switzerland's upcoming game against Honduras.

19:40. Switzerland began to play much better, on Sunday, when they shifted the ball out to Ricardo Rodriguez more. One can only hope that the team and Hitzfeld take heed of this and use the Wolfsburg man more. He has a fantastic left foot and his set-piece delivery is exceptional. His performance will be key if Switzerland are to have any success tonight.

19:36. Many saying Switzerland have set-up defensively against France, but the changes Hitzfeld have made aren't defensive. Mehmedi is a striker in Freiburg and Seferovic for Sociedad, so it's slightly more attacking. Deschamps has gone for two strikers in the shape of Benzema and Giroud, it'll be interesting to see how von Bergen and Djourou cope.

19:28. France haven't won their opening two group games since 1998, the year they won the World Cup. A win today would be massive and they'll need to be solid from front to back. That all starts with Hugo Lloris, here's the French captain's gear all ready to go for tonight.

19:24. For the French followers of this commentary, never fear, you won't be forgotten. Here's the highlights of your side's 3-0 win against Ecuador.

19:18. Here's the highlights of Ottmar Hitzfeld's charges win over Ecuador, in the most dramatic manner possible.

19:16. 8 of Switzerland's last 10 goals in the World Cup have come in the second half. The Swiss enjoyed more possession against Ecuador (62.16%), than any other World Cup game they've been involved in since 1966.

19:14. Karim Benzema's brace is the first time a Frenchman has scored twice in a World Cup game since Zinedine Zidane.

19:12. A single goal tonight for France, will mean that they'll have scored 100 World Cup goals. Only Germany, Argentina, Brazil and Italy have scored more.

19:08. The atmosphere is building in Salvador ahead of Group E's crunch clash, with French fans in especially high spirits.

19:05. A win for either of these sides would all but mathematically qualify them for the knockout round, espcially for France who have a much superior goal difference.

19:02. France XI: Lloris; Debuchy, Varane, Sakho, Evra; Matuidi, Sissoko, Cabaye; Valbuena, Giroud, Benzema. Like the Swiss, France also make two changes from their 3-0 win over Honduras. Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba drop to the bench, which sees Moussa Sissoko and Olivier Giroud earn a starting berth.

19:01. Team news is in! Switzerland XI: Benaglio; Lichtsteiner, von Bergen, Djourou, Rodriguez; Inler, Behrami; Mehmedi, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Seferovic. Two changes to the side that started in their two win against Ecuador. These see Haris Seferovic and Admir Mehmedi, the two super sub goal scorers, come into the team for Josip Drmic and Valentin Stocker.

19:00. The 2010 World Cup ended in farce for the French team. After a row between coach Raymond Domenech and striker Nicolas Anelka, the France squad refused to train and crashed out in the group stages without a win. Switzerland won their opening game in 2010, against eventual winners Spain, but also crashed out after two disappointing results following the initial victory.

18.50. Switzerland's star man, Xherdan Shaqiri, has been speaking to GOAL.com on the topic of France without Franck Ribery, "France are still France," the 22-year-old told a press conference. "Of course, Franck Ribery was the key player of this team and a lot of things depends on him but there are other players who can play this role. There won't be a big change." Shaqiri believes France are still strong and can cope without his Bayern Munich teammate. "France still plays the same kind of football," he continued. "Look at the 8-0 against Jamaica. France is a big team with a lot of young and high quality players. We are not France, not Spain, not Brazil. We must play as a unit, then we can achieve something. We're little Switzerland. We have to play as a team. I can only help bring the team back something important."

18:40. Switzerland have lost just once in their last eighteen games, with defeat coming to South Korea. Whilst most of the opposition was mediocre, a win against hosts Brazil shows that they can mix it with world football's biggest sides. France ended their preparation for the tournament with an emphatic 8-0 win over Jamaica, they've also been on a fine run, with just one loss in their last 10 games.

18:30. Didier Deschamps was delighted with his side's opening win in Group E. "We've had good times during our preparation, but this is competition. Winning today is a very good start," he said. "We will enjoy this victory, a 3-0 win in the World Cup, because it's never easy. We were patient. We had our chances and hit the bar twice in the first period. We did well. Pleasure is total in football when there is victory." Deschamps, who was speaking in a press conference, went on to talk about Paul Pogba, "There is such a buzz about him and there's always a risk with a player who is being talked up as a star of the World Cup," said Deschamps. "It's not an easy environment to manage even if he is at a big club. He is still young and he has steps to take."

18:20. Ottmar Hitzfeld was speaking to the media before the crunch clash against France, he had this to say: "France and Switzerland are both favourites in this group. We have done better than France in the past few years when you look at results and we have been slightly more consistent, but they have a lot of potential and should be regarded as favourites, too," the Switzerland boss said at a press conference. “I am optimistic that we can show what we can do at the World Cup. We are a disciplined team and everybody wants to work hard. We are stronger than in 2010." Hitzfeld added, "We started a new project in 2011 with young players and have some experienced players as well. We have the perfect mix and the atmosphere within the team is very good."

18:10. Tonight's referee is Bjorn Kuipers. The Dutchman had a fine first display in the tournament, as he watched over Italy's 2-1 win over England.

18:00. Switzerland haven't lost in their five previous meetings against France. They haven't met since a 0-0 draw back in the 2006 World Cup group stages. France, of course, went on to lose in the final, after Zinedine Zidane was infamous sent-off, losing on penalties to Italy. The Swiss got out of the group stages, before losing to Ukraine on penalties. This set two records that still stand to this day. Switzerland became the first side to not score in a World Cup penalty shoot-out and also the first side to crash out of the competition having not conceded a goal.

17:50. France finished second in their group to Spain, but qualified via the play-offs. They lost the first game, against Ukraine, 2-0 in Kiev. However, they bounced back and won the return leg 3-0 to book a place in Brazil. The turnaround that made history is shown here, with some fantastic commentary from RMC:

17:40. Switzerland cruised through qualifying, without losing a single game, albeit in an easy group. Here's the highlights from their campaign:

17:30. Switzerland's squad escaped the game against Ecuador without any injury worries. Patrice Evra was strechered off late on against Honduras, but should be fit to start tonight. Paul Pogba was lucky not to be sent off, after reacting to a Wilson Palacios challenge.

17:20. Tonight's game will take place in the picturesque Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, as shown below. The ground holds 55,000 fans and was completed ahead of the 2013 Confederations Cup, where it held the 3rd/4th place game between Uruguay and Italy. The stadium has already hosted Spain-Netherlands and Germany-Portugal, earlier in the tournament.

17:10. Switzerland won their first game against Ecuador, with Haris Seferovic and Admir Mehmedi coming off the bench to give them a dramatic 2-1 win. France also picked up a win in their opening game against minnows Honduras, with Didier Deschamps' men running out 3-0 winners, a Karim Benzema brace and an own goal secured the win at a canter. So the meeting in Salvador will involve Group E's top two sides.

17:00. Good evening, I'm Jonathan Walsh, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of Switzerland versus France in Group E in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. This evening's game takes place in the Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador.