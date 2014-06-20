Honduras - Ecuador Score and Text Commentary

FULL TIME: Honduras 1 - 2 Ecuador: Enner Valencia's two clinical finishes have given Ecuador three crucial points, and they currently stand above Switzerland for that second place sport. A valiant performance from Honduras ultimately lacked quality, and despite Carlo Costly's 32nd minute strike, Los Catachros leave empty handed.

92' - The referee penalises Antonio Valencia for hand ball, stopping Enner Valencia from completing his hatrick in the final moments of stoppage time.

90' - Gabriel Achilier will come on for Jefferson Montero - this should waste a few more seconds for Ecuador.

89' - Enner Valencia earns a vital costless kick, which will allow Ecuador to play for time

86' - Figueroa hits it from 30 yards, and it's not too far away. 'Keeper had to look it closely.

85' - Wonderful turn of pace from Bengtson allows him to get a cross in, and Costly can't quite get on the end of it.

84' - Enner Valencia is looking for his hatrick, but doesn't come much closer as his costless kick goes straight into the big paws of Valladares.

83' - Bernardez fouls Enner Valencia approximately 30 yards from the Honduran goal.

82' - Oswaldo Minda is replaced by Carlos Gruezo

81' - Marvin Chavez also enters the field, replacing Oscar Boniek Garcia.

81' - Felipe Caicedo leaves the field for Édison Méndez

80' - The costless kick eventually comes to Espinoza, but his shot is charged down valiantly.

79' - Montero booked for a foul on Costly, or perhaps for the reaction that followed. Costly appears to push him after being hacked to the floor.

78' - Costly heads down to Espinoza, but the Wigan midfielder, usually so good from these postitions, sends it well over.

77' - Erazo appears to have his hands all over Carlo Costly, but nothing comes of it despite the goalscorer's protests.

76' - Martinez hits it straight into the wall.

75' - Garcia fouled this time - Honduras have another chance to throw bodies forward.

73' - Naboa fouls - Figueroa will take the costless kick...and it lands high above the goal.

72' - Enner Valencia booked.

64' - GOAL! Would you believe it? ENNER VALENCIA SCORES AGAIN! A scrumptious ball in from Ayovi, and Valencia cannot miss from where he is standing! 1-2! The outstanding delivery made that goal.

63' - This game has once again become more exciting - Ecuador now have a costless kick in a dangerous position.

62' - Bengtson is flagged offside as he receives the ball behind the Ecuador back four, before playing in Costly for the goal. Obviously it doesn't count, though.

61' - Paredes puts a delightful cross in to Erazo but he doesn't time his jump at all, and wastes the opportunity.

60' - The corner is headed away as far as Claros who thumps it with a distinct lack of curl, and so it heads over.

59' - Jerry Bengtson tries to catch Dominiguez out as he shoots from an unexpected position, but he pushes it away for a corner.

58' - Figueroa looks to have fouled Caicedo as he runs on goal, but replays show there was little contact, and therefore you have to say fair play to the striker for being honest.

57' - Antonio Valencia booked.

53' - The scond half hasn't started as well as it could have. Scrappy, and a little bit tasty.

47' - Bernardez concedes a costless kick against Enner Valencia on the left wing, as he tries to get a cross in. Costless kick to follow.

46' - Dominguez saves an early effort from Beckeles which was heading for the top corner. Comfortable save though as he had his positioning spot on.

23:53. It's all still up for grabs here in Curitiba. Honduras, who haven't played the prettiest of football, have managed to score their first World Cup goal since 1982 through Carlo Costly, who took advantage of a mis-hap in the Ecuadorian defense. Ecuador reacted well to that goal, and themselves scored a scrappy goal which has given new life to this game. Both teams have been 'fully committed' in their tackles, with some being more dangerous than others. It has certainly shown how much the three points would mean to either nation, and so expect the same competitive, dirty, and exhilerating nature to continue.

Honduras - Ecuador Live Score and Commentary

Half Time: Honduras 1 - 1 Ecuador

47' - Beckeles puts a wicked ball into the box, and the goal scorer Costly heads against the post, before Bengtson stabs the ball in. The referee disallows the goal for handball, and so it remains 1-1.

45' - Victor Bernardez thumps a 30 yard costless kick goalwards, and it requires Dominiguez to make a strong, two handed stop.

42' - Naboa flicks the corner on at the near post, but no one can get on the end of it.

42' - Walter Ayovi whips in a costless kick, and it is headed away for an Ecuador corner.

37' - Bengtson and then Figueroa come in with two very forceful challenges, thus showing their frustrations of conceding almost immediately after taking the lead.

33' - GOAL! ENNER VALENCIA EQUALISES! The ball richochets through to Enner Valencia, the goalscorer in Ecuador's previous game, and he cleans up, slotting home past Valladares. How unfortunate for Honduras. We have a game on our hands here!

32' - GOAL! CARLO COSTLY HAS BAGGED HIMSELF A GOAL! A shocking error at the heart of the Ecuadorian defense set away Carlo Costly who finished fantastically, drilling into the near post, past the despairing Dominiguez. That mistake looks to be really COSTLY for Ecuador!

30' - Costly penalised for a hand ball in the Ecuardorian area.

29' - Noboa commits a foul on Claros.

27' - Bernardez misses a costless header from the resulting corner. Big chance. Wasted opoortunity.

26' - As the ball comes out of the Ecuador penalty box, Espinoza looks to unleash one of his thunder-strikes, but it is deflected wide.

25' - Enner Valencia leads a counter attack, but he can't slot the ball through as Figueroa puts in a crucial block.

22' - Good ball in from Paredes on the right-hand side, but Valladares claims comfortably.

21' - Ecuador have a third corner in quick succession here, as Honduras desperately try to hold off Ecuador while they pile the pressure on.

19' - HOW DID HE MISS? Enner Valencia comes one-on-one with Valladares, and tries to place it beyond him; he does but also beyond the goal. Close.

17' - Some tasty tackles being thrown in, but so far nothing too malicious, nor late.

16' - Izaguirre volleys towards Costly, but his ball is just short of perfection - otherwise Costly would have been in on goal.

15' - Carlo Costly has a pop at goal from 35 yards, but the ball sails wide to the left of Dominiguez's goal.

13' - Garcia plays a ball into Costly, and he goes down under the presense of Paredes, but the referee dismisses the claims for a penalty.

11' - A darting run from left back Izaguirre almost produces an opportunity for Honduras, but Ecuador's defense copes well.

10' - Honduras trying to do something with the possession they have, however most balls are being lumped up to their two target men, and to no avail so far.

7' - Straight into the wall, and then sliced miles wide by Ayovi.

6' - Bernardez is booked for a foul as Ecuador were onthe attack. Dangerous position if Ecuador can make the most of it.

5' - Garcia volleys goalwards but it's an easy save for Dominiguez.

4' - Great ball in from Costly, and the 'keeper has to parry - fortunately for him, to no danger.

3' - Great ball in from Montero, but effectiely cleared. Game starting to liven up.

2' - Izaguirre hits it long towards Bengtson, but it goes straight through to Dominiguez

1' - Ecuador kick us off, and immediately there is a foul on an Ecuadorian player.

22:59. Can Honduras break their goal drought having not scored in a World Cup since 1982? Or will Ecuador dominate having shown sparks of quality against Switzerland?

22:58. The Ecuador national anthem also sang admirably. Now for the football - kick off is near!

22:56. Top marks for Los Catachros for passionately singing their national anthem - you can tell how much it means to them. Now for Ecuador.

22:54. The national anthems will now be sung; Honduras first.

22:50. Ecuador will play in their yellow strip, and Honduras in white.

22:47. Both Honduras and Ecuador are likely to employ four-four-two formations; Jerry Bengtson and Carlo Costly up top for Honduras, while Felipe Caicedo and Enner Valencia lead the line for Ecuador.

22:36. Earlier today in group E, France beat Switzerland 5-2 in a thrilling game, which sees France solidify their spot at the top of the group. They now have 6 points, followed by Switzerland with three, and then Ecuador and Honduras who have no points whatsoever.

22:25. Honduras and Ecuador have met 13 times before, however this is the first time in a World Cup. Of the previous 13 games, 6 have been draws, while Ecuador have won 4 and lost 3.

22:14. Oscar Boniek Garcia fills in for the suspended Wilson Palacios, while Bernardez retains his spot at centre-back, despite having to come off a half time against France with an injury.

22:11. HONDURAS Starting XI: Valladares, Figueroa, Bernardez, Izaguirre, Bengtson, Costly, Garcia, Espinoza, Garrido, Claros, Beckeles.

22:10. ECUADOR Starting XI: Dominguez, Guagua, Erazo, Paredes, Noboa, Montero, Ayovi, Caicedo, E. Valencia, Minda, A. Valencia (c).

22:04. Honduras had just 29% of possession against France - they'll need more than that if they wish to succeed in this match.

21:27. We will have team news in just over half an hours time - 22:00.

21:00. This will be an interesting fixture as neither side will be prepared to lose it, however it is almost imperative that they take all three points. Luis Suarez and Reinaldo Rueda will need to have their tactics spot on - expect to see the same formation from the former with Jerry Bengtson getting a substantial run-out this game. Palacios will have to be replaced in the midfield, however, Luis Suarez is unlikely to veer from his favoured four-four-two.

20:54. Ecuador may be able to dominate the midfield as a consequence of Suarez going with two strikers, so we could see an explosion of goals in this game. On the other hand it could just just be a cagey battle as everyone expects!

20:40. Another talking point from that game was the second goal, which required the assistance of goal line technology to be awarded. Benzema had volleyed onto the far post, however the ball rebounded back towards the unready Valladares who failed to keep it from sprawling off the 'keeper and over the line.

20:33. Palacios’ red card meant that Honduras had to sacrifice a player to sure up the midfield. That player was Jerry Bengtson, who is one of Honduras’ biggest goal threats, and this didn’t help Los Catachros in their search for their first World Cup goal for in 32 years.

20:27. Honduras manager Luis Suarez will have mixed emotions as he faces Ecuador, as the Columbian previously led them to the Germany World Cup back in 2006. Not only did he qualify them, but got them out of the group stage, failing only to the expertise of David Beckham, who scored a wonderful costless kick to win the game 1-0.

20:20. That leaves France and Switzerland with three points each, while Honduras and Ecuador are still looking for their first point of the World Cup. That therefore makes for a tasty, all-to-play for contest, as the loser will not be able to qualify for the last sixteen.

20:18. Ecuador also come into this game on the back of a defeat; they conceded in the 90th minute to lose 2-1, having originally taken the lead. Ecuador scored against the run of play, from a corner where E Valencia headed past Switzerland ‘keeper Benaglio. Switzerland equalised immediately after the break through Mehmedi, and that gave them the momentum to dominate for the majority of the second half. Their efforts eventually paid off in the 90th minute, when Seferovic buried a driven cross into the near corner.

20:12. Here are the highlights from that game Honduras - Ecuador:

20:06. Honduras lost their first 2014 World Cup match to France, in a tie which saw them concede three goals, and have midfield maestro Wilson Palacios be dismissed. There were few positives to take from that game, with Los Catachros appearing to be a ‘dirty’ team, and following Palacios’ red card, looked to play for the point.

20:04. Here are the highlights from that game:

20:02. The game kicks off at 11pm GMT, at the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

20:00. Hello and welcome to Vavel’s live commentary of the Ecuador - Honduras match, brought to you by myself, Seb Ward. I will be taking you through every minute, and offering my opinion on events in the game, as well as how well players are performing.