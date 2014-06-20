World Cup at Risk of Regaining its Relevance

It was once the pinnacle of footballing excellence, now the mere mention of the word courts controversy. The tournament has become less a festival to celebrate the beautiful game and more a month long tribute to the corporate greed of FIFA.

In the midst of all that is wrong however there is a glimmer of hope that the 2014 World Cup could well be the best for a generation.

They often say that Italia ’90 was the last truly great world cup, it was the last before the reincarnation of the European Cup into what we now know as the UEFA Champions League and it was the last before the birth of the marketing juggernaut that is the Premier League. It would be hard to argue that as a tournament the World Cup has been playing second fiddle ever since.

In terms of the quality on show both competitions – in particular the Champions League - could make a convincing claim that they’ve stolen the World Cups mantle as being the pinnacle for footballers; the tournament in which the players can best test themselves against their peers and against the best coaches football has to offer.

In truth they’d be right in that regard, the coaches present at World Cups over the last 20 years have seldom been of the elite level (Del Bosque and Lippi aside) whilst the tactics they’ve implemented have often appeared over-simplistic and lacking in creative ideas. Only occasionally would supporters have the joy of watching a side set up in such an exhilarating way as Marcelo Biesla’s Chile in 2010.

Whilst there were of course great players such as Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane on show, the tournaments from 1994 to 2010 seldom presented opportunities for those players to provide defining moments against the very best. Of course fans will all remember the pair in 98, Ronaldo’s return in 2002 and Zidane’s genius against Brazil in 2006 but they all came in tournaments where the teams around them lacked quality or application (see Brazil in 2006).

Unlike the last five tournaments there is something different about Brazil 2014. It may not quite have the same carnival atmosphere sweeping the cities like the past great World Cups - understandable given the social backdrop to events - but that doesn’t matter, the carnival has taken to the pitch.

Already supporters have been entertained with goals, lots of goals – 66 in fact at the time of writing – some of which have been spectacular (see Cahill’s volley or Van Persie’s diving header). There have been shocks too with the Holland humiliating the now eliminated world champions Spain.

From an entertainment perspective it has been a breath of fresh air, and for the neutrals the considerable improvement of the South American sides has surely added to the excitement.

The tactical battles on show have also helped in providing enjoyable football so far. The unadventurous and downright boring 4231 systems used regularly in 2010 have been replaced by differing variations of the 532, a return of the sweeper (see Rafa Marquez of Mexico) and the 433 amongst others. They say in boxing that styles help make fights and that has proven no different in this world cup, the variations in tactics and the swashbuckling approach by the Latin nations are helping provide the viewers around the world with the spectacle they deserve.

What we have also seen so far is that the world class stars of the game are being allowed to thrive during this tournament, with Van Persie, Sanchez, Messi and Luis Suarez all providing key moments of brilliance for their teams in the opening games and that has only added to the spectacle.

Ultimately the tournament will be defined by what happens in the knockout rounds but right now the football is overshadowing the lies, alleged corruption and conceitedness of Blatter and FIFA.