Germany v Ghana: Die Adler look to take one step closer to last 16

'It's like anicent Rome, we will fight to the death' - Kevin-Prince Boateng

By all accounts, this is a German side that pundits and fans alike would expect to have zero problems over ninety minutes against Ghana on Saturday night. However, Ghana's Berlin-born midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has upped the ante, suggesting that the game will be a 'fight to the death': "It's like in ancient Rome. There will be people around the pitch who want to see how two teams fight. The team who wants it more will win and we will fight to the death against Germany."

It is the death of their World Cup dreams that is one the line, after a disappointing showing against the USA. A late header from youngster John Brooks meant a 2-1 defeat which leaves James Appiah's Ghana side struggling in Group G. A defeat against Jochim Löw's classy German outfit would give them a mountain to climb to reach the last 16.

For Die Alder it is a different story, as they look to put themselves in prime position to win the group, following their impressive 4-0 victory over Paulo Bento's Portugal. Defensively solid, their costless-flowing, confident passing will be on display once more at the Estádio Castelão in Fortaleza. The ever-impressive Thomas Muller will be looking to add to the hat-trick he scored against A Selecção as he tries to become the first person to ever retain the Golden Boot award.

For Ghana fans, the head-to-head statistics do little to inspire confidence in their side's chances. The two teams have only met twice in history, with the Germans winning both games, scoring seven goals and merely conceeding one. The statistics, however, can be deceiving: the first of these matches, back in 1993, was a 6-1 victory for Die Mannschaft. The last time these two met back in the first game of the Group Stages in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, however, it was a much tighter result. In the end it took a stunning strike from Mesut Ozil to give the Germans the three points. No doubt the Black Stars will hope to shine a little brighter this time around.

If there weren't enough reasons for an intense, fiery match up, for a certain two brothers it isn't just national pride on the line, it's household honours too. FC Schalke 04's Kevin-Prince Boateng will line up for Ghana opposite Germany's right-back - and Bayern Munich defender - Jerome Boateng. Kevin-Prince decided to play for the country of his father in 2009, and the Black Stars will be hoping the sibling rivalry can inspire them to an unlikely three points and help get their World Cup campaign off to a start.

With all eyes on the considerable talents of the likes of Mario Gotze, Toni Kroos and Muller, Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has cautioned against complacency from the ten men in front of him, suggesting that improvement would be needed from their first game:

'Basically everything went our way' - Manuel Neuer

"I think that we can only be partially satisfied with how we played," the 28-year-old said.

"In assessing this game, we have to be honest: we got a penalty, they got a red card – basically everything went our way in this game.

"In the second half we controlled things with a man advantage but we have to realise that the opponent had opportunities. It wasn't all perfect."



After the surprises the World Cup has already thrown up, the Bayern Munich man is right to be cautious. Despite this, however, when the teams walk out at the Estádio Castelão in Fortaleza, Die Adler will certainly fancy their chances of retaining their position at the top of Group G. It remains to be seen whether Appiah's Black Stars will be able to do enough to prevent their World Cup aspirations from being dimmed.