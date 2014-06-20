England's World Cup Exit is Proof of Defensive Deficiencies

After back-to-back defeats to Italy and Uruguay, England are out of the 2014 World Cup and have nobody to blame but themselves. The team won plaudits from many in the opening game of the tournament but a string of defensive lapses has left the Three Lions bottom of Group D with one game still to play, against the already-qualified Costa Rica. England had, for the most part, two players competing for each position further up the pitch, but Roy Hodgson has a dangerously small pool of talented defenders to choose from.

Ahead of the tournament, much of the debate surrounding Hodgson's squad was who should fill the left-back role, with Leighton Baines, Ashley Cole, Luke Shaw and Kieron Gibbs all in with a shout. Baines was eventually given the nod to the agreement of many, but he has seemed unusually out of his depth in the competition so far, barely threatening in attack and being vulnerable when coming back. Uruguay, especially, seemed to have the Everton man sussed to a tee; whenever he moved into an area from which he was likely to cross, two defenders were straight towards him and he was forced to play the ball back, more often than not to the ineffective Danny Welbeck. He was also at fault for Mario Balotelli's winner for Italy, allowing Antonio Candreva to deliver a pinpoint cross onto the forward's head. With only 26 caps despite being 29 years old (largely due to the enduring quality of Cole) and no World Cup experience, Baines can perhaps be forgiven for his lacklustre performances, and it will have been a learning curve to him as much as for the host of young attackers who have seen match action. With nothing to play for, Hodgson may be tempted to throw Southampton teenager Shaw into the fray, to give him a taste of a World Cup encounter - with pride at stake, though, it would be a risk against the in-form Joel Campbell.

England's most consistent pair of centre-halves in the last two years has been Baines' Everton team-mate Phil Jagielka and Chelsea's Gary Cahill. Cahill has had a fairly solid tournament for what it's worth, though he was the man supposed to be marking Balotelli at the back post for his goal in the first game. Against such a powerful forward, though, it is impossible to expect every single ball to be won, and the centre-half pairing made a string of last-ditch challenges and clearances - though Hodgson would be worried that so many of these blocks were needed. However, Jagielka and Glen Johnson have been largely - and rightly - chastised by many for their roles in Luis Suárez' opener in the second match. With Edinson Cavani waiting for Suárez' run, Johnson not only gave him space but backed away, inviting the ball over the top, which Jagielka, clearly unaware of his surroundings, got nowhere near. It was an infuriatingly simple goal for two such talented forwards to score, with any pressure on Cavani surely giving Suárez a much more difficult job to beat Joe Hart. With Jagielka standing at only 5'10", questions have been raised about his heading ability in the past, and the general concensus is that a large, powerful striker could have a field day against this defence. Johnson may have created Wayne Rooney's equaliser, but he was poor for the most part going forwards and coming back.

The problems may be obvious, but the solutions are very much less so. With Rio Ferdinand and John Terry out of the picture, England have a paucity of options to replace Jagielka or Cahill. Joleon Lescott is well past his best, and Manchester United's young guns Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have been unconvincing at best when given the chance to shine. Sir Alex Ferguson has said in the past that he believes Jones has the potential to be "one of the best players we [United] have ever had", but he, like most of United's squad, stalled in the 2013/14 season, his development dropping off with his performances. Smalling seems to fluctuate between solid and non-existant, but the end of Nemanja Vidić's Red Devils career will place more emphasis on the young pair, forcing them to mature as footballers; they have time to develop by the time the next World Cup rolls around in 2018.

There were also calls from some to include another Everton defender, 20 year old John Stones, in the squad, despite having only played 21 Premier League games in his short career so far - he is yet to make his 50th professional appearance having moved from Barnsley in 2013. However, he will very much be one for the future having seemed completely at home against some of the best forwards in the world in his first top-flight season. There were some promising performances in the u-21 Toulon Tournament from youngsters such as Michael Keane and Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson, who enjoyed an excellent first full season in the Championship in the absence of the experienced Jonathan Woodgate. Although there is not the wealth of talent that England have to look forward to in attack, there are good defenders coming through the youth system across the country. Perhaps there are better things to come from England across the back, but in the meantime, don't expect the Three Lions to seriously challenge for any upcoming silverware; at least we can enjoy ourselves when we go forward.