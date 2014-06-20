Honduras 1-2 Ecuador: Valencia the hero for Ecuador

It was an Ecuador win that left Group E with one clear winner: France. The result meant that Honduras are virtually out of the World Cup - they play Switzerland next, and there is a chance that their opponents could still go through but face a rampant France in their final game.

The opening seconds set the attitude for the rest of the match; immediately an Ecuadorian was hacked down, merely seconds after the game had begun.

Ecuador started the brighter, but it was a nervy opening, with both teams weighing up their opponents. Half-chances came and went, the clearest of which fell to Ecuadorian Enner Valencia, who went one-on-one with 'keeper Noel Valladares but placed his shot past the post.

Suddenly, the game kicked into life. Honduras' first World Cup goal for 32 years came on thirty-one minutes from a long ball punted forwards to the edge of the Ecuador penalty are, and was controlled and expertly tucked away by the left-foot of Carlo Costly. It was a scoreline that could have secured the Central Americans their first ever World Cup win.

However, their lead did not last long. Three minutes later, a low shot from defender Juan Carlos Parades was deflected into the path of Enner Valencia who had a tap-in at the far post. It did not signal an end to the persistent fouling.

With half-time approaching, Ecuador came close from a corner, but Felipe Caicedo was not able to meet a near-post flick-on. Before the break, Victor Bernárdez powered a long-range costless-kick at goal, which was beaten away by the diving Dominguez. Honduras also had the ball in the net again, but it was disallowed for two offences - Bengtson was offside after Costly's header had hit the bar and rebounded out, plus he scored with his arm. He received a booking for his complaints.

Honduras started on the front foot after the break, this time it was right-back Brayan Beckeles who tested out Dominguez from range. It took another fifteen minutes before the next incident; Ecuador claimed a penalty after Caicedo fell to the ground, but claims were denied and instead a corner was awarded.

On sixty-two minutes, Roger Espinoza had a goal disallowed for offside, showing the Honduran intent but perhaps lack of tactical understanding. Three minutes later though, and Ecuador had turned the game on its head: Enner Valencia grabbed his second goal of the evening. A brilliant out-swinging costless-kick from Ayoví was met by the head of Valencia, who nodded it down into the ground and past the stranded Valladares.

A costless-kick from thirty-yards out was skied over the bar from Hull's Maynor Figueroa, before Honduras desperately threw men forwards to try and find an equaliser. However, they were hindered by poor crossing and resolute defending, with the Ecuadorians happy to sit back and clear the ball as far as they could whenever they got the chance.

In the last few minutes, it was Ecuador's turn to have a goal disallowed. Antonio Valencia thought he had beaten the offside trap before hammering the ball past Valladares at his near post, but was denied by the linesman's flag. Ultimately, a lack of cutting edge in the final third cost Honduras, as Ecuador were able to hold on to retain some hope of qualifying for the last sixteen.

Man of the match: Enner Valencia.