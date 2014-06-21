Germany - Ghana Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

I'm Daniel Andrews and thank you for joining us, until next time!

Both sides now still have a chance of making the next round, but Ghana will have to make to do without Sulley Muntari. What that means is that Michael Essien will in all probability get the start against Portugal.

'90 Germany get a costless kick after Muntari hacks down Kroos. It's a costly mistake as he will now miss their crucial match against Portugal . The resulting costless kick is well defended by John Boye and the referee Sandro Ricci blows his whistle to signal the end of the game.

'89 Miroslav Klose has a great chance but pulls his chance wide from 15 yards out. Germany get a corner moments later but it's well defended and Ghana have a chance to break but disappointingly Jordan Ayew plays it to an offside Wakaso who failed to check his run. Great chance for Ghana spurned with only two German defenders back.

'87 Jordan Ayew sprints away from Schweinsteiger and has a shot that is well saved and held by Neuer. Good work from Afful down the right, who pulls it back for Gyan whose shot is dragged wide.

'85 More neat play by Germany but Özil's cross is blocked by John Boye and again nothing comes fromt the corner, as Ghana clear their lines.

'82 Gyan receives a cross from the right all alone in the box but is flagged for offside. Germany have a chance of their own, with Müller but Asamoah reads the situation well and denies him.

'80 Mesut Özil plays a through ball into the Ghana box for Phillip Lahm who attempts to back-heel it into the path of Miroslav Klose, who's up in support. The Ghana defence defend the situation well and Dauda claims the ball

Klose's goal also means that he is the oldest player to score at the World Cup. The previous holder of the record was another German, Rudi Völler, when he scored in a 2-1 win against Belgium in the 1994 World Cup in the USA

'78 Another substitute, Mubarak Wakaso, makes space by cleverly getting away from his marker. His shot takes a deflection and goes out for a corner. The resulting corner is cleared away by Germany but only as far as Agyemang Badu, whose shot goes well wide of the goal however.

'77 Lahm wins a costless kick after an extended period of poking and probing at the edge of the attacking third. Schweinsteiger's costless kick sails over though

'73 Once more Germany search for a way through, but it's difficult with how well organised Ghana are. Klose's cross is punched away by Dauda

'70 History is made from the resulting corner! Schweinsteiger's header is flicked in by another substitute, Klose, whose goal means he is the highest goalscorer ever in World Cup finals history.

'69 Germany continue to move the ball around, looking for away in. The substitute Schweinsteiger links up well with Özil but it goes out for a corner.

'68 Another terrific chance and this time Ayew can't quite get on the end of the cross from the left. The resulting corner amounts to nothing more than a German goal kick

'66 Götze tries to spin away from the marking of Mensah, but the defending is stout as it has been throughout. Jordan Ayew then breaks away for a great chance, but the youngster seeing his name in lights, opts to shoot instead of squaring it for Gyan.

Terrific pressing by the Ghanaians. And when Gyan went through there was ever only going to be one outcome. They'll be dancing on the streets of Accra after that one.

'63 Ghana take the lead! Muntari slips in Gyan who smashes home the go-ahead goal!

'53 Ghana equalise! Now, this game really has burst into life. Ayew outjumps the substitute Mustafi to head home the equaliser. It's his second goal and his second equaliser of the tournament.

'51 This game has bursts into life, as the Germans were celebrating there was a pitch invader and Appiah decided to bring off Boateng. So neither of the Boatengs will finish the match then

'50 Goal for the Germans! Özil finds Müller on the right inside channel, who then crosses for Götze to head home. Great movement from Germany's front three, though Ghana's marking was questionable with Götze getting in between Afful and Boye

'47 Afful defends well as Götze tries to sneak his way into the penalty area down the left hand side.

'45 And we're back for the second half. Germany make on substitution; Shkodran Mustafi replaces Jerome Boateng, murmurs that the Bayern munich defender may be injured, which would be a blow for Joachim Löw.

'45 Muntari takes the corner but nothing comes of it. And that is practically that for this first half. It's been a reasonably entertaining game here in Fortaleza, but perhaps what's really holding it back from being a real spectacle is the heat, it does look very, very hot out there. One does have to question the referee's decision not to allow water breaks during the match, and it surely has affected this match.

'43 Atsu looks to get in behind Höwedes to latch onto a searching pass down the right flank from Sulley Muntari. He's flagged for offside, but a replay shows that he wasn't. Ghana then win a corner after some more good work down the right sees Andre Ayew attempt to head home a cross but Jerome Boateng leaps manages to put him off.

'40 Müller sends in a teasing low cross aimed for Götze, but it's too far despite the desperate attempts of Götze to reach it.

'39 Germany passed the ball around the attacking third, patiently trying to find an opening. They fail, but do succeed in winning a costless kick, when Müller is pushed off the ball. Nothing comes of the costless kick though.

'37 Götze gets in behind the Ghana defence and attempts to volley a cross from the left goalwards. He connects well, but sends the ball straight into Dauda's grateful arms.

'34 Asamoah Gyan beats Per Mertesacker with great speed down the left channel into the penalty area and shoots the ball ridiculously wide upon seeing Manuel Neuer dash off his line to throw himself at his feet and avert the danger. The cynical amongst us might say he was looking for a penalty, but maybe he was just trying to avoid injuring Neuer or is it too much of a stretch to believe there's some sort of goodwill in a highly competitive situation?

'32 Excellent play by Germany! Kroos looks for Lahm who intelligently leaves it for Özil to run onto and cross, but Boye defends well which leads to another German corner. They don't make the most of it though, and Ghana get the ball away.

'30 A ball into the box aimed for Gyan drops to Muntari on the edge of the area. The midfielder's thumping volley is well saved by Neuer though. Not the first time today that Neuer has had to make a save, and that at least will encourage the Ghanaians

'29 Götze gets goal side of Asamoah after a measured pass by Boateng. His attempted cross is deflected by Mensah onto Asamoah's head and goes out for a corner. Dauda deals with it comfortably though, and Ghana can build their an attack of their own.

'24 Great pressing from Germany so far. Ghana are finding it difficult to play out from the back, as evidenced by Asamoah spinning around in circles before being disposessed

'21 Decent play once more down the right for Germany. The low cross is sent in but resolute defending by John Boye denies Müller and wins Ghana a goal kick

'18 Özil is sent away after attacking the space vacated by Asamoah. His pull back finds Khedira, whose shot is easy for Dauda

'14 Ayew finds space down the left flank, but his cross is dealt with quite comfortably by the German defence. It's a similar story for Ghana to their opening match where their final balls let them down.

'13 Atsu tries a shot, after some good play from Boateng down the right. The shot is manageable though for Neuer.

'11 Mesut Ozil pulls the ball back for Thomas Muller to shoot from the right channel. Seeing his path to goal blocked, he back-heels the ball for Toni Kroos to shoot from the edge of the penalty area. His shot too is blocked.

'9 Again Germany try to slip a pass beyond the Ghana back line, this time Lahm searches for Özil but once more Dauda is alert

'8 Götze searches for Müller but Dauda is privvy to the danger, and clears away

'7 So Atsu isn't playing at left back, but on the right wing, contrary to the officially released line-ups prior to kick off. It is in fact Asamoah who retains that left back spot.

'7 First real chance of the match! Muntari finds Atsu on the right flank. The former Porto player finds Gyan in the box, whose snap shot flies over.

'4 As expected the Germans are keeping and moving the ball really well. They almost find a way through with Müller almost finding Özil behind the Ghana defence but Mensah clears for a corner, that is easily defended by the black stars

'2 Germany are in their customary all white, although this year there's a red chevron emblazoned on their shirts. Meanwhile Ghana are in their 2nd strips of all red

'1 We have kick off, the Germans get us underway!

19:59: Just like England's opener against Italy in Manaus, the referee has decided against water breaks despite the humidity.

19:53: The players are making their way to the pitch now, with the cheesy FIFA tune blaring out over the sound system. Whoever came up with that ditty?

19:47: Arsenal's Per Mertesacker was terrific for the Germans against Portugal. Just like Javier Mascherano earlier, today he earns his 100th cap for his national team. A victory (and clean sheet) today will seal Germany's place in the round of 16 and will be the cherry on the cake for the towering Mertesacker

19:40: The Ghanaians have arrived at the stadium in their typical celebratory mood. Can't expect the same from the Germans though, who look focussed at the job at hand

19:35: Speaking of Miguel Herrera, here's the tactician turning super saiyan;

19:28: Or perhaps it's an awfully naughty ploy by Appiah to confuse the Germans. Would be an ingeniously evil move by Appiah, which is in stark contrast to Mexico's lovable Miguel Herrera. The El Tri manager announces his starting line-ups a day before the match.

19:22: Hard to understand what Kwesi Appiah wants to achieve by playing Atsu as a left back. The Chelsea youngster is even more out of place there than Asamoah. And what message does it send to the likes of Jeffrey Schlupp that a natural left winger is picked in favour of him? Just seems like bad management all around.

19:16: Absolutely no surprises in the German starting line up however, except, perhaps that Hummels is fit to start despite concerns he wouldn't recover in time for this match.

19:03: So a couple of surprises then for the Ghanaians. Harrison Afful replaces Daniel Opare, but the most surprising change has to be Christian Atsu being deployed at left back. Appiah still holds onto his stance of playing only one of Essien or Muntari with Muntari getting the nod once more.

19:02: And here's the Black Stars' starting XI: Dauda, Boye, Mensah, Afful, Atsu, Muntari, Boateng, Asamoah, Gyan, A. Ayew

19:01: Here's Germany's starting XI: Neuer, Boateng, Mertesacker, Hummels, Höwedes, Lahm, Khedira, Kroos, Ozil, Gotze, Müller

19:00: Back to tonight's match, we've got full line-ups now. Germany stick to the same XI that beat Portugal, but there are some surprises in the Ghanaian starting line-up.

18:55: Speaking of Brazil against Mexico, Fortaleza also hosted the Confederations Cup encounter between the two nations. On that occasion the seleçao were victorious with a comfortable 3-0 win, inspired by a glittering performance by Neymar.

18:51: Since it's renovation, the stadium has already hosted a couple of games in this World Cup, which gave us some brilliant stories. It was the site of Costa Rica's first giant killing, when they slayed Uruguay in the opening game, as well being the venue for Brazil's draw to Mexico where Guillermo Ochoa became a household name with his stupendous display.

18:50: Tonight's match will take place in Fortaleza's Estadio Castelao.

18:46: Here's a video of said goal from Özil, which settled things the last time these two sides met in the World Cup

18:45: These two sides are quite familiar with themselves too, having met in the group stages in South Africa four years ago. The Germans were victorious thanks to a spectacular goal from (at the time) Real Madrid bound Mesut Özil, which secured the Germans top spot in Group D.

18:40: Boateng said; "My father tells me that games in Ghana are like bank holidays and my family members from Germany say the same thing. "The whole family come together and have a good time. he added. "It’s very important for me to visit Ghana one day and that makes it all the more regrettable that I’ve not managed to yet."

18:39: Jerome Boateng, has taken a much more PR-savvy route when asked about his thoughts on Ghana than his brother. The Bayern Munich defender asserted that his thoughts were only focused on Ghana as a whole and not his brother.

18:37: Certainly something to ponder for Kwesi Appiah when deciding his starting XI. It's been suggested that he start Jeffrey Schlupp at left back and push Asamoah forward in midfield, where the Juventus player was in fine form at the last World Cup.

18:35: The Juventus player said; "I'm the kind of player who attacks a lot, I'm not a typical defender.

"I attack, try to dribble one-on-one and make crosses and shots.

"I'm finding it difficult because I'd like to show what I'm capable of and show that I can do more."

18:33: Meanwhile, Kwadwo Asamoah also spoke to the press before the match. The Juventus player was asked about his role at left back, a position that isn't his preferred spot on the field.

18:30: Boateng who was also eligible to play for Germany, also fired a parting shot at the German squad, saying they lack "leaders and characters" going on to dare the German manager to put the prints of his quotes of dressing room, saying that it wasn't an opinion but a "something fundamnetal". Feisty stuff from the Schalke forward.

18:24: Löw said that he expects Ghana to appraoch the game "like a final". For all intents and purposes, Kevin Prince Boateng has echoed his sentiments, labeling the match "a fight to the death".

18:22: Löw said; “Even after winning the first match we have to be very careful and pay a lot of attention now because we saw what happened in 2008 and 2010. We won the first game and then went and lost the second. We have just seen it here Italy won their first game and then lost against Costa Rica and the Netherlands almost lost to Australia. Maybe it is psychological after the first win. One victory is not enough so our objective is to maintain focus and pay attention.”

18:20: Despite his side's impressive start, Die Mannschaft coach Joachim Löw, has said that his side aren't immune to the dreaded "second game syndrome" that the Germans suffered in the 2008 European Championship and the last World Cup, where they won their first game emphatically only to falter in the next match.

18:16: Speaking of Boateng, the Bayern Munich defender's brother will probably make the starting XI for the Black Stars after surprisingly being left on the bench for the opening match.

18:12 The Germans are expected to line-up with the same eleven that started against Portugal, although Mats Hummels is a doubt, meanwhile Jerome Boateng will play with a splint due to an injured thumb

18:09: Germany were mightily impressive in their opening match, when they swept Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal aside. Ghana dominated possession but little else against the USA, as they were defeated 2-1 in Natal.

18:07: This encounter is the first of the second round of matches in Group G, with Portugal playing the USA in Manaus tomorrow.

18.05: It's been over a week since Brazil kicked off the World Cup with their tie against Croatia in São Paulo, and already four teams are out of the running for the title of world champions.

18:00: Welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this Group G clash in the FIFA World Cup between Germany and Ghana.