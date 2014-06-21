Argentina 1-0 Iran: Late Messi strikes secures last 16

A few early fouls from Iran, including one from Reza Ghoochannejhad on Fernando Gago, were the highlights of the opening two minutes of this fixture. Hosseini's header from Dejagah's set piece looked a promising opportunity, but he could only guide his headed effort far of the back post. A lovely piece of interchanging play between Lionel Messi and Pablo Zabaleta saw Sergio Aguero played in moments later, but he was soon ruled offside by the linesman. This proved to be Argentina's first real chance of the game, as they were knocking on the Iranian door. However, Iran remained solid and witheld the pressure Argentina gradually applied.

Angel Di Maria sprung to life around the ten minute mark with some intricate footwork as he beat various Iranian players, whilst Messi showed signs of growing into the game at this stage. Zabaleta showed glimpses of his potential importance in Argentinian attacks with his overlapping runs, an aspect of the Manchester City right-back's that is strong. For Iran, they were continuing to hold Argentina off but saw little possession. When in possession, it was soon won back by Argentina, proving the importance that Gago and Javier Mascherano have in Sabella's system.

Gonzalo Higuain had a glorious chance to open the scoring but was superbly denied by Alireza Haghighi, who felt the effects of Higuain in full stride. The ball played in to the striker from Gago was superb and one that deserved to end up in the back of the net. A quick counter-attack from Argentina followed Iran's corner with di Maria the driving force, but Higuain's touch proved the deciding factor as it cost his side a great chance to break the deadlock. The chances didn't stop there as di Maria tried placing his shot into the far corner, but the shot flew harmlessly over Haghighi's crossbar. Haghighi was once again called into action as di Maria and Higuain combined to set-up Aguero who was denied opening his World Cup goals account. The movement of Aguero and di Maria, as well as Zabaleta's overlapping runs, were proving a challenge for Iran to deal with as Argentina were looking much more sharper.

Marcos Rojo's header from a corner was narrowly wide as Argentina again looked as if the opening goal in this match was coming from the South Americans. Argentina's patience was certainly tested as they failed to capitalise on their chances. The pace of Sabella's side when in behind Iran's defence on the break proved their danger, as di Maria was finding a lot of glory when driving towards the Iran backline. Whether it was a shot, cross or pass: the final ball from Argentina was missing somewhat in the first half.

Teymourian clipped Argentina's captain Messi on the edge of the box, giving away a needless costless-kick in a dangerous area for his side, but well within Messi's range. However, the costless-kick was a sighter but had too much height to cause any trouble. Teymourian and Messi soon found themselves involved in another tussle, but the Iranian central midfielder improved his tackling as he stopped Messi in his tracks. Minutes later, another costless-kick was given away in dangerous range, but in a better position for Messi to swing in a delivery into the box. The ball in reached Ezequiel Garay who hung in the header but could only glance his header over the bar. Argentina had plenty of chances to open the scoring, but none more clear-cut than Garay's header.

It was Iran who would come closest to scoring next, surprisingly. Hosseini made space for himself in the eighteen-yard box as his header was narrowly over the bar. Replays show he dropped his head slightly before making a connection, which impacted the direction of the ball. Ghoochannejhad's excellent hold-up play and footwork on the halfway line soon went to waste through a lack of support, as he was pressured into losing the ball and Argentina breaking with di Maria once more. The resulting corner saw Fernandez's header go wide, an all too familiar situation for a wasteful Argentina side.

Both sides went into the interval with either side yet to break the deadlock. Argentina were restricted in the chances that fell there way, as Iran kept their approach of sitting deep and taking a beating from Argentina in terms of attacking pressure and overall possession. Iran also looked to surprise Argentina through set-pieces, where they had a handful of chances to stun an Argentinian side who looked nervous from Iran's physical presence from corners. The brightest spark for Argentina was di Maria and arguably Aguero, but none of Argentina's attacking talents could properly cause any problems. It also proved to be a frustrating half for Napoli's Higuain, who struggled to involve himself in the game and was lacklustre in possession.

The game resumed with Argentina looking to move the ball on far quicker and inject pace and urgency into their game. It was a bright start, but similar to the first-half, they failed to convert their possession into dangerous chances. Zabaleta took Argentina's first real chance of the game. Messi teed up his countryman and run into the vacant space to draw defenders away from Zabaleta, allowing extra space to take his shot. The shot on his left foot went past the post and once again did not trouble Haghighi. Rojo continued to make himself an attacking outlet and fizzed a cross into the box for Aguero, but his connection on the shot let him down. Iran broke with pace and caused Argentina to panic as Montazeri's cross found Ghoochannejhad unmarked in the box. It was a wasted rare opportunity for the Iranian striker who headed it straight towards Romero. Iran broke once again as Dejagah appealed for a penalty agaisnt Zabaleta which the referee waved away immediately, much to the Fulham winger's fury. Iran started to throw more men up for the field but it proved of little joy, despite their previous breaks.

Messi had his first real sign of harmful involvement. The captian collected Mascherano's pass and drove at the Iranian defence but sent his shot inches past the left post from a central position. Iran did not give up despite Argentina's eagerness increase as Hajsafi took a chance from distance, which deflected and looped up and out for a corner. The corner caused mayhem in the Argentinian box yet again as Ghoochannejhad came close once more. A last-ditch Gago clearance prevented Iran from taking a shock lead. Iran gambled and continued to take the game to Argentina and their seemingly rattled back-line which had lost composure and scuffed away clearances. Clinical instinct was all that was void in Iran's approach to the game.

Yet again, Iran threatened. Romero was called into action and somehow got his fingers to Dejagah's header which looked as if it was looping up and into the back of the net. A massive chance for Iran as questions were continuously asked of an Argentinian defence struggling with the pressure. Argentina held off as di Maria provided any real creativity for his side, winning another costless-kick in dangerous range for his country. Messi lined it up in a position many favoured a ball into the box, yet it was from a similar distance to his infamous effort against Atletico Madrid a few seasons back. Messi indeed went for goal but found the side netting as his effort lacked any real conviction. Argentina soon capitalised on Teymourian's knock as di Maria could only blast his shot into the arms of Haghighi.

Shojaei was replaced by Heydari as Queiroz looked to keep his side fresh for the remainder of the game. Alejandro Sabella soon made his changes, adding further attackers into the fold in the form of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Rodrigo Palacio. Lavezzi and Palacio replaced the anonymous Aguero and Higuain respectively as Sabella looked to snatch a victory against a resilient Iran outfit. The changes from both Queiroz and Sabella represented their intent to continue to push for the win.

Lavezzi's introduction proved positive as he had various spells of possession where he caused trouble, althought it came to nothing. Rojo soon tested Haghighi from the opposite flank, but his drive for glory prove just too speculative as it fizzed out of play. Mascherano's precise long-ball found Palacio before the subsitute headered too close to Haghighi's near post, which was the last piece of action before Jahanbanksh replaced Dejagah for the Iranians. The Fulham man was unlucky not to have won a penalty or scored an excellent chance earlier in the game. For all his hard work, he would have been deserving of a goal.

Iran broke once again from another Argentinian corner through Ghoochannejhad. The Charlton striker showed excellent determination, pace and strength as he broke before inaccurately shooting towards goal as Romero palmed his shot away from his goal. It is difficult to be too critical of Ghoochannejhad's excellent work - another English-based Iranian who could have proved the match winner. At the other end, Messi's unselfishness had been displayed throughout the match as he fed the ball through to Rodrigo Palacio in an excellent position out wide, only for the ball to balloon off his boot and out of play.

In the closing stages of this game, a draw seemed the only logical outcome. Iran fans begun to party before the final whistle as they assumed they were on the brink of footballing history by claiming a draw against one of the world's biggest footballing nations. It was nothing short of what they deserved, too. A performance capped with energy and charisma saw the national team do their country proud in the midst of social unrest and economical trouble. What happened next? Heartbreak. And who else to shatter the hearts of the Iranians than Lionel Messi. Messi was relatively quiet, but he struck in stoppage time with a moment of sheer brilliance. Cutting in onto his left foot, Messi curled in an invaluable goal which nestled in the far corner. Relief was the main emotion as Messi provided the goods with so little time left, as well as joy and sheer ecstasy within the Argentinian ranks.

The game finished with Argentina claiming a narrow 1-0 win. Iran unexpectedly grew into the game and looked to attack, throwing everything they had towards a side far superior in terms of quality across the whole pitch. Iran's work ethic and resilience was admirable but there was simply nothing they could do for Messi's decisive goal. It's a crushing below for Iran as they came so close, but after the performance they put it and deservig a point for their efforts, there is absolutely no shame in losing the game to a goal of that standard.

Argentina, meanwhile, were less than impressive. Iran held their own as Argentina failed to capitalise and use this game as a platform to increase their goal tally and gain momentum heading into their game with Nigeria and the knockout stages. The performances of Aguero and Higuain are a cause for concern for coach Alejandro Sabella, as well as a suspect defence when under pressure. However, the vital goal from Messi and the impressive displays of di Maria, Rojo and Romero are positives that Argentina can take from the game as they look to extend their World Cup run.