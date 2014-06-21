Police Security Increases at Maracanã ahead of Belgium - Russia

The number of police officers on duty will rise by 600 to 3,100 in the Maracanã. It is estimated that around 1,100 stewards are to be in place for the Group H match.

This is in place following the detention of eighty-seven Chile fans on Wednesday. A section of Chile's support in Brazil stormed security fences and gained entry to the Maracanã media centre, in an attempt to see their team beat Spain in the second group match of Group B. The security guards were badly outnumbered and were helpless to prevent the damages caused by Chile fans, which resulted in damages to temporary walls and seating areas situated in the press room.

Also, mass amount of ticketless fans scaled walls and fences at the stadium before last weekend's game between Argentina and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Following a meeting between FIFA, local organisers and government officials on Friday: Rio's military police commander Jose Luis Castro said:

"We are going to establish an extra isolation cordon with mobile fences in the Maracana's sensitive zones and mobilise 600 police officers in those zones."

FIFA's head of security, Ralf Mutschke, said earlier in the week that the world governing body were embarrassed by the security lapses following the huge embarrassment and pledged new measures to stop a repeat at the stadium which will host the World Cup final next month. The new security measures following the recent events are expected to prevent any further fan trouble at the Maracanã, as well as any other ground hosting a game in the World Cup.