World Cup Preview: USA - Portugal

The build-up to many games in this World Cup, has been centered around one star player. When Brazil play it's all about Neymar, when Argentina play Messi grabs the headlines and when Portugal play it's certainly all about Cristiano Ronaldo. However unlike Brazil or Argentina, Portugal don't have a wealth of talent to call upon if their talisman isn't firing. Ronaldo is Bento's Plan A, B and C. Therefore often it truly feels that CR7 is carrying the hopes of a nation.

However unfortunately for the Iberian nation , Ronaldo is far from 100%. The Real Madrid man has been struggling with both tendonitis and a thigh problem for the past two months and has failed to complete multiple training sessions in this World Cup. Despite this lack of match fitness, Ronaldo is determined to play and to lead his side to victory. Maybe even more so after watching his arch-rival Leo Messi guide his side to victory against Iran.

After a rather harsh drubbing at the hands of Germany, Bento's side will look to bounce back quickly in this do or die encounter against USA. The Americans however will be roaring with confidence after their 2-1 victory against Ghana.

Team News:

Coming into this game, both sides are equally plagued by injuries and suspensions. Portugal will be without Coentrao, who has seen a rather abrupt and unfortunate end to his World Cup. They will also be without striker Hugo Almeida who also has sustained an injury. Pepe's suspension will severely weaken the Portugal defense, while Coentrao's abscence will further limit the support given to Ronaldo.

Despite coming away with three points, three of Klinsmann's most important players picked up injuries against Ghana. It seems however that both Matt Besler and Clint Dempsey have recovered from their respective injuries and will start against Portugal. Jozy Altidore has been ruled out of the decisive game with a strained left hamstring, he will be replaced by Aron Johannsson.

Match Facts:

USA captain Clint Dempsey has now scored in three consecutive World Cups.

The Americans have kept just 2 clean sheets from their last 24 World Cup matches.

A victory for USA would see them qualify for the knock-out stage

A defeat for Portugal would result in elimination for Bento's side as Germany picked up a draw against Ghana

Past Matches:

USA 3 - Portugal 2, 2002 World Cup

USA 1 - Portugal 0, International Friendly, June 1992

Portugal 1 - USA 0, International Friendly, December 1990

Odds:

USA Win: 4.1

Portugal Win: 3.4

Draw: 14.5

Predicted Line-Ups: