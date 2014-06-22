South Korea - Algeria Live Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

FT: I've been Conor de Smith and thank you for staying with VAVEL through this exciting game.

FT: Brahimi was inperitive to his side's first World Cup win in 32-years. His hunger to win the ball and eagerness to run at players was shown throughout. His goal was the pick of the bunch in this six goal thriller.

FT: The result means Belgium did what was expected of them and qualify for the next round depsute some nervy performances. Algeria look set to go and take three points off Russia but in this competition we have seen predictions go out of the window.

FT: Min celebrates the fourth goal of the game.

FT: A point against Russia will see them through barring a South Korean upset against Belgium.

FT: The recostless blows for full-time in one of the most entertaining matches at this year's Wolrd Cup. Algeria are on the verge of escaping the group stage for the first time in their history.

90' Son is bundled down in the box and that looks a penalty. To use an old phrase, I've certainly seen them given. Myung-Bo is furious.

90' The ball comes out and claimes it. Not only that but he catches it steadily.

90' Kim wins a corner.

90' There will be four minutes added on.

89' Watford's Belkalem makes his first apparence at a finals, he misses out on playing against fellow Hornet Park Chu-Young.

87' Sunderland man Ji hits a volley into the ground and it agonisingly bounces wide of the post.

86' The physical presence of Kim Shin-Wook is causing issues and has won his side a set piece on the edge of the area.

85' A through ball almost finds Ghilas but the keeper smothers the ball.

84' Treatment is being given and the striker is being helped onto a stretcher. He does refuse help and is back on his feet.

83' Slimani goes down and in an act of sportsmanship Hong goes over to help with cramp.

82' All systems go for Korea as they continue to launch balls in the 18-yard box.

77' Yacine Brahimi has covered just under 10km and has more than warrented a rest. Lacen takes his place.

76' They do not know when they're beaten do South Korea but fans look on in hope more than expectation.

74' Another long ball is headed on, it is collected by Son. The ball somehow squirms towards the captain Cheol who remains calm infront of an open goal.

72' SOUTH KOREA PULL BACK ANOTHER GOAL!

72' Nabhil Ghilas of Porto looks to be coming on. Strange move as the number nine is an attacking option.

69' The players use the recostless booking Han Kook-Young as an excuse to fetch some water.

69' Son falls to the floor and punches the ground in anger after failing to gamble on a flicked header. Keeper collects with ease.

67' Bougherra comes in hardly and is booked. It could have easily been a red if Son had been caught.

66' Looking at the body language of the Taeguk Warriors they look to be down and out. After getting themselves back into the game a fourth may have killed them off.

64' Wonderful passing play inside of the area allows Brahimi a costless shot on goal and he makes no mistake.

62' GAME OVER! BRAHIMI GET'S A FOURTH GOAL FOR HIS ADOPTED COUNTRY!

60' Just before that Arsenal's Park Chu-Young came off for Kim Shin-Wook.

59' Ki strikes from distance and is well saved by M'Bolhi! That was a stunning strike that was heading for the top corner. Despite the swerving the keeper manages to tip it over.

57' A quick costless-kick takes everybody by surprise and has to be cleared off the line!

56' Bougherra survives a penalty shout as QPR's Yun Suk-Young claimes the captain handled it inside of the area as he slides in to make a block.

54' Yong becomes the first player to be booked tonight.

53' Since getting the goal the reds have been inspired and came close with a header. It would not have counted due to the offside flag but a second is on the cards.

51' Another long uncharcteristic punt upfront found the defenders wanting, this time Bougherra was at fault. Hitting his back, Son quckly turned and struck a shot through the keeper's legs.

50' SOUTH KOREA GET BACK IN IT WITH A GOAL FROM SON HEUNG-MIN!

47' Only twice have a team come back from three goals down in a World Cup, the last coming in 1966.

46' We are underway for the second-half, there are no changes from either side.

HT: Should Hong have done better with his clearence? Arguably the worst thing he does in this move is try and make up for it. As he is attracted to the ball he leaves Djabou unmarked a costless to score.

HT: Not many outisde of Algiers wuld have predicted such a gulf in class before the break. Two big long balls have caught out the defenders with a goal from a corner sandwiched inbetween.

HT: Slimani lifts the ball over Jung Sung-Ryong for the opening goal of the game.

HT: The half-time whistle blows. The Koreans look completey despondent as they make their way down the tunnel.

45' A poor ball from Ki, normally Mr. Reliable, goes out for a throw in. Summing up a really poor first 45 minutes for his side.

45' There will be two minutes of added time at the end of the first-half.

41' The power is proving too much for Myung-Bo's side, the two centre-backs have completley capitulated at times. There was no communication between Gwon and Ho in the build up to the third goal.

38' Slimani assists the goal this time around after he found himself on the end of a poor headed clearence from Hong. He cooly passes it to his right where countryman Djabou was waiting.

37' YET ANOTHER GOAL FOR ALGERIA!! THIS IS SIMPLY STUNNING FROM THE AFRICANS!

36' This is a nice spell of passing for Algeria, which is welcoming a "Waay" after every pass from the corwd.

33' Goalkeeing has been suspect tonight. Although the Korea Republic have failed to get a shot at him, M'Bolhi has made a meal of everything he's done. This time opting to punch the ball clear when he had all the time in the world to catch the delivery.

32' What a start for Algeria who score two goals in less than two minutes. They have put themselves in an outstanding position.

29' A shot from Brhaimi was deflected out for a corner, the resulting ball into the box found Halliche. The defender was unmarked and powered into the net as the goalkeeper missed the ball.

29' AND JUST LIKE THAT ALGERIA MAKE IT TWO!

27' The South Korean defence are disected by a 40-yard pass and the Algerian player of the year dinks it over Ryong! Great composure who had the goalkeeper baring down on him.

26' GOAL ALGERIA! SLIMANI GET'S IT AND IT'S NO LESS THEN THEY DESERVE!

25' Foul against Algeria yet again. The oncoming Medjani, formerly of Liverpool, proving a tad too physical for Wilmar Roldan's liking.

23' Feghouli showing his quality with some brillaint touches.

20' Algeria are creating the better chances and should have scored. A good ball in found Slimani costless to volley home from six yards out but a jump from Hong may have put hi off.

19' A half volley from Djabou fails to test Jung Sung-Ryong. This is the goalkeeper's 66th cap but has been under pressure to perform as of late.

17' The Fennec Foxes are content to knock it around the back right now as South Korea keep a good shape.

14' Yet another foul from Brahimi, he'll be close to a booking if he isn't careful.

13' The Sonsation is causing the defence some real problems. Some tidy footwork almost enabled him to get a shot away but a tackle put the ball out for a corner.

12' Foul on Lee, the Bolton man. His team are coming into the game a bit more now.

11' Son finally has a chance to run at Bougherra and managed to get into the box but whas sheppered out.

9' Slimani found himself unmarked at the back post but just headed wide! How did he find so much space in the box?

9' Another corner for Algeria. Can Djabou put a better ball in? He did!

6' ki is caught in possesion. The Swansea midfielder was so impressive in the draw against Russia but neither side are keeping the ball very well in the opening few minutes.

4' Chance for Algeria! The Koreans survive a dangerous cross and a penalty appeal before it went out for a goalkick.

2' Feghouli gathered up a cross and mustered up the game's first effort. Siade netting it was but only marginally.

1' The game has already been stopped as Park Chu-young caught the Algerian right-back with a high boot.

8:00. South Korea get things underway in their red shirt and blue shorts. Algeria will be donning an all white strip and are kicking from right to left.

7:59. More of that South Korean togetherness is being showcased with a team huddle before kick-off.

7:58. A view from inside the ground.

7:55. Fans were flowing into the ground in large numbers beforehand. The ground can hold over 50,000 people.

7:48. Both teams have lined up and are about to start singing their respective national athems. Algeria's, Kassaman, was adpoted in 1963 shortly after independence. South Korea's is slightly older, Aegukga was reportedly composed in 1896.

7:45. If you're not a fan of your ears and fancy listening to Algeria's World Cup song? Be my guest.

7:42. Sadly, PSY did not release a World Cup song but you can enjoy "Go Reds Go" from girl group íƒ€ì´ë‹ˆì§€

7:37. Many will associate South Korea with Gangnam Style rather than football. However, the sport has skyrocketed since they hosted the finals 12 years ago and have plenty of players applying their trade in some of Europe's top divisions. Their team ethic, technical ability and spirit make them a force to be reckoned with.

7:35. The teamsheet for today's game.

7:30. Mexian goalkeeper Ochoa has proven that one performance can be enough to attract interest from the bigger sides in Europe. Some of the more unknown quantaties will be looking to do the same in the biggest shop window in football.

7:25. They would join giants England and Spain to be knocked out at such an early stage. This is not an unfamiliar sight for the Algerians, who have never advanced past the first round.

7:20. If Algeria lose they will be eliminated from the competition. It wil make all the difference if they claim three points as they will propel themselves into second place.

7:17. SkyBet have put the Taeguk Warriors as favourites at 7/5.

7:14. Later on we will see Portugal battle it out with USA but this will not effect Group H's standings.

7:13. This puts Belgium on top with six points and Korea Republic into second on goal difference. Algeria currently prop up the group but of course have a game in hand.

7:11. Earlier in the day Group H rivals Belgium and Russia played. Belgium overcame Russia 1-0 courtesy of a late goal form Origi.

7:09. Algeria will face Russia in their next game and Korea is going to play Belgium.

7:02. South Korea have opted to go for a traditional 4-2-3-1 formation while their northern African counterparts have gone for a 5-2-3-1

7:00. Kick-off is just an hour away now!

6:54. South Korea's starting XI: Jung Sung-Ryong; Yun Suk-Young, Kim Young-Gwon, Hong Jeong-Ho, Lee Yong, Ki Sung-Yueng, Koo Ja-Cheol. Han Kook-Young. Lee Chung-Yong. Son Heung-Min, Park Chu-Young

6:47. The Algerian line-up has been announced M'Bolhi, Halliche, Mesbah, Mandi, Bougherra, Feghouli, Djabou, Medjani, Bentaleb. Brahimi, Slimani

6:35. If you wish for more coverage on the game check out Conor Slater's preview

6:30. Prediction: South Korea 1-1 Algeria. Too close to call.

6:22. Les Verts arrived in Porto Alegre two days ago.

6:20. The nations from the continent of Africa made a statement yesterday as Ghana upset the odds and managed to snatch a point off Germany. Nigeria kocked out debutents Bosina with a 1-0 win, Peter Odemwingie got the solitary goal.

6:17. The Reds have prepared better than anyone for the 2014 World Cup countless friendlies and training camps abroad, the KFA will certainly be under the weather if they go home so early.

6:12. The Algerians have no fresh injury concerns and could remain unchanged from the XI that played Belgium. Lee Keun-Ho is giving the managment team a headache after recovering from an injury after being put on the bench last time out. However, Ha Dae-sung has been rueld out with ligament damage in his left foot.

6:09. Soffaine Fegouli has been the centre of attention in the build up to this game. The creative midfielder has four goals and 10 assists to his name in La Liga last season as Valencia finished in eighth place. He can play on the right but is likely to start just behind Soudani. Feeding balls into the forward will be vital with holding midfielders Taider and Mostefa being given that task.

6:07. There are a number of players to look out for going into this game. Son Heung-min has impressed so greatly in the Bundesliga last campaign with Bayer Leverkusen. The pacy winger spurned a few good chances against Russia but is not likely to do the same this time around. Myung-Bo may opt to start him up top rather than by the touchline so the 21-year-old can get more involved with the game. Arsenal striker Park Chu-young may be shipped out wide with goalscorer Lee Jeun-Ho on the opposite flank.

6:05. The former PSG head coach went onto label the Koreans as the better team "The Korean team is basically better than the Algerian team, They are disciplined, structured and well-organised. They're also fast, explosive and aggressive."

6:03. Algeria manager Vahid Halilhodzic recognised the mistakes made against Belgium; "In the second half we let the Belgians play too much and we had to endure the game. When you do that it is quite natural that you'll concede goals.”

6:00. Son Heung-min will be focused on trying to breach the back four but knows his team will have to turn their attentions on Feghouli. "Feghouli showed great form with Valencia this season and proved to be a threat on the field, Knowing that, we have to make sure he doesn't become a threat."

5:56. Former captain turned manager Hong Myung-Bo expects Algeria to attack with intent; "The Belgian team was very defensive as was the Algerian team, and I don't think that's how (the Algerians) will play with us," the 45-year-old coach said. "They have a lot of good attackers and they are very speedy players overall."

5:33. Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan will be officiating this Group H clash. The 34-year-old was the man in the middle when Mexico and Cameroon went head to head last Friday. He brandished just two yellow cards and was fourth official when Iran drew a blank against Nigeria.

5:30. A Korean fan showing love for her country's national team before the game four days ago.

5:28. The African giants have never made it past the first phase of the tournament but did manage a stunning 3-2 win over West Germany in their first ever game in the finals. Their opposition remarkably made it to the semi-finals in 2002, the year they co-hosted football's most prestigious with Japan.

5:25. This will be the first World Cup meeting between the two countries. In fact the only previous encounter came back in 1985 when South Korea overcame Algeria 2-0 in Mexico.

5:22. Both teams are flooded with familiar faces with Tottenham Hotspur's Nabil Bentleb breaking into the north London club's first team last season. Sofiane Feghouli spends his days playing for Valenica in La Liga while right-back Faouzi Ghoulam recently swapped Saint Etienne for Napoli. Myung-Bo's side boasts a ton of Premier League experience including Yun Suk-young, Ki Sung-yueng, Kim Bo-kyung, Lee Chung-yong and Park Chu-young.

5:20.This evening's game will kick-off at 8:00pm (GMT) and will be played in Porto Alegre. The Estádio Beira-Rio has already hosted France's 3-0 victory over Honduras and the thrilling meeting between Holland and Australia.

5:15. Algeria put up a valiant fight against dark horses Belgium. Some are tipping the Europeans to go on and lift the trophy but on this showing we can conclude that either the Red Devils are truly beatable or that Algeria posses more quality than fans think. Those backing the African sides will be hoping it's the latter, with the toughest game of the group out of the way they will fancy themselves to qualify. Below are highlights of the Fennec Foxes' 2-1 defeat.





5:12. South Korea drew their opening game of the competition with Russia. A goalkeeping error from Akinfeev after a shot from Lee Keun-ho gave the Taeguk Warriors the lead in the second-half before veteran striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov came off the bench to tie things up. This put's the 2002 hosts in a promising position going into this evening's game, three more points could be enough to see them through.

5:09. Algeria's route to the finals have been slightly more straight forward. A qualifying group consisting of Mali, Benin and Rwanda didn't pose too much of a threat. A play-off place against African Cup of Nations finalists Burkina Faso could have caused problems but they did enough over two legs.

5:07. The Korean Republic played out friendlies against African opposition coming into their eighth successive World Cup finals. Their send off in Asia ended in a shock 1-0 defeat to Tunisia while a game in Miami with Ghana ended in a demoralising 4-0 loss. This came off the back of a disppointing qualifying campaign where they only scraped through above Uzbekistan on goal difference.

5:05. The World Cup in Brazil has been fantastic so far with more than 80 goals being scored and we're not even onto the third round of group games.

5:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live score and inline commentary of South Korea - Algeria. I'm Conor de Smith, @desmith19 on Twitter, and I'll be with you throughout the game.