South Korea - Algeria Live Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

FT: I've been Conor de Smith and thank you for staying with VAVEL through this exciting game.

FT: Brahimi was inperitive to his side's first World Cup win in 32-years. His hunger to win the ball and eagerness to run at players was shown throughout. His goal was the pick of the bunch in this six goal thriller.

FT: The result means Belgium did what was expected of them and qualify for the next round depsute some nervy performances. Algeria look set to go and take three points off Russia but in this competition we have seen predictions go out of the window.

FT: Min celebrates the fourth goal of the game.

FT: A point against Russia will see them through barring a South Korean upset against Belgium.

FT: The recostless blows for full-time in one of the most entertaining matches at this year's Wolrd Cup. Algeria are on the verge of escaping the group stage for the first time in their history.

90' Son is bundled down in the box and that looks a penalty. To use an old phrase, I've certainly seen them given. Myung-Bo is furious.

90' The ball comes out and claimes it. Not only that but he catches it steadily.

90' Kim wins a corner.

90' There will be four minutes added on.

89' Watford's Belkalem makes his first apparence at a finals, he misses out on playing against fellow Hornet Park Chu-Young.

87' Sunderland man Ji hits a volley into the ground and it agonisingly bounces wide of the post.

86' The physical presence of Kim Shin-Wook is causing issues and has won his side a set piece on the edge of the area.

85' A through ball almost finds Ghilas but the keeper smothers the ball.

84' Treatment is being given and the striker is being helped onto a stretcher. He does refuse help and is back on his feet.

83' Slimani goes down and in an act of sportsmanship Hong goes over to help with cramp.

82' All systems go for Korea as they continue to launch balls in the 18-yard box.

77' Yacine Brahimi has covered just under 10km and has more than warrented a rest. Lacen takes his place.

76' They do not know when they're beaten do South Korea but fans look on in hope more than expectation.

74' Another long ball is headed on, it is collected by Son. The ball somehow squirms towards the captain Cheol who remains calm infront of an open goal.

72' SOUTH KOREA PULL BACK ANOTHER GOAL!

72' Nabhil Ghilas of Porto looks to be coming on. Strange move as the number nine is an attacking option.

69' The players use the recostless booking Han Kook-Young as an excuse to fetch some water.

69' Son falls to the floor and punches the ground in anger after failing to gamble on a flicked header. Keeper collects with ease.

67' Bougherra comes in hardly and is booked. It could have easily been a red if Son had been caught.

66' Looking at the body language of the Taeguk Warriors they look to be down and out. After getting themselves back into the game a fourth may have killed them off.

64' Wonderful passing play inside of the area allows Brahimi a costless shot on goal and he makes no mistake.

62' GAME OVER! BRAHIMI GET'S A FOURTH GOAL FOR HIS ADOPTED COUNTRY!

60' Just before that Arsenal's Park Chu-Young came off for Kim Shin-Wook.

59' Ki strikes from distance and is well saved by M'Bolhi! That was a stunning strike that was heading for the top corner. Despite the swerving the keeper manages to tip it over.

57' A quick costless-kick takes everybody by surprise and has to be cleared off the line!

56' Bougherra survives a penalty shout as QPR's Yun Suk-Young claimes the captain handled it inside of the area as he slides in to make a block.

54' Yong becomes the first player to be booked tonight.

53' Since getting the goal the reds have been inspired and came close with a header. It would not have counted due to the offside flag but a second is on the cards.

51' Another long uncharcteristic punt upfront found the defenders wanting, this time Bougherra was at fault. Hitting his back, Son quckly turned and struck a shot through the keeper's legs.

50' SOUTH KOREA GET BACK IN IT WITH A GOAL FROM SON HEUNG-MIN!

47' Only twice have a team come back from three goals down in a World Cup, the last coming in 1966.

46' We are underway for the second-half, there are no changes from either side.

HT: Should Hong have done better with his clearence? Arguably the worst thing he does in this move is try and make up for it. As he is attracted to the ball he leaves Djabou unmarked a costless to score.