Belgium - Russia Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

That's all for tonight's game folks, thank you for joining myself Charlie Malam, and thank you for visiting VAVEL. Next up, South Korea face Algeria in their second Group H game as they look to overtake the Russians in the group table.

18:55. To conclude, a 1-0 win for the Belgians despite quite a boring game. Both teams were poor going forward until some inspiring substitutions again changed the outcome, Wilmots will take the credit but he needs to find a starting eleven that is going to work. Collectively, the Red Devils were poor. Russia were below-par going forward, and have paid for Kokorin's missed opportunity just before the half-way mark.

18:53. Whilst qualification is now secured, Wilmots' side were very, very disappointing. After a superb qualifying campaign, they are yet to get going in the World Cup. They will need to find some form in the Round of 16.

18:51. Capello's side on the brink now, and understandably they all look devastated. Their performance hasn't really warranted that, and neither has Belgium's. The last 10 minutes, they certainly added vibrancy when Hazard took advantage of some tired legs. He was vital in finding Origi to secure the points.

FT: Belgium 1-0 Russia. Wilmots' Red Devils are through to the knock-out round.

90+3' Belgium win a corner. Mirallas again doing well after finally coming to life, they play it short to see out time.

90+2' Mirallas should have made it two. Another counter attack, Hazard weaving through the defenders before finding the Everton winger in space. He is straight through on goal, but opts for a side footer instead of going through the ball with his laces and Akinfeev denies them a two-goal lead.

90+2' Harsh on the Russians, as Belgium have rarely looked worth their lead. A lack of attacking prowess has cost them, and dangermen Dzagoev and Kerzhakov should have been introduced earlier.

90+1' 3 minutes added on.

90' Origi again a bright spark, winning a corner despite it last coming off the 19-year-old. Russia look resigned to defeat now.

89' A final substitution for Capello, Samedov makes way for Kerzhakov. He can't work his magic again, can he?

87' Belgium counter leads to Hazard's gut-busting run, he runs to the byline, finds Origi about 10-yards out who smashes an inside of the foot shot over Akinfeev and into the roof of the net. The substitutions save Wilmots again.

87' GOAL! Substitute Origi gives the Belgians the lead.

87' We're into the final minutes. Russia just looking to see out the draw now, but Belgium come forward with two Russians down.

86' Mirallas finds Hazard in the 18-yard box who spins brilliantly before cutting back to face goal and firing an effort on goal, but a deflection sends it wide. Fellaini connects with the corner, sending it back to De Bruyne but he is offside.

85' Origi works through the stubborn defence to get into the area, but again is lacking with his final ball. The substitutes finally making their presence known.

84' Hazard does well to find himself in the area after weaving through two defenders, but his ball into Origi is poor. He should have been more selfish. Belgium picking up the pace now, finally.

83' A clumsy handball on the edge of the box gifts Mirallas an opportunity on goal and his low effort crashes against the post. So close for the Everton man.

81' Dzagoev finally makes an appearance, but is it took late? He comes on for Shatov in the midfield.

80' Eshchenko comes close, after being picked out by Kokorin. He finds himself in acres of space and fires a first-time effort past the post. Another good chance.

79' Van Buyten's long ball finds Fellaini who heads on to Origi, but he strays offside before he tries to put the United midfielder through on goal. Meanwhile, captain Berezutskiy is down injured.

78' Origi finally gets on the ball, but is edged out. The Belgian substitutes have made very little difference so far, whilst Russia have been impressive despite a lack of clinical shooting. Alan Dzagoev's presence, as expected, a loss in the final third - but Capello must have his reasons for not selecting him.

77' Glushakov tries another go but his shot is blocked brilliantly. Capello's men looking the most likely to open the scoring here.

77' Fayzulin wins a corner from Van Buyten who has had a solid game. The delivery is again poor and Kombarov's cross is headed away by Witsel at the near post.

76' A real lack of quality has ruined this game. Wilmots' Red Devils leaving a lot to desire after the hype surrounding them before the tournament.

75' Mertens makes way for Mirallas in Belgium's final substitution. A like-for-like switch.

74' Glushakov tries a go after a rare run forward but he doesn't cut across the ball and it flies off into the crowd.

74' Alderweireld is cautioned for a poor tackle on Kanunnikov.

73' Samedov takes the costless-kick, hanging a ball into Ignashevich but he can't crown his 100th cap with a goal and he prods a header well over the bar.

72' A carbon-copy, but Kompany rises to head clear. Hazard gives away costless-kick after jumping into Samedov with his arm up high.

72' Samedov burts forward on the counter, shaking off a tackle before finding Shatov but he is outmuscled by the tall Van Buyten. The subsequent corner is met by Kokorin, but Kompany ensured it wasn't a clear contact. Another corner.

71' A lack of collective effort from this team, and that will have to change if they are to get a result today, or to go further in the competition. No urgency about the Belgians whatsoever here.

70' Mertens' influence has faded in this second-half after a zealous first 45. In fact, Wilmots is lacking any real attacking influence as Hazard has been drowned out of the game.

69' The Belgians giving the ball away cheaply, and Hazard is visibly frustrated. Not too long left for them to change the game now.

67' A wonderful ball from Ignashevich finds Samedov but he can't work an opportunty. The crowd booing loudly, as they're clearly disappointed with the flow of today's game.

65' Russia corner, but Samedov's ball is cleared for a throw-in. Fayzulin tries an effort, but a powerful strike is blocked on the edge of the box. Sbornaya the sharper side at the minute.

64' Capello's side very well organised, and rigid at the back, but Belgium's whizzkids have been underwhelming.

62' Kozlov goes off for Eshchenko through cramp.

61' Hazard receives the ball, works it into space before tryign an effort but it is blocked. Both sides poor going forward.

60' Still at a deadlock here, arguably drawing level with Iran's 0-0 draw with Nigeria in terms of the World Cup's most tedious games.

59' Origi goes down inside the box, but the referee waves away claims for a penalty. Still an even game, with 51% possession in favour of Belgium.

59' Kokorin tries a speculative effort after Samedov's ball into the area. His acrobatic overhead kick takes the ball straight off of Kanunnikov's tee who would likely have scored, if not tested the keeper. Another opportunity for the Russians.

58' We're approaching the hour mark, which is when Wilmots' men really came into their own in the first game. Will we see a repeat here?

57' Devock Origi is warming up, he changed the game against Algeria. As we speak, Hazard bursts forward and tries to feed De Bruyne but the ball is too far in front of him. The 19-year-old comes on for the disappointing Lukaku.

55' Belgium on the back foot here as Kanunnikov is causing problems down the left. Capello's men look hungrier than the Red Devils here, but their final ball is still poor.

53' Witsel goes into the book after coming together with Shatov, quite a soft yellow card.

52' Kombarov's outswinging ball met comfortably by Van Buyten. Moments later Kozlov's hanging ball falls to Glushakov at the edge of the box who tries an ambitious spun shot with the edge of his foot, but it curls over the frame of the bar.

51' Lukaku gets the ball, holds it up and allows the Belgian side to push forward. Very slow in possession though and the Russians can counter, but they are blocked out after Kombarov is edged out by Mertens. Corner to Russia.

49' Witsel down holding his shoulder in clear pain. Kanunnikov the other player involved in the coming together. The Zenit St Petersburg midfielder limps off with an obvious grimace.

48' Still an obvious lack of incision. The slow-tempo that plagued the first half is continuing to dampen the excitement of this second half.

47' A wonderful long ball finds Kanunnikov but he is adjudged to have fouled Alderweireld inside the box.

46' Kevin De Bruyne's first half: 82% pass accuracy, 2 tackles won, 100% headed duel success & 1 chance created. Could he be their creative key?

HT: Belgium 0-0 Russia. A slow game so far, despite a promising start. Capello may be disappointed that his side haven't had a penalty, but Kokorin's header should have been converted. Dries Mertens has been the bright spark for the Belgians but otherwise the quality of the football has been very discouraging so far. Wilmots won't be happy.

45' That was a glorious opportunity, and one which would have put a lot of pressure on Belgium. The Red Devils have been poor as Witsel tries a 35-yard effort but it rolls well wide.

43' Best chance of the game for Kokorin, as Kombarov bursts down the right before an early cross into the box is aimed towards the Dynamo Moscow forward. His header is costless, but he glances it wide. Russia should be 1-0 up.

42' Belgium lacking their big names so far, other than Kompany, who is forced into clearing for a corner after Kozlov's intriguing cross. Samedov's delivery isn't great and the bal eventually falls for Fayzulin who volleys an effort over the bar.

41' Shatov's ball is good, and almost finds Kanunnikov but Alderweireld hooks it wide for a corner. The ball is outswung, but Courtois comes out to punch it clear before a foul is given for a foul supposedly on the goalkeeper, but the decision was soft.

40' Belgium lacklustre here, with their only real outlet Mertens. Lukaku almost gets an effort away but it is blocked. Seconds later, Kokorin's one-on-one versus Kompany is won by the Manchester City defender who picks his moment with a lovely interception before laying the ball off to a teammate.

39' Glushakov goes into the book for a late high-foot which catches Mertens' flailing arm.

38' Fellaini's head down feeds De Bruyne who bursts forward, but the Wolsburg midfielder is edged out well by Ignashevich.

37' Fayzulin's ball is poor and Kanunnikov can't control it. Belgium burts forward from the throw, and Mertens works his way to the byline before firing an inside of the foot effort at Akinfeev. The shot is poor, but again De Bruyne was central to it all. Mertens guilty of wasting that chance, he should have pulled it to the edge of the area where men were lining up to test the Russian goalkeeper.

35' The energy seems to be zapped right out of this encounter all of a sudden. Shatov bursts forward after a poor pass from skipper Vincent Kompany but his left-footed shot is very tame and rolls along the grass into Courtois' grasp.

34' A lack of zest in the game now as both teams seem to have settled, Wilmots' men moving the ball about slowly and can't break through the Russian backline. Alderweireld's cross is headed clear by Ignashevich.

32' The Spurs defender will have to be careful, as he already has a yellow card and will miss the final group game against South Korea if he gets booked in this game. Footage in the warm-up reveals Vermaelen sustained an injury, and that is the reason for his substitution.

31' Jan Vertonghen comes on for Thomas Vermaelen. Is that for an injury? Or a poor start? The Arsenal man looks distraught as he walks down the tunnel.

30' Still no goals here in the Maracanã, but Kanunnikov tests Courtois from the edge of the area. The big Belgian keeper has to throw himself down to the right corner to keep the scores level.

29' Samedov works his way down the flank after a beautifully weighted through ball from Shatov, but his cross is wayward and flies over the crossbar.

28' Sbornaya just starting to gain confidence and momentum now, as they look to push forward. Their attacking threat is dull though, with a heavy reliance on Kokorin's runs into the channel. For the Belgian Red Devils, everything is going through Mertens down the right hand side, but he's yet to really test the keeper.

27' Russia with a good opportunity, but Kanunnikov's ball can't find Kokorin. The story is the same up the other end as Mertens again causes Kombarov problems but his final ball is poor and drifts over everybody.

27' Shouts for a penalty as Alderweireld catches the back of Kanunnikov's foot just inside the area and he goes down, but nothing is given.

26' De Bruyne's final ball is again lacking, after some good build-up, his effort drifts straight into Akinfeev's grasp.

25' Vermaelen attacks down the left, exchanging possession with Hazard. The ball is eventually worked out wide to Mertens, who cuts inside past Kombarov and Kanunnikov is forced to put it out for a corner.

23' Belgium looking dangerous in attack, with Mertens' pace causing all kinds of problems. Lukaku is still yet to show any of his talents, meanwhile Kokorin and Alderweireld clash heads after after an aerial challenge. That one looked painful.

21' Mertens again the spearhead in attack as De Bruyne's wonderful pass finds him on the right, he forces his way down the flank past Kombarov before trying to fire a shot away. The shot flies past the face of goal and doesn't test Akinfeev.

20' A wonderful outside of the foot pass from Kokorin finds Kanunnikov who weaves past Alderweireld but a poor cross fizzes past Courtois goal and out of play.

19' Mertens bursts forward down the right, a direct run leads to a right-footed shot from the edge of the box but it swerves wide of the post. The best chance of the game so far.

18' Russia looking fine in possession in the centre of the field, but going forward they seem to be lacking the presence of Dzagoev once again here. His ommission is surprising after his influence following his substitution against South Korea.

17' Not much composure from either side in the final third, as both side's quickly squander attacks with a poor final pass.

16' Hazard does well to outwit several defenders before the ball is worked out onto the right, De Bruyne's ball into the box is too high and Fellaini can't get to it.

15' Quarter of an hour in and we're still even.

14' Hazard finds Fellaini on the far right who pulls away into space before winning a throw-in from Kombarov's deflection. De Bruyne loses possession with a poor pass allowing Russia to counter but Kozlov can't get onto the end of Fayzulin's pass.

13' Kokorin does well to take advantage of the space Kompany leaves behind, but loses possession. The Red Devils come forward straight away with De Bruyne's fantastic intentful run, he finds Mertens out wide but instead of shooting he tries to find Lukaku in the centre and Berezutskiy intercepts.

12' Sbornaya's corner is poor, and Belgium defend it with ease.

11' A long ball finds Kokorin who turns back inside, tries to fire a ball into the centre but Van Buyten clears. Russia retain the ball, Shatov eventually wriggles outside the edge of the box to find Fayzulin who gets a shot away but Courtois gets down well. Corner to Capello's side.

10' No real chances for either side yet. Kokorin hasn't lived up to his reputation as of yet after being hailed as the future of Russian football. Up the other end, Mertens and Lukaku combine well but Kombarov prevents Mertens going through with a strong tackle.

9' Alderweireld's long throw falls to Hazard on the far left before he pulls it back to Vermaelen, who hangs a high ball into Fellaini but he is offside as he challenges Akinfeev in the air.

8' Alderweireld fouls Kokorin in the centre-circle before the forward loses the ball himself, both sides lacking a final ball so far but we are only eight minutes in.

7' A long Van Buyten ball finds Hazard who feeds Fellaini. He returns the ball to the tricky winger but he can't get through several bodies and Russia win a throw-in deep inside their own half.

6' De Bruyne does well to win possession in the centre but Fayzulin recovers, before again giving it away. Capello's men yet to get to grips with the Red Devils.

5' Glushakov stops Lukaku turning into the danger area with a smart tackle. Belgium continue coming forward, but Hazard's dummy wasn't read by the Chelsea forward.

4' A lively start so far. A fantastic long ball finds Mertens, but his shot is blocked and Belgium have to work their way backwards. The Napoli winger is looking dangerous here after his fantastic cameo against Algeria.

3' The Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder is up, but looks dazed and is now being treated with an ice pack. He will return to the field of play momentarily.

3' Hazard's ball is whipped into the near post, but no-one can connect. Meanwhilst, Russia counter-attack but after being four-on-two, they spurn the chance. Samedov is down after clashing heads with Vermaelen.

2' Wilmots' side playing the ball about well so far as they edge into the game. Mertens finds the ball on the edge of the box and forces the game's first corner.

1' We're underway. Belgium get us started, kicking from right to left.

16:57. The players are out. The national anthems have been sung. The stadium is full. Kickoff is imminent.

16:55. An interesting stat, not one Russian player plies his trade outside of the Russian Premier League. CSKA Moscow, Zenit St Petersburg, Rubin Kazan, Lokomotiv Moscow and Dynamo Moscow make up 21 of their 23.

16:53. Russia are yet to get through the group stage since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Can Capello change that disappointing record?

16:47. A mass of Belgian supporters outside the Maracanã for today's game, for their first tournament since 2002. They are many people's outside favourites to win the tournament despite not taking part in the last two.

16:44. Capello would be keen to avoid the Germans after he was knocked out by them when he took England to South Africa four years ago. After the infamous goal that never stood, his side was comfortably brushed aside 4-1 by Joachim Löw's side.

16:41. Belgium go into the game on top of Group A, but Capello's Sbornaya leapfrog them with a win which makes tonight a must-win for both sides. The winner of the group will face the 2nd placed team of Group F (Currently USA) whilst the 2nd placed team from Group H will face the 1st team of Group F (Currently Germany).

16:38. Are we set for another high-scoring affair tonight? Kick off in 20 minutes.

16:36. And secondly.. "Belgium played a higher proportion of passes in the opposition half (68.4%) than any other side in the opening matchday. Progressive."

16:35. Two interesting tweets from @OptaJoe: "Russia have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven World Cup games (v Tunisia, 2002). Susceptible."

16:33. Capello's side line-up in a 4-2-3-1, with Kokorin the lone forward. Wilmots has gone for the exact same formation, with Lukaku leading the line and support from Mertens, Hazard and De Bruyne. Here's Opta's line-ups:

16:30. Russia bench in full: Rhyzik, Lodygin, Shchenn, Granat, Eshchen, Denisov, Mogilevets, Semenov, Dzagoev, Zhirkov, Ionov, Kerzhak.

16:27. Belgium bench in full: Bossut, Mignolet, Vertonghen, Ciman, Lombaerts, Vanden Borre, Defour, Dembélé, Januzaj, Mirallas, Chadli, Origi.

16:24. A surprise starting line up for the Russians. Capello starts with Denisov, Zhirkov, Kerzhakov and Dzagoev all on the bench.

16:21. Spurs trio Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Nacer Chadli have all been dropped to the bench by Belgium today.

16:19. Russia XI: Akinfeev, Kombarov, Ignashevich, Berezutskiy (C), Kozlov; Glushakov, Faizulin, Shatov, Kanunnikov, Kokorin, Samedov.

16:17. Belgium XI: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Kompany (C), Van Buyten, Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Lukaku, Hazard, Mertens

16:15. The teams news is in!

16:11. The BBC's Rio Ferdinand has said he thinks the Russians will struggle in tonight's game. You can read his views here.

16:08. German referee Felix Brych will officiate the game, he led the 2014 Europa League final between Benfica and Sevilla, which the Spaniards won 4-2 on penalties, but Brych was severely criticised for benefitting the eventual winners.

16:04. For Belgium, a win will all but seal qualification to the next round whilst for Russia, a win will see them overtake the Belgians for top spot, but a loss will put their chances of advancing to the last 16 in major doubt.

16:00. We're just an hour away from kick-off now. So far the World Cup has seen 80 goals in 28 games, how many goals will we see tonight?

15:57. Tonight's game will be hosted at the Maracanã, the stadium generally accredited to be the home of Brazilian football. The 79,000 seater stadium saw Brazil defeat Spain 3-0 in the final of the Confederations Cup last summer, whilst it has hosted Argentina's 2-1 win over Bosnia and Chile's 2-0 defeat of Spain in the current competition.

15:54. In a more defiant mood in the Belgium camp, Russian Premier League central defender Nico Lombaerts of Zenit St. Petersburg told the press: "They are not the fastest players in the world. With our speedy forwards, we should be able to exploit that weakness. They've only got two players taller than six foot - our size should be an advantage."

15:51. Capello continued in an optimistic mood after the setback against Korea, saying: "This team has the willpower, they can play at the top level. At half-time I asked the players to act more confidently and show their best qualities. The players followed my words, that's the most important thing."

15:48. The Russians will be hosting the 2018 World Cup, when Capello is likely to still be in charge of the hosts after he signed a lucrative new contract. The 67-year-old said before the tournament: "I am very pleased to continue working with Russia. We have big plans, and I will do everything I can to ensure the Russian fans are happy."

15:45. Speaking ahead of the game, Belgium coach Wilmots said: "It could be a very tactical match [against Russia]. Capello has a great track record at some great clubs and we will see what his approach is on the pitch. We saw Russia play Korea in quite a rigid formation but we will wait to see against us. The most important thing for us is we have to shut down space."

15:43. Russia have scored all of their last eight World Cup goals after half-time, and Aleksandr Kerzhakov is likely to be key to their chances of a result tonight if he plays a part. He has now joined Vladimir Beschastnykh as joint-top goalscorer for Russia with 26 goals

15:39. Belgium go into the game with four wins from their last five, and with La Liga winning goalkeepr Thibaut Courtois in goal, he will be keen to improve his record of having yet to lose a match with the Belgium national team (P18 W12 D6). However, his side have only won two of their last 10 World Cup matches and lost three and they have only kept one clean sheet in the same amount of games.

15:37. Sky Bet have Capello's Sbornaya as 11/4, whilst Wilmots' Belgium are 11/10. A draw is 23/10.

15:35. Tonight's fixture could be very influential in deciding the outcome of the group, with The Red Devils undefeated in their last two World Cup group stages, which took place in 1998 and 2002 and Russia having yet to beat the Belgians, who is your favourite for tonight's game?

15:32. Capello faces no fresh injury worries, but Dzagoev and Kerzhakov may have earned themselves starting berths. Kerzhakov's clever runs in behind the defence would be exceptionally useful against Belgium's high line, but Capello may opt for Kokorin's suitability to long balls over the top. Dynamo Moscow's Igor Denisov is also in contention for a starting spot.

15:30. A then 18-year-old Romelu Lukaku scored a brace in their last encounter, a 2-0 friendly win for Belgium in Voronezh on 17 November 2010, and neutrals will be hopeful of seeing the devastating Premier League form of the frontman, as opposed to the Lukaku that failed to register a single touch in the opposition area in his 58 minute appearance against Algeria.

15:29. Romelu Lukaku may be forced to the bench after he was ineffectual last week, whilst Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini and Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen could replace Tottenham Hotspur’s Nacer Chadli and Daniel Van Buyten.

15:26. Belgium go into this game with a slight injury concern and Wilmots is expected to alter his starting line-up. Vincent Kompany has been undergoing treatment on a groin strain he suffered late in the win against Algeria, whilst Eden Hazard is expected to start despite suffering a bruised toe.

15:23. The two sides have met eight times prior to tonight's game, and Belgium are unbeaten against Russia (W2 D1) since the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. One of those wins also came in the World Cup, in a 3-2 Group H game, in which current Belgian head-coach Marc Wilmots scored the winning goal. Belgium went on to finish second in the group, whilst the Russians finished 3rd and went out with just 3 points.

15:19. Click here for the highlight's of Russia's 1-1 draw with South Korea, alternatively you can read a review here.

15:16. Despite the mistake, Fabio Capello's Russian side looked resolute at the back, but they did lack invention and direction going forward, with Alan Dzagoev's absence showing. Once brought on, Sbornaya (The National Team) were much more creative and had an added fluidity around the Korean's penalty box. The highly-rated Alexander Kokorin was underwhelming in that game, could Dzagoev replace him in tonight's line-up?

15:14. After the game, Akinfeev apologised nationally. He said: “It was not about the ball, it was about my hands. What can a goalkeeper who has made a child’s error think about? Any normal person should apologise and reprove himself at this time. The goalkeeper of the national team should not let in such goals.”

15:12. Meanwhile, tonight's opposition Russia had to settle for just a point against South Korea in their first game. Igor Akinfeev's goalkeeping error stole the headlines, when Lee Kuen-Ho gave South Korea the lead after a horrendous howler from Akinfeev. Substitute Aleksandr Kerzhakov helped soften the blow with an equaliser almost immediately after coming on.

15:09. The Red Devils were well below par in their first half, and Wilmots will be hoping his side show a similar vein of form which saw them turn the game around in a much-improved last half an hour. You can see the highlights of that game below, or check out a review of the game here.

15:06. Belgium opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 over Algeria. After Sofiane Feghouli converted a 25th minute penalty, Marc Wilmots' side required two late goals from Marouane Fellaini and Dries Mertens in Belo Horizonte.

15:03. We've enjoyed 10 days of World Cup entertainment now, and with the World Champions Spain already being knocked out, who knows what could happen next. Group B's Chile and Netherlands are both through, whilst Colombia have also secured qualification. On the other hand, Australia, Cameroon, England, Spain and Bosnia are all out after just two group games.

15:00. Good afternoon, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of this Group H clash in the 2014 FIFA World Cup between Belgium and Russia.