Brazil - Cameroon Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

23.10: That's all from me. Thanks for reading over the last few hours and hopefully I will see you again at some point during the knockout rounds. 

23.05: Scolari will be happier with his teams performance tonight but they will have to better to get past Chile. The players who were on suspensions avoided yellow cards but there were a few fiesty tackles and Neymar in particular will be a concern for him. 

22.58: We now know two of our last sixteen clashes.  Brazil will face Chile in Belo Horizonte on Saturday at 5pm UK time.  Runners-up Mexico will take on the Netherlands on Sunday at 5pm in Fortaleza.  Both games will be extremely close and difficult to call. 

22.56: Those results mean that Brazil top Group A on goal difference ahead of Mexico

22.53: The final whistle has also gone in the Mexico game and Mexico have won 3-1.  Rebic was sent off for Croatia late in that game. 

FULL TIME Brazil 4-1 Cameroon

92' Marcelo plays in Willian but his shot is weak and Itandje makes the save. 

90' There will be four minutes added on. 

MEXICO 3-1 CROATIA Perisic gets a consolation for Croatia and Brazil will almost certainly top the group. 

84' GOAL!!! BRAZIL!!! Fernandinho finishes off a move he started.  He passed to Fred who found Oscar who laid it into Fernandinho's path and he pokes home. 

MEXICO 3-0 CROATIA Hernandez puts Mexico within one goal of winning Group A

81' Makoun comes on for Choupo-Moting. 

80' M'bia sees yellow for tripping Luiz Gustavo as he was running at the Cameroon defence. 

77' The game has lost a bit of it's edge now and neither side have created much.  

MEXICO 2-0 CROATIA. Guardado doubles the Mexicans lead and they are no just two goals away from winning the group. 

MEXICO 1-0 CROATIA. Marquez puts Mexico ahead and that goal should be enough to see them through to the latter stages.  Croatia need two to go through. 

70' Worrying signs for Brazil as Neymar goes down whilst on a break and looks hurt.  He's able to walk off  but Scolari is taking no chances and sends Willian on to replace him. 

68' Brazil are looking fairly comfortable now and as things stand will be playing Chile in the last sixteen.  Still no goals between Croatia and Mexico

63' Hulk comes off and on comes Ramires of Chelsea

58' Moukandjo comes off for Cameroon and is replaced by Salli

57' Hulk gets costless down the right and has Neymar costless in the middle but hangs on too long and Hulk tries a shot which is blocked. 

49' GOAL!!! BRAZIL!!! Fred does what Fred does best. Marcelo gets the ball across from the left and Fred is waiting like the poacher he is to finish from close range with his head. 

47' Hulk gets clear but is tackled just before he shoots.  Fred then shoots from distance and Itandje makes a good save. 

46' The second half is underway.  Fernandinho comes on for Paulinho

21.58: Neymar's two goals in the first half in Brasilia means he is now the top goal scorer in the competition on four goals.

21.55: The other game in Group A is 0-0 at half time which would be enough to see Mexico join Brazil in the last sixteen.  Herrera of Mexico has come the closest to breaking the deadlock, hitting the bar with a shot from distance. 

21.52: Brazil have certainly shown more urgency in that first half but they have been far from perfect.  Cameroon look dangerous going forward and if they are capable of creating chances Scolari wil have a lot of work to do as this tournament progresses to ensure his side are better in defence. 

HALF TIME Brazil 2-1 Cameroon

46' Oscar, Neymar, Paulinho and Hulk combine to cut open the Cameroon defence.  Hulk gets the ball stuck under his feet and his shot is blocked. 

45' There will be one extra minute.

44' David Luiz gives a away a costless kick in a dangerous position but Cameroon opt to cross the ball and Thiago Silva clears. 

36' Hulk hits one from distance but Itandje is alert and tips it round the post.  The corner evades everyone and goes out for a goal kick. 

34' GOAL!!! BRAZIL!!! Neymar picks up a pass from Marcelo.  He beats the defender before hitting a low shot past Itandje.  Four goals now for the Barcelona star. 

33' Cameroon are growing in confidence here and are enjoying their best spell of the tournament against a shaky Brazil defence. 

27' As you were again in Group A.  Brazil curently topping the group ahead of Mexico on goal difference. 

26' GOAL!!! CAMEROON!!! Matip scores this time.  Nyom gets past Dani Alves and plays a ball across goal which Matip taps in at the back post.

25' Matip gets his head onto a cross and it takes a deflection before hitting the bar. 

21' Paulinho gets clear on the left and puts a ball in towards Fred but Bedimo gets there just ahead of the Brazilian and Itandje pounces on the loose ball.

20' Hulk crosses from the right and Cameroon can only half clear.  Neymar volleys from the edge of the box but it's straight at Itandje and he parries it clear. 

17' GOAL!!! Brazil!!! Marcelo and Luiz Gustavo mug a Cameroon player on the left and Gustavo puts a ball into the box for Neymar who lets the ball cross his body before sidefooting past Itandje

13' Aboubakar plays Choupo-Moting in behind Brazil but David Luiz cuts out his cross. 

11' Enoh is booked for Cameroon after a rash challenge on Marcelo. 

9' Aboubakar has a shot from the edge of the box and it looks goal bound but hits Marcelo.  Just a little warning for Brazil there. 

6' Hulk plays the ball into Fred but his shot is blocked and goes wide for a corner which is easily caught by Itandje

3' Neymar plays Hulk behind the fullback and he squares it to Paulinho with the goal at his mercy but the defender gets in with a block. 

0' We are underway and Hulk breaks down the right but gets fouled by Bedimo for a costless kick which comes to nothing. 

20.57: Beautiful.  The passion of the Brazilian national anthem is second to nothing in sports.  We are seconds from kick off. 

20.55:  The Cameroon anthem is just over, here comes Brazil's. 

20.53: Here come the teams.  Brazil are in their traditional yellow jersies for their date with destiny. 

20.45: Fifteen minutes until kick off.  Can Brazil kick start their campaign with a convicing win tonight?  Will they stutter and stumble across the line?  Will they even qualify?  We aren't far from finding out. 

20.35: So tonight's state of play is as follows.  If Brazil lose they can still go through but will have to rely on the result of the Croatia and Mexico game to go their way.  If Mexico win, Brazil would go through with a defeat as runners up behind Mexico.  If Mexico and Croatia draw Brazil would be out as Croatia would have four points but their goal difference would be better than Brazil's. Finally, if Croatia win the runners-up spot would come down to goal difference.  At present Brazil are +2 (3 goals scored) and Mexico are +1 (1 goal scored) so Brazil would have to suffer a defeat by more goals than Mexico.  The tiebreaker is goal difference, then goals scored comes into play.  There is a possibility that it could even come down to the drawing of lots if Brazil lose 2-0 and Mexico lose 3-2. 

20.30: We are now thirty minutes from kick off in Brasilia

20.25: Defensively Brazil will have to be wary of Vincent Aboubakar.  The twenty-two year old had a great season in Ligue 1 for Lorient

20.15: Scolari hasn't surprised with his team sheet once again and has gone back to the eleven that started the World Cup. 

20.05: Cameroon - Itandje; Nyom, Bedimo, N'Koulou, Matip; N'Guemo, M'bia, Enoh; Choupo-Moting, Moukandjo, Aboubakar.

20.00: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Dani Alves, Marcelo, David Luiz, Thiago Silva; Luiz Gustavo, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

19.30: We are still ninety minutes from kick off so why not take a look at how the teams got to this point.