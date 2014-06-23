Brazil - Cameroon Score and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

23.10: That's all from me. Thanks for reading over the last few hours and hopefully I will see you again at some point during the knockout rounds.

23.05: Scolari will be happier with his teams performance tonight but they will have to better to get past Chile. The players who were on suspensions avoided yellow cards but there were a few fiesty tackles and Neymar in particular will be a concern for him.

22.58: We now know two of our last sixteen clashes. Brazil will face Chile in Belo Horizonte on Saturday at 5pm UK time. Runners-up Mexico will take on the Netherlands on Sunday at 5pm in Fortaleza. Both games will be extremely close and difficult to call.

22.56: Those results mean that Brazil top Group A on goal difference ahead of Mexico.

22.53: The final whistle has also gone in the Mexico game and Mexico have won 3-1. Rebic was sent off for Croatia late in that game.

FULL TIME Brazil 4-1 Cameroon

92' Marcelo plays in Willian but his shot is weak and Itandje makes the save.

90' There will be four minutes added on.

MEXICO 3-1 CROATIA Perisic gets a consolation for Croatia and Brazil will almost certainly top the group.

84' GOAL!!! BRAZIL!!! Fernandinho finishes off a move he started. He passed to Fred who found Oscar who laid it into Fernandinho's path and he pokes home.

MEXICO 3-0 CROATIA Hernandez puts Mexico within one goal of winning Group A.

81' Makoun comes on for Choupo-Moting.

80' M'bia sees yellow for tripping Luiz Gustavo as he was running at the Cameroon defence.

77' The game has lost a bit of it's edge now and neither side have created much.

MEXICO 2-0 CROATIA. Guardado doubles the Mexicans lead and they are no just two goals away from winning the group.

MEXICO 1-0 CROATIA. Marquez puts Mexico ahead and that goal should be enough to see them through to the latter stages. Croatia need two to go through.

70' Worrying signs for Brazil as Neymar goes down whilst on a break and looks hurt. He's able to walk off but Scolari is taking no chances and sends Willian on to replace him.

68' Brazil are looking fairly comfortable now and as things stand will be playing Chile in the last sixteen. Still no goals between Croatia and Mexico.

63' Hulk comes off and on comes Ramires of Chelsea.

58' Moukandjo comes off for Cameroon and is replaced by Salli.

57' Hulk gets costless down the right and has Neymar costless in the middle but hangs on too long and Hulk tries a shot which is blocked.

49' GOAL!!! BRAZIL!!! Fred does what Fred does best. Marcelo gets the ball across from the left and Fred is waiting like the poacher he is to finish from close range with his head.

47' Hulk gets clear but is tackled just before he shoots. Fred then shoots from distance and Itandje makes a good save.

46' The second half is underway. Fernandinho comes on for Paulinho.

21.58: Neymar's two goals in the first half in Brasilia means he is now the top goal scorer in the competition on four goals.

21.55: The other game in Group A is 0-0 at half time which would be enough to see Mexico join Brazil in the last sixteen. Herrera of Mexico has come the closest to breaking the deadlock, hitting the bar with a shot from distance.

21.52: Brazil have certainly shown more urgency in that first half but they have been far from perfect. Cameroon look dangerous going forward and if they are capable of creating chances Scolari wil have a lot of work to do as this tournament progresses to ensure his side are better in defence.

HALF TIME Brazil 2-1 Cameroon

46' Oscar, Neymar, Paulinho and Hulk combine to cut open the Cameroon defence. Hulk gets the ball stuck under his feet and his shot is blocked.

45' There will be one extra minute.

44' David Luiz gives a away a costless kick in a dangerous position but Cameroon opt to cross the ball and Thiago Silva clears.

36' Hulk hits one from distance but Itandje is alert and tips it round the post. The corner evades everyone and goes out for a goal kick.

34' GOAL!!! BRAZIL!!! Neymar picks up a pass from Marcelo. He beats the defender before hitting a low shot past Itandje. Four goals now for the Barcelona star.

33' Cameroon are growing in confidence here and are enjoying their best spell of the tournament against a shaky Brazil defence.

27' As you were again in Group A. Brazil curently topping the group ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

26' GOAL!!! CAMEROON!!! Matip scores this time. Nyom gets past Dani Alves and plays a ball across goal which Matip taps in at the back post.

25' Matip gets his head onto a cross and it takes a deflection before hitting the bar.

21' Paulinho gets clear on the left and puts a ball in towards Fred but Bedimo gets there just ahead of the Brazilian and Itandje pounces on the loose ball.

20' Hulk crosses from the right and Cameroon can only half clear. Neymar volleys from the edge of the box but it's straight at Itandje and he parries it clear.

17' GOAL!!! Brazil!!! Marcelo and Luiz Gustavo mug a Cameroon player on the left and Gustavo puts a ball into the box for Neymar who lets the ball cross his body before sidefooting past Itandje.

13' Aboubakar plays Choupo-Moting in behind Brazil but David Luiz cuts out his cross.

11' Enoh is booked for Cameroon after a rash challenge on Marcelo.

9' Aboubakar has a shot from the edge of the box and it looks goal bound but hits Marcelo. Just a little warning for Brazil there.

6' Hulk plays the ball into Fred but his shot is blocked and goes wide for a corner which is easily caught by Itandje.

3' Neymar plays Hulk behind the fullback and he squares it to Paulinho with the goal at his mercy but the defender gets in with a block.

0' We are underway and Hulk breaks down the right but gets fouled by Bedimo for a costless kick which comes to nothing.

20.57: Beautiful. The passion of the Brazilian national anthem is second to nothing in sports. We are seconds from kick off.

20.55: The Cameroon anthem is just over, here comes Brazil's.

20.53: Here come the teams. Brazil are in their traditional yellow jersies for their date with destiny.

20.45: Fifteen minutes until kick off. Can Brazil kick start their campaign with a convicing win tonight? Will they stutter and stumble across the line? Will they even qualify? We aren't far from finding out.

20.35: So tonight's state of play is as follows. If Brazil lose they can still go through but will have to rely on the result of the Croatia and Mexico game to go their way. If Mexico win, Brazil would go through with a defeat as runners up behind Mexico. If Mexico and Croatia draw Brazil would be out as Croatia would have four points but their goal difference would be better than Brazil's. Finally, if Croatia win the runners-up spot would come down to goal difference. At present Brazil are +2 (3 goals scored) and Mexico are +1 (1 goal scored) so Brazil would have to suffer a defeat by more goals than Mexico. The tiebreaker is goal difference, then goals scored comes into play. There is a possibility that it could even come down to the drawing of lots if Brazil lose 2-0 and Mexico lose 3-2.

20.30: We are now thirty minutes from kick off in Brasilia.

20.25: Defensively Brazil will have to be wary of Vincent Aboubakar. The twenty-two year old had a great season in Ligue 1 for Lorient.

20.15: Scolari hasn't surprised with his team sheet once again and has gone back to the eleven that started the World Cup.

20.05: Cameroon - Itandje; Nyom, Bedimo, N'Koulou, Matip; N'Guemo, M'bia, Enoh; Choupo-Moting, Moukandjo, Aboubakar.

20.00: Brazil - Julio Cesar; Dani Alves, Marcelo, David Luiz, Thiago Silva; Luiz Gustavo, Paulinho; Hulk, Oscar, Neymar; Fred.

19.30: We are still ninety minutes from kick off so why not take a look at how the teams got to this point.

19.15: In Group B's other game Spain restored some pride by beating Australia 3-0. It could have beeen so different for del Bosque's men but they never recovered from their heavy defeat to the Netherlands and their reign as World Champions is now officially over.

19.10: Group B has now been completed and if Brazil are going to pick and choose their opponents like Louis van Gaal believes they will need to finish first to face Chile and second to face van Gaal's Netherlands after the Netherlands beat Chile 2-0 in the Group B finale.

19.00: We are now two hours away from Brazil v Cameroon and Mexico v Croatia.

18.55: Brazil's captain Thiago Silva has faith in Fred. “Fred continues to be an important player for us. He doesn’t have to score goals to prove his worth. He is here to support the team and it’s great if he creates space for other players. He is really focused. There was a lot of pressure on him during the Confederations Cup as well. As a striker, he always wants to score. If he does score tomorrow, it will be great for him, but he can also be important without scoring.”

18.50: Neymar is the obvious star in the Brazil team but he needs more help from the rest of the team. Fred has come under much criticism for his performances in the first two games and he needs to play well to get the fans back on his side. He is the one player who will be a constant in the Cameroon box and with the creativity Brazil possess in midfield the chances will come and when they do Fred will take them.

18.45: Whilst there is much to comment on from the glorious football that has been played in the opening thirty-four matches of the tournament one of the non-football stories is the pride of which the Brazilians sing their national anthem. Last summer in the game against Mexico in Fortaleza, the fans and players continued singing after the accompanying music had stopped. This has really been embraced in Brazil as millions of fans deem it symbolic of the struggles faced by many Brazilians which has of course led to protests around World Cup venues. It is a very powerful act when the fans and team stand together as one to sing the extra verse and in the last game against Mexico it even reduced Neymar to tears.

18.40: Brazil will be expected to win this game and based on the performances of both sides so far they should win quite comfortably. However, this World Cup has had more than it's fair share of upsets and with no pressure on Cameroon they may let the shackles off and produce a big performance that could trouble a shaky Brazil.

18.35: Take a look at this preview from Carald Vella. https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/362366-world-cup-preview-brazil-vs-cameroon.html

18.30: Brazil haven't been knocked out at the group stage of a World Cup since 1966. Whilst it would be a massive shock, it is possible and it is certainly not the kind of history Scolari and his squad want to be making in this World Cup.

18.25: Tonight's referee will be Jonas Eriksson of Sweden. He was in charge of USA v Ghana and gave two yellow cards, both to Ghanians (Sulley Muntari and Mohammed Rabiu). Mr Eriksson is a multi-millionaire after selling his stake in a Swedish sports media rights business for £6million.

18.20: This will be the third of seven games due to played in Brasilia. It has already hosted Switzerland v Ecuador, Colombia v Ivory Coast and will also hold Portugal v Ghana, a second round match, a quarter-final and the third place playoff.

18.15: Tonight's game takes place in the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha in Brasilia. The stadium originally opened in 1974 but underwent extensive renovation to host last summers Confederations Cup and this summers World Cup. It has a capacity of 69,349. The stadium is named after Brazil's legendary two time World Cup winner Mane Garrincha. Garrincha was a part of Brazil's 1958 and 1962 World Cup wins and was particularly impressive in 1962 when he won awards for top goal scorer and player of the tournament.