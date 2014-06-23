World Cup 2014: More Bundesliga Players Take to the World Stage

We’re now two weeks though the competition as we take a closer look at the Bundesliga players represented at the World Cup. We’ve had plenty of upsets this week as well as more goals. A total of 45 goals in just 16 games were scored throughout this round.

11 of these goals were scored by Bundesliga players, and four of those came in for the Croatian side that won 4-0 to Cameroon.

Brazil 0 – 0 Mexico

Luiz Gustavo was the only Bundesliga player to feature in this game, and again he gave another commanding performance. The midfielder, who plays his club football at Wolfsburg, sat just in front of the back four, again controlling the game and earning him a man of the match performance. The anchorman seems key to Brazil’s attacking prowess, allowing other players to attack whilst the former Bayern Munich man just sits.

Cameroon 0 – 4 Croatia

Mario Mandžukić returned to the starting lineup for Croatia after missing the first game through the suspension. The talisman proved vital for The Blazers, netting two goals to secure a much-needed three points if they want to progress through to the knockout rounds. Ivica Olić and Ivan Perišić, both of Wolfsburg also played their part in the game, on both flanks, and each again getting on the scoresheet in the process of a dominating performance.

Australia 2 – 3 Netherlands

Maybe, just maybe one of the games of the tournament this one, and most certainly the goal of the tournament, Tim Cahill with a volley something that Robin van Persie would be proud of. This game only featured one Bundesliga player, Arjen Robben. The Bayen man started up front against for Oranje and he didn’t disappoint. Robben, 30, scored his third goal of the World Cup for Louis van Gaal’s men after he ran through the Socceroos defence unopposed, slotting the ball in to the bottom corner.

Colombia 2 – 1 Ivory Coast

Arthur Boka played his second game of the World Cup as he started for Ivory Coast as they lost to the already qualified Colombian team. The man from Stuttgart will be disappointed with his performance as James Rodríguez and Juan Quintero ran the Ivorian defence ragged in the second half. Fortuna Düsseldorf’s Mathis Bolly also featured in part of this game as he came on as a substitute, although unable to make much of a difference, Bolly showed a lot of promise.

Japan 0 – 0 Greece

Three players from the Bundesliga featured for Japan, Atsuto Uchida, Makoto Hasabe and Shinji Okazaki of Mainz. Although the Samurai Blue will be pleased with their performance, controlling the game and keeping possession, Alberto Zaccheroni’s men will be disappointed with the end result. Greece were down to ten men for most of the game, although Borussia Dortmunds Sokratis Papastathopoulos continued in good form, denying the attacking force of the Japanese.

Italy 0 – 1 Costa Rica

Júnior Díaz was also another Bundesliga player to make his second appearance of the World Cup, and Mainz’ left-back kept the Italian forwards quiet throughout the 90 minutes, which frustrated Mario Balotelli. Costa Rica are now through to the knockout stages and this result ended England's World Cup dreams.

Switzerland 2 – 5 France

Diego Benalgio and Ricardo Rodríguez of Wolfsburg started the game for the Swiss, whilst Xherdan Shaqiri, Johann Djourou, Granit Xhaka and Admir Mehmedi also started for La Nati. However, it was 5-0 before Xhaka pulled one back on the 82nd minute for Switzerland. Bayer Leverkusen's Josip Drmić featured as a second half substitute and much like his first game, the young striker was unable to make an impact in the game.

Honduras 1 – 2 Ecuador

Carlos Gruezo came on as a substitute just seven minutes from time to shore up the defence which saw Ecuador hold on to their lead.

Nigeria 1 – 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Emir Spahić started at centre-back for Bosnia and was at fault for the only goal of the game as Emmanuel Emenike powered past the Bayer Leverkusen man before passing the ball to Peter Odemwingie who slottIvica Oliced past Asmir Begović. Mensur Mujdza also played in defence for Bosnia and Herzegovina whilst Vedad Ibišević came on as a substitute for the second game running. Ibišević game a commanding performance yet again and you have to wonder why Safet Susic didn’t start him. Hoffenheim’s Sejad Salihović also came on in the second half and proved a threat from dead balls.

Germany 2 – 2 Ghana

The story of this game was Miroslav Klose coming on as a 69th minute substitute and scoring the equaliser with his first just three minutes later. Not only did he score the equaliser, but the German equalled Ronaldo’s tally of 15 goals in World Cup’s, that’s something to behold. Bayern Munich’s Mario Götze opened up the scoring after 51 minutes but Joachim Löw’s men couldn’t keep their lead for long as they went 2-1 down at one point, to Löw’s disgust. The two Boateng brothers, Jérôme and Kevin-Prince both started the game, but neither finished it, both of them were disappointing and didn’t have any effect on the game. Mats Hummels started the game after he was a doubt whilst Benedikt Höwedes again started at left-back for Germany.

Toni Kroos managed the full 90 minutes as did Thomas Müller, none of which played their best, Kroos wasn’t his creative self whilst Bastian Schweinsteiger replaced Sami Khedria and looked a threat for the remaining 20 minutes. As for Phlipp Lahm, probably one of his worst performances in a DFB shirt, the German was out of position at times and lost possession of the ball on a number of occasions.

USA 2 – 2 Portugal

The only Bundesliga player to feature was Borussia Mönchengladbachs Fabian Johnson, who started the game at right back, and if that performance is anything to go by, Gladbach fans can be delighted. The American was a constant threat in the first half, bombing up and down the wing. Not only was he great offensively and going past his man, he was also defensively sound, rarely putting a foot wrong.

South Korea 2 – 4 Algeria

Jeong-Ho Hong from Augsburg started the game in defence, and although not at fault for all of the goals, he will be disappointed as a whole, playing in a game that conceded four goals to Algeria, who before this tournament had never scored a World Cup goal. Heung-Min Son of Bayer Leverkusen was Korea’s biggest threat, and the winger bagged himself a goal too, he could have even got himself some more if the Korean had a bit of composure. South Korea’s star man and captain, Ja-Cheol Koo played well throughout, the Mainz man picked up positions that the Algerian defence were unable to get too, just in the whole. Dong-Won Ji made his first appearance at this year’s World Cup coming on as a second half substitute, although a player who couldn’t get his team back in it.

With just one game to go in the group stages and everything to play for, this really is gearing up to be one of the best World Cup ever witnessed. We’ll be hoping that Germany get through to the knockout stages, however they’ll be playing USA next who have proved they are not going to be pushed over. We have live text commentary of every game at the World Cup so be sure to check that out.