Australia - Spain Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014

That's all from me, @AlexChaffer, for today. Spain cap off a dreadul World Cup with a 3-0 win over Australia, who finish on 0 points. I hope you enjoyed my coverage of the game.

Full-Time: Spain 3-0 Australia. Goals from Villa, Torres and Mata end Spain's World Cup on a good note. Australia galant in defeat and these two sides are out.

93' - Ramos takes the costless-kick, but sends it wide and that should be that.

92' - Silva is brought down again, this time by Jedinak and the Australian captain is booked for his troubles.

91' - Into 3 minutes of added time now. CHANCE! Mata almost gets his second, but a great block stops his shot in the area.

90' - Into the final minute of Spain and Australia's World Cup's.

89' - CHANCE! Silva should really have made it 4-0. He has time and space on the edge of the box to hit the ball on the volley. Sends his effort wide.

88' - Spiranovic is booked after tugging back David Silva.

87' - Great cross from Davidson is cleared superbly by Ramos. Great defending.

85' - Torres powers forward, but loses out to Ryan after a poor touch in the end. Spiranovic is down for Australia, though.

84' - Silva is on for Alonso in the final 5 minutes of the World Cup for these two sides.

82' - Mata's first appearance of this tournament, and he has his goal. Spain have finished their terrible tournament, in a good way, at least.

82' - GOAL! It's 3-0 and Juan Mata has scored it. Very cheeky finish after a good ball over the defence.

76' - Beautfiul football from Spain. Interchanges between Torres and Mata give them a corner.

75' - Juanfram tries to cross from the right, but Spiranovic is there to cut it out.

72' - Australian substitution, Bresciano comes on for what is likely to be his final game for the Socceroos. He's on for Bozanic.

69' - Torres' 37th goal for Spain from 110 caps. A simple, simple goal.

69' - GOAL! From nothing, Iniesta with a wonderful through ball and Fernando Torres tucks it away. 2-0.

67' - Here comes Fabregas, on for Cazorla. The 2nd Spanish substitution.

66' - Fabregas is being prepared to come on for Spain. This, his last competitve match before joining Chelsea, officially.

63' - Koke does well down the left but his cross can't find Torres. Good attacking play though, from the Atlético star.

63' - Ramos recieves the first yellow card of the game in a quiet 2nd half. A goal should liven this right up!

61' - Australian substitution. Oar is replaced by Troisi, the winger coming off injured after the challenge from Ramos.

59' - CHANCE! Australia have their first chance, McKay with a fierce volley which just creeps over Reina's crossbar.

57' - Oar is down in the box after taking a knock to his right knee from Ramos.

56' - Spain substitution. It's the end of an era. David Villa is coming off for Juan Mata in his final international game. Emotions are high.

50' - A quiet start to this 2nd half. Spain beginning to take the game by the horns once again, at least in possession.

We're back underway for the Second-Half!

A Half-Time substitute for Australia. Halloran is on for Taggart.

The players are making their way back into the heat of Curitiba. Spain leading 1-0 and controlling the majority of that first half. What can Australia do to get back level with the defending Champions?

Some Half-Time stats for you: Australia have failed to have a shot on target so far, while Spain have had 2. Spain have only completed 39 passes, also.

Half Time: Spain 1-0 Australia. David Villa has scored in his final international game in a bright and lively first 45. Good game so far!

46' - A late costless-kick chance here for Australia, after Juanfran fouled Oar.

45' - We've got 1 minute of added time.

45' - CHANCE! Cazorla is found by Iniesta, he tries to put the ball across but it is cleared by Wilkinson.

43' - As we approach half-time, Reina has had no real trouble on his goal to deal with.

41' - CHANCE! Long effort from Koke, all of 25 yards out, tipped behind by Ryan.

36' - Villa tucked away a cross from Juanfran after a lovely pass out wide from Iniesta. The simplest of tap-ins for Spain's leading scorer.

36' - GOAL! Villa puts Spain in front! 1-0.

34' - CHANCE! Villa down the by-line, puts in a fantastic cross after beating Jedinak. Torres and Koke can't get a touch on it, though.

32' - Corner here for Spain. They remain in control now, but no clear cut chances.

27' - Oh, Torres is getting a change of shirt now. The fun is over for the women in the stadium.

25' - Spain beginning to take control of this game, in terms of possession and chances. They're still so good at keeping the ball.

24' - Torres' walking around the pitch with his shirt all but torn in half. The ladies will be enjoying this, I think.

23' - CHANCE! Villa finds Alba with a back-heel in the box, he smashed it straight at Ryan, however.

21' - CHANCE! Iniesta finds Villa at the back post, but he volley's high and wide.

20' - Costless-kick in a good position from Iniesta proves no trouble to Australia. Goal kick.

19' - Villa is found by Torres in the area, again well defended by Wilkinson to clear from the feet of the Spaniard.

17' - CHANCE! Cazorla inside the box, can't find enough space to get a shot towards the keeper. Good defending from Australia to block it.

16' - A searching pass from Cazorla finds Villa in a good position, but he's offside. Can he get a goal on this big stage today?

13' - The Mexican wave has started already! It's a party here in Curitiba, despite the two sides playing!

11' - Good work from Torres in the box, tries to find Alba, but a solid interception from Wilkinson breaks up the play.

9' - Despite this game having no impact on the remainder of this World Cup, it's been a very lively start. Don't expect a boring game, here.

7' - Villa looking to impress on what is likely to be his last World Cup match, is brought down in a good area by Jedinak.

5' - Early effort from distance from Leckie, but it doesn't trouble Reina's goal. It would appear the Curitiba crowd is on the 'Socceroos' side. Jeering everytime the Spanish lose the ball

4' - Bit of early possession for either side, and Australia look confident.

We're underway here in Curitiba!

Spain: Reina - Juanfran, Albiol, Ramos, Alba - Koke, Alonso - Villa, Iniesta, Cazorla - Torres.

Australia: Ryan - McGowan, Spiranovic, Wilkinson, Davidson - Jedinak, McKay, Bozanic - Oar, Taggart, Leckie.

Here are how the two sides are lining up for the game.

15:00. Australia coach Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he and his side are up for the challenge that facing to world champions will provide, and that they will give it their all despite their fate already being decided: "I don't think we've got nothing to play for, I think we've got plenty to play for," he said. "I have already said that this is our fourth World Cup and we've only won two World Cup games, so if we are going to make an effort to improve and become the nation we want to become we need to start winning games at this level. We've got plenty of motivation, it's far from a dead rubber for us," He added. "Who is to know which of us will be here in four years time and I don't want to pass us this opportunity to make a mark on the World Cup. We are very, very motivated."

14:47. Bahrain official Nawaf Shukralla will be the referee for the game. Shukralla has been a FIFA referee since 2011 and was the fourth official for Spain’s defeat to Chile on Wednesday, but has yet to referee a game at the World Cup.

14:38. "I can confirm they are really good," commented Del Bosque, reflecting on pre-tournament performances and Australia's first two games. They are very good technically. They have fast players up front. It's true they have some injuries, but they are very well organised and they can be very proud of their performance at this World Cup." From his words, it is clear that the Spanish boss and players are not taking this one lightly. They will be desperate that they a still a major force in interantional football and with the pressure off, this game against Australia provides to perfect opportunity to do so.

14:32. Despite nothing being on the line, Spain boss Vicente Del Bosque said the encounter is still a big concern for him: "It's a World Cup game. It's an important game," he said. "In football, we all want to win. We don't want to go home without winning a game. We know Australia will be motivated. We will try to be better than them, without losing our style." Del Bosque also added that no one in particular is to blame for their early World Cup exit: "People say there has to be revolution after defeat," he said. "But was it only veterans? Didn't we have young players, too? We lost together, not only the veterans, not only the young players, not only the coaching staff. We're all to blame."

14:26. This will be the first ever meeting between the two nations. Should Spain fail to win, they will finish bottom of Group B. Few would have predicted this situation going into the tournament, as the match to decide who will win the group will be played out by Netherlands and Chile, who kick-off at the same time as Spain and Australia.

14:22. Tim Cahill will be a big loss for the Socceroos, the former Everton man scored this sensational volley vs. Holland in their opening game.

14:19. After a very disappointing World Cup for Spain, coach Vicente Del Bosque has offered to step down should the decision by made for him to go. Potentially on his way out, the Spanish boss will look to make many changes to the side that faced Holland. Real Madrid's Iker Casillas, who has had a horrid time in goal, might sit on the bench and be replaced by either Liverpool’s Pepe Reina or Manchester United’s David de Gea. Koke may start on midfield, while there is also speculation that Manchester United’s Juan Mata and Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla could be included in the starting team.

14:12. As with Spain, the Aussies will also be playing their last game at the 2014 World Cup. The Socceroos suffered losses in both of their previous games, but will leave the tournament with their heads held high after a couple of spirited performances. Australia came very close to getting a result against the Netherlands, but eventually went down by three goals to two. A goalscorer in that game, Tim Cahill, will miss this evening's game due to suspension.

14:05. Spain will of course be clear favorites, but Australia will take immense confidence from the uncharacteristically poor Spanish performances vs. Netherlands and Chile. Two defeats from as many games mean that the reigning champions will fail to make it out of the group stage, regardless of tonight's result. La Furia Roja were on the receiving end of a 5-1 thrashing at the hand of the Netherlands and were beaten 2-0 by Chile in their previous outing. The Spanish will be keen to prove to the world that there is still life in the team, and bow out of the World Cup on a high.

14:00. Hello and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Australia. Both nations will be playing for no more than pride as progression from the group stage is out of reach. The fixture will be played at the Arena da Baixada, and gets underway at 17:00 (GMT).