Croatia 1-3 Mexico: Late quick-fire goals seal progression into second round

Niko Kovac made only one change, moving Luka Modrić into the 'no.10' role behind Mario Mandžukić, whilst Šime Vrsaljko came in at left-back and Danjiel Pranjic came into the holding midfield role alongside Ivan Rakitić. Miguel Herrera's Mexico were unchanged as Manchester United's Javier Hernandez on the bench for the third successive game, and Oribe Peralta and Giovani Dos Santos led the line in his absence.

After an even start from both sides, Pranjić's smart short corner was whipped in by Rakitić and it fell to Ivan Perišić on the edge of the area, but he was well guarded by Francisco Javier Rodríguez and could hammer an side-footed effort over. The encounter remained tight, and the Mexicans were sat on the break and defending Vatreni well. The impressive and selfless Perišić raced forward down the flank after being picked out by Mandžukić, but his ball across the 6-yard box forced a corner rather than finding teammate Ivica Olić. The corner almost resulted in a goal had it not been for ____ Aguilar's brave header, when the ball fell to Darijo Srna on the corner of the box who hooked it back towards the far post and Olić's header back towards Mandžukić was cleared well by La Tricolor's defence.

Up the other end, Hector Herrera almost gave Mexico the lead as he combined with Peralta before a backheel from the latter gave Herrera plenty of space on the edge of the penalty area. He stepped forward and unleashed a fierce strike that crashed against the underside of the crossbar, after it had Stipe Pletikosa well beaten. The Mexicans had another opportunity shortly before the 20 minute mark, after Herrera found Peralta in the box but he lost his footing at the vital moment and as he went to hit it, his trailing leg knocked the ball out for a goal kick.

Pranjić tried an effort of his own from range, but despite Guillermo Ochoa's stretch, the shot flew over the frame of goal. Perišić was the next Croatian to shoot on sight, after he walked into the path of Mandžukić's knock down and fired a volley that swerved high and wide, again failing to test Ochoa. After Mexico's sustained spell of pressure, Vatreni could have taken the lead with a costless-kick from a promising position, but skipper Srna couldn't get his effort on target.

Superb team work from Mexico earned another corner when Ćorluka threw himself in front of Miguel Layún's finessed shot, the corner was impressive as Aguilar flicked it on at the near post but Hector Moreno fouled Pletikosa and a foul was given. That was the last real danger for either side as the game went into the interval goalless. Neither side managed a single effort on target in a cagey opening half, but the second half opened up as the Croatians knew they needed a win to progress to the next round.

Real Madrid Modrić began to ease into the game, weaving through several defenders early on into the second period. He seemed to have moved back into a more withdrawn deep-lying playmaker role, and he was much better for it. Kovac's side still couldn't break the deadlock though, as he brought on Inter Milan's Mateo Kovačić for Vrsaljko in hope of taking the lead shortly before the hour mark. Not long after, third top scorer Hernandez replaced the disappointing Dos Santos to pair Peralta up front as La Tricolor pushed for the victory as opposed to settling for the point that would see them through.

The Mexicans were livid soon after Srna appears to have handled the ball inside the area from Guardado's area inside the area as tempers frayed between the two countries in a heated encounter. From the immediate corner, Pletikosa was saved by Ćorluka's goalline clearance after a corner sailed over all the bodies inside the area and was looking to nestle into the far corner.

They came incredibly close again and had it not been for the foot of Pletikosa they would have taken the lead. Aguilar burst into the far right area of the box after getting goalside of Pranjić,before putting a teasing ball into towards the Croatian keeper but his outstretched foot managed to diverge the cross-cum-shot away from goal. The Mexicans energy and zeal was profound as they tried to take advantage of the European's tired legs.

The Mexicans finally made their dominance count as their 35-year-old skipper Marquez sent the crowd into raucous raptures. An inswinging corner from Herrera was met by the defender in the centre who beat Ćorluka in the air, and Pletikosa could not get down to the header quickly enough. That gave Kovac and his side less than 20 minutes to score two goals to save their World Cup campaign.

Srna's low cross almost gave Mexico an immediate response after it beat Ochoa, but Aguilar was there to clear. The Mexicans made it two just two minutes later, as Javier Hernandez' smart run allowed him to combine with Peralta on the edge of the area and the latter he squared to Guardado in the centre whose side-footed effort sealed the victory aas it rose over Pletikosa to double La Tricoor's lead in just three minutes.

Croatia almost pulled one back, but courtesy of tremendous defending by Moreno, they kept it 2-0. Substitute Ante Rebić had weaved through several defenders before side-footing an effort towards the inside of the far post but the Mexican got in front of the shot to turn it away juast as it seemed like Vatreni had bagged a consolation. The Central Americans dominance continued, as 'Little Pea' himself got the third. United's Hernandez couldn't have missed after a flick on from Marquez at the near post found him at the far post following a genius run at the back as he took advantage of the Croatian disarray. He headed into the empty net and ran off in ecstacy as the Mexicans crushed their European counterparts.

Late on, the Croatians sealed a late consolation after Perišić's smart late run was seen by Rakitić, who backheeled the ball into his path and he subsequently slotted past Ochoa into the far right post to make the score 3-1 and soften the blow ever so slightly. However, Rebić was sent off minutes later after he lunged into a frustratedly lunged into Carlos Alberto Peña's shins leaving Kovac visibly disappointed on the touch-line. Perišić was close to scoring a second after forcing a strong save from Ochoa, from close range a wonderful taken acrobatic effort on the penalty was hit too central to the keeper.

La Tri eventually saw out the win, and they were good value for their victory after their late surge - with their overwhelming stamina seeing them through. The result means the Mexicans finished second in their group, with Brazil ahead of them after their 4-1 victory over Cameroon. Mexico have now qualified from the group stages in the last five World Cup competitions, but have also been knocked out each and every time. Miguel Herrera's side will face the impressive Netherlands in a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Fortaleza on the 29th of June.