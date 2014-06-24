England - Costa Rica Score and Text Commentary of FIFA World Cup 2014

FT- Costa Rica 0-0 England- England head out of the World Cup with a single point. While Costa Rica head through to the second round as the group winners.

93'- Luke Shaw denies Brenes with an excellent challenge inside the box

89'- Gerrard's freekick is narrowly missed by Wayne Rooney at the backpost

73'- England substitution- Wilshere OFF Gerrard ON

72'- Steven Gerrard is about to come on. Will it be his last ever England appearance?

65'- Beautiful interplay between Wilshere and Sturridge is finished with Sturridge striking wide of the post

63'- Bolanos's long range strike is comfortably saved by Ben Foster

61'- Frank Lampard's freekick is straight against the wall

60'- Gonzalez receives a yellow card for a rash challenge on Ross Barkley

59'- Costa Rica substitution- Brenes OFF Bolanos ON

59'- Adam Lallana cut back for Daniel Sturridge is stopped by Keylor Navas

58'- Joel Campbell long ball is too long for Bryan Ruiz

55'- Ross Barkley recieves a yellow card for blocking off Cristian Gamboa

49'- Keylor Navas makes an excellent save to deny Daniel Sturridge after the broke to him in the box

45'- The Second Half is underway

HT- Costa Rica 0-0 England- Decent half from England, they have been the better side in the game so far

45'- Lampard's freekick flies into the gloves of Keylor Navas

45'- England freekick from the right for a foul on Adam Lallana by Joel Campbell

44'- Costa Rica are caught offside from the freekick

43'- Freekick to Costa Rica midway in England's half

42'- Ross Barkley's strikes wide of the right post

36'- James Milner's cross is towards Daniel Sturridge is gathered in by Keylor Navas

35'- Barkley's corner is flicked on by Phil Jones and headed over by Daniel Sturridge.

31'- A piece of skill from Bryan Ruiz gets a cheer from the crowd

27'- England appeals for a penalty are turned away after Daniel Sturridge is brought down by Oscar Duarte in the six-yard box

23'- Celso Borges freekick is tipped onto the bar by Ben Foster

22'- Foul by Adam Lallana on Joel Campbell- freekick to Costa Rica in a central position from 25 yards

18'- Daniel Sturridge sends a half volley wide of Keylor Navas's post

15'- The first 15 minutes have been fairly even with both sides moving the ball around nicely

12'- Sturridge shot from the edge of the box sails wide

6'- Junior Diaz's cross sails over the bar

2'- Joel Campbell's strike is deflected behind off Gary Cahill but a goalkick is awarded

17:00: We're underway in Belo Horizonte

16:57: The national anthems have been played and it's now time for the football in Belo Horizonte

16:18: Jorge Luis Pinto is again opting the wingback system with Junior Diaz on the right and Cristian Gamboa on the right

16:16: Roy Hodgson has opted for the usual 4-2-3-1 formation with James Milner, Ross Barkley and Adam Lallana the three behind Sturridge, who is the lone striker.

16:11: Costa Rica- Navas, Gonzalez, Borges, Duarte, Campbell, Ruiz, Brenes, Diaz, Gamboa, Tejeda, Miller

16.10: The Team News is here- England- Foster; Jones, Cahill, Smalling, Shaw; Lampard, Wilshere; Milner, Barkley, Lallana; Sturridge

Today's referee for this game England - Costa Rica is Algerian Djamel Haimoudi, he has already officiated the Netherlands 3-2 win over Australia

Costa Rica and England World Cup stats

Costa Rica's Christian Bolanos is 9th in the list for key passes made at the tournament

Costa Rica have scored four goals in comparison to England's two

England just need one more goal to equal their total from 2010

Costa Rica need one more goal to equal their best ever goals tally, which was five in the 2002 World Cup



Speaking to the media, he said: ‘’We want to perform well. After that I’ll make a decision on my future. I can’t look back on my England career with disappointment. As a kid I couldn’t have envisaged playing even one game, let alone 100 or more."

Frank Lampard, in perhaps his last ever England game, will captain the side.

Before this England - Costa Rica and after another tournament failure, Roy Hodgson has admitted it will take at least six years for England to build as a side.



"We just hope the next two, four to six years will bring some dividends.



"We are no longer capable of going through, but we're trying to build the confidence and use the potential of some quite talented players who have emerged on the scene."

"Of course we want to win the next match now and I must ask my players to keep calm and play just as well."

Pinto is targeting a win to guide Costa Rica into the Round of 16 as the winners of Group D

“England must take some pride from Brazil they can’t just leave with crossed arms, and so we think this is going to be a very one-on-one match. I’m not lowering the guard at all."

Despite securing their place in the knockout rounds, Costa Rica manager Jorge Luis Pinto says Los Ticos won't be going easy on England

"This game (against Costa Rica) will tell me a lot about the players. It's been a very tough few days and it’s hard to pick yourselves up for a game that, even if you do well in, serves no purpose".

Roy Hodgson will be hoping for victory to prevent it being England's worst ever World Cup performance. The Three Lions have already failed to get out of the Group Stage for the first time since 1958.

Luis Suarez proved to be the difference between England and Uruguay as the Liverpool striker sent the English packing

They then put in a solid display in against Italy as Bryan Ruiz scored the only goal to seal their place in the knockout rounds

Costa Rica set the tone for their excellent tournament with a 3-1 victory over Uruguay as Arsenal's Joel Campbell ran the show

Costa Rica have been one of the surprises of the tournament, securing their place in knockout rounds for the second time in their history with wins over Uruguay and Italy.

Costa Rica have already sealed their place in the Round of 16 and are fighting to win the Group. While England are already out the competition and are playing for pride.

Hello, I'm James Cartwright, and welcome to VAVEL's coverage of the Group D meeting between Costa Rica and England