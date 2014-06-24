Italy - Uruguay: Scores and Text Commentary of 2014 FIFA World Cup

19:02. Thank you for following our live coverage of Italy - Uruguay. A match report will be up shortly.

18:58. A lot will be made of the referee's performance in the Italian press.

18:56. Everything went wrong for Italy, three forced subsitutions; one red card; and a bite from Luis Suarez.

18:54. Italy are out of the World Cup.

Full Time: Italy 0-1 Uruguay

94' Italy have thrown everyone forward but there's no way through!

90' Five minutes to be added on at the end of the game. Can Italy find an equaliser?

87' Just three minutes remaining for Italy.

84' Pirlo goes close, but his costless kick is deflected wide of the post.

83' Ten man Italy need a goal to stay in the World Cup!

80' Godin rises highest to head the ball into Buffon's net.

80' GOAL!!! Godin gives Italy the lead!

79' Suarez has head butted Chiellini! The referee hasn't seen it though, disgraceful from the Liverpool man.

77' Rodriguez is replaced by Ramirez for Uruguay.

74' Italy's afternoon is going from bad to worse, Verratti is being stretchered off. Thiago Motta will replace the young midfielder.

71' Cassano replaces Immobile for Italy.

68' Beautiful football from the Italians! After some wonderful one touch football in the middle of the park, Verratti plays Immobile through on the left side of the penalty area, however the former Torino forward is judged to have been offise.

66' Fantastic save! Suarez finds his way through the Italian defence and toes the ball toward the bottom corner. However, Buffon gets down well to palm the ball clear of danger. Outstanding from the Italian number one.

65' Pirlo attempts an audacious 35 yard effort on goal, which flies harmlessly over the cross bar.

64' Tabarez has thrown on another forward, the Uruguayans are going all out for the win.

63' Uruguay replace Pereria with Stuani.

60' Uruguay have a great chance to win this now!

59' The midfielder catches Arevalo in the knee with a high challenge and is given a straight red for the challenge.

59' Marchisio has been sent off!

58' Great chance! A wonderful chipped through ball from Suarez finds Rodriguez on the left side of the penalty, however his subsequent effort goes wide of the post.

53' Tabarez's men have been more positive at the start of the second half, pressing higher up the park.

47' Uruguay look set to match Italy with a three man defence.

45' Pereira has replace Lodeiro for Uruguay.

We're underway for the 2nd half!

18:02. Balotelli looks set to be replaced by Parolo.

17:51. Prandelli on the otherhand will be happy with the Azzurri's performance so far. Despite failing to create any clear cut chances, Italy have territorially dominated the game so far.

17:48. I suspect that Tabarez will be furious with his side at half time, they have been completely nullified by the Italian's stranglehold on possession.

Half Time: Italy 0-0 Uruguay

45' Two minutes to be added on at the end of the half.

45' Italy win a costless kick from the corner, after Chiellini is thrown to the ground by Cavani.

44' After 44 minutes, Uruguay have finally won a corner!

37' Possession: Italy 64% Uruguay 36%

33' Great save! Suarez and Lodeiro exchange passes and the Liverpool forward finds himself one on one with Buffon. The Italian number saves Suarez's first low effort, before getting up to block a second effort from Lodeiro.

28' De Sciglio's deflected cross from the left falls to Immobile at the edge of the penalty area, but his subsequent volley flies miles over the crossbar.

27' Italy have dominated the opening stages of the game, however they have yet to create any clear cut chances.

22' Balotelli has been booked for a high challenge on Pereira. If Italy go through, he will miss the round of 16 game.

16' Uruguay's tactics have been quite surprising, they haven't been able to get hold of the ball and have been, so far, pegged back.

11' Pirlo rifles a costless kick on goal from fully 40 yards, however Muslera is on hand to punch the ball over the crossbar.

9' Uruguay have been quite slow to close down Pirlo in the first ten minutes, they'll need to press higher up the field if they are going to assert their authority on the game.

8' Chiellini is complaining that he has been elbowed in the face by Gonzalez. The replays have shown that the contact wasn't intentional.

5' Italy have controlled the possession so far and have looked assured in doing so.

3' Balotelli is struggling with a suspected knee injury, the Azzurri will be hoping that it is just an impact injury.

We're underway in Natal!

16:53. Incredibly there will be seven Juventus players on show today. Buffon, Chiellini, Bonucci, Barzagli, Pirlo, Marchisio and Caceres.

16:52. The two sides are now emerging from the tunnel!

16:45. Today's game will take place in one of the most striking stadiums in Brazil, the Arena das Dunas:

16:42. The Italians will wear their famous Azzurri jerseys:

16:37. Uruguay will done their white away kit today:

16:14. The Uruguayan team news is in! Tabarez has named an unchanged side for today's game:

Muslera, Godin, Pereira, Rodriguez, Suarez, Gimenez, Lodeiro, Arevalo, Gonzalez, Cavani.

16:10. It will be interesting to see how Ciro Immobile fares up alongside Mario Balotelli. The former Torino forward enjoyed an impressive 2013/14 season, finishing top score in the Serie A; Prandelli will be hoping that he can bring his Serie A form to the World Cup.

16:08. The Italian team new is in! As expected, Prandelli has opted to play a 3-5-2, with Ciro Immobile set to partner Mario Balotelli up front:

Buffon; Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini; Darmian, Verratti, Pirlo, Marchisio, De Sciglio; Balotelli, Immobile.

15:59. Ahead of today's game, Uruguay's Diego Godin has stated that it is disrespectful to suggest that Uruguay are overly reliant upon Luis Suarez (quotes via FootballItalia):

“Italy and Uruguay are similar from a certain point of view, in that both are limited. We don’t know how to win unless it’s in a dramatic way. There is a lot of anticipation, we are excited for this match. We are not just Suarez and ten other players, it would be a strong mark of disrespect to say that about our group. Behind him there is a strong team and we showed that against England.”

14:50. Uruguayan team news: Captain, Diego Lugano, is still an injury doubt, as Uruguay look set to field an unchanged team.

14:37. Italian team news: Daniele De Rossi is set to miss today's game with a calf injury.

14:33. Due to their superior goal difference, Italy only need a draw today to qualify for the knockout stages.

14:32. Odds: Italy 9/5 Draw 23/10 Uruguay 9/5

14:30. The last time these two sides met, Italy won a penalty shootout after the Confederations Cup third place play off finished 2-2:

14:26. Captain, Gianluigi Buffon, also took the time to discuss the threat of Cavani and Suarez during yesterday's press conference:

"They are a very strong combination in attack. This is not something we're discovering now. They've established their reputation as a duo for Uruguay and on their own for their clubs."

14:22. The Italian coach cited Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani as one of the best strike partnerships at the World Cup, stating that he believes Italy will need to quell their offensive threat to have a chance of winning (quotes via FootballItalia):

“Cavani and Suarez are one of the strongest strike pairs in the World Cup. They are two modern forwards, they now how to attack the penalty area like few others. They have an eye for goal and we will need to do well to limit them.”

14:20. Speaking ahead of today's game, Cesare Prandelli has stated that today is the biggest game of his managerial career (quotes via FootballItalia):

“There aren’t similarities with other matches. “It’s the most important match of my professional career. Tomorrow, in terms of character and competitiveness we will have to match them. Uruguay have more of a sense of being patriotic than us, as a nation. We need to go out on the pitch and show we are representing a country. If we lose a match, it must be because the opposition have been better. It must not be because we have not gone there to put up a fight.”

14:17. During training ahead of today's fixture, Italy lined up in a 3-5-2, with Juve's three centre backs in front of Buffon:

14:09. After the Azzurri's defeat at the hands of Costa Rica, Cesare Prandelli has received much of the blame for the performance, with many citing the inclusion of Abate and Motta in the side as managerial errors. Due to this, the Italian coach could be set to revert to a 3-5-2 against Uruguay, with Immobile partnering Balotelli up front.

14:06. Ahead of today's game, AUF president, Wilmar Valdez has given Tabarez a vote of confidence, who feels that the Uruguayan manager deserves a contract extension after the World Cup.

14:04. Tabarez also revealed that he believes that Italy are one of the best side's in the world, and that he expects a very entertaining game today:

"If we win, it won' t be like winning just another match. It will be a victory against one of the best teams in the world. I don't think this match will be characterised by fear. I think it will be characterised by motivation."

13:58. Uruguay coach, Oscar Tabarez, during his pre-match press conference, stated the importance of Luis Suarez to his side:

"Luis is mature now, he has matured nicely and I have told him that. 'He is going to go out on to the pitch and he is going to fight. I trust him and he knows what to do in the last 20 metres in front of goal.You can't lose that, just because you have a meniscus operation. This is something you have from experience on the pitch. He put everything he could into overcoming this impediment. 'Having Luis alone does not make us favourites, but we have no doubt Luis's presence will be very important for us against Italy. Playing Italy is a gift sent from heaven above. That's the way we see it."

13:56. The Uruguayan number nine also added that he expects to face a determind Italian side today:

“We know what is at stake and we know that we have to qualify. Both teams will want to win and it will be a lovely game to play. We are ready to face the best possible Italy team and then we will play the way Uruguay play when we want to reach something.”

13:53. Speaking at yesterday's press conference, Luis Suarez stated that he was nowhere near fit for the England game:

“I was not really 100 percent the other day. I was at the limit of my physical capacity. My last game had been at Liverpool in May. So I was cramping and tired. But you build yourself up and come to the next assignment and this is what I’m doing. The knee is in perfect condition. If it hadn’t been right I would have told the coach. After surgery, you are always worried but the reaction was spectacular."

13:50. With the return of their star man, Luis Suarez, Uruguay got their World Cup campaign back on track with a 2-1 win over England:

13:47. Uruguay were also beaten by the spirited Costa Ricans. Inspired by Arsenal's Joel Campbell, Costa Rica exposed the defensive frailties of Oscar Tabarez's side to comfortably earn three points on Matchday 1:

13:39. In their second Group D fixture however, the Azzurri were lethargic, creating very little in the final third as surprise package, Costa Rica, secured their knockout stage berth with a 1-0 victory:

13:37. Italy were arguably one of the most impressive outfits in the first round of fixtures, beating a strong England side 2-1 in the sweltering heat of Manaus:

13:33. With the two former world champions sitting level on three points going into the final Group D matchday; both sides are in need of a victory in order to secure qualification, alongside Costa Rica, to the knockout stages.

13:30. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's Group D meeting between Italy and Uruguay.